Prices of food items drop by 50% in Dutse market, FCT
Prices of food items in Dutse market Abuja have dropped by 50 per cent as farmers harvest new crops. A survey by NAN on Thursday showed the commodities affected by the decrease in prices to include maize, rice, beans and millet.
A measure of maize sold at N500 is now N250, while a measure of let millet sold at N400 is N200. NAN checks further revealed that beans sold at N800 per measure is now N400 while prices of soup ingredients such as groundnut oil, onions, palm oil, among others have dropped. A bottle of groundnut oil sold at N600 is now N400; prices of perishable items like onion, tomatoes, okro have also gone down.
A trader in Dutse, Hajiya Zulai Ibrahim told NAN that the drop in prices of foodstuffs was as a result of new harvest. Ibrahim described the drop as a common phenomenon during “this time of the year because it is usually harvest season.
“It is a yearly ritual when farmers are harvesting their produce; it usually crashes prices of major food items.’’ Malam Musa Aliyu, a grain dealer in the market has contrary opinion, attributing the crash in prices of food stuffs to lack of money in circulation leading to low purchase of goods by consumers.
Non-assent of NAIDP Bill wasting N2.5trn investments –Dr. Odiboh
…blames Buhari, Jonathan
Automotive Communication Consultant and Senior Lecturer of Mass Communication at the Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria; Dr. Oscar Odiboh, has said that the rejection of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Bill by the administrations of President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari has frustrated investors and hampered further investments in the sector. Dr. Odiboh, who spoke at the recent Nigerian Auto Journalists Training Workshop in Lagos, said that the inaction of the Jonathan and Buhari administrations towards the auto policy will water down the drain over N2.5 trillion investments in the industry.
He added that Jonathan and Buhari’s failure in this regard, has already caused five years delay in the implementation of the policy and has to a large extent satisfied the aspirations of the auto anti-policy agitators
In a lecture titled: ‘Zero Patronage, Zero Tariff and the Redefinition of Patriotism: A look at Nigeria’s automobile industry’ Dr Odiboh said what will happen to the operating auto assemblies plants in the industry with the Federal Government’s zero budget for the purchase of made-in-Nigeria vehicles in the 2019 budget is that that there will be a further increase in the 58 per cent drop in the over all industry sales turnover of 2018, which will also increase the 23,000 job losses in the industry in the last five years.
He said: “It is my view that because of the cross-roads the Nigerian auto industry has found itself as a result government attitude towards the sector, there is need for the policy to be dropped completely and the sector left to evolve on its own.
“Too much ado is doing nothing. Allow auto assembly plants to evolve. Revolution is not by force. It starts as evolution.”
Odiboh noted that it was the United Africa Company (UAC) that first set up an SKD Plant to assemble Peugeot pickup vans in Nigeria in 1965. It was then followed by the British Federated Motors Industries and the French SCOA Motors for bus and pickup assembling. “In 1973, some state governments established mass transit companies to bridge transportation gap and patronize private automobile assemblies.
“When the Federal Government saw the boom in the industry, in 1975 – 1985, it entered the automobile industry with OEM/CKD partnerships: Volkswagen of Nigeria (passenger), Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (passenger), Mercedes-Benz ANAMMCO (commercial bus), Leyland Nigeria Limited, National Trucks Manufacturers (truck heads) and Steyr Nigeria.”
Holgate, Land Rover set sights on Zambezi Delta
Kingsley Holgate and his Expedition Team have set off on their biggest humanitarian adventure ever with a goal of helping to perform 200 cataract operations in the wildly remote Mozambique Zambezi Delta over the next month. Kingsley and his team have loaded the very same two Land Rover Discoverys they drove to Somalia in 2017 and Kathmandu last year, along with their trusty Defender 130, with supplies needed to navigate the treacherous region in search of needy eye care recipients as part of the latest ‘Vision Mission’ campaign.
The team will also tow its sturdy ‘Ma Robert’ bolttogether inflatable pontoon boat, which can carry the vehicles one-by-one across swamps, floodplains and rivers in the area.
