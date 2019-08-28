Politics
POLITRICKS: CSOs embrace a new order
orming a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) is one of thing trending in Nigeria today, considering the rate at which individuals and groups are churning out CSOs and becoming emergency human rights activists.
But looking at what obtains in other climes, rights activists are the voice of the downtrodden oppressed and the less privileged in the society. In Nigeria, it is the other way round. Most leaders of CSOs have deviated from the norm as they now dine and wine with the powers that be at the expense of the people they ought to fight for.
Politricks gathered from multiple sources that due to financial constraints, some human rights activist have joined the camp of what is popularly called “come and raid” group of activists. The activists who are known to be very vocal in the past have changed gear and are now the torchbearers of government policies.
Kogi guber: There’s no justification for my disqualification – Irukera
Mr. Tunde Irukera is a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State. The Director-General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, in this interview, speaks on his disqualification from the party’s primary and agitation for power shift in the state, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
What is your reaction to your disqualification from the Kogi APC governorship primary?
We were ambushed. It was in bad faith. Suddenly, we were asked to come to Abuja. We were directed to the Appeal Committee. The disqualification is without justification. We are going to resist it.
Why did you throw your hat into the ring for the Kogi State governorship in the first place?
There is a short and long answer to that question. The first answer to that question is that there is a need in Kogi and we must answer to that call. The long answer is that Kogi is lagging behind in most indices of governance and development, in governance, health, lifestyle, and standard of living. Our state is ranked at the lower rung of the ladder. When you compare the resources and the possibility in the potential of the state with the declared results, then it will not be difficult to concede that Kogi State is performing the worst in the country from the comparative standpoint.
It then behooves on the citizen of Kogi State to make sure that whatever they can do to change that narrative to the path of prosperity. This is not just ambition but a call, a responsibility and an obligation that has been placed on some of us to consider whether we have the courage to confront or not. I am in the race in part because of the pressure and ultimately because I truly have a clear vision for the development of the state. My vision for the state is encapsulated under the acronym “HELP”, which entails Healthcare and human security; Employments, Learning opportunities and Prosperity for all.
Kogi is a state where you can find in large quantity, any mineral resource that could be found elsewhere in Nigeria not to mention the closeness to Abuja. Kogi is also significantly endowed with arable farmland and good irrigation; the confluence itself is a tourist attraction if truly and fully maximised. Mount Patti is one of the highest points, where you have a significant flat top that can be truly exploited for tourism.
Don’t you think that call may likely ruffle feathers since you are heeding it on the platform of the APC, which also has a sitting governor looking to answer the same call for a second term?
I think the way the democratic and electoral system work already define what is expressible and what is not expressible. In reality, this whole thing is about service to the people. The election system as stipulated in the constitution says there is a potential to change every four years. The parties have also adopted that constitutional principle of saying that though a governor has a right to two-terms, they created a system of primaries to ensure that space is open every four years and return to the delegates of the parties for assessment.
You were in the race for the 2015 APC governorship primary election in Kogi State, but stepped down for the late Abubakar Audu. What actually informed the withdrawal?
I think what I did then was a demonstration of what my real intentions were and still are. I offered myself to serve and not pursue personal ambition. If it was a personal ambition to rule Kogi State, the discussion about moving away from the race is not going to happen in that manner. My ambition has always been to be a successful lawyer not to be governor in Kogi, but getting into that race means a complete commitment and sacrifice to serve the people and change the narrative of the state. With that message, the delegates will connect. Delegates, over the past four years, they will look up and see what I have done with the very limited resources that have been entrusted to me.
I started about two years as the Director-General of the Consumer Protection Council, a rather small agency that is relatively unknown in this country with a relatively small budget. I have spent over two and half years now without a significant increase in that budget, the Consumer Protection Council is now a well-known location, where people can go when they believe that they have been poorly treated by companies. Not only that, in that same period of time, I fought hard to ensure that Nigeria has a legislation that promotes the rights of consumers and also prohibits exploitative means.
If the delegates look at my record, then they can know whether they can entrust their joint destiny and faith of their people in me. Delegates by their very nature are delegates of the people. The single vote they have doesn’t belong to them but those they are representing unlike in the general election. In the general election, people have their votes and they cast it at will. But a delegates’ election means that delegates are trustees and what they should be doing is to vote the aggregated aspiration of the people, who they represent from the communities.
I believe that the valid proposition that I present is something that the communities are interested in. That is why I am confident that the APC delegates will come out and vote for me at the primaries. I firmly believe that I understand exactly how to accomplish that vision and lead the right team to accomplish those objectives and finally because Kogi, as it is today, is not optimising its potential.
I believe that given the opportunity to lead a strong team of very committed and bright people, we can truly transform the state and put it on the map of very progressive locations not just in Nigeria, but on the continent. Kogi has all it takes. So, I think there is an intersection between what I desire for the state and what the people of the state desire for themselves.
If you become the flag bearer of the APC, how will you face whoever the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties will presenting at the election?
I am very confident of winning the election if I emerge as the candidate of our party because we present better value for that position. What the APC has to offer Kogi State is far better than what any other party, including the PDP, has. For the first time in the existence of Nigeria, we have this massive social protection programme, which were fundamental issues APC committed itself to in its roadmap. This social programme of the Federal Government has now become world acclaimed in many countries and organisations. So, the two things that are important to leadership selection are character and record.
Our party has the record already of intervening socially to promote and bringing people out of poverty through the provision of jobs. And I have the character and the records also of intervening in corporate issues that concern citizens. I’m fully certain that for a state like Kogi that required a fresh emergence, that state is safe in the hands of the APC. I believe that if I emerge as the representative of the APC and with my background as a commercial lawyer and litigator with vast experience around the world, I believe I have the network to harness the potential of the state for common growth and development.
What is your take on calls in some quarters for power shift to Kogi West, which has not produced a governor in the history of the state?
