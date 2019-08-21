POLITRICKS: Party chieftains flow with the tide

The battle of wits between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, witnessed a fresh twist recently over the claim by the incumbent that officials of the immediate past government made away with government vehicles while leaving office. Sola Adeyemo reports

mmediately Engr Seyi Makinde was inaugurated as governor of Oyo State on May 29, a confounding news hit the airwaves that he and his aides could not get official vehicles to work with as vehicles used by his predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and his aides had been taken away.

While many people considered that act as a seeming rape of Oyo people’s collective patrimony, Ajimobi and his aides, however, saw Makinde’s expose as “mere storm in a tea cup.” In their claims, other past government officials like them did a similar thing without anybody batting an eyelid.

Ajimobi specifically said his predecessor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, also went with his official vehicles and he (Ajimobi) never complained or made any public issue out of it. He, therefore, wondered why much ado about nothing.

The lid was blown off the controversial issue, when the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Chief Olabisi Ilaka, told journalists that Ajimobi, his wife (Florence) and most of their aides made away with their official vehicles leaving him, the governor and even the Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola, with no option than to use their personal vehicles to carry on with official assignments.

Interestingly, most of the vehicles carted away were bought brand new about three months to the exit of the Ajimobi administration, so they could not have been said to be so unserviceable to qualify them for auctioning.

But, Ajimobi’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which dismissed the allegation, asked Makinde to name anyone who stole or went away with government’s vehicles. The denial stunned many people, who believed that the PDP government was only out on a mission to unduly dent the image of the past administration.

Amidst the allegation, counter-allegation and denials, the state government surprisingly on July, 12, announced recovery of 13 vehicles among the horde taken away by Ajimobi’s aides. Barely two weeks after, five more vehicles were recovered from some mechanic workshops, where they were abandoned. One of the vehicles was even abandoned close to the Government House without its key.

The discovery introduced another dimension to the issue as many observers were forced to expect further denial from the APC apologists. Instead of denial, they accused those they described as commissioned loyalists of the incumbent government of waylaying their vehicles on the streets and harassing them. Some of them had to give up by abandoning the vehicles at different locations.

New Telegraph‘s investigation revealed that a senior official of the immediate past administration went away with a brand new car bought in February 2019 at N35 million, barely three months to the expiration of the government’s tenure. Report had it that the senior official only paid N270,000 to purchase and personalise the vehicle.

The debacle was trailed by series of debates and analysis, one of which was at an Ibadan-based private radio station Fresh FM, where Alhaji Bola Akinyemi (Director General of Olabisi Ilaka Campaign Organisation), confirmed that the ex-Governor Ajimobi went away with three vehicles, while his wife, Florence, went away with seven.

A loyalist of Ajimobi and past Chairman of the Omi Apata Local Council Development Area, Adeniyi Oyekunle, eventually owned up, but expressed dis gust at the dust being raised over the issue.

His words: “Every official that went away with an official vehicle did it legally because they got it through the approval of Governor Ajimobi. All the officials who went away with their official vehicles wrote to the governor, asking whether they should go with their official vehicles as part of their severance allowance and it was granted. The papers are there as record of evidence. It is part of the perks of office and such is done everywhere.

“Executive officers of companies are allowed to go away with the official vehicles they use in office. There is no big deal about it. It is one of the ways of appreciating any official, who has served an organisation meritoriously. I don’t know why Governor Makinde is making a fuss out of ordinary vehicles instead of facing the business of governance.

But, carpeting Oyekunle’s justification of Ajimobi’s action, Akinyemi said: “It is a shame that a public official, who was taken care of for a whole eight years with public funds, would still feel insatiable as to think that property of the government that provided for all his needs for eight years should be carted away. It is simply a thieving idea. These are property bought with peoples’ money. What else would any such public official say he still needs? If anybody is saying that it is the tradition, this PDP government of Engr. Seyi Makinde does not believe in that and will not tolerate it,” he said.

Recalling that he was part of late Governor Lam Adesina’s government, Akinyemi said every vehicle used by all government officials then were submitted to the traffic poll and accounted for then. To him, it was outlandish and a misnomer to now justify the situation, where government officials would go away with government property.

