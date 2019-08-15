Police: Soldiers order doctor out, stab patient to death

…kill another during community day celebration

Some soldiers allegedly ordered a medical doctor at gunpoint to abandon his wounded patient, then stabbed the patient to death at the Kara area of Ogun State.

The state Police Command, which stated this, said the soldiers, who also killed one person at a community festival in Isheri Olofin area of the state on Tuesday, were on illegal duty.

But the Army said its personnel did not kill anybody.

New Telegraph learnt that victim was fatally shot during a fight that broke out at the annual Isheri Day celebration.

Isheri Olofin is a border town between Lagos and Ogun states.

According to the police, the soldiers who fired the shots were from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market.

It was learnt that the soldiers left their beat and went to Isheri Olofin, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual festival and allegedly started fomenting trouble.

On arrival, the soldiers were said to have had some altercations with youths of the town, and in the ensuing melee, they shot one of the youth, identified as Damilare Adelani.

One of the soldiers and three other civilians were injured in the incident. When the soldiers later took one of their injured colleagues to a nearby hospital, they saw one of the youth receiving treatment and ordered the doctor on duty at gunpoint to abandon him.

After marching the doctor out, the soldiers stabbed the injured youth to death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the Isheri Day shootings.

The PPRO disclosed that efforts were on to ensure that the suspected killers were brought to book, as “the command has contacted the military authorities in Ogun State.”

He said: “Credible information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual ‘Isheri Day.’

“The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths which made the soldiers to start shooting sporadically into the air. Consequently, Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot.

“The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene, who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers, leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured. The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital (name withheld) where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty.

“The statement from the officials of the hospital revealed that the soldiers ordered the doctor, at gunpoint, to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a bayonet attached to the muzzle of their rifle.”

Meanwhile, the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, said its attention had been drawn to a news story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin on August 13.

The Assistant Director, Public Relations, 9 Brigade, Major C. K. Abiade, said in a statement that the patrol team in response to a distressed call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the “Isheri boys” who were allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community.

He said: “It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops’ intervention.

“However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops’ efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded has been evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital. He is responding to treatment at the moment. Peace has since been restored to the affected area.

“Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so-called killing of three people in the area. The news is baseless and is therefore fake.

“The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. J. O. Irefin, once again assures the public of the resolve of the division to protect lives and property of all law-abiding citizens of the state and environs while urging the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered.”