There are two things I am going to say to that. The shift that citizens are looking up to in Kogi State is a shift to good governance. But this doesn’t mean that those individuals and regional proclivities don’t exist anymore; they do. But they are far more diminished in gain now than then. Secondly, Kogi is a mini-Nigeria; very complex, multi-cultural and multiple languages. There are even minorities who live in the minority.
The interesting thing in Kogi is that in all the three senatorial districts there are at least two local governments that have minorities in them. So, that is exactly the way Nigeria is. If the numbers are the only way to emerge, the leadership of the country would have come from one part of the country. But in the quest for justice, fairness, and equity, Nigeria formulated a system of rotating power. Kogi State is at that crossroads now.
Would you consider offers from other political parties in the unlikely event you lose the nomination of the APC?
Absolutely not! It’s not an option.
I’ll encourage Tinubu to run for 2023 presidency – Razaq
Chief Lanre Razaq is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He bares his mind in this interview with Adewale Ajayi on the APC’s led Federal Government, security situation across the country and the early race for the 2023 presidency, among others
What is your take on rising insecurity in the country, which most Nigerians is not being tackled properly by the Federal Government?
Nigeria is not a year old nation; we have been in existence for some time. So, my thinking is that government should put in place a team of social scientists to study the cause of all these upheavals, so that we can provide solutions. The herdsmen have been rearing their cows for a long time now and the farmers are not just starting their farming business today. The farmers and the cattle rearers have co-existed for a very long time. Now that they are clashing; what could have been responsible for it. Is it that the cows have increased or that the grazing land has decreased?
If that is the case, what do we do? We should not opt for a fire brigade approach to this issue; we must find a lasting solution. And, may be, because the president is from the Fulani stock, there is the need to watch out for those who are likely to sponsor some uneducated Fulani herdsmen to create this problem because it will be a dent on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Some people think that because the president is a Fulani man, sponsoring some uneducated Fulani herdsmen to cause problem will dent his administration. So, there is the need to do serious research into the remote causes of the problem. Our security agencies should also address the matter accordingly.
Nobody is happy with the security situation after all the primary responsibility of every government is protection of lives and property. If Buhari fails, it is not only him that will fail, but all of us who believe in him and stood our ground to work for his re-election. My appeal is that we should start looking for solutions to all these problems. I sympathize with the president, but he needs to do more to put an end to it.
The feeling of some Nigerians is that the heads of the various security agencies have not done enough as regards the security situation and that despite complaints, the president is adamant on changing the security chiefs…
The people talking don’t know what it takes to effectively control this country. It is easy to cross the river on the map, it is a question of moving from one end to the other, but when one is given the boat or canoe to paddle across the river, he or she will know what it takes. May be they don’t know it is a guerilla warfare that we are fighting; they will suddenly attack and get out. My appeal to our people is to be more vigilant, these people are not ghosts, they live within and operate within the society. If we can and be more vigilant, we will be able to report issues to the security agencies before they happen for them to take necessary and desired steps.
Most Nigerians felt disappointed with the president’s choice of ministers. They perception is that most of them are the same old breed politicians and that there are few or no technocrats among them. What is your take on that?
I want to say that Nigerians should not feel disappointed because it is the politicians who went out to campaign and promised they will do certain things. The issue is not that they are not competent to be ministers; the complaint is that technocrats should have been considered. I believe that technocrats should have been part of the cabinet, but don’t forget that there are technocrats among the ministers. Some of them have vast experience in their chosen fields. Among them are engineers, medical doctors, experienced public servants, lawyers and other professionals and they cut across all fields of human endeavor and I believe they can proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.
Mind you, these are people that went out to campaign to the electorate and in the course of doing that, they asked for the needs of the people and it will not be difficult to meet those demands. When it comes to lobbying to get things done, they can easily do that. When people clamour for technocrats to be ministers, I agree with that, but it should not be at the detriment of those who worked assiduously for the re-election of the president.
The presidential system we are running allows the president to pick those he strongly believe he can work with; those who can assist him to deliver after all the buck stops at his table. Also in a presidential system, it is only the president who takes the glory or blame for his performance. One thing people fail to understand is that the ministries are headed by experienced technocrats, who are permanent secretaries, while the ministers are only there to implement government policies and to ensure the president deliver on his promises.
One area the public believe the APC government headed by Buhari has made impact is in the fight against corruption, but it saddens one that the government which claims to be fighting corruption can pick alleged corrupt politicians as ministers. Isn’t that a mockery of the anti-corruption war?
The attitude of most of us is that, we never believe that anybody accused of anything is still a suspect and until he is tried and convicted, that is when you can say he is guilty of the charges against him. You can’t deny someone of his fundamental right simply on the basis of allegations leveled against him. The feeling that charges against someone was dropped when he or she joins the APC does not mean the party prevailed on anybody to drop the charges because it is not the party that is prosecuting the person. People should do their findings very well. I am not aware charges were dropped for anybody. Accusation is different from conviction by a court of competent jurisdiction.
What do you make of the screening of the ministers by the Senate, which was characterized by “bow and go” approach?
My belief is that some of the nominees are tested and trusted. They have been given tough assignments in the past and they delivered. So, they ought to be commended which will serve as an impetus for them to perform better. When someone has done very well in an assignment given to him earlier, what is the essence of drilling him again? The Senate has that right to tell someone to take a bow and leave.
Do you have confidence in the cabinet reviving the economy?
I have confidence in most of the people appointed because I know some of them personally. Many of them have really proved their mettle, so one has no cause to doubt them.
The APC has been accused of using some of its programmes like Tradermoni to induce voters like as it is being done in Bayelsa State right now ahead of the governorship election in the state…
Tradermoni is not meant to influence members of the public to vote for our party. If one does something good, let us commend the person and appreciate what is good. Almost 65 per cent of Nigerians are in abject poverty and if this government could think of giving them loans without collateral for them to do their duties and earn a living, we should thank the government rather than politicizing its action. My appeal to Nigerians and the media is for them to praise good things being done by this administration.
