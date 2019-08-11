Portfolio C’ttee: APC still not ready for governance –Afenifere

Y

oruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is still not ready for governance. This is even as he said that the nation is at a standstill with President Muhammadu Buhari yet to inaugurate the cabinet almost three months into his second term, which started on May, 29.

Odumakin, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph decried the delay in Buhari inaugurating his cabinet two weeks after the Senate has confirmed the nominees. It took almost two months for Buhari to nominate and send the names of his cabinet members to the senate for confirmation.

This only brought a little relief to the citizens who had been anxious and in quandary as government activities had been on standstill with no cabinet in place to execute policies and plans.

Also, he said that the action of the ruling party has demonstrated that they are not ready for governance if the list of the ministers designate is anything to go by.

He said: “Anyone ready to govern will not nominate these kinds of people for ministerial positions. Only a few of them are worth what they are nominated for. These ones will not only disappoint, but will dash the hope of many. These ones are ready for only the next elections. Nigeria too is on a stand still. With all the worsening insecurity, there is little or nothing that will come out of this government in terms of development. What we are going through in Nigeria is beyond ministerial appointment and what have you.

“With the way they are going, things will continue to go from bad to worse. The only thing these people are interested in is power, just to hold on to power and not governance. We have entered ‘one chance’, I pray we alight safely. We should just continue to pray and know that things are not what it ought to be. There is anger and danger in the land.”

Weighing in on the same issue, a Constitutional lawyer and former parliamentarian, Nwabueze Ugwu, expressed dismay over the delay in Buhari forming his cabinet six months after he won the general election in February.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, Ugwu, a former member of Enugu State House of Assembly from 19999-2003, where he represented Nkanu West Constituency, stated that the situation has been made worse by the President setting up a committee to allot portfolios to the recently Senate-screened and confirmed ministerial nominee.

He said that although he is not surprised by President Buhari’s snail pace movement as that has been his modus operandi, he is worried that the nation is doomed in the face of the mounting socio political and economic challenges.

Nwabuze said that more so, the president ought to have spent less time forming his cabinet this time around, being that he had known most of the nominees who worked with him in his first term and he ought to have known those that performed creditably and those that performed woefully.

“Well, I’m not surprised, that has been his modus operandi, but Nigeria is doomed honestly.

“It has been his stock in trade to waste time in doing every single thing and to be undecided in everything. That is why the Nigerian state has continued to flutter like a speculative stock in a volatile market.

“When he was contesting in 2014, he promised Nigerians that he was going to bring down the heavens, that he was going to do magic; in two weeks alone he would flush out Boko Haram, in one year alone he would turn Nigeria from the economic doldrums to an Eldorado.

“Today we have moved from economic Eldorado in which we were during (Goodluck) Jonathan’s time, to economic doom, we are in economic purgatory instead of entering economic buoyancy.

“And so our president is, to say the least, a man of great contradictions. I’m not surprised but I’m not happy. The Prime Minister of Britain, (Boris Johnson) when he was sworn in, formed his cabinet in 10 hours, only 10 hours.

“A man who is going into such an executive position ought to be focused on what he wants to achieve within the period he is going to be there. It is even more so now that the man has been there for four years.

“Of his entire cabinet, if he says that he does not know who has performed creditably and who has performed woefully, then the man is a woeful failure and ought not to get Nigerians’ mandate for a second term in office,” he said.

To a prominent member of Afenifere in Kwara State, Prince Ibrahim Adebara, President Muhammadu Buhari is running the affairs of the country with levity. He wondered why the President would not assign portfolios to ministers-designate more than a week after the Senate had confirmed them, saying this does not augur well for meaningful development that the country is badly yearning for at this crossroads’ period.

He stressed the need for accelerated action and immediate assigning of portfolios to the ministerial appointees if the next level mantra of the Buhari administration is to be realised.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, and a social critic, Comrade AbdulRauf Bello, opined that the delay in assigning ministerial portfolios is strategic, saying it’s the same strategic planning that Buhari and the party have been applying in decision making.

And ditto for the setting up of committee by Buhari to implement recommendations. According to him, it’s a ploy to ensure that right decisions are arrived at and implemented for the good of the citizenry.

He said: “This approach can be likened to slow and steady that wins the race. The appointees are currently undergoing training on policies and direction of the Buhari presidency in order to get optimum result from them.

”This has the advantage of harvesting a coherent executive council required to revamp and re- energise the economy. With the training, they will never work at cross purposes.”

However, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum in Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRaheem Olesin, said his party has been consistent that President Buhari and the ruling APC are never ready for governance, lamenting that the President used almost his entire first tenure for blame game and witch hunting of opponents.

He said: “The second tenure commenced since 29th May, 2019 and we are in August now. Yet the ministers have neither been inaugurated nor assigned portfolios. Nigerians know better and can no longer be fooled. Nigerians now know that the ruling party is only interested in grabbing political power without any preparation for real governance.”

Another chieftain of the APC in Kwara State, but who craved anonymity, said it is wrong to jump into conclusion that the President and the APC are not prepared for governance. While the cabinet formation was delayed during Buhari’s first tenure due to certain exigencies, he said the little delay this time around is to ensure that the ministers are well groomed for the enormous tasks ahead, hence the training and orientation they are currently undergoing.

Also, he opined that setting up of committees by the President is in order to allow for a thorough job. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be patient with the President in order to allow him do a thorough job that would take the country to the aspired next level.