This latest expedition comes as an extension of the existing ‘Mashozi’s Rite to Sight’ campaign which was launched more than a decade ago, and has seen more than 200 000 pairs of spectacles delivered to those with poor eyesight.
But, instead of only offering glasses, Vision Mission will perform life-changing cataract operations free of charge. The Kingsley Holgate Foundation, in partnership with Land Rover and the nonprofit Doctors for Life (DFL) team, will assist blind people in the Marromeu, Luabo and Chinde areas.
DFL and the Kingsley Holgate Foundation will transport two mobile operating theatres to Marromeu on the banks of the Zambezi River, along with a team of volunteer doctors and nurses from South Africa and eSwatini. “We are incredibly honoured to be a part of this humanitarian mission,” said Kingsley’s son and expedition leader Ross Holgate.
“We know the Zambezi River well and our role will be to provide ground support. Using our three Land Rovers and the ‘Ma Robert’ boat, we’ll be crisscrossing the Zambezi Delta, conducting our normal malaria prevention and Mashozi Rite to Sight spectacle-distribution work, and at the same time, assessing patients that need more stringent, corrective eye surgery.” According to the World Health Organisation, 246 million people are estimated to have low vision worldwide and about 90 per cent of the world’s visually impaired live in developing countries.
“The DFL doctors will train our expedition team on what cataract symptoms to look for and we will transport patients and their family members by water and road to the operating theatres, and then return them home after their eye surgery,” says Ross.
Auto industry major driver for job creation, says Kia Motors boss
The Chief Executive Officer of Kia Motors Nigeria, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, has said that the Nigerian automotive industry has the potential for the diversification of the nation’s economy with value-driven supply chain and scalable backward integration for the economy.
He said at the event marking the launching of DFM in Nigeria that the local automotive companies are looking to Nigeria not only for its burgeoning consumer market but also as an efficient supplier base.
He said the auto industry, which is rooted in advanced economies, is a major driver for job creation. He noted that in the US, the auto industry supports nearly 8 million American jobs, pays $500 billion in annual compensation, and generates $70 billion in personal tax revenue. The auto industry sits atop the industries with the top 10 Highest Job Multipliers in the States.
The auto industry has continued to remain a significant anchor of highvalue innovation, growth and inclusive prosperity for global economies. Following the auto policy, stakeholders have revitalized old plants and set up new facilities with innovative technologies in the production process of cars that are being introduced to the local market and in turn created jobs.
However, a developing trend in the industry following the unsigned auto policy bill and the continued taste for foreign and imported cars compounded by the influx of used cars through land borders had become a nightmarish experience for industry experts and investors in the industry. Hathiramani said this is posing daunting challenges to the development of the industry and this rather disturbing development has been considered as an Achilles heel to the trajectory of the industry in Nigeria in recent years.
Many major stakeholders have called for the government’s reevaluation if its decision to continue on the path of making Nigeria a consuming nation rather than a producing economy with viable employment opportunities for her teeming working population. To reecho this call and speaking on the need for the government to provide a veritable platform for the growth of the automobile industry, Hathiramani has joined other major stakeholders to call for the government’s support for the sustainable growth of the industry.
“With the establishment of many automobile assembling plants, heavily funded by private establishments, employment avenues are expanding in the fields of automotive technology and distribution of automobiles in the country.
Increase in the production of commercial vehicles/passengers’ cars, automobile sector can expect to have a wide range of opportunities both for wage paid and self-employment ventures in the coming years. In fact, the automobile industry is arguably positioned as the barometer of the economic and social transformation taking place in the country.
It is one of the major sources of employment and is likely to generate employment for thousands of new hands directly and indirectly, in the near future,” said Hathiramani.
Today, as a key contributor to the manufacturing sector of the economy, the auto industry together with other manufacturing companies’ annual contribution is 9.20 per cent to the country’s GDP. Hathiramani stressed that the automobile companies have opened up numerous opportunities for persons with an automobile engineering, mechanical engineering and technical diplomas in this area, not only technical there are lots of middle level and lowlevel workers also.
