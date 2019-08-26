Law
‘Pupilage key to successful legal practice’
Oluwafemi Ogunjimi studied and obtained his LL.B from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State. He was called to Bar on 28th November, 2013. In this interview, Ogunjimi shares his post-call experience with JOHN CHIKEZIE
Background
My name is Olaitan Oluwafemi Ogunjimi and I am from Egbeda Local Government area of Oyo State.
I had my primary school education at Omolabake Nursery and Primary School, behind Toun hospital, New Ife Road Ibadan before proceeding to Loyola College Ibadan for my Secondary School education and graduated in 2004. I obtained a Bachelor’s degree (LL.B) from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State and was called to the Nigerian Bar on 28th November, 2013.
Why law?
The quest to study law began at an elementary stage of my life when I realized my disdain for injustice.
Attending and actively participating in primary and secondary school debates further prompted me into becoming a lawyer.
The nobility of the profession was another drive and reason I studied law. The fact that law can be seen as that veritable platform to defend the defenceless in the society endeared me more to the profession. My father would always remind me of the pride and respect that comes from being a lawyer.
How would you describe your pupilage?
After my experience at the ministry of justice, I was opportune to learn a bit of commercial practice from Lakinberg Associate, a commercial law firm in Lagos before I fully moved to pure civil litigation practice.
I started my internship at J.A Ajeranti & co in Ibadan. It was not really a bed of roses then, as majority of the lawyers at the firm were already 5 to10 years in practice, when I just graduated from the university. But I used the little time I spent with the firm to understand some basic of law.
I learnt a bit of filing processes in court and was also opportune to do a bit of client interviewing at the firm before I went to law school.
My journey to practice started formally during my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) attachment with the Ogun State Ministry of Justice. My experience at the Ministry of Justice exposed me to real practice.
I was attached to the Public Prosecution Department (PPD) which was the criminal litigation department of the ministry. I was introduced to writing legal opinions and advice from simple offences’ case files.
I developed all the confidence needed to argue motions and simple applications in court through the help of my seniors at the department. My integration to practice brought me closer to the people at the grassroots level, as I was able to understand the pains, hardships and sufferings some of them go through to fight for justice.
How would you describe your law school experience?
Well, for me, law school was great; we had good lecturers at the Kano law school, even though the weather was not friendly.
I feel it can be better though. The curriculum is wide and the whole one year happens so fast. In my opinion some of the courses can be incorporated into our university syllabus to reduce the work load at the law school. Many people struggle in law school because the courses are voluminous and the lecturers are as much under pressure as the students. I just feel the system needs a complete overhaul to bring out the best in students. Law school can make you doubt your ability as a student or feel you are not at the level your colleagues are.
What was your first court appearance like?
My first time in court was quite interesting. I had attended the court proceedings with the aim of just moving an application for an adjournment, which I felt would be a lot easier on the first day.
It was my first time in court and so I felt it should be more exciting, although, I had earlier crammed the entire case file before approaching the court.
Only for me to appear before a judge, who insisted that the matter must go on for trial.
I was unaware that the court had earlier warned the other counsel handling the matter, before I came in, that the case was adjourned for trial.
From nowhere, I began sweating profusely despite the whirling ceiling fan and robust air-conditioner in court. Goosebumps immediately invaded my skin even before I attempted pleading with the judge.
Graciously, the judge realized I was a new wig, he smiled and said ‘next time read the endorsement on your file before coming to my court’.
My face suddenly leaped for joy. I was so happy when he finally granted my application for an adjournment.
How has the journey been so far in terms of challenges and achievements?
Well, the journey so far has been smooth though with few hitches. But I’ve grown in the profession, and I keep learning daily.
Challenges are inevitable but the challenges in my profession are glaring for all to see, especially the interference and undue pressure coming from the executive to the judiciary calls for a huge concern.
A lot of my colleagues have given up on the country and our judicial system; majority have relocated, while some have totally left practice for businesses and other enriching trades.
Young lawyers are underpaid by their senior colleagues. Clients hardly entrust big briefs with young lawyers because so many senior colleagues don’t give recommendations for their juniors.
The competition is so real that we get the experience, as a young lawyer, and simply set out to establish our own firm as soon as possible.
There are so many cases in court and a few judges to expedite quick trials. Cases at the court of appeal are given long adjournments which actually discourage litigants and clients generally.
Any irregular or weird event ever experienced in the judiciary?
Well, there are times, as a lawyer, you deny yourself of sleep, prepare for cases all through the night and you are already in court before 9a.m., only for the court Registrar to stroll in and inform you that the court is not sitting.
Like really! You begin to wonder and ask questions like, what happened to the court pre-informing you early enough? There are times when my boss had traveled out of jurisdiction for cases in other states, just for him to hear that the court won’t be sitting.
These are weird events that I feel should not even exist in the first place. I feel since the court’s Registrars have each counsel’s data, they ought to reach out to the lawyer in time and say, ‘please the court won’t be sitting’ instead of wasting the lawyer’s time, efforts and discouraging the litigants (clients), especially when their matters have already spent years in court.
How would you look at the principle of separation of power?
The principle of separation of powers between the three arms of government in Nigeria (legislature, Judiciary and the executive) is only a principle on the pages of a paper, as same does not reflect in the true sense of its concept. There is so much influence from the executives to the other arms of government in Nigeria, especially with the judiciary that a common man wonders if he/she can get justice when he clashes with a government establishment.
A former State Attorney-General once said “it is hard for you to bite the finger that feeds you.” What this statement simply means is that even as a judge or an Attorney-General of a State, there are levels of influence you can’t ignore or deny because when the executive come calling, you can’t totally ignore or shun them out completely.
Whether you like it or not, your remuneration comes from them and any decision the executive takes, affects the judiciary either positively or negatively. More reasons I was not too surprised at the role played by the executive in the case of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, who was unceremoniously whisked out of office.
I believe the three arms of government needs their independence if we truly want to see massive improvement in governance. The judiciary, most especially, needs to be independent if we want a corrupt-free country.
Do you share on mplementation of licensed vigilante Fulani herdsmen?
It’s just crazy really, and it speaks ill of how we value lives in this country. The Fulanis are normadic pastoral people who move from place to place. They have been able to move from one country to the other bearing in mind where they originated from. The Miyetti Allah is supposed to be a business organization of cattle herders but it has become very clear that they are part of a sinister plan by the cabal, some of who have transformed to herdsmen, Boko Haram, bandits and militias. Now the implementation of licensed vigilante Fulani herdsmen in all states by the government is like exposing ourselves to the enemy for slaughter. It’s pertinent to ask what level of education or the intellectual prowess of these groups of people?
I feel the leaders are not being sensitive enough or they are just blindfolded by selfish interest or favoritism of some part of the country. In my opinion i don’t think this move by the government is backed by logic or the interests of the people at heart.
What’s your future ambition?
