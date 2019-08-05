News
Police Inspector shot dead, Sergeant escapes death in Ondo
An Inspector of Police was shot dead while a sergeant escaped death when suspected gunmen attacked them while they were on patrol at Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.
The two policemen were on patrol duty to check the menace of kidnappers when suspected gunmen opened fire on them. The gunmen attacked the police inspector identified as Lasisi, killed him and took away his rifle while the sergeant escaped death by the whiskers.
According to a source, the incident happened along Ise Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Isua Akoko in Akoko Southeast area of the state.
The incident, the source said caused anxiety among the residents as the gunmen shot sporadically for minutes to scare people away.
The source explained that the policemen were on surveillance duty on the road to curtail the activities of the kidnappers in the area when the gunmen who had been laying siege opened fire on their patrol van.
News
DSS: We’ve complied with court order on El-Zakzaky’s release
The Department of State Services (DSS), has indicated its intention to comply with an order of a Kaduna High Court granting leave to the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, to seek medical treatment in India.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said it was liaising with relevant stakeholders in the matter, to ensure compliance.
According to the secret service, the development was a confirmation of its adherence to, and respect for the rule of law.
“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.
“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.
“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy,”the DSS said.
One of the conditions set out by the court in granting the leave, was that state officials will accompany the Islamic cleric on the trip.
News
#RevolutionNow: Tell your corrupt supporters to purge themselves, Ojikutu tells Buhari
Following the criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration and the “#RevolutionNow” protest in some parts of Nigeria, first Nigeria female elected deputy governor, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu has urged the President to call on his ‘corrupt supporters’ to purge themselves of all past corrupt acquisitions that is denting the image of the administration.
Speaking to New Telegraph on Monday on the present state of the nation, especially the #RevolutionNow protest by some politicians and activists against the Buhari administration, Ojikutu said Nigerians should assist President Buhari to portray the cleanness that he wants to achieve in office.
Ojikutu, a former deputy governor of Lagos State said: “With this protest (#RevolutionNow) Buhari has been given the opportunity and power to now call on his corrupt supporters to purge themselves.
“If we want Nigeria to be the Nigeria of our dream, we need Buhari and Buhari needs us. We need Buhari and Buhari needs us for Nigeria to be the Nigeria that we want. This is the time Buhari needs us for whistle blowers to come out and say what they know. We should not keep quiet.”
News
Amosun left N18bn for Abiodun, says ex-Ogun commissioner
Former Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, on Monday faulted the claim that the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited empty treasury.
Oshinowo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, said the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, left N18.8billion in the coffers of the state government.
He advised the current administration in the state to stop chasing shadows and desist from playing politics with the state accounting processes.
The former commissioner was reacting to Abiodun’s recent claim that he inherited an empty treasury and had to borrow N7billion from banks in order to pay workers’ salaries for the month of May.
Oshinowo insisted that there was no truth in the governor’s claim, adding that he had no reason to resort to taking bank loans.
He explained that it was the usual practice that for such large sums of money to be borrowed from financial institutions, the state executive council must debate and ratify it and the concurrent approval of the state House of Assembly must be obtained.
News
#RevolutionNow: Journalist, others injured during protest in Ondo
A journalist with ‘Sahara Reporters’ was on Monday assaulted and arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the protest organised by Coalition of Civil Societies against the misrule in the country.
Ajuwon was covering the #RevolutionNow protest in Ore city when he was accosted and brutalized by armed policemen from the Ore Divisional Police Station.
The police had chased away the protesters shortly after the arrest of the Ondo State-based journalist.
The journalist was arrested alongside a man, simply identified as Jelili, who was accused of being one of the protestors. Speaking to journalists after his release, Ajuwon explained that all efforts to explain his identify fell on the deaf ears of the armed policemen.
He alleged that he was treated like a criminal as the fierce looking policemen, seized his recording gadget and bundled him into a waiting van.
News
Gov Emmanuel receives DAAR Communications outstanding award for industrialisation
Governor Udom Emmanuel has been honoured with an award of excellence as the outstanding governor in industrialisation South South Nigeria by DAAR Communications.
The award was presented to the governor by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Mr. Tony Akiotu.
The award has again spotlighted the achievements made by Governor Udom Emmanuel in the area of industrialisation.
The award by DAAR Communications is the latest commendation the strides made by the Emmanuel’s administration have attracted.
The founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who led board members, management and staff of DAAR Communications to the presentation of the award, lauded Governor Emmanuel for bringing his wealth of experience as an investment expert to bear in the economic development of the State.
Dokpesi said with the investment in industrialisation, Akwa Ibom State was becoming a business hub in the Gulf of Guinea.
He thanked the governor for patronising AIT in publicising the achievements of his administration.
Dokpesi congratulated Governor Emmanuel on his victory at the March 9 gubernatorial elections and expressed the readiness of DAAR Communications to continue to partner the State in its development pursuits.
Responding, Governor Emmanuel stressed that his administration is entirely committed to the service of the State and it is on a mission to change the socio-economic status of the State from civil service dependent to an industrial hub.
Emmanuel said his administration’s Dakkada philosophy has invented and inculcated the spirit of enterprise in the people, making it possible to channel available human resources to optimal positive use.