Tradermoni is a good initiative taken to eliminate poverty and improve the economy. So, I thank President Buhari and his vice for taking such a decision. May God continue to bless them!
The 2023 general election is more than three years ahead, but some gladiators interested in taking over from Buhari have started oiling their respective political machineries in that regard. What will be the future of APC beyond 2023?
The public is entitled to their opinion, but God knows that those who sacrificed to build up APC and for Buhari to become president, saved the country and will still see reason to do it again after Buhari’s tenure, and will even do it better.
In the South-West today, the tallest person politically can’t be better than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, so I will encourage and plead with him to run for the office of president. I know his antecedents, I know his pedigree and I know he can run affairs of Nigeria effectively and smoothly. Look at the financial engineering foundation he laid for Lagos State, which explains why governors that came after him found it easy to run affairs of the state.
I believe that Tinubu can replicate what he did in Lagos State at the federal level, so will I appeal to him to run and I pray to God to give him good health, strength and wisdom to take Nigeria to another level, after Buhari might have taken it to the next level, so that Nigeria can maximize and develop her natural endowment.
One of your party’s campaign promises was to tackle unemployment, but not much progress seems to have been recorded in that area…
When people complain that APC has not been able to fulfill some of the promises it made, I wonder if they understand the extent of damage done during the 16-year rule of the PDP. How do they want it to be turned around in just four years? It is not possible! They should try and appreciate what this government has done and wait for another four years. We have generated a lot of employment, we have created stability in the economy and confidence, so let us stop criticizing unnecessarily.
You said the administration has generated a lot of employment. The question is: In which areas?
I believe the public can see things for themselves and they can also hear what people are saying about the government. Years before Buhari came on board, the construction industry was not working, but if you travel the length and breadth of this country, you will see the construction industry working. That generates employment. Employment opportunities have been created through Tradermoni to people, who establish their own businesses and also engage some people as helping hands.
Balogun: Sanwo-Olu’ll stick to Lagos devt agenda
Hon. Tunde Balogun is the chairman of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the composition of the State Executive Council, the Muhammadu Buhari administration and issues concerning the party in the state. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
What is your take on the newly-inaugurated Lagos State Executive Council, which has three members of the executive of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC)?
It is a thing of pride that the party has come to appreciate efforts of men and women who have done well by appointing them into higher positions, particularly in the State Executive Council. Of course, they are people with rich pedigree. One of them is a lawyer of note, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka. Joe Igbokwe is an engineer who has been a committed member of our party and whose efforts have been appreciated. Of course the Secretary of our party, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who was a Commissioner for Special Duties during the Babatunde Fashola’s administration, has been appointed as Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations.
I appreciate their appointments as members of the Lagos State Executive Council and I am happy that the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has not only done us proud, but has recognised the contributions of all these people to the overall victory of APC in Lagos State. No doubt, their appointments has declined our number in the Lagos APC executive, but that notwithstanding, we feel that they left for good reasons and I can assure you that there are other party members, who can serve in the executive of Lagos APC.
So, we appreciate that and we are going to bring new members to replace them or try to adjust our positions. And of course, it is going to be a plus-plus for us because the appointments will be an inspiration to others to work hard, devote and dedicate themselves to the the party, so that they can be recognized as these people.
How soon are you going to fill the vacuum?
The vacuum would be filled after I must have discussed with the governor of the state. I will also discuss with the highest authority in our party, which is the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). We are going to have discussions and nominations will come, and we will look at people, who have contributed to the party, those who have shown dedication to our party, people who are loyal to the party, people who have experience and know what to do to ensure that we continue to be victorious in Lagos State.
What are your expectations from the new cabinet members?
Given the process of their selection, I know they were carefully picked. They are people who can serve in Lagos State of the 21st Century and also people who have innovative thinking; people with good pedigree in terms of educational qualification. Their antecedents and other things were also put into consideration. I must tell you, we really made painstaking efforts to bring out the best of those who applied. As the party chairman, I must have received over 600 CVs from people, who wanted to be part of the executive council in Lagos State. And of course, only 45 people on the list will occupy positions. So, it is going to be something worthwhile and great honour and privilege for those, who succeeded in getting there. We also have good proportion and percentage of women in the cabinet to show that we are gender sensitive.
How did you respond to the protests by the people of Ajeromi/Ifelodun and Ojo constituencies that they were excluded from the State Executive Council?
Apart from the fact that members of the State Executive Council, we are still going to have more appointments. They might not be of cabinet rank, but a lot of more appointments will still come. This is Lagos State as a whole; we don’t discriminate. So, no local government should feel neglected. Whichever part of the state is protesting now is because they want good things to come to their side. Today, Ajeromi might be protesting, but in another four years, when a set of new commissioners would be appointed, many of them might come from Ajeromi.
We selected people from all over the state, putting many things into consideration. Apart from picking people from different senatorial districts, we also picked people from different local government areas; looking for people who have contributed to the victory and growth of the party. So, if Ajeromi feels that they don’t have anybody this time; they had people in the past, whereas a place like Badagry had nobody in the last dispensation. Amuwo-Odofin never had any representation; today they have. It is an ongoing process anyway and people will always serve at any given time. We are not done with appointments of people who will work in this government.
With new ministers coming on board at the federal level, do you think your party will get it right this time and convince Nigerians that its government want to consolidate on what it did in the last four years?
Yes of course, given the calibre of men and women, who have been chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari. They include people like former Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who is a former governor of Lagos State. We all know that he is a workaholic. He has done great things for this nation. With the second chance to continue as minister of Works and Housing, he will consolidate on what he has done so far.