I see myself at the peak of my career in a few years to come by God’s grace. I believe this country has all it takes to be better again if we can get things right and I hope to become a Judge someday.
Like Dizeani, like Oshodin
N69.2bn, $487.5m: Diezani, Oshodin before the law
FOLUSO OGUNMODEDE writes that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s avowed crusade against graft in its second term assumed a twist at the weekend following an alleged discovery of N22.9 billion fraud, linked to another female after first female Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Diezani.K. Alison-Madueke was accused of defrauding the federal government of N47.2 billion and $487.5 million
A
lthough President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed war against graft was variously seen as selective in view of scores of members of the opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the anti-graft body—the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) net while accusing him of shielding some corrupt members of the ruling AII Progressives Congress (APC), the war took a new dimension at the weekend as one of Nigeria’s top businesswomen was allegedly linked to have corruptly enriched herself to the tune of N22.93 billion.
The female business mogul, Mrs. Isabella Oshodin is a United States-based. Oshodin was at the weekend arraigned at a Federal High Court, Abuja for receiving N22.93 billion from ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki.
This was coming barely two years after a former Nigerian first female Petroleum Minister, Diezani .K. Alison-Madueke was allegedly discovered to have looted the treasury of N47.2 billion and $487.5 million.
The nation’s anti-graft agency, EFCC has said it traced at least N47.2billion and $487.5 million in cash and property to Diezani Alison-Madueke.
This, according to EFCC, followed painstaking investigations by its officials.
Diezani, who was the first female to be investigated and charged for corruption after a former Finance Minister, Nnenadi Usma and former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has since faced prosecution for allegations of fraud and money laundering.
However, new female entrant in the corruption trial after Diezani, Patience Jonathan, Nnenadi Usma are the American-based businesswoman, Oshodin.
Diezani
Until 29th May, 2015, Diezani .K. Alison-Madueke was Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister under former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
Diezani was born on 6th of December 1960 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. She is the daughter of late Chief Frederick Abiye Agama. After her primary and secondary education in Nigeria, she went to England to study architecture.
Shortly after his education in England in the United Kingdom, Diezani moved to the United States to complete her studies at Howard University.
She obtained her Bachelor’s degree on 8th December 1992 at Howard University. She returned to Nigeria the same year and started career with Shell Petroleum Development Corporation.
In 2002, Dizeani returned to England where she pursued a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) at the Cambridge University after which she was appointed as an Executive Director in Shell in 2006.
She was the first woman ever to be appointed by Shell as an Executive Director in Nigeria. Diezani came into limelight when she became Minister of Transportation between 26th July, 2007 and 17th December, 2008.
She was appointed Minister of Mines and Steel Developments on 23rd December, 2008 and became Minister for Petroleum Resources after former President Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in as the President in February 2010, becoming the first woman to hold the position.
Between November 2014 and December 2015, Dizeani served as President of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as the first woman to assume the position.
Diezani married a former Naval Staff Chief, Alison-Madueke.
The former minister, whose accounts had been frozen, also got some property, including a mansion worth N3.58billion in Abuja seized by the EFCC.
Specifically, EFFC accused Diezani of diverting $115million, $487.5million and N47.23billion oil cash.
Oshodin
Undaunted by its desire to recover $2.2billion arms fund allegedly looted under former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki which had been linked to prominent politicians, the EFCC further beamed its searchlight beyond the nation’s shore.
This, however, produced a United States’-based Nigerian, Mrs. Isabella Oshodin.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Oshodin, among others, for receiving N500,000,000; N750,000,000; N125,000,000; N350,000,000; N170,000,000; N85,000,000; N60,000,000; N50,000,000 and other sums totalling N2,366,000,000 from the NSA’s Office.
Besides, the EFCC accused Oshodin for receiving $57,217,301.15 into the Escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Limited.
Specifically, EFCC in its charge against Oshodin said: “That you, Mrs. Isabela Mimie Oshodin, Bob Oshodin Organisation Limited and Mr. Robert (Bob) Oshodin (said to be on the run) on or about June 22, 2014 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court directly transferred $7,712,598 to one Portfolio Escrow Company with account number 3102004330 domiciled in California Republic Bank, United States of America, which sum you reasonably ought to have known to be proceed of an unlawful act of Sambo Dasuki (retd), the then National Security Adviser, to wit: criminal breach of trust, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011, as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”
On arraignment, Oshodin pleaded not guilty before the Abuja Federal High Court.
Onuakalusi: Speedy implementation of NCSB 2019’ll restore inmates’ dignity
Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi is the Coordinator, Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos sub-region. In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on insecurity, judiciary’s independence, prison reforms and sundry issues
There has been a change in the nomenclature of the Nigeria Prisons Service following the recent signing of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill 2019 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. What reforms are you expecting in the nation’s prison system with this new development?
Prior to the emergence of the law, prisons were seen as places of punishment and prisoners are usually stigmatized.
This, however, should not be the case because the essence of prison ought to be a way of taking someone who have committed a crime out of the society and placed him in a place where he will be able to re-adjust into the system before bringing him back to the society.
This new arrangement of Nigerian Correctional Service system brings out what is obtainable in advanced countries where correctional agencies are in existence for people who have been convicted for various minor offences.
This was done to take away any stigma of a prisoner. My expectation of the new legislation is that it will make prisoners better members of the society.
I know for a fact that the organization I represent, the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), do visit prisons, made donations as well offer free legal services to prisoners. Through our legal services, we have been able to rehabilitate some of them.
We hope that government will be able to implement all that were contained in the new law for a thorough reformation, revamping and rejigging of our prison system.
I also hope that mechanism that will make our prisons truly correctional facilities will be put in place by government. Officers who will man these Correctional facilities must also be trained.
What is your advice to the Federal Government on how to tackle the growing spate of insecurity in the country?
The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property of the citizens. So, it is the responsibility of the government in power to ensure that people’s lives are secured.
It no longer news that the country is battling with insecurity. There is no part of Nigeria that is safe. I expect President Muhammadu Buhari to show leadership and act fast in rejigging the security architecture of the nation.
The president as the leader must take responsibility for any failure of security. There is no reason for any buck passing. He must also be able to harness the best brains in all security outfits and assign roles to them, in a bid to secure the country. Any of the security officials found wanting should be shown the exit door.
In order to tackle the menace, the vigilante groups at the grassroots must work together with other security outfits.
Besides, the National Assembly should repeal the existing Police Act and put another Act that accommodate 21st century policing in place. The responsibilities of both the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Commissioners of Police should be well defined by law.
Traditional rulers should also be incorporated into the issue of security. These monarchs as leaders in their various domain should endeavour to make prompt report of any criminal activity to law enforcement agents.
Another thing we must address on the issue of insecurity is our porous borders. Foreigners now enter the country unhindered without being queried. This can only happen in Nigeria. I don’t know what the Federal Government is doing on this anomaly. There should be proper documentations of people leaving and entering the country. These are some of the measures I think can be taken to address the problem of growing insecurity in Nigeria.
