Protests, blames over Jukun/Tiv crisis

The rivalry between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups in Taraba State has resulted in violence and bloodshed, leading to different groups trading accusations. REGINA OTOKPA reports

The two ethnic groups have lived together in relative peace for centuries. They have so many similarities in terms of language, culture, occupation, dressing and way of life that one would not believe they could be at loggerheads at any time.

But here they are shedding each other’s blood as protagonists of what has now become known as the Tiv/Jukun crisis.

The root cause of the crisis is still a subject of speculations but the fact that these two neighbours are at war is no longer in dispute. Incidentally, the crisis has spread into the academic community, resulting in the forced closure of the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State.

In recent days, different interest groups have taken to the media space, seeking to present their own views about the crisis.

At a press conference in Abuja, the Tiv Youth Council (TYC), alleged that some prominent sons of the state were deeply involved in the persistent wars between the Tiv and Jukuns in Taraba State, which has intensified lately.

President of the TYC, Chivir Msuaan, who made the allegation on Monday in Abuja, while questioning their silence over the deepening crisis which has claimed hundreds of lives, said influential and political bigots were funding, training, inciting and arming the Jukun militia with sophisticated weapons, military kits and strategies.

Msuaan urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the alleged involvement of the prominent persons and other factors fueling and motivating the Jukun militia to rape, maim, kill despite the several overtures at peace.

According to him, the ongoing ethnic crisis was a ploy to fuel national insecurity for political gains by discrediting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He urged the citizenry to disappoint such political calculations by shunning all forms of ethnocentric discriminations or biases, and to report all masterminds of violence and insecurity to relevant authorities.

His words: “The recent rape, maiming and killing of helpless Tiv students and staff of the Federal University Wukari is indeed one too many, deserving thorough investigation by the security agencies and enduring solutions to entrench peace.

“It is quite surprising that despite several attempts to extend the olive branch and make the warring parties embrace peace, the efforts have all fallen through midway with no results.

“The Jukun militia has remained irrepressibly resurgent, consistently coming up with sophisticated weapons, dreaded attack techniques and in several instances kitted as men of the Nigerian Army.

“The consistent tactics of the Jukun militia showed a streak of military training and a strong penchant to foment violence beyond primordial inclinations.

“This irrational development stirred our curiosity and prompted our team to conduct a scrupulous inquiry into the factors fuelling and motivating the Jukun militia despite the several overtures at peace. Our incontrovertible findings from this painstaking inquest revealed powerful individuals with political leanings funding, training and arming the Jukun militia.

“Their prime objectives aside ethnic dominance is to stir dissent against the government by raising the tempo of war to an inferno’s pitch, thereby fuelling national insecurity for political gains just to paint the President Muhammadu Buhari government in negative light.

“This worrisome trend has successfully been deployed surreptitiously by opposition political figures in flash areas to stir ethnic bile and generate needless tension across the nation just to give the government a bad name.

“To these fiendish pitchers against the government, no magnitude of destruction is too weighty so long as it tarnishes the reputation of the Buhari-led government.

“We therefore use this medium to call on the government to rise to the occasion and apprehend all these political players instigating and fuelling violence for cruel political gains.

“We herein particularly invite the relevant security agencies to immediately proceed with a thorough investigation of such individuals in the interest of peace and unity of the two ethnic groups.

“We strongly believe the Tivs and Jukuns can harmoniously live in peace as it was as if these political masterminds fuelling the war are isolated and dealt with. We believe that this government will spare no sacred cows in the quest for national peace and security.”

Similarly, a Civil Society Organisation under the auspices Guardians of Democracy and Development, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis to avert further loss of lives.

The group, who organised a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Abuja to express their displeasure over the escalating ethnic crisis, were however confined to the Abuja Unity Fountain by a contingent of heavily armed security personnel to register their grievances.

Convener Guardians of Democracy and Development, Solomon Adodo, also pointed accusing fingers at individuals, whom they alleged were the masterminds of the war between both ethnic groups.

They insisted that none of the masterminds whom they described as “sacred cows,” should be spared in the quest to uphold the peace, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Commenting on the recent incident that occurred at Federal University, Wukari and other sad incidents of killings in the state, the group claimed that they were privy to information that some individuals and their willing foot soldiers, have been inciting the Jukun militia arming and training them in tactical warfare to exacerbate the crisis between the Jukuns and the Tivs in Taraba State.

However, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has expressed concern about the current conflict that has engulfed the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Taraba State.

At a separate news conference in Abuja, the group urged the contending factions to sheathe their swords and embrace peace by exploring all available alternative means of dispute resolution.

National President of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, expressed regret that at a time when many communities in the Middle Belt Region and Southern Nigeria were facing an existential threat due to incessant invasions by terrorists and armed herdsmen, the Tiv and Jukun have unconsciously allowed fifth columnists to infiltrate them with a ‘divide-and-rule’ tactics aimed solely at distracting them from the real enemies of the Nigerian state.

Pogu also expressed worries because of the fight between the two groups in Taraba State, some “conflict entrepreneurs and detractors of the Middle Belt people” have found a leeway to make political capital out of the crisis by making desperate attempts to blackmail and drag the names of respected personalities and leaders of the Middle Belt into the conflict.

“Strangely, we have observed with total dismay the desperation with which some amorphous groups and individuals, including the Abuja protest that took place on Tuesday, are being sponsored to deliberately blackmail individuals into the current Tiv/Jukun crisis.

“While such procured groups and individuals are tasked by their paymasters to level unsubstantiated accusations against the aforementioned elders and leaders, wherein they called on the security agencies to probe their involvement in what they called ‘formation and arming of Jukun Militia’, making it appear as if the call was borne out of a patriotic and genuine concern, but they, however, unconsciously forgot to conceal their ulterior motives and quickly betrayed their evil plans by alleging that the crisis is aimed at portraying the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as incapable of tackling the current security challenges bedeviling the country,” he said.

Pogu said that the accusations against the individuals was not only laughable but a calculated attempts to drag them into the conflict and smear their names.

“Our findings reveal that both Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and Governor Darius Ishaku, with their deputies, at different times have convened peace-building meetings to reconcile the two warring communities, with bright prospects on the horizon for restoration of normalcy.

“Our Forum has also made efforts to reach out to Gen Theophilus Danjuma, who also revealed the relentless efforts he has privately deployed without any form of publicity to ensure amicable resolution of the conflict between the two ethnic groups. By his antecedents, it beats our imagination how mischief makers will deliberately want to drag the name of the respected elder, into the mud, in spite of his patriotism and his unimpeachable track records of having fought for the unity of the country like no other. Whatever agenda that is playing out, and no matter who is behind this campaign of calumny, their despicable motives shall be exposed at the end of the day and their plans are bound to fail.

“While we are at a loss as to why these recruited groups have continued to smear the name of General Danjuma, we are also not unaware of the fact that ever since the Former Defence Minister called on Nigerians to resist the invasion of Middle Belt and Southern communities from terrorist Fulani herdsmen that are in collusion with the military, it became obvious that Gen Danjuma had stirred the Hornet’s nest when he told the world that the military was colluding with rampaging herdsmen terrorists to unleash terror on Nigerian communities. The recent killing of police operatives on a covert assignment to Taraba, who arrested and handcuffed a notorious multi-millionaire kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala (Wadume), has justified Danjuma’s allegations that the military is indeed colluding with terrorist elements to invade communities.

“While we grief over the senseless loss of lives and property, following the unfortunate atrocities between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups in Taraba State, we wish to commiserate with the families that lost loved ones,” he said.

