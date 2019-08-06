Private sector aviation investment rises to $5bn in three years

The Special Presidential Probe Panel has begun move to claw back alleged $1.5 billion underpayment on oil bloc renewal by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Adeola Yusuf examines impediment to the panel’s success.

Last Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hosted the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property at its corporate headquarters in Abuja. That day, the corporation and its joint ventures partner, ExxonMobil, were accused of underpaying renewal fees on Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 67, 68, and 70, worth $1.5 billion.

The panel, which stated that remittance due to government on the blocs were under paid, also fingered the corporation in the allegation of other financial breaches in its operations.

Impediment to recovery

Clearing the air on the allegation when he received Chairman of the panel, Chief Okoi Obono- Obla, and members who were on a fact finding visit, Group Managing Director, Mele Kolo Kyari, confirmed that NNPC did not pay its 60 per cent share of $900 million of the JV bloc renewal fees, because “it became unnecessary as it (the corporation) represented the government.”

Kyari, who also declared that the NNPC had nothing to hide, noted, according to a statement, that ExxonMobil paid $600 million, which was their equity contribution of 40 per cent of the joint venture agreement.

Many cases of fraud

On allegation of financial breaches in operations leveled against NNPC by the panel, Kyari maintained that the corporation stood to gain a lot by being transparent in all areas of operation.

“Every member of our management shares the vision of Mr. President that government’s institutions must be accountable to all Nigerians. We know that we will gain more by being more transparent. We have nothing to hide,” he was quoted to have told the panel.

He insisted that the payment of about $900 million, being the 60 per cent of the lease renewal by the NNPC, was not necessary.

“Ordinarily, NNPC would have contributed the balance of 60 per cent of the amount, which literally meant government paying monies to itself. There was no need for that,” Kyari enthused.

On the alleged breach of government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, the GMD said the NNPC had no secret account, emphasising that “there is no single account NNPC is operating that is unknown to the Federal Government. Any account(s) outside the TSA platform are partner accounts, which we have obtained due approvals from the government,’’ he noted.

How oil money was spent?

Kyari, who observed that all monies belonging to the corporation were domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), added that the corporation’s account managers remained the CBN and the Accountant General of the Federation.

Shedding more light on the alleged non-remittances of taxes and royalties by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), NNPC’s upstream arm, he stated that there were outstanding payments, which arose as a result of pillage that occurred before 2015.

He, however, assured the panel that this administration had made concerted efforts to reconcile every payment due to the federation on taxes and royalties.

“The only outstanding payment is the $600m and we have a pre-payment plan with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) such that by mid-2020, we will have money left to be paid,” he noted.

On the alleged non-remittances by some oil companies operating in the country, the NNPC boss said it was the responsibility of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the DPR to collect taxes and royalties from oil companies, including those on joint venture and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) arrangement.

Forming a tie

Kyari further noted that the NNPC would provide the necessary support to the agencies concerned in that regard though it has no legal obligation to do so.

“As an enabler organisation, we will support them because we see our roles beyond our immediate responsibility,” he said.

While affirming the corporation’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Kyari said the corporation was one of the most accountable public institutions in the country, saying ‘’this is the only company that publishes its operations and financial reports monthly. I’m not aware of any company that does that in the world.”

Earlier in his remarks, Obono- Obla said their visit was to seek synergy with the NNPC towards reforming the country and particularly to clear the air on issues relating to the operations of the corporation.

He expressed the panel’s satisfaction with NNPC’s frank and honest responses on the issues raised, describing the corporation “as a very important and transparent national institution with a GMD, who has a track record of accountability and transparency in his public career.

“The GMD has a reputation of being an apostle of accountability and transparency. I feel very happy that somebody like him is coming out to clarify the key issues. Nigerians have been misled, it behoves on every organization to tell Nigerians the truth to engender transparency in the entire polity.”

Different strokes for different folks

While standing in defence of ExxonMobil, the NNPC said it had suspended cash call repayments to Eni for three months, and would not renew some oil licences held by the Italian oil company.