What do you think should change in the fight against corruption in President Buhari’s second term in office?
There must be a measure to ensure that institutions work in this country. Once the institutions are functioning effectively, we will have lesser corruption.
The various anti-graft agencies cannot even carry out their functions optimally because institutions are not working effectively. Therefore, the president, in his second term in office, must ensure that institutions are working if the anti-graft war is to be fought successfully.
Besides, everyone found to have indulged in corruption must be brought to book irrespective of their tribe, religion or party affiliation. These are some of the things I expect in the fight against corruption in the president’s second term in office.
Many of your colleagues believed that the ineffectiveness of the National Judicial Council (NJC) coupled with the enormous influence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on members are responsible for the recent woes that befell the judiciary. Do you share their sentiments?
Let me start by expressing my regrets as to the fact that the Judiciary as we have it now is an appendage of the Executive. Ordinarily, the Judiciary should be able to raise its budget, defend it and manage it, just like the National Assembly.
But, I must also point out that the problem being faced in the Judiciary is an extention of what obtains in the larger Nigeria society. However, we must begin to look at the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man.
Now to your question, I don’t agree with those who are saying that the National Judicial Council (NJC) is responsible for the recent woes that befell the judiciary.
I believe the interference from other arms of government, particularly the Executive has been hampering the NJC in effectively discharging its functions.
Look at the way the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) was suspended from office by the president. This was done in a very clear breach of the Constitution. So, until the Judiciary is left alone by the Executive and be allowed to perform its Constitutional function as an independent arm of government, we may not get it right in this country.
How do you think the Judiciary can help in the fight against corruption?
The Judiciary can only help in the fight against corruption if it is truly independent. Besides, for the Judiciary to help in the anti-graft war, there must be incorruptible judges on the Bench.
On this, I want to say that we must take a second look at how judges are appointed. Nothing stop the National Judicial Council (NJC) from conducting exams for would-be judges and with that we can get the best brain on the Bench.
When we have qualified judges on the Bench, then it is equally important to take good care of them. Their welfare must be of paramount importance. When they were well taken care of, it is very possible that they will stay away from corrupt act and when that happens, they will dealt with cases before them judiciously without fear or favour.
Ekiti to implement Criminal Justice Act
W
orking Group for Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in Ekiti State has called on government at all levels to revalidate the criminal justice system in Nigeria and equip the police force for holistic investigation that would lead to flawless arrest of suspects.
Besides, the group called on stakeholders to simplify and make available to security agencies the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), with adequate sensitization on the content of the law in order to guide security agents in their operations.
The group in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti and signed by Executive Director, Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion, (GRIP), Rita Ilevbare, solicited for the support of the Ekiti State Chief Judge and the Commissioner of Police to give necessary logistics support to magistrates to enable them visit police and other detention centres for the purpose of granting bail in deserving cases.
Also, the group proposed collaboration with the Office of the Public Relation Officer, Ekiti State Police Command on sensitization of police officers and the public on provisions contained in ACJA/ACJL vis-a-vis the powers of the police to grant administrative bail in deserving cases.
According to the group, there should be adequate sensitization of the public on the function of bail, which would ensure that suspects would stand trial rather than a case had been compromised as generally believed by some complainants.
The working group coordinated in Ekiti state by Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion (GRIP), is currently promoting accountability and transparency in the administration of criminal justice system in the country.
Oluwatayo Fabusuyi, who represented the Office of the Public Defender, Ministry of Justice said administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) was designed to improve access to justice and ensure speedy trial in order to decongest the prison.
He said: “There are some areas of the law that is of concern, for instance, law stipulates legal advice which empowers ACJA to request for case file to monitor compliance of the legal advice, speedy trial is also dwelt in the law.”
Stakeholders at the meeting included the Ekiti State Judiciary, Police, NSCDC, FIDA, NYSC, Ministry of Justice, NBA, Office of the Public Defender, Legal Aid Council, Prisons, National Human Rights Commission, CLEEN Foundation Data Collectors and the Media.
Estate agent denies land grabbing allegation
D
ays after the Court of Appeal, Ibadan division ruled in its favour that a businessman and estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye had powers to oversee a large parcel of land situated at Ajelanwa Olowo Igbo village and Kajola Iboro village via Atan Ota, Ogun state on behalf of Alhaji Yekini Solabi, Lamina Solabi, Jimoh Solabi, Fasasi Solabi and Ibrahim Solabi, the businessman has denied allegation that he was a “notorious land warrior/grabber.
Owoweye, who alongside his clients secured the Court of Appeal judgement in the suit, raised the alarm that he was allegedly being linked to a fresh dispute in a land involving 13 communities in Lagos state.
The communities—Igando-Orudu, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos state had allegedly branded Owoeye as a “notorious land/warrior/grabber, who must be arrested by the police following destruction of their land.
According to Owoeye, the communities had in a placard had injured his integrity with an inscription “Justice must be done; task force on land grabbers is a toothless bulldog,” Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye: a notorious land warrior/grabber must be arrested and prosecuted.
This, the estate agent in a swift reaction at the weekend, denied the allegation, sayings he was not a “notorious land warrior/grabber,” insisting he was ready to approach the court for redress.
According to him, he was not only a certified estate agent with decades of experience but a law abiding citizen who would not involve in any criminal act.
He, however, denied the allegation of being a “notorious land warrior/grabber,” threatening to initiate criminal act against the communities.
The Court of Appeal, had in a unanimous decision set aside the judgment of an Ogun State High Court which granted statutory right of occupancy on a large parcel of land situated at Ajelanwa Olowo Igbo village and Kajola Iboro village via Atan Ota, Ogun state to Oyeyemi Asalu family.
The appellate court in its unanimous decision also dismissed a suit filed by respondents; Oba Samuel Olufemi Ojugbele and four others (respondents) for themselves and on behalf of members of Oyeyemi Asalu family of Iga, Isalu Ota and awarded N250, 000 costs against the family.
The appellate court held that the appellants had the right to appoint Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, Ganiyu Owoeye and Tunde (A.K.A One hour) 7th-9th appellants as agents over the land in dispute.
The lower court had in its judgement declared that the respondents were the persons entitled to statutory right of occupancy over the disputed land.
Dissatisfied, the appellants Alhaji Yekini Solabi, Lamina Solabi, Jimoh Solabi, Fasasi Solabi, Ibrahim Solabi and their agents, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye and Ganiyu Owoeye appealed against the judgement and urged the court to set it aside.
Resolving all five issues raised in favour of the appellants, Justice Olukayode Bada in his lead judgement held that it was wrong for the lower court to have made an order of forfeiture against the appellants.
The court noted that although the respondents had claimed that they were the direct children of Oyeyemi who they said founded the disputed land but failed to prove by evidence how the land was transferred from Oyeyemi before it became their own.