Dismissing Oyekunle’s defence, Akinyemi added that company officials could be allowed to go with their official vehicles, “but the vehicles we are talking of here were not bought by any company or organisation, but with the people’s money. Why not allow the people to continue to enjoy their property? Why must some few individuals go away with the property of the masses simply because they held some political offices for few years?”

Corroborating Akinyemi, the newly-inaugurated Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Kehinde Ayoola, said he returned his official car as the then Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly during Adesina’s administration. “I even have the receipt of the transaction with me till date”, he boasted, wondering why any government official would not see it as preposterous leaving office with property that belongs to the people.

Also condemning the stand of Ajimobi’s aides, Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, described the justification as “shameless and unconscionable.”

Adisa stressed that “the incumbent government in Oyo State issued an ultimatum to officials of the immediate past administration, who illegally carted away government vehicles and other properties, to return such or risk being reported to the security agencies.”

He added: “The decision was informed by the monumental impunity the new administration in the state has uncovered so far. Even on Inauguration Day, it was so bad that the inauguration committee had to scamper here and there to source vehicles for the new governor and his deputy.

“As we speak, Governor Makinde and his deputy are compelled to rely on their personal vehicles for use as convoy cars in the discharge of their duties. The same is true of other government officials appointed so far. And that is despite the records which show that huge sums were expended on the purchase of new cars in the last year of the immediate past administration. Indeed, a number of such cars were purchased about three months to the end of that government.

“This government will not permit anyone to mix up facts in an attempt to defend a strange tradition of ‘vultures in governance’ which is diametrically opposed to the Service Agenda of the Makinde administration.

“There is a clear difference when a vehicle is boarded and the appropriate amount paid. The records at the disposal of government clearly demarcate the illegally taken cars from the boarded vehicles. We also make bold to state that the officials charged with recovery of the said cars and the security operatives have so far been very civil in their procedures and no fewer than 19 cars have been recovered.

“Television cameras were on the toe of the officials who recovered the last set of five vehicles and those who took the cars away are well documented. There is no government instrument or law of the State House of Assembly that permits vehicles to be taken away ‘free of charge’ or in the exercise of ‘discretionary powers’ as shown in a memo elements of the past government secretly leaked in a bid to blackmail the incumbent government.

“Because the government in place in Oyo is all about probity, openness, and accountability, it will not condone attempts to seize public property or distribute them like a Father Christmas in the twilight of his trade.

“It is disheartening that some persons who have had the opportunity of serving our dear state, a state of Omoluabi, would openly defend any absurdity or propensity to loot government property in a manner that debases the true Omoluabi culture that defines us here.”

Confirming that the state government was indeed poised to recover the ‘stolen’ vehicles, a Protocol Officer, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, openly admitted that he led some men to track down the recovered vehicles.

He said: “These people were in government from May 29, 2011 till May 29, 2019 and yet they were not satisfied with all the booties in their care and perks they derived so far from holding positions of authority. I can’t deny that government vehicles carted away by them are being recovered daily. Let them keep quiet or we will be forced to expose the atrocities further.

“It is true I led people to recover the vehicles, where they were hidden. We got information that if we didn’t arrive where the vehicles were parked, they could be moved away. We know the police may not act on it before they (vehicles) are relocated, because of official demands and other consideration, so I led people there; got their keys and I asked the drivers to take them to government house.

“It would have been an offence if on recovery of such vehicles as claimed, I asked the drivers I took there to drive them to my house. But this is a case of ensuring that government vehicles stolen by some people are retrieved and taken to Agodi Government House.

“If the government house was possible to cart away, these people would have done so. The level of their alleged theft of government property was mind-boggling. They ought to have approached the police to invite me for the said robbery.

“We have gotten more information and lead on more vehicles. We will go after them because those vehicles were bought with tax payers’ money. Some of us feel that denying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government access to those vehicles will stifle performance of our government, reason we moved against them. We are still going to recover the other vehicles from them.”

Meanwhile, even the Sallah day’s claim by Ajimobi that the vehicles were properly given away by his government was condemned by Makinde, who said that his predecessor misrepresented facts. He vowed not to let off on the issue until all the vehicles are recovered to the government’s transport pool.

