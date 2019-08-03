News
Pop your style with long ankara jacket
Is there anyone left to join the stylish long ankara jacket train? It’s no secret that long ankara jackets are the rave of the season and stylistas are not taking it easy on the trend.
A lot of ankara jacket styles have been on trend but it’s interesting to know that the latest style of Ankara jacket that is smoking hot at the moment is the longer version. It’s really interesting to watch how the African Ankara print is used in creating almost any authentic fashion style you can imagine.
Modern stylish long ankara jackets styles can be quite simple but very cute and beautiful at the same time, becoming a very popular item in the wardrobe of the most celebrities. Long ankara jackets are full of colours and their special designs make them worth having.
You can rock them with plain short dress, skirts, jeans, shorts/bumshorts, pencil skirts or short skirts. ankara jacket can be made in different styles/designs: Ankara bumper jackets, kimono jackets, blazers, just name them.
That’s why it’s difficult to go wrong in ankara. What’s not to love about the gorgeous long ankara jacket made with premium African print cotton? Ankara jacket looks like a cross between a traditional jacket and a fitted suit jacket. It is fun, stylish, and uber ladylike.
The ankara print version has become a wardrobe staple and they don’t seem to be going anywhere soon.
So, whether you are heading to brunch with friends, church, or a glam night out, you just can’t go wrong with it.
News
Police chief assures Chinese, other nationals of adequate security
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Lawal Shehu, yesterday assured Chinese and other nationals resident in Lagos and Ogun states that they were well protected.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Guan Zhongpi, at Zone 2 command headquarters, Shehu said: “Today is an historic day to see you here. Overtime, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60,000 residing in Lagos and Ogun states.
“There are also lots of Chinese companies and factories scattered all over and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria.
“No society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and non-Nigerians here. I want to assure you of adequate security and am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely and your business flourish.
“We have always had a good relationship with the consular as we always come together and interact whenever we have issues if security importance.
“We also have other foreign nationals in Lagos and Ogun State as diplomats or business people and the police being the custodian of security will ensure that the best is provided for them. “Your coming here indicates that we have good relationship with you. We appreciate your coming and don’t hesitate to contact us whenever you have security related issues as we are 24 hours ready to discharge our duty.”
News
OAU commences post-UTME Aug 31
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife have earmarked five days for the conduct of its Post-UTME screening exercise, which will start on August 31 and end on September 4.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that candidates, who made OAU as their first choice and scored 200 and above, and those who applied for direct entry are to log on to the admissions portal, oauife.edu.ng or the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, website (www.oauife. edu.ng), to start registration for the Post UTME screening exercise.
The registration will close by August 11, while the direct entry applicants will not be participating in the screening exercise. Olarewaju further stated that candidates are required to log in with their JAMB registration number to commence the registration process for the screening exercise, and to also obtain a Remita Retrieval Reference and use same to make payment online or at any commercial bank.
Apart from updating JAMB data, candidates will also upload their results, scanned copy of credentials, passport photograph, and print completed Admission Screening form. Meanwhile, any candidate discovered to have provided false information or uploaded incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified
News
Flood: Govt warns residents close to River Kaduna to relocate
Following consistent reports of rising water level in the Kaduna River, the state Ministry of Environment and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) yesterday warned residents living close to the river to immediately relocate.
They also called on residents to desist from dumping waste in the drainage and cooperate with government agencies. A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner of Environment, Ibrahim Husseini, said: “It’s drawing the attention of residents living close to river Kaduna and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.
“Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have predicted that Kaduna and other states of the country may experience floods as water levels in River Niger and Benue have continued to rise since the month of July.
“Residents are advised to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in water ways and drainages, instead they should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their communities to guard against floods. Communities are also advised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies.”
News
EFCC arraigns 8 over €112, 800, $1.131m smelted gold
…arrests banker over N35m alleged fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday arraigned eight persons over €112, 800, $1.131 million smelted gold weighing 73kg with an estimated value of $1.131 million (N1.127 billion) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
This arraignment emerged on a day the anti-graft agency also announced the arrest of a banker, Ayuba Yakubu, over an alleged N35 million fraud.
In a charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/80/2019 brought before Justice Nkeonye Maha, the counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, said the suspects attempted to transport the cash without making a declaration of the same to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) as required by Section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap F34, LFN 2004.
