Metro and Crime
Proprietress diverts students’ N5m WAEC registration fees, convicted
Proprietress of Dala Standard Secondary School, Maiduguri, Josephine Udeh, has been convicted for collecting N5,059,000, WAEC registration fees from 284 students of her school and converting it to her private use. Udeh was arrested and arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). She was arraigned before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N5,059,000. She pleaded not guilty upon her arraignment on April 24, 2019. In the course of the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses and 10 exhibits which pushed her to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.
At the resumed hearing, yesterday, prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji, prayed the court to substitute an earlier charge filed on April 9 with an amended charge of the day, July 31. Udeh pleaded guilty to the amended charge in line with the plea bargain agreement she opted for.
Following her guilty plea, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to convict her as charged. However, the defence counsel, B. G. Sanda, prayed for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant had already re-paid the misappropriated sum. Consequently, Justice Kumaliya pronounced her guilty as charged with a fine of N150,000 and to spend one year in prison custody in default of the payment of the fine.
Metro and Crime
Dad slits 10-year-old daughter’s throat
Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, Adamawa State, are now battling to save a 10-year-old primary three pupil, Zahrau Bello, whose father attempted to murder.
The father, Saidu Bello, allegedly attempted to kill Zahrau by slitting her throat.
Reports indicated that Saidu, who has a record of psychopathic disorder, had been exhibiting violent behaviour towards his wives and children for a long time.
It was learnt that on the fateful day, the girl, who attends Damare Primary School, didn’t go to school that day due to illness.
Her mother, Fatima Bello, said the incident occurred about 10a.m. yesterday at their home at Damare in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
She said her husband was being treated for mental illness.
According to her, there was even a time Saidu was admitted for about 30 days because of the illness.
A neighbour, Zainab Mohammed, said she heard screams from next door and suddenly another neighbour, Mamudu, shouted that Saidu was slitting the throat of his daughter, Zahrau.
Attracted by the scream, neighbours rushed to the scene, beat up the man, tied his arms and took him the police.
The doctor at the Emergency Ward at the FMC, Dr. Elkana Patrick, said the girl had only 50:50 per cent chance of survival as the injury inflicted on her was severe.
According to Patrick, the girl’s airwave has been secured.
The doctor added that with this development she cannot speak until taken to the theatre where medical team will try to rectify the situation.
He said: “The larynx of the throat has been secured for medical team to commence the necessary steps.”
Also, the Deputy Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Yerima Sulaiman, said the hospital would administer free treatment on the girl because she was from a poor family.
He said: “We have a fund to bail patients out more so that the man has a psychiatric problem.”
Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect was in custody while investigation was ongoing.
Metro and Crime
Shi’ites suspend protests, to pursue judicial process
Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday disclosed that it was temporarily suspending its street protest for the release of its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
A statement by the group made available to journalists in Kaduna said the move was to “allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems, especially the court case instituted by our lawyers on the proscription order made by the Federal Government this week”.
The President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said in a statement that, “IMN do hereby announce to the general public and the international community that it has temporarily suspended its ‘free Zakzaky street protests’ to allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems”.
He said: “It has taken this step in good faith out of respect for some eminent people and groups, whose input in the resolution of the problems appears genuine and we sincerely hope an amicable way could be found to solve the crises surrounding the illegal detention of our leader for almost four years now.
“If at all any protests occur anywhere in the country, it might be this notice hasn’t reach those in the field or this message is misunderstood or it is some security agents who are mischievously behind it as they have been doing in an attempt to smear our image and be seen as unruly people rather than as victims of savage oppression since 2015.”
Metro and Crime
Midnight visit: Borno gov suspends medical director, four others
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the Medical Director, Dr. Audu Usman, of the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital, Maiduguri, and four doctors who were absent while they were supposed to be on call.
The governor had on Monday visited the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital from midnight to 2a.m. during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors, including the two on call, were available to look after patients.
Zulum had instructed nurses to call the doctors on the phone during his visit but none responded.
“Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu Hospital, Dr. Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership. Furthermore, Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere, who absented themselves while on call, have also been suspended while Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi who was second on call is suspended arising from his inability to respond to telephone calls during the governor’s visit. At the same time, frantic attempt to reach him was impossible even when he lives within the doctors’ quarters located around the hospital.
“Similarly, Dr. Esther of the Paediatric Department, who was supposed to be on duty, was found absent and hence, she is also suspended. All medical doctors attached to the Accident and Emergency Unit are to be queried for their absence and the lack of duty roaster. Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gaps are filled,” the government said in a statement.
It added that Zulum was determined to ensure that all hospitals across Borno State provided adequate healthcare delivery at all times.