And for a country with an upsurge in the numbers of the unemployed working population, the auto industry has continued to help human capacity development and job creation.
He further said: “The automobile industry across the globe has always played a major role in strengthening the global economy by contributing immensely to the growth of the GDP and the creation of employment to teeming youths.
Nigeria, as a country, despite being a huge market in Africa with a booming population of over 170 million people, the country is yet to fully actualize the potentials of the automobile industry owing to the non-patronage of government agencies, the thirst of government officials for imported new cars and the overwhelming influx of imported used cars turning the country into a dumping ground and one of the leading collectors of junk aged cars. We’re sitting on a gold mine that can fill the void of unemployment and diversified economy.”
“When new cars are produced in Nigeria, the local production will grow and have a direct impact on the GDP. This will, in turn, provide large-scale employment, increase the internally generated revenue for the government and help in diversifying the economy amongst other gains.
The automobile industry has remained one of the highest contributors to the global economy and serves as a fulcrum for the industrialization of countries in the world over. Government’s support by way of patronage and sustainable policy framework will usher in a systemic and holistic structural development of the automobile industry in Nigeria.”
FMBN to build 3,700 housing units across states, FCT
Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Ahmed Dangiwa, has said that the bank will build 100 housing units in each state and the Federal Capital Territory to address housing deficit in Nigeria. Dangiwa said this in Abuja on Thursday when Isa Pantami, the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency paid him a courtesy visit.
“We are into collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress with a plan to deliver 100 housing units in every state of the federation. “We have six states now where we have done ground breaking and within the next one month, we will start commissioning them while we are still doing ground breaking in the other states,’’ he said.
Dangiwa said that the bank was in collaboration with lots of stakeholders to build affordable houses for low income workers. According to him, due to the high price of houses built by developers, the bank created the cooperative housing project to help workers. He said that 30 corporative groups have been funded so far. Dangiwa congratulated Pantami for his focus on Information and Communications Technology (ICT), saying it had increased professionalism in the sector.
He said that ICT had made it possible for workers in the country to know the extent of their contributions into the National Housing Fund. Dangiwa promised to assist the agency build affordable houses for its staff. In his remarks, Pantami said that every institution needed ICT to achieve its mandate. He said that the aim of the visit was to see how the bank could assist the agency to build affordable houses for its staff
Premier Cool soap relaunches announces new line of variants
Premier Cool, one of the leading personal care brands manufactured by industry giants, PZ Cussons, at the weekend held a colourful ceremony at its company headquarters at Ilupeju, Lagos, to relaunch the brand. Guests present at the relaunch event were treated to a day of brand showcase, entertainment and excitement.
The event was also not short on star power as it had in attendance, comedian and compere, Otolorin Kehinde aka Kenny Blaq, who entertained the audiences and directed the event masterfully, and former reality TV star, Leo Babarinde DaSilva. With an innovation process driven by consumer research, reflecting consumers’ lifestyle attributes and desire for attractive and effective offerings, Premier Cool soap is now set to launch in a new range of alternates such as Odour Defence, Ultimate and Sport.
Furthermore, as opposed to its previous promise of 24 Hours Freshness, Premier Cool soap now promises ‘25Hr Freshness’ with the signature icy-cool feel. Group Brand Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare- Adeniji expressed her elation at the relaunch of the Premier Cool brand: “This is an exciting time for Premier Cool as we continue to evolve and improve to meet and satisfy the needs of our consumers. Premier Cool is one of the leading brands in its category and has continued to evolve over the years.
This relaunch is in continuation of that tradition and also in line with the brand’s strategy to differentiate itself in the market and also sustain its drive to maintain its position as one of the leading soap brands in Nigeria,” she said. Also speaking at the event was the Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, expressed her excitement and enthusiasm as regards the initiative to relaunch the brand: “At PZ Cussons, we have made it our responsibility and purpose to help Nigerians by constantly improving the brand to meet their lifestyle attributes.
