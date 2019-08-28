POLITRICKS: CSOs embrace a new order

Expectations as Sanwo-Olu gets cabinet

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated and assigned portfolios to his commissioners and special advisers last week. Muritala Ayinla takes a look at the cabinet members and expectations from members of the public

or long, Lagosians have been yearning for a quick re-activation of governance which many analysts said has been in limbo prior the Lagos All Progressive Congress gubernatorial primaries that produced Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the party’s candidate for the 2019 general election.

The period was indeed a moment when many members of the state executive council had to make difficult choice over who to pitch their respective political tents with. Most of them were then caught in the web of either pitching their tents with the choice of the party leaders and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu – or then Governor, Akiwunmi Ambode.

It was also a moment when the loyalty of the so called “honourable Exco members” in Lagos State was subjected to serious examination and trial. While many found it very difficult to dump the then governor in his failed second term bid, having enjoyed so much patronage from him, others were quick to retrace their steps for the choice of the party that indeed drafted them for the Alausa jobs. That moment was a period when show of loyalty could also be interpreted as betrayal in both camps, depending on which side one belongs as what used to be a united Lagos State Executive Council became a divided house.

At that time you either ”stand with Ambo” or affirm your loyalty with the state APC leadership. Trust and love suddenly disappeared from government house and many cabinet members seized coming to the office and the EXCO meeting even before the administration ended in May 29.

As the crisis lingered even after the result of the Lagos APC primaries and that of the winner of the state governorship election emerged, Lagosians continued to suffer security and transportation challenges resulting from deplorable state of roads and slow pace of governance. Approval for certain and vital government projects and programmes for smooth sunning of government suddenly stopped, while the condition of roads in the state worsened coupled with unpaid salaries and allowances.

But with Governor Sanwo-Olu mounting the saddle as the 15th executive governor of Lagos State, analysts believed that the tempo of governance will soon return, especially given the governor’s intent not to be vindictive by sacking or witch-hunting anyone who benefitted during his predecessor’s reign.

Therefore, while addressing the new 35 cabinet members, who took oath as commissioners and special advisers at the colourful swearing-in ceremony held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said they were selected through a rigorous process based on their track records in service delivery in their respective fields. He also described their appointments as unique in leadership qualities and gender diversity.

The governor charged the commissioners and special advisers to bring their years of leadership and administrative experience to bear in handling affairs of the state, stressing that the people of Lagos cannot wait any longer to benefit from his administration’s programmes.

His words: “It is with pride that I congratulate the new commissioners and special advisers on your well-deserved appointments. It is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours.

“Fortunately for us, we have a foundation from which to build from. The blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025) are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies in line with the overall vision for our state.

”However, in this administration, our task must be to accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State embarked upon by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and built upon by successive administrations.

”I am happy to note that the deputy governor and I, as well as some of you have had the honour and privilege of being part of that process. Today, providence has entrusted us with the great responsibility of ensuring that the vision of the blueprint and the development plan comes to pass wholly and completely.

“Upon the foundations laid by administrations past, we shall erect our six pillars of state development, encapsulated in the acronym “T.H.E.M.E.S.” T standing for Traffic Management and Transportation; H for Health and Environment; E for Education and Technology; M for Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; E for Entertainment and Tourism and lastly S for Security and Governance.”

New Telegraph gathered that the cabinet comprising old and new faces; technocrats and politicians; young and old has a better representation of female gender than in previous administration.

The commissioners who will drive the Sanwo-Olu administration developmental agenda titled T.H.E.M.E.S are Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment), Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture), Wale Ahmed (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations), Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry), Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health), Folasade Adefisayo (Education), Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure), Moruf Akinderu-Fatia (Housing), Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government), Shulamite Adebolu (Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Others are Segun Dawodu (Youths and Social Development), Samuel Egube (Economic Planning and Budget), Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology), Olalere Odusote (Energy and Mineral Resources), Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation), Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Moyosore Onigbanjo (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice), Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Develeopment), Uzamat Akingbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs), Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pensions).