Besides, Justice Bada held that the trial judge ought to have made a finding of fact on whether Oyeyemi actually had children as where a finding of fact was not made on a crucial issue of this nature, an appeal would be allowed.
The court stated that the 1st to 4th respondents had failed to prove their root of title to warrant judgement being given in their favour in the face of their failure to prove transfer of land from the first founder to the present claimants without a break.
The appellate court added that it was an error on the part of the trial judge to state that the identity of the land was not in dispute stressing that the claimant took the issue with levity.
Justice Bada said: “It is evident that there is a serious contradiction in the case of the claimants as to the children or direct issue(s) of Oyeyemi. Which one is correct? Did Oyeyemi actually have a child or children? The implication of Oyeyemi having children as against a child is very clear in that, if he had children then claimants have decided to suppress their names.
“In my view, the claimants cannot be granted a declaration of title/statutory right of occupancy to the land that does not exclusively belong to them.
“The 1st to 4th respondents have not proved the identity of the land in dispute in this case, the lower court was wrong to have granted title to them.
“I do not think so because a party, who alleges another to be customary tenants, must plead the incidence of customary tenancy.
“It is settled in law that under native law and custom, to prove Ishakole (royalty), the plaintiff must adduce clear evidence on thing or things paid, the payee or receiver, the time when it is paid and other circumstances surrounding it. Bare assertion of payment or that a person is a customary tenant is insufficient.’’
Agomoh seeks speedy implementation of new prison law
Foremost prison reforms advocate and Executive Director of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr. Uju Agomoh has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill into law, describing it as “a very progressive piece of legislation that will change the face of Nigerian prisons for the better.”
In a statement at the weekend, Agomoh, who played a crucial role in facilitating passage of the Bill, also hailed the Controller General of the renamed Nigerian Custodial Service, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed and the 8th National Assembly especially the leadership and members of the Committees on Interior “for their commitment in seeing to the historic passage of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill.”
Highlighting benefits of the new law, the prison reform activist said it “aims to achieve many set objectives including compliance with international human rights standards and good correctional practices.”
“It provides an enabling platform for the implementation of non-custodial measures, enhances the focus on corrections, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, and establishes institutional and sustainable mechanisms to tackle high rate of awaiting trial persons in the prisons.”
According to Agomoh, the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 would tackle detention of petty offenders in prisons by channeling such offenders through non-custodial service.
He said PRAWA would provid the technical support to both houses of the National Assembly in harmonizing the eight original members’ Bills in both houses into a single Bill and hold technical workshops for the lawmakers with the support of Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme of the British Council funded under the 11th European Development Fund.
Agomoh said: “The new provision will save funds for the government and avoid these petty and low-risk offenders being socialized into the criminal culture by hardened criminals.
“It will also help fast-track implementation of the non-custodial provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of various States by providing the needed support in terms of manpower for the supervision of non-custodial sentences across the States and the FCT. This will encourage the courts to issue non-custodial sentences in deserving cases.
“The new law will make the correctional service take a more active role in helping manage prison overcrowding by having them trigger an early warning system of alerting the judiciary, Ministry of Justice and other key stakeholders on impending prison congestion.
“Coupled with the establishment of Mental Health Review Board to assess cases of inmates with mental disability and provision of incentives to encourage inmates’ participation in training and vocational workshops towards their reintegration into the society, these initiatives will ensure that Nigeria benchmarks global standards in treatment of offenders.
“It is important that all stakeholders work towards supporting and advocating for speedy and effective implementation of the new law. There is need for training and sensitization of all key stakeholders on the law so that they can better understand it and the rationale for each provision. This will also highlight their respective roles in facilitating effective implementation of the law.”
Reforming Nigeria’s prison system
- Lawyers push for implementation of NCS Act
AKEEM NAFIU writes that the signing of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has brightened hope that the myriad of problems confronting the nation’s prison system will soon be a thing of the past
Eleven years after it was first presented on the floor of the Senate, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Bill which sought to end a myriad of problems confronting the nation’s prison system has finally become law following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the bill at the weekend.
Besides, the president’s assent to the Bill has led to a change in nomenclature from Nigerian Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service.
The Bill which repealed the 1972 Prisons Act which established the Nigerian Prisons Service was presented in January 2008 to the 6th Senate by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.
Presenting the Bill, Senator Ndoma-Egba, who is the current Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had noted that the Bill would address fundamental lapses inherent in the Prisons Act should it become law.
He was of the view that a review of the Act was necessary not only to put in place a framework for the rehabilitation and transformation of inmates but also to address inadequate funding of prisons.
He added that the Bill would drive prison reform by moving towards rehabilitative justice and preparing offenders for re-introduction into the society by making vocational and educational courses available.
But the Bill later suffered setbacks for more than two years until it was read for the second time in April 2010.
Passage of NCS Bill 2019
Effort at passing the Bill into law was intensified by the 8th Senate and it was later passed into law early this year.
However, President Buhari declined assent to it when it was transmitted to him.
In a letter sent to the Senate on 16th April, 2019, the president complained about the language used in drafting the Bill as well as a provision he believed would breach the independence of the judiciary.
The president noted that Section 44(d) of the vetoed Bill which sought to fund a special non-custodial fund with five per cent of all fines paid to the federal purse would run against Sections 81 and 84 of the Constitution which guarantee the independence of the Judiciary.
He said: “I am declining assent to the Bill because Section 44 (d) of the Bill which seeks to fund the special non-custodial fund with five per cent of all fines paid to the federal purse violates the provisions of Sections 81 and 84 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which guarantee the independence of the Judiciary,” Buhari said in his letter to the Senate.
The Bill was transmitted back to the president by the Senate after some amendments on 20th July, 2019 and it was finally assented to on 14th August, 2019.
NCS Act 2019
The Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 repeals the Prisons Act. It also changes the name of government’s agency in charge of prisons from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service.
The two main faculties of the Correctional Service are; Custodial Service and Non-custodial Service.
According to the Act, the Custodial Service is to:
* Take custody and control of persons legally interned in safe, secure and humane conditions.
* Conveying remand persons to and from courts in motorized formations;
* Identifying the existence and causes of anti-social behaviours of inmates
* Conducting risk and needs assessment aimed at developing appropriate correctional treatment methods for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration
* Implementing reformation and rehabilitation programmes to enhance the reintegration of inmates back into the society
* Initiating behaviour modification in inmates through the provision of medical, psychological, spiritual and counselling services for all offenders including violent extremists
* Empowering inmates through the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programmes, and facilitating incentives and income generation through Custodial Centres, farms and industries
* Administering borstal and related institutions
* Providing support to facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial
* It further provides in Section 12 (2) (c):
“that where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence, the Chief Judge may commute the sentence of death to life imprisonment”
* Section 12 (8) empowers the state Controller of the Service to reject more intakes of inmates where it is apparent that the correctional centre in question is filled to capacity.