He dedicated the award to Akwa Ibom people whom he said shown him love by re-electing him and maintaining a peaceful environment that makes development to thrive.
The governor thanked the management of DAAR Communications for the honuor conferred on him and pledge to partner the organization in highlighting activities of the State.
News
#RevolutionNow: Soldiers, police disrupt protesters, disperse activists with tear gas
Muritala Ayinla
There was mayhem this morning at the National Stadium, Surulere when a combined team of soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Police Forced fired canisters to disperse groups of protesters who had converged to commence what was tagged, “#RevolutionNow” protest.
Although the law enforcement agents’ action was targeted at the protesters, other residents and business owners, who were just opening their shops, were also affected by the tear gas.
New Telegraph learnt that as early as 7am protesters, comprising students and members of different civil rights’ groups, had started trickling into the venue of the rally. They were about strategizing on the demonstration before the security personnel began to fire tear gas canisters to disperse them.
As the environment became tense and uncomfortable for the demonstrators following the tear gas in the air, some of the protesters took to their heels, while some others were arrested.
It was observed that some officers of the Police Force and the Nigerian Army manned strategic places at the two main entrances into the National Stadium.
The protesters expressed disappointment with the conduct of the law enforcement agencies, described their experiences as unfortunate.
Among those affected was the Lagos State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Alex Omotehinse. He said that it was unfortunate that the security will chose to disperse peaceful protesters simply because they were carrying out orders.
According to him: “The protest was very peaceful from 7:00am not until the arrival of some policemen with the task force vehicles and black Maria came and started shooting teargas and live bullets. Some of the protesters were arrested and some sustained gun injury and more so the armed policemen went ahead and started harassing and arresting innocent passers-by.
“I am highly disappointed in this Inspector General of Police if he can deployed such number of security men mixed with soldiers and policemen, that he sent to disperse harmless protesters today to fight insurgents, Nigeria would have been freed from insecurity.”
Also lamenting the disruption of the protest, Berkley Adesanya, another protester, who suffered a minor arm injury, also accused the officers of high-handedness.
He said he fell while running away and got his left arm bruised when police descended on them.
News
Kaduna court grants El-Zakzaky, wife bail
A Kaduna High Court has this morning granted the Islamic Movement of Nigeria’s leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat permission to travel out of the country for medical attention.
El-Zakzaky’s lawyer Femi Falana had filed a suit seeking his client’s release from detention since 2015 to treat his dimming sight and deteriorating health.
Dairus Khobo, the presiding judge, had ordered that the IMN leader and his wife should be allowed to seek treatment abroad but that they should be accompanied by the officials of the Kaduna state government and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).
It is believed that the IMN leader and his wife will be treated in India even though Iran is reported to have said they would be willing to handle El-Zakzaky’s medical case.
News
#RevolutionNow: Police stop athletes from training in Kwara
Sporting activities at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin in the early hours of Monday was put to a halt with the presence of heavily armed men of the Nigeria Police.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that athletes who had arrived at the stadium for training were turned back by the Police.
Many of the athletes were stranded in and around the stadium gate at the popular Taiwo Ibrahim Road in Ilorin.
Some of them who spoke questioned why sportsmen would be denied access to facilities to train.
It was learnt that the police were ordered to block the stadium gate against the #RevolutionNow protest.
The facility was reportedly said to be the meeting point for the March organised by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in the 2019 general elections.
Effort to speak with the Kwara Police Spokesman, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, proved abortive as he was not answering calls.
News
#RevolutionNow protesters teargased in Lagos
Security forces in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, are teargasing and arresting #RevolutionNow protesters.
Officers are targeting those who had gathered at the Lagos National Stadium, where they have erected barricades preventing them from entering the venue.
One of the key demands of Revolution Now protest is a call for an end to insecurity in the country, where kidnappings for ransom are rampant, reports the BBC.
There had been plans to hold demonstrations countrywide, organised by pro-democracy campaigner Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested over the weekend for “calling for an overthrow of the Nigerian government”.
News
19 killed, 30 injured in Cairo car crash
Nineteen people died and 30 were injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said on Monday.
There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.
The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo’s Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.
It triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of a nearby hospital, National Cancer Institute, the Health Ministry said.
Shortly after the explosion, blazing cars could be seen in the roadway as passers-by struggled to help the injured.
Later in the morning, investigators scoured the scene amid a heavy police presence. The hospital building showed apparent damage up to the third floor, a Reuters witness said.
Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the incident, sources told Reuters.
Trending
-
News19 hours ago
Board faults Obong’s appointment as director UCTH
-
News18 hours ago
Osinbajo: FG resolving stamp duty, VAT exemption
-
News18 hours ago
Gov’s daughter’s wedding forces traders out of Nasarawa market
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Man defiles 32 Almajiris in Niger
-
News18 hours ago
Strike: NASU, SSANU resume nationwide protest tomorrow
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
I made N900,000 monthly from stolen phones –Suspect
-
Business18 hours ago
Glut persists as buyers shun 20 cargoes of Nigeria’s crude oil
-
Politics18 hours ago
Class of 2019: Mixed fortunes for ex-governors