The defendants include Abba Yahaya, Ali Abdullahi, Indo Nigeria Mining Co. Ltd, A.A. Mai Zinari Limited, Al-Izzat Trading and Investment Limited, Aminu Adam and Aliyu Mohammed.
After all the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, Justice Maha, stood down the case for hearing at later in the day, in order to allow for a review of facts. Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Media and Public ity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday said Yakubu was apprehended by operatives of the Kano zonal office.
“Operatives of the Kano zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Ayuba Yakubu, a banker with one of the new generation banks, for cheating and criminal diversion of depositors’ fund to the tune of about N35 million.
“The suspect being an account officer to the complainants was entrusted with millions of naira belonging to customers of Fidelity Bank, Kofar Ruwa branch in Kano. “Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that he employed fraudulent means to divert the money to his personal use,” Orilade said.
News
I’ll enjoy harmonious working relationship with Omo-Agege, says Lawan
The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, expressed optimism that he will enjoy an enduring, warm and fruitful working relationship with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.
This was as he felicitated with Senator Omo-Agege on his 56th birthday, wishing him more years of meritorious service to fatherland. In a goodwill message signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described Omo-Agege as a man who had demonstrated trustworthiness in private and public service.
The statement reads: “The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, hereby felicitates with the family, friends and political associates of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 56th birthday on Saturday, August 3.
“Lawan, on behalf of himself and the entire Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, heartily congratulates Senator Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion and wishes him many more years of meritorious service to Nigerians at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in the future.
“He says the Obarisi of Urobo Land has consistently demonstrated his family heritage of trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a legal practitioner, commissioner, Secretary to the Government of Delta State and Senator.
“He praises the zeal and uncompromising commitment of the Deputy Senate President to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity. “Lawan notes that Omo- Agege’s demonstrated courage of conviction has distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope, especially in this epoch when Nigerians are patiently laying the building blocks of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous nation.
“Lawan affirms his joint commitment with Omo- Agege and other Distinguished Senators in the ninth Assembly to attaining a nation that nurtures the potentials of Nigerians, promotes their best interests and imbues them with pride in their citizenship. “Lawan looks forward to a lasting warm and fruitful working relationship with Omo-Agege in the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly.
“He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Deputy Senate President long life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much, and bless his family.”
News
Shi’ites group asks court to reverse self over proscription order
The proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, yesterday filed a suit challenging its proscription by Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
The group had filed its motion on notice yesterday before the same judge who granted the proscription order based on an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government. By the proscription order which had consequently been gazetted by the Federal Government, the group is designated as a terrorist group.
In the application, the group through its counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), alleged as part of the grounds for seeking the reversal of the proscription order that it was made without jurisdiction. It further contended that the court lacked the jurisdiction to issue the ex parte order against a non-juristic body like IMN which is not a registered entity.
It also alleged that the order breached the fundamental right of all its members to fair hearing, guaranteed by section 36 of the 1999 Constitution. It alleged that the ex parte order violated its members’ right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.
It, therefore, pray for an order setting aside, discharging or vacating the ex parte order of the court made on 26th day of July, 2019 Coram N.E Maha J in suit no FHC/ABJ/ CS/876/2019 between the Attorney General of the Federation V. Islamic Movement in Nigeria, proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent /applicant in any part of Nigeria under whatever form, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called or referred to.
News
Help FG recover stolen funds, Magu appeals to UK govt
Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, yesterday appealed to the British Government to help Nigeria repatriate the country’s stolen money stashed away in banks in the United Kingdom. EFCC acting spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Magu as making the call when a delegation from British Serious and Organised Crime Joint Analysis (SOCJA) for West Africa visited him at the EFCC headquarters.
He said it was worrisome that the wealth of the country had for a very long time, remained trapped in foreign countries, hindering infrastructure development and creating paucity of funds to run the country. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Magu said: “Nigeria would have been better if the stolen money has been returned.
Our worry is that our money has been held for a very long time in foreign countries and if our money is returned, there will be improved infrastructural development in many sectors of the economy.
“If all the repatriated funds are pumped into the country, it will significantly enhance our abilities and capabilities.” He frowned at the rate at which illicit funds were being moved away to Britain and other European countries.