However, the Non-Custodial Service is responsible for the administration of non-custodial measures. These are;
* Community Service, probation, parole, restorative justice measures and such other measures as a court of competent jurisdiction may order.
* Measure of Restorative Justice approved in the Act includes victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, community mediation and other conciliatory measures as may be deemed necessary at pre-trial, trial, during imprisonment or even post- imprisonment stages.
Lawyers speak
Some senior lawyers have been speaking on the new legislation as well as the change in nomenclature of the Nigerian Prison Service.
The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Bill, saying this is a sign of good things to befall the nation’s prison system.
They however demanded a holistic implementation of the new legislation from the Federal Government.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, expressed his hope that the new legislation will help in reforming the nation’s prison system.
He said: “I want to commend the Federal Government for allowing such legislation. It is an international best practice that is being adopted and I hope government will be able to implement it.
“Putting a law in place is not a major problem for us in this country but its implementation which has always been the bane of our development.
“The country is blessed with good brains to formulate good policies but getting people to implement the policies have always been a problem.
“So, all I can say is that this is a step in the right direction and I hope government will be able to put machinery in motion to ensure the full implementation of the law”.
In his comments, the National President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, said the new legislation is consistent with the whole package of the reformed Criminal Justice system.
“The first thing is to commend the Federal Government for this shift in nomenclature which is reflective of an intended shift in policy decision to move away from punishment to correctional.
“This is against the regular prison facilities that we have had from the colonial era till this moment and it’s quite consistent with the whole package of the reformed Criminal Justice system.
“But you can agree with me that it will not stop at just change in name. Even if we call it empowerment center, it doesn’t cease to be a place of confinement.
“What comes along with such facility designed to hold onto people pending trial or at such time they finish serving their jail terms is the access to activities that has the capacity to reform a suspect or an accused person.
“There should be a deliberate policy of government, particularly the prison service to ensure that every prisoner who is desirous to be educated and entitled to be educated have that education.
“Another thing is the provision of infrastructure, including ICT facilities to enable prisoners have access to the world in a manner that would re-orientate them. In essence, there should be a deliberate policy to re-orientate prisoners for them to develop a frame of mind that takes them away from criminality to innovation. Prisoners must also have regular interface with members of the public in terms of external lectures and religious activities,” he said.
On his part, the Coordinator, Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos sub-region, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, thumbed up the president for assenting to the Bill saying it will make prisoners better members of the society.
He said: “Prior to the emergence of the law, prisons were seen as places of punishment and prisoners are usually stigmatized.
“This however should not be the case because the essence of prison ought to be a way of taking someone who have committed a crime out of the society and placed him in a place where he will be able to re-adjust into the system before bringing him back to the society.
“This new arrangement of Nigerian Correctional Service system brings out what is obtainable in advanced countries where Correctional agencies are in existence for people who have been convicted for various minor offences. This was done to take away any stigma of a prisoner. My expectation of the new legislation is that it will make prisoners better members of the society.
“I know for a fact that the organization I represent, the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), do visit prisons, make donations as well offer free legal services to prisoners. Through our legal services, we have been able to rehabilitate some of them.
“We hope that government will be able to implement all that were contained in the new law for a thorough reformation, revamping and rejigging of our prison system.
“I also hope that mechanism that will make our prisons truly correctional facilities will be put in place by government. Officers who will man these Correctional facilities must also be trained”.
A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Ige Asemudara, argued that the problem with the nation’s prison system borders on human, financial and other resources available to it and the management of such resources.
“Change of name is not the same thing as transformation. What difference does it make if I change my name from Ige to Samson? Does that make me the strongest or most powerful man on earth?
“The service needs to be transformed. Every prison officer I have seen either looked frustrated, overworked or unkempt. The welfare of the officers is as bad as those of the prisoners.
“I have not read the Bill or Act as the case may be but I know one thing for sure, the problems with the service is not with the law but with the human, financial and other resources available to it and the management of those resources.
“So, the institution needs a total overhaul, budgeting for the service and implementation of same should be reviewed and monitored to the last kobo.
“Inmates are dying, officers are suffering. Correctional programmes have always been there but never well implemented or managed. Let there be attitudinal change also through proper education and reorientation.
“There is a need for a well-tailored programme for rehabilitation of ex-convicts and their reabsorption into the society. There must indeed be a paradigm shift. I practice in the criminal justice section among other sections of legal practice and I must confess, the prisons are in a sorry state. Until we address these salient issues, there will be nothing in that new name,” Asemudara said.
A rights activist, Mr. Chris Ekemezie, demanded a total overhaul of the nation’s prison system.
He said: “The problem we have in Nigeria is cosmetic. We do not need a change of name. What is needed is reformation. All the prisons in Nigeria are still made of mud. They were originally made for fewer inmates. Today a prison meant for just 450 inmates house over 6,000. In most cases they consist of more awaiting trials than convicts.
“Changing a name does not make a difference. Take a bottle of beer and change its name to Sparkling Water, you did not alter its chemical composition. It remains beer notwithstanding the change of name.
“Let it bear any name what is needed is reformations. Modern housing facilities need to be put in place which will include new concrete buildings, beddings, modern toilet facilities, two or three inmates to a room, feeding and recreational facilities.
“Presently the prison facilities in Nigeria are eyesores. It is meant to dehumanize inmates. The change of name without corresponding upgrade of the facilities is a fallacy,” the lawyer said.
‘Clients’ trust, confidence bane of new wigs’ prospects’
Oluwadamilare Awokoya read law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. Awokoya was called to Bar on 25th November, 2014. In this conversation, he shares his foray into the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE
Background
I am Oluwadamilare Awokoya. I am the last child of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Awokoya. I am an indigene of Ijebu Ososa, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. I had my primary school education at Y & Y Nursery and Primary School, Odo-Ona, Ibadan before proceeding to Government College, Ibadan for my Secondary School education and graduated in 2003. I studied Law at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. I was called to the Nigerian Bar on the 25th day of November, 2014.
Why Law?
When I was growing up, I understood that the legal profession wasn’t just respected but a profession adorned by noble men in the society. It was not a daunting task for me to aspire to join the league of these noble men. But more importantly, Law is a tool of social engineering and lawyers are social engineers, who are at the nucleus of the development of any society. I also saw the legal profession as a veritable platform to defend the defenceless in the society and be the voice of the voiceless. The legal profession gave me that opportunity.
Pupilage
I actually started my internship at Adekola Kareem & Co. From my university days each time we had a break in school, it was an opportunity for me to be at the firm to continue my training. We had a Principal, Adekola Kareem Esq., who did his pupilage under the Late Jibola Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and this gave him a good understanding of the essence and importance of pupilage. He was always taking me to court, giving me an opportunity to ask questions on the proceedings and dole out necessary advice. Those experiences prepared me for the challenges I was to face at the Nigerian Law School.Immediately I completed my service year at the Ministry of Justice, Nasarawa State, I joined the Law firm to continue my training. My pupilage experience was awesome and I learnt a lot because I had a Principal who doesn’t hoard knowledge and would always throw challenges at you. This bolstered my learning process.