It is why we are relaunching the Premier Cool brand which is an initiative that recognises the hectic lifestyle of young Nigerians and seeks to keep them refreshed through it. As a brand that seeks to consistently connect with its stakeholders, we love finding ways to continually evolve and improve to exceed expectations, satisfy the needs of our consumers, and create unique experiences with them.
Premier Cool soap now comes in a trendier packaging and consumers now have the luxury of choice with three variants. We believe these product improvements in performance and aesthetics reflect the brand’s penchant for consistent and superior offerings to Nigerians and we are certain that they would be quite pleased to experience it,” she said.
Should we pay tax on our $1bn fine, MTN asks Tribunal
MTN Nigeria has asked a tax tribunal to decide whether it should pay corporate tax to the Nigerian government on a N330 billion ($1.1 billion) fine or be allowed to treat it as an operating cost, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.
The local unit of South African telecoms group MTN said on Friday it had requested a judicial review after the Nigerian tax authority disagreed with the company’s accounting treatment of the fine as an operating cost, reports Reuters.
Cashew exporters’ earnings to drop by N52bn
There is strong indication that earnings from unprocessed cashew nuts by Nigerian exporters will fall this year by 60 per cent, following the sharp decline in the global price of the nuts.
However, processed cashew nuts will still attract N759.2 billion but the country lacks machines and skill to process the commodity.
Parts of the challenges facing the exporters in the country include lacks machine and equipment to process the nuts, poor handling, pilferage, defective packaging and delay on the port road.
It was learnt that proceed from the projected export of 260,000 tonnes would fall from N130 billion to N52 billion ($142.4 million) in 2019 because downward fall in the price the nuts in the global market.
At Vietnam, the price of processed cashew nuts has been reduced from $10,500 per tonne to $8,000 per tonne, depending on the quality of the nuts.
Also in Nigeria, the price of the nuts fell from $1.6 million per tonne to $547.94 per tonne.
Despite the fall in the price, findings by New Telegraph revealed that the country can realise N759.2 billion ($2.08 billion) if the nuts are processed before export.
However, due to lack of processed machines, the country will earn only 6.85per cent of the N759.2 billion.
Already, as at April this year, 50,000 tonnes of the commodity have decayed at Lagos ports and its access roads.
The nuts were trapped as some of the containers conveying them to the ports were trapped on the roads due to traffic gridlock.
Also, it was gathered that some containerised nuts which arrived the seaports for export in the first quarter of the year were delayed by Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) and other security agencies.
Early in the year, the Federal Government has said that the country could realise about N972 billion ($2.7 billion) revenue for Nigeria from the projected 270,000 tonnes of processed cashew nuts by the end of this year.
It also decided to assist the exporters in processing the nuts, following its rejection by the Vietnamese buyers.
The President of the Nigeria Cashew Exporters Association, Tola Fasheru explained that the cashew nuts processed for export last January, 2019 were still inside containers queuing to access the ports due to inadequate facility and corrupt practices both within and outside the ports.
He said noted that the roads leading to the Lagos ports were congested with trucks of agricultural produce.
Last year, some 37,000 tonnes cashew nuts were tampered with and pilfered on the port roads and they were subsequently rejected by buyers.
Some of the nuts, it was gathered, have spoiled by the time they get to the ports for shipment to various destinations.
The nuts are being used as versatile industrial raw material for phenolic resins, friction powder for the automotive industry and wine.
Also, it was gathered that poor handling of cashew production and defective export packaging processes have made the country to be losing N177 billion ($491.6 million) annually.
The president explained that the lack of infrastructure, inadequate capacity, stifling red tape and corruption were the main threats hampering export processes.
Fasheru noted: “There is a palpable lack of synergy among the port operators and this is affecting the business of our members.”
Youth employment gains traction with solar energy
The global craze for renewable energy has offered jobless Nigerian youths alternative employment as solar energy panel installation gains ground. Sunday Ojeme reports
The long wait by Nigerians for the Federal Government to get its acts right as regards electricity has continued to unearth the ingenuity in Nigerians.
