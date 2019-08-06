Metro and Crime
Police stop athletes’ training, arrest journalist in Kwara, C’River
Police yesterday stormed the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin to disperse athletes training. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the action was a proactive measure against breakdown of law expected due to the #RevolutionNow protest.
The police also arrested and kept incommunicado the Cross River State correspondent of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Nicholas Kalu, for covering the RevolutionNow protest in Calabar. Sporting activities in the stadium complex, located in the Ilorin metropolis, were disrupted as the law enforcement agents turned back athletes who had arrived the stadium for training. Many of the athletes, who were stranded around the stadium gate on the popular Ibrahim Taiwo Road, wondered why sportsmen and women would be denied access to facilities in the stadium for training.
It was learnt that the police were ordered to block the stadium gate over the speculation that the facility had been picked as meeting point for the RevolutionNow rally organised by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore.
The PPRO, Okasanmi, said that the presence of policemen at the stadium was to prevent chaos. He said: “Kwara State is largely recognised as a state of harmony and Ilorin is reputed to be peaceful. We owe our law-abiding people the duty to sustain that. More so, we had to prevent the planned protest from being hijacked by hoodlums in order not to lead to any dangerous dimension.”
Kidnappers kill pastor, abduct wife on Kaduna-Abuja express way
A Pastor of the Living Faith Church, in Romi New Extension, a suburb of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Jeremiah Omolara has been shot dead by gunmen along the Kaduna- Abuja Expressway. Omolara was shot twice on the chest by the gunmen who abducted his wife and son. The son later escaped. It was gathered that the gunmen are now asking for N50 million as ransom before they would release the pastor’s wife. Our correspondent also gathered that the incident, which happened on Sunday, occurred along the notorious Kaduna-Abuja road when the pastor, his wife and son were returning from Abuja to Kaduna in the evening.
The gunmen, it was gathered, on sighting the victims’ car, opened fire, killing the pastor, who was driving. However, the son was said to have escaped from the bandits. A member of the church, who did not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that the abductors are now demanding a ransom of N50 million. The church member further said: “The pastor, his wife and son were on their way back in the evening from Abuja, when they were attacked along Abuja- Kaduna Highway. The pastor was shot twice, while his wife and son were kidnapped. He was later rushed to Saint Gerald Hospital, Kaduna, where he was referred to Barau Dikko Hospital.
He was confirmed dead at Barau Dikko Hospital.The pastor’s son escaped from the hands of the kidnappers. His wife is still with the kidnappers and they are asking for N50 million ransom.” The state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development. Hayab said that the increasing rate of kidnapping in Kaduna was worrisome, especially abductions of clerics. He said the killing of Omolara and the abduction of his wife, was sad and devastating. Hayab disclosed that last Thursday, the parish priest of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area, Reverend Father Joe, was attacked by gunmen at his residence and his security guard killed. According to him, the parish priest narrowly escaped being killed or being abducted. He added that in the same vein, a 13-year-old daughter of a Baptist pastor was abducted. The kidnappers later demanded ransom.
The CAN chairman said that in Kudendan area of the metropolis, gunmen invaded the house of a pastor of a church called Friendship International and took him away. His words: “As at Friday, the kidnappers were asking us to pay N4 million or we should not call them again for the release of the pastor.
Now, the Living Faith Church pastor has been killed, while his wife was abducted. That tells you that the new trend is to attack us in our homes or in our churches or on the roads. We are just not safe anywhere and we asked the same question we have been asking; where are our security agencies? Are we being told that we should defend ourselves? If we start defending ourselves, it means that we no longer have security or we no longer have a government. Or is this government only for those they love? So, we are really concerned that people, especially clerics in Kaduna are no longer safe.” When the correspondent called the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, to confirm the incident, he didn’t pick his calls.
Islamic teacher jailed seven years for anal sex with 35 pupils
A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, has sentenced a 33-year-old Islamic teacher, Abubakar Abdullahi, to seven years imprisonment for having anal sex with as many as 35 pupils. It would be recalled that New Telegraph newspapers, on Monday, reported that the suspect had anal sex with his pupils on daily basis. He was further alleged to be in the habit of sneaking into their rooms or making them to come to his room, especially at night to have his way with them. Abdullahi, a resident of Sabon Gari, Kontagora, was charged with unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code Law.
