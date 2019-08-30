Police to recruit 40,000 constables for community policing – IGP

The Federal Government is set to recruit 40,000 Community Police Constables across the federation as part of the measures to strengthen community policing in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the revelation yesterday in Enugu during the national flag off of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

The IGP said the duty of the officers, who will be given specialized training, will be very important because they would serve as a bridge between people in communities and other police formations in terms of providing information about possible threats.

He said: “Each of the 774 council areas in the country will have a minimum of 50 constables to strengthen security at the local levels.

“It will also involve engaging community-based organisations, groups and institutions to see that it works for the betterment of all.

”The officers will function to complement the efforts of the police in protecting lives. We are drawing the officers from the different communities because they will better understand the various threats in their communities.”

Adamu said that the campaign against cultism and other crimes was, among other things, intended to ensure the adoption and implementation of community policing for adequate protection of lives and property of citizens.

The IGP said the campaign would not have come at a better time than now when cultism and other vices have permeated every aspect of the society.

The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Tijani Baba, said that the campaign was also in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to reduce the increasing rate of crime in the society.

According to him, everybody must be involved in the fight against cultism and other vices in order to make sure that the society was safe for all to thrive.

He called on all relevant stakeholders to partner with the police in preaching the need for all and sundry to work towards a crime-free society.

The I-G said: “I want all Nigerians to key into this programme for the overall reduction of crime in all our communities in the country.

“We want to engage and work together with local citizens to easily identify security threats and proffer local solutions to them.”

Earlier, Maj-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, who spoke on behalf of service chiefs in the state, assured the I-G of the continuous support of the security agencies.

Maikobi, represented by the 82 Division Garrison Commander, Brig-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, said that the existing synergy among the security agencies in Enugu State and other parts of the country had continued to yield positive results.

“The I-G should be assured that he will get our unwavering support towards this campaign to ensure that it succeeds,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said that the state would continue to partner the police and other security agencies to ensure that all criminal activities were tackled.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Chidi Ezema, thanked the Enugu State Police Command for its efforts so far in dealing with crime in the state.

Highlights of the event were the inauguration of the POCACOV ambassadors, comprising celebrities from the state, and POCACOV NYSC Community Development Service group.

Like this: Like Loading...