Metro and Crime
Tiv-Jukun crisis: Wukari varsity shut as Benue evacuates students
Federal University of Wukari, Taraba State, was shut yesterday following the alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution in the ongoing Jukun-Tiv ethnic crisis.
The crisis has also forced the Benue State government to evacuate its 812 students trapped in the institution.
The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, yesterday approved the suspension of academic activities and closure of the institution.
This is contained in a statement issued in Wukari by the Registrar, Mr. Magaji Gangumi, which was made available to journalists.
Gangumi said the suspension became imperative following protest by students over the incident.
He said: “The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.
“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari -Katsina Ala highway on Tuesday.
“Students are directed to vacate the hostel and university premises by or before noon.”
The latest round of the Jukun-Tiv crisis, which started since April 1, 2019 in Kente village, lingered on till the Tuesday incident in which three students were reportedly abducted and murdered.
But the VC, Kundiri, told our correspondent on the phone that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of “both staff and students as they leave Wukar”.
He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in neighbouring Benue State was sending about 10 buses to evacuate students from that state.
Kundiri added that security had also been reinforced from both the Army and the police to ensure that members of academic community conveniently left Wukari without any hitch.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Benue State, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, told journalists in Makurdi that government evacuated about 812 students of Benue origin who were trapped in the Jukun-Tiv crisis that spilled over to the university in Taraba State.
Ityavyar, who gave an update on the students’ unrest which led to the closure of the university, said the gesture became imperative to safeguard the lives of the students studying in that state.
The closure of the institution followed students’ restiveness in the aftermath of protest staged by Tiv Students Union after Jukun militants allegedly kidnapped two of their mates and a university’s official, also of Benue extraction, and killed them.
The commissioner said government had provided four Marcopollo buses, 60-seater each, and 10 of 15 and 16-seater buses to help evacuate the students to different locations to meet their parents.
He said the buses were accompanied by a detachment of troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke
of the Nigerian Army to provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue State.
Ityavyar said the Ukum Local Government Chairman, Mr. Tor-Tyokyaa Ibellogo, also provided six additional buses to assist security in the evacuation of the trapped students.
He added: “We inquired to know how many students were involved, and we were told that 812 Benue State students were involved.
“The 812 students were all assembled in one place waiting for the arrival of the evacuation team. We sent about 15 buses and out of this, there were four Marcopollo buses that will take about 60 people each and 10 of the 15 and 16-seater buses. We have a detachment of members of the Operation Whirl-Stroke who will provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue.”
It was learnt that the students and the university official were killed on Wukari-Jootar Road close to the institution.
They were on their way to Jootar to get items they needed to use in school when people suspected to be Jukun militia ambushed and killed them.
In a statement, the President, National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS), Comrade Tyonor Smith, identified those killed as Tsav Mark, Vihior Sughter of Microbiology Department and a non-academic staff member of the institution.
Metro and Crime
15 die, 40 missing as boat capsizes in Niger
At least 15 people lost their lives while more than 40 others were missing after a boat capsized in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.
A witness said the victims were returning from Warrah Market, a border community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, to Sabo Yumu in Borgu, when the accident occurred in on Tuesday evening.
“The accident was as a result of poor visibility due to bad weather. It made the boat to run into a tree stump on River Malale midway into their journey. As I speak with you, 15 bodies have been recovered and already buried, while two others were rescued even as many are still missing.
“I am not certain about the number of passengers on the boat, but the boat was big and has capacity for over 50. Also, because it is a market day, there is the tendency that it might be overloaded,” the witness, who did not want his name mentioned, said.
The Director-General (DG) of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident yesterday.
He said: “The boat was carrying over 50 passengers; some survivors were rescued, while divers are still searching for the remaining persons whether dead or alive. But many are still missing.”
Inga said government was working towards putting in place, a regulatory framework to check the activities of boat operators and also to address impediments that hamper their activities.
The DG disclosed that government was looking at the possibility of providing lifejackets to reduce the high casualties often recorded during accidents.
Accidents on River Malale and others, across Niger State, through Yawuri have become a recurring decimal during the peak of the raining season.
Metro and Crime
Airport driver returns $2,400 found in his cab
One of the drivers of Airport Car Hire Association of Nigeria (ACHAN), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Mr. Adeniyi Olayinka, has returned N888,000 and an international passport forgotten by a passenger in his car to the passenger.
Olayinka told journalists at the airport that he discovered the items in an envelope left behind by the passenger on the back seat of the car shortly after he returned to the airport from Ibese, Ikorodu destination of the passenger.
The driver, who doesn’t have a car of his own, but works as commissioned driver to another member of the association, said it never crossed his mind to covert another person’s belonging because it would put another family in sorrow and it was against the orientation given to every member of ACHAN in the airport.