We also have many of the ministers, who worked in the first term of President Buhari returning for the second term. I am very sure that it is going to be a plus for the Federal Government. They only need to be focused to know what this government is all about. We are talking about going to the Next Level in terms of infrastructure, development of vital areas like housing projects and power which has been a major problem for this country. They need to work on that. With the men and women onboard, I have so much confidence in the government of President Buhari and what it will do in the next four years.
How would you react that the perception that some of the ministers are ‘expired’ and ‘recycled’ politicians?
I don’t know about that, but what I know is that age is quite important in trying to show mobility and capacity to do some work, but experience counts too. Relatively, they are old, but not too old for such work. They worked on this project before and they showed capacity in the last four years. So, in the next four years, I don’t think it is going to be a major problem. I don’t see anyone who is so old that would not to be able to continue.
But many see some of them as people who are being recycled in public offices, having served as governors, senators and members of the National Assembly…
I think the President has found them worthy of working for him and that is why he has chosen them. They are his choice and I don’t think he has made bad choices. He insisted on choosing people who have worked with him, whose capability and capacity he knows. That was why he chose them. He has the constitutional right to choose whoever he feels, so the party will support them to ensure that they perform well.
What do you want Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do differently in order to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians?
Governor Sanwo-Olu has a clear vision of what he wants to do for Lagos. He has been a commissioner in the state and also served as special adviser to some past governors. He knows clearly the exact things that he needs to do as contained in his agenda. He launched it as “THEME,” which includes Traffic Management and Transportation to have an integrated transportation system that will lead to maximum use of our roads, waterways and rail that will be coming up very soon. It is the same thing for medicare, education, technology and entertainment industry. So, you will soon see that we have a governor who is innovative.
How will your party ensure that the government fulfills its campaign promises?
The political agenda was formulated by the party for the governor. We have a 10-point agenda for Lagos State. We have a lot of programmes that have led to the development of Lagos State in the last 20 years to what it is today. Part of such agenda has been the creation of Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA). There was no LASTMA before 1999. So, it was part of what came out from such thinking by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and a committee that was set up to come up with such agenda for the state. We have been pursuing that all along and we will continue to do so as long as we remain in power.
I am the chairman of the party and we are on the same page with the governor. We know what he does and he reports to us. After settling down, we will be having periodic meetings to look at what he has done and how far have we have gone in achieving some of the things we want to do. Everything cannot be done overnight. A lot of Lagosians have high expectations of this government and we don’t want to disappoint them. We want to make sure that we are on the right track to develop the state further.
Tribunal declares Okwu winner of House of Representatives in Benue
The Benue State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Wednesday nullified the election of Mr. David Ogewu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and declared Samson Okwu of the PDP as winner of the 2019 House of Representatives election for Oju/Obi federal constituency.
Delivering judgment on the petition filed by Okwu against the election of Ogewu, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A A Adeleye, ordered the Independent National Independent Electoral Commssion (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ogewu in error and issue a fresh one to Okwu.
Justice Adeleye also said the returning officer was not supposed to declare Ogewu winner of the Oju/Obi House of Reps election using only Oju results because results for Obi, which had over 59,000 registered voters, had not been released.
Adeleye said the step by step procedure spelt out for collation and declaration of results were not followed by the returning officer and added that the reason of apprehension given for declaration of Oglewu as winner was not backed by any evidence or proof beyond reasonable doubts.
He said after the deduction of 252 votes which had no source from Ogewu’s 12,784 votes in Oju, he had 12,562 votes while Okwu had 6,637 votes in Oju.
According to him, records before the tribunal showed that Okwu had 7, 543 votes in Obi while Ogewu had 874 votes.
He said the allegation that the election was marred by irregularities was not proved as no PDP member nor thug was mentioned in connection with the disruption of elections.
He said votes scored by Okwu in Oju and Obi was 14, 300 while Ogewu’s had 13,306 in both Oju and Obi.
Court stops APC Direct primaries in Bayelsa
A Bayelsa State High court sitting in Sagbama has ordered the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to conduct the forthcoming governorship primaries using the direct method.
The interim order obtained by aggrieved members of the APC, restrained the NWC of APC from going ahead to conduct the forthcoming primary using direct procedure.
The applicants in the suit are Japan Christopher, Evinson Olotu, Oddu Oyimiebi and Obriki Isaiah, while the first respondents are Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the NWC and the second respondents are Hon Jonathan Amos and members of the State Working Committee of the party.
The applicants prayed the court for an order “abridging the time for which the respondents may enter appearance and file their respective counter affidavits and written addresses to the originating summons within seven days given the time sensitive nature of the suit.”
Also they prayed for the court for an “interim injunction restraining the first respondents from adopting the direct primaries procedure for the conduct of the party’s primary election for the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons”.
While granting the order in its entirety, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice E.G. Umukoro ordered that the enrolled order of the court be served along with hearing notice to the respondents within 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the NWC has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from Thursday to Saturday.
Kogi guber: APC NWC overrules Appeal Panel, disqualifies Irukera, clears Audu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has overruled its Appeal Panel for the Kogi State governorship aspirants, as it has disqualified the Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera cleared by the Appeal Panel and cleared Alhaji Yahaya Audu disqualified by the Panel.
The supporters of Irukera, who stormed the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja Wednesday, demanded for an explaination from the NWC on Irukera’s disqualification.
Speaking, Alfa Amos, leader of the group, known as Kogi Mandate Group, said the NWC disqualified Irukera to pave way for the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to win.
According to him, Irukera is the only aspirant that can defeat Bello in the primaries and if he is disqualified a repeat of Zamfara State would happen in Bayelsa.
Speaking, he queried: “Why will such a thing happen to Irukera?
“A sitting governor is aware that the only person that can unseat him is Babatunde Irukera and that is why he did all he could do to ensure that Babatunde did not feature in the primaries.
“We have a copy of the results from the screening and it was written boldly that Babatunde was cleared. Why won’t he be a participant in the primary? That is why we are here. Justice should be done and ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi State to a wrong hand. Babatunde is capable to handle Kogi State to the Next level.