The Police Prosecutor, Daniel Ikwoche, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), told the court that Murtala Abdullahi, a Hisbah Commander in Kontagora Local Government Area, reported the matter to the Police on July 22, 2019. According to Ikwoche, the complainant alleged that the accused person lured 35 of his Islamic pupils, who were between ages nine and 14, into his room and had anal intercourse with them, on different occasions, between March and July, 2019. When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.
The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code. While ruling, the Magistrate, Hauwa Yusuf, sentenced Abdullahi to seven years imprisonment with hard labour. Yusuf, however, stated that the accused person will have the option of N2million fine, after serving the first four years of his sentence.
Security agents prevent protest in Oyo
Security agents yesterday stormed the University of Ibadan, Ibadan and positioned themselves in front of the premier institution to prevent the RevolutionNow protest in Oyo State. The combined team comprised regular policemen, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officials, soldiers, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) officials and the Oyo State Security team codenamed “Operation Burst.”
They had, as early as 6.30a.m., taken over the University of Ibadan main gate in anticipation of the protest expected to get mobilised at the Nigeria’s premier university, though they did not prevent free movement of people despite their presence. The security agents were also supported by the security men of the University of Ibadan who were positioned about 300 metres to the front of the institution. The security team apprehended and beat a young man who was taking their pictures. A supporter of the Sowore- led RevolutionNow said the protest had been “technically stopped” for reasons he could not say.
Earlier in the day, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Shina Olukolu, had issued a statement warning residents to go about their lawful duties, but refrain from joining anybody with the aim of staging any protest. The statement was signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi.
Journalist, others injured in Ondo
A journalist with Sahara Reporters was yesterday assaulted and arrested by police at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the protest organised by Coalition of Civil Society against misrule in the country. The reporter, identified as Ajuwon, was covering the #RevolutionNow protest in Ore when he was accosted and brutalised by armed policemen from the Ore Divisional Police Station.
The police chased away the protesters shortly after the arrest of the Ondo State-based journalist. The journalist was ar-rested alongside a man identified as Jelili, who was accused of being among the protestors. After his release, Ajuwon said all efforts to explain his identify fell on deaf ears. The reporter alleged that he was treated like a criminal as the policemen seized his recording gadget and bundled him into a waiting van. He said: “I was covering some group of protesters of the #RevolutionNow who were making attempt to block the Benin-Ore Expressway when the policemen stormed the road and chased them away.
“While the chase was going on, one of the officers, who was heavily armed, came to ask why I was filming and I easily identified myself as a journalist covering the protest. “He immediately asked who gave me the authority to start covering protest in Ore. I told him I have the constitutional right as a journalist to do so, more so that it is in a public place. “In fact, I have to tell him that the demonstrators also have the lawful right to assembly as granted under Section 40 of the constitution and demonstrate so far their actions are peaceful. “I feel they (policemen) were angered by these statements and they immediately arrested me.
“They collected my phone and bundled me into the police waiting van for trying to perform my duty as a journalist. “I was manhandled and handcuffed while they dragged me like a criminal. One of them even slapped me repeatedly. “They drove me to the Ore Area Command with one other guy that was arrested among the demonstrators. “The policemen made us to write a statement and kept me in custody for several hours interrogating me.
Osun: DPO supervises beating, arrest of protesters, journalists
Policemen in Osun State yesterday beat protesters, who converged on the Orita-Olaiya in Osogbo for the RevolutionNow protest. The protesters included teenagers, aged women and members of the Coalition For Revolution (CORE). The policemen were reportedly led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo, Mr. Leke Ogunkanmi.
The policemen also shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd. Also, a 70-year-old ‘Fufu’ seller, Mrs. Sariyu Akanmu, who joined the protesters, was also beaten mercilessly despite her age. Beside, leader of the protesters, Olawale Adebayo and five others were beaten and bundled into one of the police vehicles.