Challenges
I have actually faced challenges as a young lawyer. The first was the meagre salary which I was paid at the early stage of practice until I opted out of collecting salary, although, the situation was ameliorated when my Principal permitted me to handle personal briefs. This became a good source of income to cushion the effect of the insufficient salary. The second challenge is that of client’s trust and confidence. We are in a society where people trust so much on grey hair; they christen we young lawyers as “baby lawyers” who are bereft of sufficient legal knowledge and experience. It is common belief that old lawyers are masters of law and are rich in experience. I remember a client fighting my boss for not handling his case personally and for allocating his case to me. My boss had to build confidence in him over my courage and expertise before he gave me the benefit of the doubt. We eventually won the case and since then the client now has so much confidence in my sense of judgement. Another challenge is the undue influence which our seniors wield in court. The law gives the judge latitude of discretion to exercise in certain circumstances but such must be exercised judicially and judiciously. However, I have experienced situations in which, when our judges are caught between the option of exercising their discretion in favour of either a senior or a junior lawyer in a particular case, they usually tend to favour the senior as against the junior and some situation, if the junior is rich in advocacy skills, he may utilize it to persuade the judge but not in all circumstances. Some seniors are also not accommodating and on the mission of discouraging young lawyers in the practice of law although a few are always there to give the needed encouragement
Memorable event while in the practice
It was the day I won a case for a community, Eda Oniyo Ekiti at the Supreme Court in a case of Oba J. A. Awolola vs. The Governor of Ekiti State (2018) LPELR – 46346 (SC) over an illegal relocation of the headquarters of Ilejemeje local government. It was on the 14th day of December, 2018 and two communities (Eda Oniyo Ekiti and Iye Ekiti) were waiting for the outcome of the judgment. The Supreme Court was to deliver about 35 judgments that day and our matter was listed as No. 3 on the Cause List. When the conclusion of the judgment was read, we won with a cost of 1 million naira awarded against the respondents. I quickly jumped up to my feet and appreciated the noble Justices. I was very elated to relay the message to my clients, who were far away in Ekiti State, which I was told led to jubilations. It was really a defining moment in my career and I still, hitherto, relish the experience.
Evaluation of the judiciary in terms of independence and justice delivery
The judiciary has been effective in terms of the performance of its function and justice delivery. I believe when the issue of financial autonomy of the judiciary is finally addressed, it will further enhance its productivity. The judiciary has in recent years faced deluge of challenges to wit, the raid of the residence of the judges, prosecution of some judges on issues of corruption, bribery and the suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria through a questionable ex-parte order, barring of a judge in a Northern State from accessing her court to deliver judgment by a Civil Defence official and most importantly, the flagrant refusal by the government of the day to obey court orders, etc. I must state here that I stand with the government of the day with its stance to rid the judiciary of corruption but it is important that due process of the law must be observed.
Judiciary needs to engage in internal cleansing to save itself from ridicule.
Collapse of justice system and increased crime rate, insecurity
I really do not understand what could be meant by collapse of justice system. As far as I am concerned, we have a functional and virile justice system. It is pertinent to state that it is not the duty of the court to checkmate the increase of crime rate and security. That duty is within the purview of the powers of the security operatives. The judges themselves can be victims of crime and insecurity. It is the duty of the law enforcement agents to rise up to the task of curbing these problems ravaging the country. And when culprits are arrested, they should ensure proper investigation before prosecution. Our law enforcement agents have lost huge number of cases not because the prosecutors are not proactive but for shoddy investigation. The task of the prosecution in a criminal case is herculean, which of course, is to prove the guilt of an accused beyond reasonable doubt. Once the prosecution is unable to discharge this duty, there is nothing the court can do than to discharge the accused person.
Lawyers and unending physical attack by security agencies
This issue has become a recurring decimal and unfortunately we young lawyers are usually the victims. Let me say that this brutalisation of people by security agents is not limited to lawyers. When innocent citizens are brutalised and security agents get away with it, it will definitely transcend to lawyers. Security agents usually see lawyers as their enemies in the society because it is the lawyers that can question them when they act ultra vires an whenever a lawyer outwits them and make mockery of their knowledge, the next thing they resort to is physical assault. I have experienced a situation where a trigger-happy police officer under the influence of alcohol, pointed gun at me at a Special Anti-Robbery Squad office and ordered me to leave the Station. I had to leave immediately before he made good his threat as I will not have the opportunity to witness the case after my death. I believe our Police Officers need to be trained on how to relate with people with utmost civility and courtesy in a sane society as ours. It is also important that people, lawyers inclusive, reciprocate these gestures with respect to our law enforcement agents.
Asagba: Women lawyers’ll oppose death penalty for rapists
Mrs. Amanda Justina Asagba is an activist, gender researcher, mediator, arbitrator, notary public and President of African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Nigeria Chapter. In this interview with JOHN CHIKEZIE, she speaks on role of women lawyers’ association in nation-building, rape cases, women empowerment and sundry issues
What is AWLA all about?
AWLA is a non-governmental, non-profit, non-sectarian, professional organization of women lawyers in Nigeria and Africa generally.
Our vision and mission is promoting, preserving, protecting and enhancing the rights, interests and welfare of women and children to see a society free from abuse and indignity for women and children.
The goal is to ensure a society free from abuse, discrimination and indignity of women and children.
We are aimed at strengthening existing legal frame works, networking between African women lawyers, increasing the involvement of women in power and in decision making.
We also support and network opportunities for African lawyers while empowering women and children.
What are the activities or operations of AWLA?
The association has been in existence since 1997 but the Nigerian chapter was inaugurated in 2003.
We, however, organise an annual event for our members here in Lagos, Nigeria. This year’s annual event, a parley, would be coming up on the 27th of August, 2019.
The AWLA parley is aimed at creating the opportunity for us, as female lawyers, to come together, discuss our challenges on the field and find a probable means of making progress.
During the meeting, we would also be discussing about the challenges or issues faced by women and children in the society in order to provide efficient services that could support them live better.
The theme for this year: “Zero Tolerance for Child Abuse” focuses on tackling the issue of rape, defilements, sexual assaults and molestation of minors.
The association is also involved in providing empowerment programs, mentorship and counselling for women and young girls.
We also engage in public education and advocacy. We have also been involved in a good number of campaign and actions to end violence and discrimination against women and children.
How would you describe the achievements recorded by AWLA since its inception?
I would say that between 2015 till date, we have had a lot of skyrocketing progress since I came into power; meaning we have executed some speedy projects.
For a long time, the association was dragging, maybe because it had not been registered at that time. But we eventually got registered in 2016. And with the help of the leadership style we have now, we have been able to do a lot of things. Now, we are reaching out to the whole world.