“Let APC body as a whole do justice to ensure that Babatunde is allowed to feature in the primary.”
Ogun ex-deputy gov, Daniel’s associates defect to APC
Notable leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State have dumped their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The defectors, under the aegis of ‘Gateway Movement’, at an elaborate meeting held in Abeokuta on Tuesday, declared their unflinching support to the administration of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
Led by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaja Salmot Badru, the party bigwigs said the meeting served as the official declaration for the APC in the state.
The defectors once served in government under the PDP administration of a former governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.
The APC Caretaker Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, alongside the party’s Secretary, Engr Ayo Olubori; the governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Tunji Egbetokun and Consultant on General Matters, Hon. Biyi Adeleye, was on ground to receive the new members into the party.
In her remarks, Badru disclosed that membership of the Gateway Movement spanned across the 236 wards in the 20 local government areas of the state.
She said the future of the state remains in capable hands under the leadership of Abiodun, adding that the members were ready to work with the governor to actualize his lofty plans for the state.
While welcoming the new members into APC, Sanusi said the party was at the point of repositioning itself and was prepared to work with progressive individuals, especially those who helped actualised its victory during the elections.
The caretaker chairman commended the defectors for taking a bold step, assuring them of equal opportunities and privileges with existing members of the party.
Also speaking, Egbetokun urged the new members to keep faith with Governor Abiodun as he tries to re-lay a very solid foundation for the development of the state.
He noted that the condition under which the governor was working now “is quite peculiar having succeeded a very hostile predecessor.”
Egbetokun, who is a former House of Assembly Speaker, called for patience and understanding among the people, promising that the present administration will not take the support of the group for granted.
Leaders of the movement present at the declaration included former member, PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief (Mrs) Iyabo Apampa; former state PDP Deputy Chairman, Chief Ibukun Ojosipe; former Director-General, Ladi Adebutu Democratic Organization, Hon. Waliu Taiwo; former National Executive Council member of PDP, Alhaji Bisiriyu Popoola; ADC chieftain, Chief Pegba Otemolu, and Engr Seni Ayorinde, among others.
Meanwhile, the members of the Gateway Movement have vowed to deploy all political machineries to support in the structure to support Abiodun’s administration and ensure maximum delivery of dividends of democracy to all nooks and crannies of the state.
In a communiqué after their meeting and made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, the members lauded ex-Governor Daniel for his support and acceptance to serve as the Grand Patron of the Gateway Movement and indeed the administration of the governor.
The communiqué was signed by Badru; Akogun Deji Kalejaiye and Comrade Ifekayode Akinbode, Secretary and Head of Media of the movement respectively.
It partly read: “Having done our due diligence on the state of our dear state vis-à-vis the resolve and direction of the current administration, we hereby declare our unflinching support to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun in his quest to totally develop Ogun State.
“We commend Prince Dapo Abiodun on his just, fair, equitable and inclusive efforts so far which basically centres on giving Ogun State a focused and qualitative governance while creating the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State.
“We hereby enjoin all citizens of Ogun State to give maximum support to Prince Dapo Abiodun as he leads the state to greater heights.”
CCTV project: Another probe of Lagos, Abuja contracts
PHILIP NYAM reports on the series of investigations initiated by the House of Representatives on the failed CCTV contracts in major cities in the country
or the umpteenth time, the House of Representatives will be probing into the $470 million contract for the installation of the closed circuit television (CCTV) in Nigerian cities, particularly Abuja and Lagos.
The contract, which was allegedly awarded during the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua has been a source of controversy, with the House of Representatives delving into the matter since the 7th Assembly.
Under the leadership of then Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the House investigated the contract and why the CCTV was not functional. Although a report was presented and endorsed by the House, the Federal Government did not take any action on the recommendations.
In the 8th Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Yakubu Dogara, the House again sanctioned a similar investigation into the contract, yet nothing was done about the outcome of the exercise.
Current probe
Just last week, the House began another round of investigations into abandoned multi-billion naira contracts in the communications sector from 1999 to date. However, this time around, the House has moved a step further by extending the expanding the extent of the probe. Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee mandated to probe all abandoned projects including the CCTV contracts, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, while addressing the inaugural session last week in Abuja, frowned at the quantum of abandoned projects across the country. He vowed to bring those behind the failed projects to book in line with the anti-corruption posture of the present administration.
Umeoji explained that the mandate of the committee involve the investigation of Federal Government’s abandoned projects from 1999 till date with a view to establishing the cost of award, period of award, state of completion and constraints inhibiting the completion such projects.
He said: “As you are aware, the Federal Government, ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals, commissions and boards awarded contracts for the execution of several capital projects to contractors since the return of the nation to democratic rule in 1999.
“Many of these projects have been abandoned even as many of them have received advanced payments of not less than 50 per cent of contract sum. Government has spent several billions of naira on such contracts without government and the people getting value for money spent so far.
“It is instructive to note that if the nation is to have a meaningful development in terms of infrastructure and social services, there is urgent need for a change in the manner of award of contracts for and the execution of capital projects.
“Our unshaken resolve must be to uphold public trust above any primordial sentiments and dispense fairness and justice in our dealings with every stakeholder in this regard.”
The lawmaker informed that the committee will invite all stakeholders involved and call for submission of memoranda that would assist the committee in its assignment.
According to him, some of the stakeholders to be invited are Federal Ministry of Communications Technology, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Nigerian Satellite Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) and Galaxy Backbone.
Also speaking at the opening of the investigation, a member of the committee, Hon. Abbas Adigun Adekunle, said the committee has to compile the list of all abandoned projects in all the nooks and crannies of the country, which will guide members for an on the spot assessment of such projects.
Previous attempts
In 2011, the 7th House raised a committee coordinated by Internal Security and Intelligence standing committee into the alleged failure of the Video Surveillance and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) projects of the Federal Government.