The acting anti-graft boss added: “Some unscrupulous elements were smuggling out raw gold, especially from Zamfara State to foreign countries, by laundering it into money outside the shores of the country. “In the process, they are denying the country of the precious natural endowment that would have been processed locally and value gained from it.” Earlier, the leader of SOCJA, Mr Paddy Kerr, said the visit to the EFCC, followed the instruction from the Brit ish Government that each team under SOCJA should go to every region in the world and try to get the picture of its peculiar organised crimes.
“We need to understand from the EFCC’s perspective, what is driving crimes and corruption in Nigeria. What are the key things EFCC is doing that British can assist,” Kerr asked. Kerr said the team will visit Ghana, Guinea and Senegal, in order to identify the threats and challenges facing the countries of this region from organised crimes.
News
Wike signs healthcare, 2 other bills into laws
Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday signed into law the Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No. 6 of 2019, and two other bills on anti – trading and environmental protection. The State House of Assembly had passed the healthcare bill and the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019, and the Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill No. 7 of 2019.
The governor, who assented to the bills at the Government House Port Harcourt said the state government was committed to entrenching good governance and the rule of law.
Wike noted that the state government would diligently implement the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Park (Prohibition) Law to clean up Port Harcourt and its environs. “We have vowed to bring Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status. This law will help us stop illegal street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal markets within the city centre.
“We are not going to allow the littering of the state capital. In the next few weeks, people will see improvements in Port Harcourt,” he said. The governor directed the state’s Attorney General to officially approach the Chief Judge of Rivers State for the appointment of Magistrates for the Mobile Courts.
He said: “We have six mobile courts, so as they arrest offenders, they will be tried and sentenced by the courts. We didn’t start implementation because there was no law.” Wike said workers have been employed to fully implement the law, explaining that 400 workers will work in shifts till 8pm every day to ensure that nobody engages in street trading, illegal markets and illegal motor parks.
He also said the state government will work towards improving the environmental sanitation of the state. He said: “We are spending N6 billion to evacuate waste annually. Even at that, people carelessly dump refuse on the road. “This time, if you generate refuse, you will pay government to clear it. The Honourable Attorney General to prepare a bill to be sent to the House of Assembly over these environmental issues,’’ he said.
News
Alleged graft: Implement probe report on Suswan’s govt, group tells EFCC
A group, Save Benue State Forum, has demanded the full implementation of Justice Elizabeth Kojime’s findings and recommendations on gross mis-governance and corruption in Benue State between 2007 and 2015. In a statement signed by the group’s President, Kwaghsule Torwua and its Secretary, Enenche Allen, respectively, and made available to Saturday Telegraph, the group also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to drop the charges against Dr. Gabriel Suswam, who was the governor of the state during the period.
Suswam was alleged to have been indicted by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ortom’s administration in the state to look into funds accruing/ received and the utilisation of Benue State funds/assets by his administration. Following the report of the Transition Committee which presented a gloomy picture of the economic and financial position of the state, it became necessary, according to the government, to set up the Commission.
The six-member commission had the following terms of reference: To identify all revenue sources and the total amount of revenue which accrued to Benue State government between June 2007 and 2015.
Specifically, the commission was mandated to ascertain how much funds were actually received by the government from: Allocation from Federation Account, Local Government Funds, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Bonds and Loans, Excess Crude Account, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Funds Ecological Funds, VAT, Sure-P Funds, SUBEB, MDGs, any other funds among other things. The group said: “The investigations were carried out on the orders of Governor Samuel Ortom.
During its sittings, the Committee observed that the handing over notes submitted by Suswam’s administration showed unclear sources of revenue for the state, gross financial indiscipline within the agencies and officials of government.
“It also alleged zero balances in government treasury, a huge debt burden and uncertain level of control in the ownership of government-owned enterprises and stocks, and massive corruption and waste in the business of governance. “Similarly, the Commission said that infrastructure was in a state of decay and disrepair and noted that many projects were abandoned.
“In the same way, it stated that schools at all levels were closed down for many months due to non-payment of salaries and allowances.” The non-payment of salaries to civil servants at both state and local government levels, the Commission further said, led to a very low morale among the work force.
“The forum finds it disappointing that Governor Ortom, who constituted the panel of inquiry which made the startling discovery of alleged monumental corruption under the period under review, has jettisoned the findings and recommendations in the report for political expediency.
“No action has been taken on the report of the panel. The Forum finds the inaction of Ortom a disservice to the people of Benue State whose revenue has been grossly looted as indicted by the report.