He said: “Though it could be tempting to some people to see such money and pocket it, especially when their income is very poor. As for me, it never crossed my mind to do so. Because it would create sorrow in another family and also such idea is against the orientation we are given at ACHAN by our leaders.”
Olayinka said he discovered that an enveloped had been left behind on the back seat of his car.
Speaking on the recovery, the passenger, Dele Ayeni, said this made him to believe there was hope for Nigeria in many ways.
He said: “I arrived Lagos, Nigeria from Cairo on July 29, 2019 about 1.30a.m. on Monday. My intention when I arrived was to call an Uber operator to pick me home as soon as I step out of the terminal building. But as I was coming out of the terminal, I met this polite driver who agreed to take me to my destination at Ikorodu at an agreed price of N6,000.”
“Immediately we got to my house in Ikorodu; I removed my jacket from where I had kept it and also my luggage, without noticing that the envelope in the jacket had dropped on the back seat of the car. Unfortunately, I didn’t open my luggage to bring out what I had for my family members until after I woke up at noon. That was when I discovered that the envelope was missing in my jacket. I exclaimed.
“My wife asked me where I took the cab; I told her it was in the airport and she advised that I should go to the airport to inquire if it has been found. I told her I didn’t know the name of the driver or the vehicle number. However, with her encouragement I came to the airport and went to the car park where I boarded the cab.”
Metro and Crime
Chinese firm swindles Nigeria N178m in chemicals under-declaration
A Chinese firm, Zhe Long, owned by two Chinese indigenes, Wang Fuzeng and Chen Yuping, has reportedly defrauded the Nigerian government of N178 million in chemicals under-declaration.
The firm, which has no exact location, allegedly defrauded the Federal Government about N178 million in goods’ false declaration following importation of chemicals. The firm imports Polyol, but usually presents it as Polyacetals at ports.
The reason for short-changing the Federal Government may not be unconnected with its modus operandi, which is to operate in secrecy without any valid functional registered office.
The firm uses a Nigerian law firm, Augustsons and Obidi &Co, as its corporate head office in Lagos to perpetrate its atrocious act of false declaration, security breaches, tax evasion, forgery, illegal immigration, concealment and Customs duty evasion.
According to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the company was incorporated in Nigeria on the 11th January, 2018, with an official address at 4, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos. But there is no trace of Zhe Long, rather the said address is being occupied by Augustsons and Obidi & Co, a law firm.
In a document made available to our correspondent, Zhe Long has been shipping in Polyol chemicals meant for the production of foams and mattresses in the country from China, whereas in its shipping manifest, it declared it as Polyacetals so as to evade the right duty payment to the Nigeria Customs Service.
According to the import and shipping documentations, it was discovered that since last year, Zhe Long has been falsely declaring a chemical known as Polyol as Polyacetals.
Indeed, Polyols are a group of low-digestible carbohydrates derived from the hydrogenation of their sugar or syrup.
Polyols react with isocyanates to make polyurethanes, which can be used to make mattresses, foam insulation for refrigerators and freezers, home and automotive seats, elastomeric shoe soles, fibers (e.g. Spandex), and adhesives.
On the other hand, polyacetal is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.
According to sources, the reason for this false declaration by the firm is that Polyacetals global pricing is $6,000 per metric tonnes as against $2,000 for Polyols.
Similarly in the report, it was alleged that the company is also guilty of declaring a chemical called TDI as Toluene during shipping into Nigeria.
For instance, the global pricing of Toluene is $6,000 as against TDI’s $2,300.
In the report, it was alleged that presently there is no evidence to show that Zhe Long has End User Certificate (EUC) for its TDI’s importation, which according to security experts, constitute a serious national security breach.
When our correspondent visited Zhe Long’s official address at 4, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, in Lagos as incorporated in the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, there was no Zhe Long rather than Augustsons and Obidi & Co, a law firm.
When our correspondent demanded to speak with the owner of the law firm, who is the company secretary of Zhe Long, to clarify the import and documentation allegations, a representative of the Augustsons and Obidi & Co, Emeka Uzordinma, explained that the law firm registered Zhe Long to operate business in Nigeria, but without official office in Nigeria, rather a factory or warehouse in Ota where the firm stores its products importation.
Uzordinma pointed that the law firm has lots of Chinese firms operating in the country as clients, but was not aware of Zhe Long engaging in alleged false declaration in chemicals importation.
He added that his law firm was not aware of the types of chemicals Zhe Long was dealing in. He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent later.
When quizzed further, Uzordinma declined comment, insisting that he could not speak on behalf of the firm since his law firm was only a legal adviser to them.