While some have capitalised on the unfortunate situation to become overnight importers of power generating sets, a few others are resorting to alternative and cheaper mean to get their businesses and life going.
Amid the various steps taken by each group is also the struggle by leaders across the world to cut down on dangerous gas emission by working hard to entrench renewable energy technology for power. In doing this, electricity powered by engineered solar panels has suddenly become the fad in Nigeria.
Power consumers, who can no longer bear with the failure of electricity distribution companies, have taken their fate in their hands either by relying on generators or having solar panels installed as an option.
The fad
The technology, which is spreading fast across the country, has suddenly become an alternative source of employment for youths. To beat idleness and search for elusive white collar jobs, more Nigerian youths are being trained on this technology that has suddenly taken the country by storm.
Apart from individual finding their way into training arenas to acquire the skill, private and government agencies as well as foreign developmental partners are working hard to get as many youths as possible trained on how to install solar panels.
Solar jobs have risen rapidly in the last decade. Training a prepared and skilled workforce that enables the solar industry to meet growing deployment demands is a high Priority for us. Our Institute will prepare a new generation of skilled human resource for the solar industry and mentor competent entrepreneurs to serve the market
According to Renewable Energy Technology Training Institute (RETTI), renewable energy has become the future of electricity just as research has shown the huge gap in the technical know-how of renewable energy engineers and handsmen.
“If Nigerians are trained on the basics of renewable energy technologies, it will fill that gap, promote environmental sustainability and improve the economy through creation of jobs.
“Through this institution we seek to empower Nigerians with the capacity to develop renewable energy technologies to meet the energy demands of Nigeria and to promote the industrial applications of renewable energy.
“This institute will equip interested individuals (students, graduates and working professionals) with the practical knowledge on how to develop a sustainable renewable energy product that will meet local demands in order to achieve energy conservation/efficiency and reduce Climate Change as entrepreneurs. The institute will also equip professionals with the expertise to serve as employees with notable companies in the area of energy efficiency, photovoltaic and biofuels.”
Training partnership
Besides the array of trainings in the past, Edo State Government under the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with the Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH or GIZ (a German development agency) took it higher early in the week by training youths on the technology.
According to the details of the training, which spanned four weeks, the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Professional Course included modules in BIPV, design, sales, installation, troubleshooting, operation and maintenance.
In the same vein, a leading solar energy solutions provider, Zola Electric, also organised a capacity building training for technicians on the installation of Zola Flex system as part of its renewed commitment to boost its after-sale delivery to customers.
The training programme, which was held over a two-day period in Lagos, saw participants being taking through a rigorous training exercise on technical and health, safety and environment issues that are in line with global best practices.
Objective
Speaking on the skill acquisition drive, Manager, PIND, Dr. Teslim Giwa, said the training programme was aimed at developing a workforce to support the solar PV industry, noting that it is targeted at youths, who don’t have the required skills for employment.
“The course is also focused on addressing some of the issues around migration within the region and country at large. Graduands from this course over the next four weeks will become entrepreneurs, distributors, service agents for solar technology or become business owners.
“We have laboratory set up here where the participants engage in practicals. We will have a trip to Appropriate Technology Enabled Developments (ATED) Center in Warri, established by PIND to manage projects and technology that can support economic development in the Niger Delta. We will also visit the solar farm at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) to experience the real-life application of solar technology.”
On her part, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the training was an opportunity for youths to contribute to solving the energy crisis in the country and to also eke out a decent living.
“Edo State Governor is focused on ensuring people get power to run their businesses in the state. The target of the training is young people in Edo State and we want to expose them to employment opportunities. Our focus is to ensure we equip Edo youths with skills, knowledge and ensure they stand on their own to become entrepreneurs or get jobs,”
Zola Electric’s initiative
Also speaking at the presentation of certificates to participants, the Managing Director of Zola Electric Nigeria, Abdallah Khamis, explained that the installer training programme was designed to impact requisite technical skills set to technicians on the installation of Zola Flex System.