We have made so much progress that Nigeria has now become the head center of the international body.
Our activities in Nigeria, more or less, awoken the other chapters or rather promoted the audacity of the association.
It was as though the others went to sleep but when they saw our activities here in Nigeria, they all woke up.
The founder and pioneer President of the association is a Ghanaian, Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice of Ghana. The headquarters was formerly in Kenya but moved to Nigeria in November 2018.
Over the years, one thing we have done that has impacted so many young girls and women is our school, market, hospital, prisons and widows’ outreach.
Through these outreaches; like the school outreach, members of the association would visit schools to sensitise young girls about their rights and their access to justice.
AWLA also uses this medium to provide pro bono services or litigation for women, especially those who cannot afford legal representation, in court.
Who are your partners?
We have quite a number of partners in Nigeria. Our partners include; Mirabel Centre, Ministry of Justice (States & Federal), Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Education, National Human Rights Commission, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Citizens’ Mediation Centre, Office of the Public Defender, Female Leadership Forum FLF, etc.
We also have some non-governmental organizations like Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation (PBO), Sese Yera Foundation and Cleen Foundation as partners.
Any peculiar experience or case encountered during these outreaches?
You will never know what is going on among children until they open up to you.
During the school outreach, for instance, we sometimes ask the children (both boys and girls) to anonymously write about something, they would like their parents or us (AWLA) to intervene on their behalf.
Just right there, we discovered a lot of alarming reports.
In a school, one of the outgoing students, a 13-year-old boy had once told us that his mother’s friend was pregnant for him. The mother’s friend was a lady in her late thirties.
It was shocking information. You could imagine the psychological and emotional trauma that boy was going through. He couldn’t even tell his mum.
We had to calm him down to sensitize him on the fact that the woman actually abused him.
The most frustrating part was that we couldn’t get justice for the boy because he was unwilling, out of fear, to identify the woman. The boy was afraid that his mother would kill him if she found out about the lady. According to him, the woman had also threatened to kill him should he attempt to expose her. So, it was such a bad case.
There was also another student, a young girl, who told us that her biological father would always have sexual intercourse with her and her sisters before he agrees to pay their school fees.
This question came up after we had educated the students on their rights to preserve and protect their bodies from sexual abuse and harassment.
We informed them that nobody has the right to touch them in a sexual way.
Then one of the girls wanted to find out if it was right for her father, who has turned sexual intercourse with her as a habitual event, to do so.
She asked: “My father sleeps with me before he pays my school fees, is it right?” Immediately, I replied with a big no.
You can also imagine a class where lessons are going on and someone is busy fingering another student. This shows you the level of moral decadence in our society. It’s that bad and these are secondary students we are talking about. It’s terrible!
We also have a case of a school teacher who was habitually molesting primary school pupils, between 5 and 7 years of age although the teacher has been arrested and now standing trial in court.
A lot of things happen during these sensitisations and outreaches.
Do you share the view that death penalty be made as punishment for rapist and defilers?
For me as a person, having been in the field and working on these cases, I don’t think that is a good idea.
I say so because oftentimes, the rich would always bribe their way through and the charges against them would vanish.
I mean, if the perpetrators are rich, their case won’t even get to court because they have a way out of it.
So, mostly, it is the poor ones that suffer much more. It now becomes a law only applicable to the poor man on the street.
Even for those who have adopted the Child’s Rights Act and Domestic Violence law which stipulate life imprisonment as punishment, there is still a problem with such punishment.
This is because these rich people, who already know what punishment awaits them, would definitely find a way out of it at the police station.
You will find situations where the perpetrator would offer to pay money to the victim through the police.
These people would threaten the victims to collect the money or risk losing their lives. So, it’s such a bad case.
Meanwhile, most of the cases that end up in the court are just cases of the poor, who cannot bribe their way through.
So, the question still remains are these laws only targeted at the poor and we are suggesting that they should be killed?
We all know that in Lagos, even when you are not guilty of an alleged offence, but for the fact that you have not been able to bribe your way through, something would be hung on your neck.
So, we have to be careful, especially with the type of forensic examination done here, sometimes they are not able to link the perpetrators to the victims.
For instance, if there are a group of people alleged to have defiled or raped a victim and they are caught, obviously, the ones who can bribe their way through would do so. While others who couldn’t, will be charged to court.
You know this is Nigeria, we are not there yet. For me, I would say, the thicker the punishment, the more lucrative the business would be for the authorities involved.
Let’s say that life imprisonment is okay, at least once the person is still there, something might happen. Maybe the person can go for an appeal and something might come up. But if the person is sentenced to death, once he is dead, he is dead.
So, if you’re able to prove later that he was innocent or not the culprit, there is no way you can change that situation.
Personally, I would suggest that first offenders should be given maybe 10 years imprisonment.
Second offenders should be given maybe 20 and above in prison. Then third offenders should now be sentenced to life imprisonment.
I don’t believe life imprisonment or death penalty should be the number one thing because a lot of convicted persons are not even actually guilty as charged.
Besides, rape, despite being a serious offence, is not a capital offence.
Plus a lot of sensitization on these offences and its punishment should also be made to the public so they can be aware. Some people don’t even know the punishment that awaits them when they get involved in such acts.
Lagos unveils plans to tackle crime with Forensic DNA Analysis
The Lagos State Government has disclosed its plans of equipping its Forensic Centre with Chemistry and Toxicology units to strengthen criminal investigations in the state.
Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Funlola Odunlami made the disclosure at the 4th Lagos Forensic Symposium at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
According to Odunlami, the unit which would be operational by 2020 would help the government to uncover illegal use of controlled substances and drugs in the state.
“The inclusion of the forensic chemistry and toxicology checks will enhance criminal investigations in the state and also speedy up the identification and conviction of perpetrators of cases related to intake of poisonous and harmful substances in the body,” Odulami said.
She added, the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre located at Odunlami area of Lagos Island had played significant role in investigating over 100 cases of deaths, identification of exhumed human remains, rape and burglary since commencement of operations in 2017.
The Lagos State Solicitor-General further noted that the forensic centre had also investigated about 300 cases of paternity and other heredity related issues.
Odunlami posited that Nigeria “has finally joined the international community’s efforts in applying scientific methods to prosecution, defence, law enforcement, criminal investigations, national security and disaster management.”
She said the symposium was aimed at providing the public with information on the role of forensic science in criminal investigation and its importance to law enforcement agencies and the judiciary on mass fatalities, sexual assault, and other issues.
Lagos Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu said the introduction of forensic science had helped in utilising Criminal Speciality Law in investigating criminal identities and exonerate the innocent persons.
Muazu, represented by the deputy commissioner of Police CIID, Mrs. Yetunde Alonge said investment in forensic investigation had shown the visionary leadership of the Lagos State Government.
He urged the participants to tap into the wealth of knowledge of the professionals that spoke at the symposium.