Findings of the committee were submitted in 2012 for consideration by the entire House. However, nothing much was heard about the report. The same House again in July 2014 ordered another probe. The House under the leadership of Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had noted that the contract for the projects awarded to ZTE Nigeria Ltd by the Yar’Adua administration at the initial sum of $470 million under a finance agreement between the government and the China Export Bank was known as Public Security Communications System.
The House then observed that though the projects had been completed and handed over to the government since 2012, “no criminal activity has ever been detected through the security cameras.”
The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Saviour Friday-Udoh, who complained that the purpose of installing the CCTV had been defeated if they failed in detecting crime. He had informed the House that the CCTV system was installed in major cities, including Abuja and Lagos. He recalled that there were other contracts to install 2,000 digital solar-powered cameras, 1,000 each in Abuja and Lagos.
The lawmaker also alleged that the said contracts also included the installation of 37 switch rooms; MW backbones; 37 Coalition Emergency Response System; 38 Video Conference Subsystem; 37 E-Police System; six Emergency Communication Vehicles; and 1.5 million subscriber lines.
But, according to him, after spending such a huge amount in a bid to contain the wave of insecurity in the country, the cameras had remained useless almost two years into the completion of the projects.
The recommendation of the committee was for an outright cancellation of the contract and prosecution of the offenders. Also, one of its findings was that the CCTV cameras installed in Nigeria were the ones the Ghanaian government had rejected.
The 8th Assembly
Following rising spate of insecurity in the nation resulting to the twin bomb blast in two locations in Abuja – Nyanya and Kuje, two members of the 8th House, Hon. Adekoya Adeseun Abdul-Majid and Hon. Abiodun Faleke jointly presented a motion on October 8, 2015, titled: “Need for the Reactivation/Installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras in Abuja, State Capitals and Major Cities and Investigation of the Failure of ZTE Corporation to Complete the Contract of Installing the Cameras in Abuja and Lagos.”
Abdul-Majid had in his lead debate on the motion, expressed concern over the dormant state of the CCTV Cameras installed in Abuja by ZTE Corporation after it procured a contract in 2010 to do same in Lagos, with both costing a whopping $470million.
He said: “By the contractual terms, Nigeria was required to make a down payment of 15 per cent, amounting to about $70.5 million, while the Chinese Exim Bank was to provide the remaining 85 per cent amounting to $399.5 million, which Nigeria was required to repay on a three per cent interest rate within 10 years at prevailing exchange rate.”
While regretting the failure of ZTE Corporation to complete the contract, which would have gone a long way in containing security challenges in the country, Abdu-Majid expressed further worries that every loan secured from the Chinese government is always tied to specific contracts for that project having to be awarded to Chinese companies thereby repatriating certain percentage of the sum loaned, including interest and creating employment for the Chinese and short-changing local Nigerian companies in the process.
Most members, who expressed support for the motion, described it as timely and even proposed some amendments to the prayers with a view to further strengthening the resolutions.
Then House Majority leader (now speaker), Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had in his submission, argued that the subject matter is something that came up on the floor of the House in the 7th Assembly and was debated with resolutions passed, but nothing seemed to be done.
He said: “We had documents and paragraphs with damning revelations at that time. When it relates to the security and welfare of this country, it is our concern, and we have to start asking real questions. A contract has been signed, who signed the contract. Who was the person responsible for the signing? At that time, they couldn’t say, and they were passing the bulk.
“There are many issues in this motion that we need to take very seriously. Had these things been in place, what happened in Abuja a few days ago would have been prevented. I don’t know whether or not this is an area that should be left to private companies or the Federal Government. But, security is solely the responsibility of government.”
Similarly, the then Minority leader, Hon. Leo Ogor expressed gratitude to sponsors of the motion for their thoughtfulness in the articulation of issues involved in the subject matter.
He said: “I thank the author and mover of this motion because a situation where we as a nation cannot deploy adequate technology in detecting and preventing crimes even after so much money has been spent is totally unacceptable. I am aware that government had at a time obtained a loan facility from the Chinese government for the installation of these facilities and we didn’t have value for money. Just the same way a loan was procured for the light rail system project and the contract given to a Chinese company and yet, no progress seemed to be made. We need to ask pertinent questions with regards to what happened and how these funds were spent.”
In his contribution, Hon. Oluwole Oke, said: “We should go after this company. We should even open a register for blacklisted companies because if we don’t, companies that are fond of taking money and bolting with it with the connivance of government officials will continue to enjoy patronage in contract awards.”
Many analysts are of the view that the 9th House should see to the end of this avalanche of probes by working on the recommendations of the probe committee and ensure compliance by the executive arm of government.
Lagos: The making of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet amid expectations
- Expectations as Sanwo-Olu gets cabinet
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated and assigned portfolios to his commissioners and special advisers last week. Muritala Ayinla takes a look at the cabinet members and expectations from members of the public
F
or long, Lagosians have been yearning for a quick re-activation of governance which many analysts said has been in limbo prior the Lagos All Progressive Congress gubernatorial primaries that produced Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the party’s candidate for the 2019 general election.
The period was indeed a moment when many members of the state executive council had to make difficult choice over who to pitch their respective political tents with. Most of them were then caught in the web of either pitching their tents with the choice of the party leaders and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu – or then Governor, Akiwunmi Ambode.
It was also a moment when the loyalty of the so called “honourable Exco members” in Lagos State was subjected to serious examination and trial. While many found it very difficult to dump the then governor in his failed second term bid, having enjoyed so much patronage from him, others were quick to retrace their steps for the choice of the party that indeed drafted them for the Alausa jobs. That moment was a period when show of loyalty could also be interpreted as betrayal in both camps, depending on which side one belongs as what used to be a united Lagos State Executive Council became a divided house.
At that time you either ”stand with Ambo” or affirm your loyalty with the state APC leadership. Trust and love suddenly disappeared from government house and many cabinet members seized coming to the office and the EXCO meeting even before the administration ended in May 29.