The special advisers to the governor are Joe Igbokwe (Drainage and Water Resources), Aderemi Adebowale-Owoeye (Office of Civic Engagement), Oladele Ajayi (Commerce and Industry), Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka (Housing), Olatunbosun Alake (Innovation and Technology), Kabiru Abdullahi (Urban Development), Afolabi Ayantayo (Political and Legislative Affairs), Anofi Elegushi (Central Business District), Oluwatoyin Fayinka (Transportation), Solape Hammond (Sustainable Development Goals), Ruth Olusanya (Agriculture), Solomon Bonu (Arts and Culture) and Tokunbo Wahab (Education).

Tunji Bello

Bello is the new Commissioner for Water Resources and the Environment. He served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under the immediate past Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.

Having served as the Commissioner for the Environment during the Babatunde Fashola-led administration, Bello is expected to restore the lost glory of the Lagos environment through aggressive and strategic waste management and clearing of the drains to prevent rising incidents of flooding in Lagos metropolis.

The former Editor of ThisDay Newspapers under whose tenure as commissioner for the Environment, Lagos State Park and Garden (LASPARK) was established with introduction of more parks and gardens, is expected to bring about changes in the Lagos environment which many said is becoming degraded by the day owing to poor sanitation, waste management and general negative habit to waste disposal.

He is also expected to pay attention on water supply, which never received a desired attention in the last four years.

The former SSG has worked with various companies like First Bank of Nigeria, Concord Press Nigeria Ltd., St. Petersburg Times, Florida USA, to mention just a few.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Society of International Law, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalist, and Civil Liberty Organisation.

Gbenga Omotoso

Fondly called Editors’ Editor, Omotoso is the Commissioner for Information and Strategy. He is toeing the path of other editors of national dallies who have had the privilege of serving as commissioners for Information after their plum newsroom job.

Omotoso succeeds, Steve Ayorinde, who became Lagos Information commissioner after editing The Punch and National Mirror.

The celebrated editor and multiple award-winning columnist has media experience spanning over 35 years. He will now be saddled with the responsibilities of managing the information in the state.

His duties include the management of all the media state-owned houses such as LTV8, Radio Lagos, EKO FM, Lagos Traffic Radio. He will also manage the Lagos Printing Press and Lagos State Records and Archive Bureau (LASRAB) and other related agencies under the state Ministry of Information.

The highly cerebral editor is expected to bring his years of experience into bear by ensuring that Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S is well projected in the media and that the state remain in good light of all its publics.

Analysts are of the view that with Omotoso, Lagos will have it good as far as information management is concerned. The state-house newsletter, ALAUSA ALERT is expected to have a better brand in terms of content and quality.

Gbolahan Lawal

Gbolahan Lawal is another appointee many believe will be a blessing to Sanwo-Olu administration if given the needed support to perform this time around. He is the new commissioner for Agriculture.

The Ojora prince is the immediate past Commissioner for Housing and a former Commissioner of Agriculture and Cooperatives in the state. A seasoned security and development practitioner and socio-entrepreneur, he has deep understanding for political economy of development, especially in low and medium-income economies.

Lawal is one those who made it happened during the Babatunde Fashola administration. He served as commissioner for Agriculture during the administration and he was able to come up with many initiatives, which include Agric Yes and other programmes that were largely commended by farmers.

During Lawal’s reign as Lagos Agriculture Commissioner, fish production received a boost as fishermen and other farmers in the rural and riverine areas got support from government through provision of inputs that increased their productivity.

Aramide Adeyoye

Her appointment remains historic and in fact, the most uncommon in the Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s appointments so far. She will be Lagos’ first female commissioner for Works and Infrastructure. She is expected to take charge of Lagos infrastructure and other related agencies.

Although, many had thought that the deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, will take the charge at the ministry, having served as commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development under the Fashola-led administration, Adeyoye is expected to bring her 32 years’ experience into bear the state of aquatic splendour.

She is one of the technocrats in the new cabinet. Her professional competencies include project coordinator for Julius Berger PLC covering APAPa CBD, Iganmu Bridge, Lekki, Ikoyi, contruction Burdillion road, Adeola Odeku road and many others. Time will tell if Monsurat will prove to the world that indeed a woman can manage Lagos infrastructure better, if given the opportunity.

Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Fondly called Moremi of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf is the new Lagos State commissioner for Home Affairs.

The pharmacist turned politician is also the immediate past commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration. Prior to her redeployment to Wealth Creation ministry, she served as commissioner for Youth and Social Development, where she introduced several reforms and initiatives.

She had her primary education at Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Ile Ife from 1980-1986. On completion, she gained admission into the Seventh Day Adventist Grammar school Ile Ife between 1987-1992 after which she was admitted to University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, for her B.Pharm and graduated in 2006.

Expectations of Lagosians are very high for Akinbile-Yussuf now that she will be stepping into the big shoes of her predecessor, Dr Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, under whose leadership the state Ministry of Home Affairs experienced remarkable reforms.

Hakeem Fahm

Fahm is Commissioner for Science and Technology for the second term. He was first appointment few months to the end of Ambode’s administration.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from Ohio University, United States as well as Masters in Business Administration and Computer Information and Systems from the University of the District Columbia, UDC, Washington DC also in the United States.

He is also a network infrastructure director. His wealth of experience cuts across different fields in the ICT and his passion for technology has earned him several accolades.

Wale Ahmed

The medical doctor turned politician is the new commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

A former member of the state House of Assembly, he sponsored the motion for free treatment of accident victims within the first 24 hours. He is also known for advocating special recognition for emergency vehicles.

His advocacy stems from the fact that if motorists gives right of way to emergency vehicles conveying patients or victims to the hospital, more lives will be saved in the state.

Akin Abayomi

Prof. Abayomi, who is a specialist in Internal Medicine, Oncology, Environmental Health and Biosecurity, is the commissioner for Health.

Prior to his appointment, he had been helping Lagos to prevent spread of contagious diseases, especially during the Ebola virus crisis, when he worked assiduously with the then commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris.

The renowned specialist is expected to take Lagos health sector to the next level.

He studied at the Royal Medical College of Saint Bartholomew’s Hospital in the University of London where he attained his first graduate degree in Medicine and progressing to obtain fellowships from both Royal College of Medicine in the United Kingdom and the College of Medicine of South Africa.

Rabiu Olowo

Olowo is the new commissioner for Finance. The 34 year-old, who will manage the state finances, is a certified fraud examiner, experienced chief audit executive, adjunct professor and authorised trainer of The ACFE in West Africa, an anti-fraud organisation and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education.

Before his appointment as, Olowo, who recently gained admission into Charisma University, British West Indies, for his PhD in Forensic Accounting and Auditing, has served as an accountant in GlaxoSmithKline, Nigeria Plc.

Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Fatai is the new Lagos State Commissioner for Housing. He has served as Special Assistant to the former governor, Bola Tinubu, now National Leader of All Progressives Congress between 2003 and 2007.

His loyalty and performance in the party’s activities earned him recognition among residents of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, who voted for him twice to represent them at the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2015.

Fatai is expected to build on the achievement of the past administration in the housing sector. His ask include among other things, speedy implementation of housing policy in order to bridge the housing gap in the state. Also, Lagosians are watching if abandoned LagosHoms will be completed and allocated to the beneficiaries.

Yetunde Arobieke

With Arobiekke as commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, analysts said Lagos might have better days with the people at the grassroots.

A graduate of Political Science of the University of Ibadan, Arobieke served as Executive Secretary of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in 2003.

Joe Igbokwe

Igbokwe is the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources. His appointment is one that has generated applause from political analysts.

He has before his appointment served as spokesman of the Lagos State chapter of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and later All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also served the Lagos State government in different capacities including pioneer chairman, Wharf Landing Fee Collection Authority (WLFCA).

Lola Akande

Akande is the commissioner for Commerce and Industry. She was appointed as commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, under the immediate past administration in the state.

Akande’s passion to serve led to her sojourn in politics and was elected twice as member of the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2015, where she held the position of Deputy Chief Whip and Deputy Majority Leader while at the House.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka

The Special Adviser on Housing was the Assistant Legal Adviser of Lagos APC until her appointment.

She worked with different law firms abroad, returned to Nigeria and assisted in the crafting the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