According to him, the training is aimed at providing a pool of well-trained technicians that would not only assist in offering after-sale services to customers on the product but also help to bridge the technical skill gap in Nigeria.
While speaking on the benefits, Khamis revealed that the programme has not only provided the necessary foundation for participants to develop a career in renewable energy sector but also afforded them the opportunity to be equipped with globally recognized certifications.
“There are numerous benefits that are attached to this training. One of them is the opportunity for the trainees to update their skills and see whether they can pursue a career in renewable energy sector. Apart from that, both the State and Federal Governments can also tap into this opportunity by partnering with Zola Electric Nigeria to train the army of youths who are less engaged. By so doing, we can help create jobs for them.
“In addition to the free technical training, the trainees would also be equipped with free certified world class personal protective equipment (PPE). With this in place, it thus means the trainees are in compliance with global HSE best practices”, he stated.
He, therefore, expressed the willingness on the part of Zola Electric Nigeria to collaborate with both the state and federal governments on the program stating that such partnership would help facilitate both direct and indirect jobs for the populace.
He noted that it was gratifying to note that the training has started yielding fruits as some of the participants are now being engaged on various projects which have made them self-reliant.
On his part, Head, Technical Operations, Zola Electric Nigeria, Olumide Ajayi, explained that the curricular has been designed to cover a wide range of areas that include operations of solar energy systems, installations, troubleshooting/faults resolution and efficiency applications.
“We believe that training technicians on the installation of this product will complement our superior product quality. That is why we have taken skill enhancement as an important part of our service delivery,” he added.
Last line
As more youths are getting engaged by acquiring skills rather than seeking white collar jobs, the onus now rests on the Federal Government to make the necessary incentives available and make the various training programmes easier for both the benefactors and beneficiaries.
Farmers back CBN’s policy on milk importation
As part of efforts to improve the economy, Nigerian farmers have thrown their weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to stop issuing foreign exchange to importers of milk. Taiwo Hassan reports.
The main reason for Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) plans to stop issuing foreign exchange to importers of milk was premised on the need for Nigeria to revamp her local diary sector, which has remained moribund due to lack of investors.
Cerainly, there is need to attain self-sufficiency in the country’s diary sector based on the country’s over 180 million population as this would reduce the whopping $1.3 billion spending on milk importation.
Agric experts have suggested that the country needs to establish more diary industries to produce more milk for Nigerians and curb the alarming smuggling and importation of foreign milk produce into the country.
Already keying into this arrangement is Dangote Group, which announced its intention to start production of milk.
Statistics
Ironically, the lack of government’s active support in the past via a conducive policy environment had for long affected growth of the country’s diary sector.
In fact, if government had shown enough commitment to the sector, Nigeria would have by now started obtaining the highest possible yields per hectare and kilogramme of milk per cow per year.
Currently, Nigeria’s output of milk per cow per day is about 1 litre, compared to other African countries like Kenya and Uganda with between 30 to 40 litres of milk per cow per day.
Compared to Africa and Asia’s average of 0.9 million tonnes and 6.6 million tonnes, respectively, Nigeria’s 0.6 million tonnes of milk production is the lowest in the world, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria.
The rating agency said in its report that Nigeria consumes an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of milk annually, but her production output only meets about 34 per cent of demand.
Farmers’ opinions
Speaking with New Telegraph on the issue, the National Coordinator, LUGAVO, and Women Leader, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Halima Njobdi, explained that Nigerian farmers were in total support of CBN to stop issuing FX to importers of milk.
She said that the move was not a total ban but to deprive milk importers going to the inter-bank sector of the foreign exchange market for FX on milk importation.
According to her, it is long overdue for forex ban on milk importation in the country because it is time to look inward in line with Federal Government’s backward integration programme to empower local farmers and diary investors.