As the crisis lingered even after the result of the Lagos APC primaries and that of the winner of the state governorship election emerged, Lagosians continued to suffer security and transportation challenges resulting from deplorable state of roads and slow pace of governance. Approval for certain and vital government projects and programmes for smooth sunning of government suddenly stopped, while the condition of roads in the state worsened coupled with unpaid salaries and allowances.
But with Governor Sanwo-Olu mounting the saddle as the 15th executive governor of Lagos State, analysts believed that the tempo of governance will soon return, especially given the governor’s intent not to be vindictive by sacking or witch-hunting anyone who benefitted during his predecessor’s reign.
Therefore, while addressing the new 35 cabinet members, who took oath as commissioners and special advisers at the colourful swearing-in ceremony held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said they were selected through a rigorous process based on their track records in service delivery in their respective fields. He also described their appointments as unique in leadership qualities and gender diversity.
The governor charged the commissioners and special advisers to bring their years of leadership and administrative experience to bear in handling affairs of the state, stressing that the people of Lagos cannot wait any longer to benefit from his administration’s programmes.
His words: “It is with pride that I congratulate the new commissioners and special advisers on your well-deserved appointments. It is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours.
“Fortunately for us, we have a foundation from which to build from. The blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025) are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies in line with the overall vision for our state.
”However, in this administration, our task must be to accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State embarked upon by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and built upon by successive administrations.
”I am happy to note that the deputy governor and I, as well as some of you have had the honour and privilege of being part of that process. Today, providence has entrusted us with the great responsibility of ensuring that the vision of the blueprint and the development plan comes to pass wholly and completely.
“Upon the foundations laid by administrations past, we shall erect our six pillars of state development, encapsulated in the acronym “T.H.E.M.E.S.” T standing for Traffic Management and Transportation; H for Health and Environment; E for Education and Technology; M for Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; E for Entertainment and Tourism and lastly S for Security and Governance.”
New Telegraph gathered that the cabinet comprising old and new faces; technocrats and politicians; young and old has a better representation of female gender than in previous administration.
The commissioners who will drive the Sanwo-Olu administration developmental agenda titled T.H.E.M.E.S are Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment), Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture), Wale Ahmed (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations), Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry), Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health), Folasade Adefisayo (Education), Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure), Moruf Akinderu-Fatia (Housing), Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government), Shulamite Adebolu (Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).
Others are Segun Dawodu (Youths and Social Development), Samuel Egube (Economic Planning and Budget), Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology), Olalere Odusote (Energy and Mineral Resources), Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation), Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Moyosore Onigbanjo (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice), Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Develeopment), Uzamat Akingbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs), Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pensions).
The special advisers to the governor are Joe Igbokwe (Drainage and Water Resources), Aderemi Adebowale-Owoeye (Office of Civic Engagement), Oladele Ajayi (Commerce and Industry), Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka (Housing), Olatunbosun Alake (Innovation and Technology), Kabiru Abdullahi (Urban Development), Afolabi Ayantayo (Political and Legislative Affairs), Anofi Elegushi (Central Business District), Oluwatoyin Fayinka (Transportation), Solape Hammond (Sustainable Development Goals), Ruth Olusanya (Agriculture), Solomon Bonu (Arts and Culture) and Tokunbo Wahab (Education).
Tunji Bello
Bello is the new Commissioner for Water Resources and the Environment. He served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under the immediate past Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.
Having served as the Commissioner for the Environment during the Babatunde Fashola-led administration, Bello is expected to restore the lost glory of the Lagos environment through aggressive and strategic waste management and clearing of the drains to prevent rising incidents of flooding in Lagos metropolis.
The former Editor of ThisDay Newspapers under whose tenure as commissioner for the Environment, Lagos State Park and Garden (LASPARK) was established with introduction of more parks and gardens, is expected to bring about changes in the Lagos environment which many said is becoming degraded by the day owing to poor sanitation, waste management and general negative habit to waste disposal.
He is also expected to pay attention on water supply, which never received a desired attention in the last four years.
The former SSG has worked with various companies like First Bank of Nigeria, Concord Press Nigeria Ltd., St. Petersburg Times, Florida USA, to mention just a few.
He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Society of International Law, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalist, and Civil Liberty Organisation.
Gbenga Omotoso
Fondly called Editors’ Editor, Omotoso is the Commissioner for Information and Strategy. He is toeing the path of other editors of national dallies who have had the privilege of serving as commissioners for Information after their plum newsroom job.
Omotoso succeeds, Steve Ayorinde, who became Lagos Information commissioner after editing The Punch and National Mirror.
The celebrated editor and multiple award-winning columnist has media experience spanning over 35 years. He will now be saddled with the responsibilities of managing the information in the state.
His duties include the management of all the media state-owned houses such as LTV8, Radio Lagos, EKO FM, Lagos Traffic Radio. He will also manage the Lagos Printing Press and Lagos State Records and Archive Bureau (LASRAB) and other related agencies under the state Ministry of Information.
The highly cerebral editor is expected to bring his years of experience into bear by ensuring that Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S is well projected in the media and that the state remain in good light of all its publics.
Analysts are of the view that with Omotoso, Lagos will have it good as far as information management is concerned. The state-house newsletter, ALAUSA ALERT is expected to have a better brand in terms of content and quality.
Gbolahan Lawal
Gbolahan Lawal is another appointee many believe will be a blessing to Sanwo-Olu administration if given the needed support to perform this time around. He is the new commissioner for Agriculture.
The Ojora prince is the immediate past Commissioner for Housing and a former Commissioner of Agriculture and Cooperatives in the state. A seasoned security and development practitioner and socio-entrepreneur, he has deep understanding for political economy of development, especially in low and medium-income economies.
Lawal is one those who made it happened during the Babatunde Fashola administration. He served as commissioner for Agriculture during the administration and he was able to come up with many initiatives, which include Agric Yes and other programmes that were largely commended by farmers.
