Presidency, Dangote intervene in Oshiomhole, gov’s rift

I

ndications emerged yesterday on how powerful forces in the Presidency and influential business mogul waded in to resolve the feud between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his estranged political godfather and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This is as New Telegraph’s investigations revealed that Governor Obaseki, in company of his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu and other top government functionaries, on Monday, visited Oshiomhole’s Iyamho country-home in Etsako West Council of the state to beg the APC chairman over the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the timely intervention and pressure mounted on the governor by the Presidency, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and top chiefs of the Benin palace, as well as other eminent personalities, forced him to his knees to beg Oshiomhole for forgiveness.

Sources close to the two parties disclosed that the deputy governor had, earlier last week, visited the APC national chairman during which he tried to appeal to Oshiomhole over the political impasse between him and Obaseki as well as other key actors in Edo State APC.

Further findings revealed that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, had personally expressed his displeasure over the seeming soured relationship between Obaseki and Oshiomhole and was said to have insisted on the need for the governor to take necessary steps to settle with his predecessor.

Besides, President Buhari was also said to have seriously frowned at the manner the state government is handling the Edo crisis, particularly as it regards legal issues against the ruling party and apparent disregard of various directives for Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the 24-member House of Assembly.

Dangote, on his part, was said to have, alongside Deputy National Chairman (South) of APC and minister-designate, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, personally pleaded with Oshiomhole to soft pedal on the contentious issues in order for peace to prevail between him and Obaseki and for the interest of the state.

A meeting was held in Dangote’s Abuja residence with Oshiomhole, Adebayo, Obaseki and the Africa’s richest man in attendance.

It was gathered that Dangote and Adebayo, particularly prevailed on Oshiomhole to allow Obaseki visit him during the Sallah holiday, during which both parties in the impasse would click glasses amid talks and bid bye to the over two months old disagreement.

Although the outcome of the Monday talks between the key actors – Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, among others, was not made public, sources close to APC in the state said issues over running affairs of the state were identified as the major cause of the problem between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

Also pointed out was the way some key political aides believed to be loyal to Oshiomhole were booted out of office by the governor.

Although some agreements were said to have been reached during the meeting, it is however not clear if the peace move will smoothen rough edges for the governor ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

This is as questions are being asked as to what will now happen to all the aggrieved elders, leaders and groups who have pitched tents with both sides in the battle for the control of APC structure in the state.

At the moment, it is not clear whether the state government and other parties with suits on the Edo political impasse pending in various courts will withdraw as well as if the return of the 12 lawmakers-elect, who relocated to Abuja in June, was negotiated.

A source said the governor has not given in to issuing a fresh proclamation for the Edo State House of Assembly.

It was learnt that Obaseki is afraid of impeachment in the event the lawmakers loyal to the APC national chairman take over the leadership of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has said that the rift between him and Obaseki is the creation of people with personal interest, describing the governor as his brother.

The APC national chairman stated this on Monday night, while receiving Obaseki, who led members of his cabinet to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with him at his Iyamoh residence.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting, which lasted about an hour, Oshiomhole said the meeting was not unusual as he was in constant touch with Obaseki.

“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with,” Oshiomhole said.

He added that it was unfortunate that the media enjoy creating factions for their own gain.

Obaseki, who also said the visit to his predecessor was not unusual, noted that he decided to celebrate Sallah with his former boss.

He said the visit was to celebrate Edo leaders, just as the former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, was celebrated by the state earlier in the day.

“There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in Benin City and we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor,” the governor said.

He advised those who think there is a rift between him and his predecessor to perish the thought.

