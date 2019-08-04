Police rescue abducted RCCG minister, 4 others

•As Buhari condemns murder of priest

Police in Ogun State have rescued all the five people abducted on Thursday around Ijebu Ode on their way to attend the Ministers Conference of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos Ibadan-Expressway; even as President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to our correspondent on telephone, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Oyeyemi, who stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the abduction, promised to provide details of the rescue operation later.

Those rescued include Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze, who were all freed later in the day and the sole female, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was freed earlier in the day. It was, however, learnt that only one of those abducted was actually a RCCG pastor, while the others were only believed to heading for the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the church, which took place on Friday Oyeyemi had explained that the kidnappers who kept the victims in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest. Meanwhile, President Buhari has described the murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu as “barbaric” and “unwarranted”.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu, the President condoled with the Catholic Church over the death. Buhari expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution. The President also commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.

Describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted”, President Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness” will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.