They were driven to the state police command headquarters. Also, a journalist with NewsDirect newspaper, Mr. Sunday Oguntuyi, was one of the journalists who were victims of police brutality. Ogunkanmi, whose men maltreated journalists for covering the protest, threatened to shoot the newsmen.
Before the police intervention, the protesters had as early as 8a.m., converged on the popular Olaiya Junction, Osogbo. However, they were prevented from moving round the ancient. There was, however, a mild-drama at the scene of the protest when a senior police officer instructed his men to forcibly withdraw protesters’ banners. But the protesters vehemently resisted the attempt. The policemen, however, used the threat of gun to seize their microphones. They also ordered the protesters to vacate the venue but the angry people rebuffed the order. This made the police to arrest 10 protesters. Those arrested were whisked away to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the state police command headquarters. It was observed that security men were stationed at strategic places in Osogbo to ensure protection of lives and property.
10-year-old girl gives birth to baby girl in Benue
A 10-year-old girl, simply identified as Masenengen, who was displaced by a Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State on Monday delivered a baby girl.
Mbasengen, who got impregnated by a yet to be identified rapist now on the run, hails from Guma Local Government Area of the state.
The victim, who is also an orphan, New Telegraph learnt, got impregnated by the pedophile and later relocated along with her uncle to the North Bank area of Makurdi where the perpetrator allegedly raped her and put her in the family way.
It was gathered that Masenengen was in labor for three days before her uncle later took her to the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi where a Good Samaritan took her picture and posted her story on the social media on Sunday night.
Her story immediately caught the attention of Ukan Kurugh, a humanitarian activist, who alongside other activists, rushed to the hospital and transferred her to the Foundation Hospital in Makurdi where she was delivered of her baby weighing 2.5kg through C-Section at about 3 am on Monday morning.
When New Telegraph visited the Foundation Hospital, hordes of people from all walks of life were seen moving in and out to have a glimpse of the young girl and her baby.
It was also learnt that several other individuals both from within and outside the country have also continued to call in to make one donation or the other towards assisting the little girl and her baby.
However, National Coordinator of Jireh Doo Foundation, Ms. Josephine Habba, who was at the hospital, said the victim has named the perpetrator adding that until she would not relent until the rapists is apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.
Police arraign 2 men, minor for allegedly stealing N2.7m from church
The police on Monday arraigned two men and a minor in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N2.7million from a church offering box.
The police charged Osita Egbo; 32, Joel Okafor; 18, and a minor with two counts of conspiracy and stealing.
They pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at midnight on July 2, at the Mountain of Fire Ministries church (MFM), Onike area of Yaba, Lagos.
Olaluwoye said Egbo, was a night security guard at the church while the two teenagers were members of the church.
The prosecution alleged that they stole from the church offering boxes three times in the last one month with a fourth accomplice, but were never caught.
Olaluwoye said that a fourth accomplice, another minor , confessed to the crime after he felt cheated by the defendants.
He said that the defendants stole a total of N2.7million from the church offering box.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing while Section 411 provides for two years in prison for conspiracy.
Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million each with two sureties each in like sum.
Oghere ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.
She adjourned the case until September 25 for mention.
We’re tracking Catholic priest’s killers –Enugu CP
P
olice in Enugu yesterday said they been tracking some individuals suspected to be the killers of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, while speaking on the efforts of the command to arrest the suspects.
Offu, who was the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, was killed on Thursday evening by yet-to-be identified gunmen.
He was reportedly shot and killed on the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area.
“We are still tracking some individuals believed to be connected with the crime.
“However, soon, we will make arrest of some suspects,” Balarabe said.
The commissioner appealed to residents of the state to assist security agencies with useful information that could help in apprehending the hoodlums.
At least 200 Catholic priests in the state marched round the major streets of Enugu metropolis on Friday, dressed in their cassocks, to protest the dastardly act.
The clergymen took their protest to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who subsequently convened an emergency joint security meeting of the heads of security agencies in the state.
Decisions reached at the meeting included a joint aerial surveillance and patrol of forests in the state and thorough investigation of persons returning unauthorised firearms to the command within three days.