The NNPC owes billions of dollars to international oil companies, including Eni, its share of operating costs for their joint ventures. Of the original $5 billion owed two years ago, repaid through a system known as cash calls, about $3 billion is now outstanding.

Reuters, which first reported the development, said the NNPC withheld three-month payment to Eni over a set of disputes. Delayed payments for the cash calls have hindered development of some of the country’s oil assets.

Among the issues raised by NNPC, according to report, are that Eni’s licences for some oil assets have expired, but Nigeria’s government does not plan to renew them as it wants the state oil firm to take over.

Government did not specifically name the assets it is taking over from Eni.

The failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement (are) settled, NNPC said in a statement, adding it has the money to pay and expects a resolution by the end of the week.

In its statement, NNPC also urged Eni to complete the first phase of rehabilitating Nigeria’s Port Harcourt refinery by the scheduled date of October, the statement noted.

The statement added that Eni’s Executive Vice Chair for sub-Saharan Africa, Brusco Guido, said the Italian firm had various challenges and asked for NNPC’s help to resolve them and meet its 30 per cent annual growth target for its joint ventures’ oil production.

Working with Eni

He, however, promised to work closely with ENI/Agip to speedily resolve all pending issues that led to the suspension of cash-call repayment.

Kyari explained that the failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement settled.

“The money is there, it is ready. We will pay as soon as the issues are resolved by the end of the week,” Kyari stated.

NNPC said it had suspended cash call repayments to Eni for three months and did not plan to renew some of the Italian firm’s asset licences.

The corporation owes billions of dollars to international oil companies, including Eni, being its share of operating costs for their joint ventures.

It was gathered that of the original $5 billion owed two years ago, part of the outstanding was repaid through the cash calls arrangment, with about $3 billion now hanging.

But NNPC has withheld three months’ payment to Eni over a set of disputes. Delayed payments for the cash calls have hindered development of some of the country’s oil assets.

Among the issues raised by NNPC are that Eni’s licences for some oil assets have expired, but government has not plan to renew them as it wants the state oil firm to take over, but the NNPC did not specify which of Eni’s licences it would not renew.

On the Okpai Independent Power Project, Kyari explained that the issues that led to the delay in payment had been resolved and that payment would be effected as soon as possible.

“We will work with you. You can count on us,” he assured the Agip team, urging them to fast-track Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure that it is delivered before the scheduled date of October 2019.

Guido had said the company was fully aligned with the GMD’s three-point agenda of growing reserves, growing production, and cutting cost.

He, however, listed a number of challenges that had hampered its operation and urged the NNPC management to help resolve them in order to meet its target of growing production from the JV assets by 30 per cent over last year’s rate.

Issues on oil bloc

Only two month ago, DPR confirmed the revocation of licences of six oil blocs for non-payment of royalties, even as there are indications that more licences are on the line for revocation.

This is also barely a month after the Ministry of Petroleum Resources issued a request to the Federal Government for the revocation of five OML, including OML 98, OML 120 and 121, OML 108, OML 110 and one Oil Prospecting License, OPL 206.

Owners of the blocks include Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (OML 98); Allied Energy Resources Nigeria, (OML 120 and 121); Express Petroleum and Gas Company (OML 108); Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria (OML 110) and Summit Oil International (OPL 206).

DPR explained that the action was based on a presidential directive to recover legacy debts owed by the companies operating the licences. The revoked licences are located in the onshore, shallow and deepwater areas of the Niger Delta basin.

Pan Ocean is owned by Festus Fadeyi, billionaire businessman, while Allied Energy, which is now known as Erin Energy, has Kase Lawal, founder of Camac Energy, as its chairman. Express Petroleum, operators of OML 108, is technically managed by Shebah Exploration & Petroleum, a company owned by Bryant Orjiako, Chairman of Seplat P etroleum Development Company, while Cavendish Petroleum has Mai Deribe as its chairman.

Summit Oil International, operators of OPL 205, also known as the Otien field, was co-founded by the late MKO Abiola.

Last line

The panel needs more backing from the government and all stakeholders for it to succeed on its mandate. Although the NNPC has assured the panel of its cooperation, it should work the talk.