He said: “I don’t know what the company does; they are basically our client. I will have to check the records. I know they do a lot of things, but I can’t give you answers unless I check their records with us.”
On where Zhe Long office is situated in Lagos, Uzordinma replied: “I don’t know, but I will also need to check their records with us since we have many Chinese companies with us.”
Metro and Crime
Niger boat accident claims 15 lives
- Over 40 still missing
No fewer than 15 people have been confirmed dead while as many as 40 others are missing after a boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.
Incidentally accidents on River Malale and others across the state through Yawuri have become a recurring decimal during the peak of the raining season.
An eyewitness told our Correspomdent that the victims were returning from Warrah market, a border community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State to Sabo Yumu in Borgu, when the accident occurred in the evening.
The source, who did not want his name mentioned said, the accident was as a result of poor visibility due to bad weather, which made the boat to run into a tree stump on River Malale midway into their journey.
According to him: “As I speak to you, 15 corpses have been recovered and already buried, while two others were rescued even as many are still missing.
“I am not certain about the number of passengers on the boat but the boat was big and had the capacity for over 50. Also because it is market day, there was the tendency that it might have been overloaded.”
Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga said: “The boat was carrying over 50 passengers; some survivors were rescued, while divers are still searching for the remaining persons whether dead or alive. But many are still missing.”
Metro and Crime
Judge, DA apologize to man who was exonerated after 28 years in prison
Chester Hollman spent 28 years behind bars, knowing every single day that he served that he is innocent.
Now the court knows that too. Hollman had his conviction overturned, his charges dropped and he is now fully exonerated.
Hollman’s exoneration had been in the works for years, through various efforts to have him freed, but it wasn’t until the case was reviewed by Philadelphia’ District Arttorney’s Office’s Conviction Integrity Unit in January 2018 that the wheels of justice began to turn.
“He’s a full spectrum of emotions,” Hollman’s longtime lawyer Alan Tauber told ABC News.
Two witnesses who originally testified at the 1993 trial recanted their earlier testimony, saying that they did not actually see Hollman at the scene of the murder of a college exchange student in Philadelphia in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 1991.
‘The Philadelphia Inquirer’ reports that those witnesses have since recanted their testimony — with one of the witnesses recanting hers in 2012 before the judge that exonerated Hollman on Tuesday.
As part of the Conviction Integrity Unit’s probe, investigators determined that when that witness recanted in 2012, a detective who denied her claims had accusations of wrongdoing made against him in another case, which would have raised doubts about his integrity to the judge when presented with the witness’s new testimony in 2012.
Tauber said that Hollman, now 49, holds no grudges against the witnesses.
Tauber told ABC News that he asked Hollman “how are you not angry at the peple who gave false testimony against you?'”
“He says ‘How could I be angry at them? they’re victims too,'” Hollman said, suggesting that the police pressured their testimony.
“I said to the judge, ‘if you want to see what grace looks like, look into the face of Chester Hollman,” Tauber said.
The Conviction Integrity Unit also discovered that police withheld information that could have led to other suspects, ‘The Inquirer’ reported.
“We believe it was near-impossible Chester Hollman was the perpetrator of the crime,” Assistant District Attorney Patricia Cummings, head of the Conviction Integrity Unit, said in court on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.
“I apologize to Chester Hollman,” Cumming said. “I apologize because he was failed, and in failing him, we failed the victim, and we failed the community of the city of Philadelphia.”
She wasn’t the only one to apologize on behalf of a major institution, as the judge who oversaw Tuesday’s motion hearing to dismiss the charges against Hollman also apologized on behalf of the court, reports ABC News.
Metro and Crime
Cambridge student dies after falling from plane
A Cambridge University student has died in Madagascar after falling from a plane.
Alana Cutland’s family said they had been left “heartbroken” and paid tribute to the “bright, independent woman”.
The 19-year-old from Milton Keynes died while on an internship in the African island nation earlier this month, the Foreign Office said.
Reports said she fell from the Cessna-style light aircraft as it flew above the island’s savannah.
In a statement, her family described her as a talented dancer who had a “thirst for discovering more of the world”.
“Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her,” they said.
“She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.
“Alana grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure, always seeking to extend her knowledge and experience in the best ways possible. She was particularly excited to be embarking on the next stage of her education, on an internship in Madagascar complementing her studies in natural sciences.”
Dr David Woodman, from Robinson College, Cambridge University, issued a statement extending “sincerest condolences”.
“Robinson College is deeply shocked by the news of Alana’s death,” he said. “In her two years here, she made a huge contribution to many different aspects of life in the college. She will be sorely missed by us all.
“The college extends its sincerest condolences to Alana’s family at this extremely difficult time.”
* Courtesy: The Guardian