“For health reason, this is long overdue, all imported powdered milk and those produced here are produce from powder, flavour, concentrate and colour and kuka for kindurmi the one you take with fura. Now, talking of milk, the best milk anyone can take is fresh animal milk; it could be from goat, cow or donkey among others, apart from well processed milk from selected grains.
“Forget it, so far, we have enjoyed consuming products from countries with policy for experiments to address redundancy, and Nigeria is now a dumping ground. We have to start somewhere and gradually we will get out of air chemical, food chemical, water chemical, drugs chemical, clothes chemicals, your mosquito nets chemicals when ordinarily mosquitoes cannot penetrate the nets, why chemicals?
Whoever came up with the ban must have tales to tell because it is meant to develop our diary sector,” Njobdi explained.
For Dr. Musa Hassan, the apex bank’s FX restriction for importers of milk is a welcome development.
While expressing apprehension over likely hike in the price, he suggested the need for price control and also to forestall possible scarcity in the market.
He said: “It all depends on how much dedication and internal control and efficiency demonstrated by the producers and consumers in price control.”
Another farmer, who simply gave her name as Grace, said CBN’s move was in the right direction in all ramifications, saying that it will empower job opportunities for small holder milk producers and diary companies in the country.
Her words: “It’s really not a total ban on importation, but they will not be qualified for forex just like the case of rice. But what impact has this ban created? The cost of rice is still high years after the ban on rice import across land borders. Business and individuals can still source for forex at a higher rate and get this milk and dairy products into the country, thereby making the cost very high.
“What we need is more state of the art ranches at least in major cities. Loans should be available at single digit rate for importation of milk harvesting and processing equipment just like the CBN boss said. My worry is commitment to execution.
“We need small holder milk producers that will offload their produce to bigger factories and this might take a long time to execute. We are yet to have ample traction in the area of rice, now comes milk. So we will still have milk from Holland but at a high price, just the same trend we had for rice.”
Partnership
So far, Promasidor Nigeria Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Ekiti State Government to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state owned Ikun Dairy Farm.
The pact was sealed on behalf of the partners by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, and the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, in Abuja.
The project will enable Promasidor utilise the potential of Ikun Dairy Farm in producing milk and other products of nutritional value, which help to enhance human growth.
Commenting on the agreement, Fayemi stated that Ekiti State was delighted to collaborate with a major player in the fast-moving consumer goods sector that is deeply committed to the well-being of consumers through its array of quality products.
The governor affirmed that the partnership would enhance the backward integration initiative of Promasidor, in compliance with Federal Government’s directives that companies should seek local source of raw materials for their products, thus ensuring local content development.
Last line
As it is, the apex bank’s move on milk import will serve as a channel for sel-sufficiency, employment opportunities and increased nutritional products in the country.
MTN board, shareholders commend Ndukwe’s appointment
Shareholders in Nigeria have applauded the emergence of telecommunications technocrat Engr. Ernest Ndukwe as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria.
In a statement signed by the President of New Dimension Shareholders Association, Mr. Patrick Ajudua, the shareholders noted that the appointment is a welcome development because he is tested and well experienced in the industry.
The Association expressed optimism that the new MTN Board headed by Dr. Ernest Ndukwe will ensure transparency, compliance with corporate governance, and value addition to the shareholders.
In a similar vein, the President Proactive Shareholders Association, Taiwo Oderinde, urged the new board to shun any corporate governance lapses capable of dragging the image of the firm through the mud.
He noted: “The new Chairman, Ndukwe, is a man with a wealth of experience and connections in the telecommunications sector. As a one-time head of NCC, I believe with the support of other members of the board, he will bring this to bear in his new responsibility. I congratulate him and he should not let the shareholders and other stakeholders down.”
Ndukwe, a former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has vast experience and rich contributions to the growth of telecommunications industry over the years.
A telecommunications professional, Ndukwe’s career has gone full circle, starting from the private sector as the Managing Director of a notable telecommunications company, he moved into government service at the helm of the industry regulatory agency as EVC of NCC and back to the private sector and now Chairman of Nigeria’s largest operating company MTN.