During Lawal’s reign as Lagos Agriculture Commissioner, fish production received a boost as fishermen and other farmers in the rural and riverine areas got support from government through provision of inputs that increased their productivity.
Aramide Adeyoye
Her appointment remains historic and in fact, the most uncommon in the Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s appointments so far. She will be Lagos’ first female commissioner for Works and Infrastructure. She is expected to take charge of Lagos infrastructure and other related agencies.
Although, many had thought that the deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, will take the charge at the ministry, having served as commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development under the Fashola-led administration, Adeyoye is expected to bring her 32 years’ experience into bear the state of aquatic splendour.
She is one of the technocrats in the new cabinet. Her professional competencies include project coordinator for Julius Berger PLC covering APAPa CBD, Iganmu Bridge, Lekki, Ikoyi, contruction Burdillion road, Adeola Odeku road and many others. Time will tell if Monsurat will prove to the world that indeed a woman can manage Lagos infrastructure better, if given the opportunity.
Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Fondly called Moremi of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf is the new Lagos State commissioner for Home Affairs.
The pharmacist turned politician is also the immediate past commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration. Prior to her redeployment to Wealth Creation ministry, she served as commissioner for Youth and Social Development, where she introduced several reforms and initiatives.
She had her primary education at Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Ile Ife from 1980-1986. On completion, she gained admission into the Seventh Day Adventist Grammar school Ile Ife between 1987-1992 after which she was admitted to University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, for her B.Pharm and graduated in 2006.
Expectations of Lagosians are very high for Akinbile-Yussuf now that she will be stepping into the big shoes of her predecessor, Dr Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, under whose leadership the state Ministry of Home Affairs experienced remarkable reforms.
Hakeem Fahm
Fahm is Commissioner for Science and Technology for the second term. He was first appointment few months to the end of Ambode’s administration.
He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from Ohio University, United States as well as Masters in Business Administration and Computer Information and Systems from the University of the District Columbia, UDC, Washington DC also in the United States.
He is also a network infrastructure director. His wealth of experience cuts across different fields in the ICT and his passion for technology has earned him several accolades.
Wale Ahmed
The medical doctor turned politician is the new commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.
A former member of the state House of Assembly, he sponsored the motion for free treatment of accident victims within the first 24 hours. He is also known for advocating special recognition for emergency vehicles.
His advocacy stems from the fact that if motorists gives right of way to emergency vehicles conveying patients or victims to the hospital, more lives will be saved in the state.
Akin Abayomi
Prof. Abayomi, who is a specialist in Internal Medicine, Oncology, Environmental Health and Biosecurity, is the commissioner for Health.
Prior to his appointment, he had been helping Lagos to prevent spread of contagious diseases, especially during the Ebola virus crisis, when he worked assiduously with the then commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris.
The renowned specialist is expected to take Lagos health sector to the next level.
He studied at the Royal Medical College of Saint Bartholomew’s Hospital in the University of London where he attained his first graduate degree in Medicine and progressing to obtain fellowships from both Royal College of Medicine in the United Kingdom and the College of Medicine of South Africa.
Rabiu Olowo
Olowo is the new commissioner for Finance. The 34 year-old, who will manage the state finances, is a certified fraud examiner, experienced chief audit executive, adjunct professor and authorised trainer of The ACFE in West Africa, an anti-fraud organisation and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education.
Before his appointment as, Olowo, who recently gained admission into Charisma University, British West Indies, for his PhD in Forensic Accounting and Auditing, has served as an accountant in GlaxoSmithKline, Nigeria Plc.
Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Fatai is the new Lagos State Commissioner for Housing. He has served as Special Assistant to the former governor, Bola Tinubu, now National Leader of All Progressives Congress between 2003 and 2007.
His loyalty and performance in the party’s activities earned him recognition among residents of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, who voted for him twice to represent them at the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2015.
Fatai is expected to build on the achievement of the past administration in the housing sector. His ask include among other things, speedy implementation of housing policy in order to bridge the housing gap in the state. Also, Lagosians are watching if abandoned LagosHoms will be completed and allocated to the beneficiaries.
Yetunde Arobieke
With Arobiekke as commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, analysts said Lagos might have better days with the people at the grassroots.
A graduate of Political Science of the University of Ibadan, Arobieke served as Executive Secretary of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in 2003.
Joe Igbokwe
Igbokwe is the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources. His appointment is one that has generated applause from political analysts.
He has before his appointment served as spokesman of the Lagos State chapter of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and later All Progressives Congress (APC).
He also served the Lagos State government in different capacities including pioneer chairman, Wharf Landing Fee Collection Authority (WLFCA).
Lola Akande
Akande is the commissioner for Commerce and Industry. She was appointed as commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, under the immediate past administration in the state.
Akande’s passion to serve led to her sojourn in politics and was elected twice as member of the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2015, where she held the position of Deputy Chief Whip and Deputy Majority Leader while at the House.
Toke Benson-Awoyinka
The Special Adviser on Housing was the Assistant Legal Adviser of Lagos APC until her appointment.
She worked with different law firms abroad, returned to Nigeria and assisted in the crafting the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).
POLITRICKS: Strong warning to a commissioner
t was a colourful ceremony last week Tuesday as politicians and friends gathered at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, to witness the swearing-in ceremony of new commissioners and special advisers in the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Of course, all sorts of drama characterized the event, especially among supporters and party faithful, who came out in their numbers to show support for the new cabinet members. But, one that got attention of most people was a young man that was seen spewing out strong words to one of the new commissioners that they will give him a special treatment if he fails to perform.
“We are calling you now and you refuse to answer us. We are watching you and we are going to deal with you if you fumble. They have given you opportunity to serve as commissioner. Don’t be like others before you because if you fumble, we are going to curse you,” he said in Yoruba language.