“We, therefore, call for immediate full implementation of the report to give our people place in the governance of the state; the looted funds are needed for the development of Benue State and improving the standard of living of our people, but that is if they are not re-looted again, it said.
The commission, which completed its assignment within six months from the date of its first public sitting, according to the group, had its members as Hon. Justice E.N. Kpojime, who was the Chairman. Other members include Barrister J.I. Abaagu, Rev. Fr. Prof. Francis Wegh, Dr. Christopher Obute, Jacob I. Mulya, Mr. Sekegh Akaa, secretary, and the lead counsel, Michael Agber ESQ.
The commission was said to have held its inaugural meeting immediately after inauguration at Court 4, High Court of Justice, Makurdi, while public sitting commenced on September 16, 2015. Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, in a response, said a White Paper on the Justice Kpojime Panel that probed Suswam was gazetted and later reviewed by the state government.
He said: “A White paper on the probe panel of the former governor, Gabriel Suswam, was gazetted. The Justice Margaret Kpojime panel tendered the report which was later reviewed by the government and gazetted, so, anyone who says the commission did a report and it was not made public, that person has not been in touch with Benue State for the past five years.”
On allegation that Ortom has shielded his predecessor after he was allegedly indicted alongside others of stealing over N107 billion, Akase said, “why are these people bringing up the issues now because one, the governor is not a judge, he is not a court of law. “So, if a case was going on for many years and the court didn’t do anything about it…you know, like I said, if you are accused, you are not guilty until a competent court finds you guilty.
“The commission said something was wrong, it was not for government to convict people who were accused and the matter was handed over to the relevant authorities and the government cannot turn round and begin to say look, this person, you are guilty, no. “We, at no point said those people were guilty because the matter was a legal matter, and the government is not interested in the case again,” Akase said.
News
Osinbajo doll out awards to MSME entrepreneurs
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Thuraday night presided over nights for the Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) youths in the country at the presidential villa, Abuja. The Vice-President at the event explained that the strength of Nigeria lies in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship which is the purpose of the annual MSME awards as it discovers talents, showcases and empowers them.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after the award ceremony, the governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong paid glowing tribute to last year’s overall winner, a citizen of Plateau State Jerry Mallo who has been an inspiration to young Nigerians on what can be achieved with the right environment and support base. It would be recalled that Lalong promised Jerry Mallo’s father a car last year, a promise he fulfilled on Thursday August 1st in Jos.
Lalong noted that with the return of peace on the Plateau, the creativity, energy and talents of young people in the state is being unlocked for innovation, entrepreneurship and development. It was the 2nd National Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards, 2019 where three nominees from Plateau State contended for the annual awards at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.
The young Plateau innovators and entrepreneurs include Bare Choji, Mafeng Yohanna and Zang Luka Bot, whose various works won them nomination for the 2nd National Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards, 2019. At the end of the event, Zang Luka Bot of Zang Bot Technology won the NITDA award For Technology Innovation. The winner has three products to his credit which include Power Bank, Computer Foot Mouse, Sand Sieving Machine and is currently perfecting an Automatic Candle Quencher. He was awarded one million naira.
Speaking at the event, Governor Lalong said he was elated that the lives of many youths and women in Plateau State are being improved as they continue to demonstrate innovation, entrepreneurship and resilience in wealth creation through the opportunities created by his rescue administration.
He commended the Director General of the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency Haggai Haruna Gutap for supporting young innovators and encouraging those with ideas to achieve results, saying the Federal Government will do everything possible to ensure that this line of success is sustained until Plateau attains industrialisation. He said his rescue administration’s determination to pursue the path of peace is to create the right environment for citizens of the state and other Nigerians to invest in Plateau State which has been the preferred destination for local and international investors over the years.
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
-
News12 hours ago
Adeboye calls for prayers as gunmen kidnap five RCCG pastors
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Police officer shoots, kills woman while aiming at dog
-
Health18 hours ago
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
-
News13 hours ago
Lagos cabinet: I can’t access my WAEC certificate, Sanwo-Olu’s nominee tells screening c’ttee
-
News13 hours ago
Catholic priests protest killing of colleague in Enugu
-
News10 hours ago
FG shifts closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Sept 2
-
Business13 hours ago
Should we pay tax on our $1bn fine, MTN asks Tribunal