Also, the Centre Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr. Richard Somiari, disclosed that Lagos State DNA and Forensic was the only laboratory accredited for Forensic DNA analysis in Nigeria.
He added that the database would accelerate the process of identifying victims of crimes, linking crimes to one another and also identifying serial offenders.
While commending the Police Force collaboration effort with the Lagos State Forensic Centre, the Director said forensic services are also available to NGOs, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors and other members of the public.
The Lagos State Forensic Centre was established in 2017 to aid criminal investigation through DNA analysis.
Participants at the 4th Forensic Symposium includes Judges, Magistrates, Lawyers, Legislators, Police, Immigration, Customs, Investigators, Forensic Pathologist/Scientists, Medical practitioners, Emergency Responders, Fire Brigade, Investigative Journalists, Students and the Press.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has begun a two-day sensitization programme on the benefits of plea and sentence bargain for inmates in Ikoyi, Kirikiri (medium & maximum) Prisons.
According to the Director of Public Prosecution, Ms.Titilayo Shitta-bey, plea bargain was a criminal initiative that permitted defendants to plead guilty and get a reduced charge for a more severe sentence.
Shitta-bey said Sections 75 and 76 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State (ACJL), 2015 granted inmates an access to plea bargain.
According to the Director Public Prosecution, who was represented by a deputy director in the Directorate, Mrs. Oluwafemi Adenike further noted that the sections of the law helps defendants reduce time spent in custody while awaiting trial and also decongest the prisons.
Shitta-bey stated that Attorney-General of the State determined beneficiaries of plea bargain based on recommendations given by a Plea-Bargain Committee set up by the Directorate of Public Prosecution.
The Director urged the inmates to beware of fraudulent lawyers who demand for money before filing application for plea bargain on behalf of defendants. She said is free and accessible to all as contained in the Criminal Law.
While receiving the counsel at the Ikoyi prison, the Deputy controller of prison, Tolu Ogunsakin appreciated the Lagos State Government initiative towards decongesting the prisons and quickening the trial process for inmates with pending cases in Courts.
Ogunsakin urged government to explore other ways of reducing congestion in courts and prisons through Parole System and Community Service Sentencing.
Uzoma: Collapse of justice system responsible for increased crime
Esther Uzoma is an activist lawyer and co-convener of the Situation Room, a body comprising over 72 civil societies. Uzoma, who plies her trade in Abuja, speaks on graft war, protest march and sundry issues. TUNDE OYESINA met her
What is your view on emerging #RevolutionNow# and its convener’s 45 days detention?
There is no magic to the word Revolution. It is not a creative word. For instance, look at how our transportation system has been revolutionized; my ancestors used to trek from South-East to Lagos, and transportation revolution came. They now fly. It used to take weeks to come from South-East to Lagos, but now it takes less than, perhaps 45 minutes. Look at the amazing revolution that has occurred in the communication sector, and formerly whenever you wanted to summon people, you will come to the village square and start sounding the gong. But now if you want to call anybody from any part of the country, including outside the state, it is easier. There is no word revolution in the police or political context.
Revolution is just a word. If you are now bringing it down to legal specifics, there is nowhere in our criminal jurisprudence that the word revolution is criminalized; nowhere. And you cannot begin to criminalize people’s utterances.
Whatever people say, you must bring it subject to the law. And for any action to form a crime, two things have to meet. That is the mental intent (mens rea) and the action so commit (actus rea).
All that Sowore did was to call people to come, and in that calling people to come, he brought out a chattered of demand. We must judge his intention by those chattered of demand.
In totality, he was asking that the social inequality, so apparent in our society should be breached. That does not mean he wanted to lead war against the Federal Government. No, he just wants to have a better country.
There are so many things that incite in Nigeria. Insecurity is inciting, Hunger and joblessness is inciting. Do you know how many persons have died in this country as a result of insecurity this week alone? That is inciting. Beyond all that, it was an ex-parte motion that was filed by the DSS. What it means was that the other party was not heard. And so, the courts are bound by laws and rules written down.
They asked for 90 days, the court gave then 45 days. But now, there is an entry point for the other party to bring his case to be heard and determined. It is not over. Sovereignty belongs to the Nigerian people, and that is what the Constitution says.
The judge simply applied the law. The law says that the agencies of state can approach the court ex-parte without the other party. So, the judge simply applied the law, but then, again, this time we are in, we need huge level of judicial activism; the likes that we saw in 1984 era. This is the time for out judges to rise and save the soul of the judiciary. Democracy is under threat. Let me tell you, free speech is one of the basic civil liberties. It is inalienable. You cannot take it away because you did not give it. In this Sowore’s case, all he did was to talk and who can legislate on what you talk about? All he did was to recap the failing state of amenities in this country. When has that become criminal? It will come to a point where we can no longer complain when things are not going right. If we come to a point where we can no longer tell our leaders that you promised something and you are not doing it. When Swore made the statement that caused his arrest, what did he do? Did he levy war against the federal government? Without war, terrorism can’t be proved. If this government is truly afraid of free speech, then it means it is not a popular government. Giving the impression that the agencies of state are working for a particular people is not right. The security prosecution must stop. Prosecution agency does not exist for the pleasure of the government in power. Today is APC, tomorrow who will it be? These are agencies that are funded with tax payers’ money. You must give the impression that you are impartial so that this country can move forward. Nigeria is all that we have. I would have expected the government to engage the conveners on an intellectual basis. This method used was very crude and unpopular.
Corruption and insecurity are on the rise. What do you think is the cause and the way out?
Nigeria, under the Constitution should be a country that promotes social justice. And in the face if social injustice, people are duty-bound to at least complain about it. Social inequality and perceived social injustice is when an accused person is granted pardon and after granting pardon, he also gives that person an executive post in the cabinet. This gives an impression to the Nigerian citizens that these are the people not us. Everything must be done to bring back that quotient of social justice in the affairs of the state. It must happen. I mean again, the minimum wage for instance.
In the ancient Rome, there is always a time for bread and secuses. The Nigerian citizen feels wounded. It is either somebody is being killed extra-judicially or other thing. So, who gives support to the Nigerian citizen? Where do we get succor? You go the court, it is as if nothing is happening. That is why insecurity is increasing. We must not demystify the power of the state so that justice can always be executed timeously. People will know that our government is still in charge. If you commit wrong, they will know that you are subjected to the law.
Rapists are on the loose, what is the way out?
It is the perception of the collapse of the criminal justice system is what is driving people to commit more crime. If the good book says, if the evil man is not punished timeously, evil will multiply in the land even as the perception that ‘even big people commit this crime. If you have money you will have your way’. It is such feelings that make people to continue in the criminal act. It makes people to flagrantly rape minor, rape older women, rape people’s wife and go scot free. And another thing also is the proliferation of drugs. We saw a documentary on sweet codeine. But beyond sweet codeine, there are so many substances, performance enhancing drugs, they have infiltrated the market. And there is no restriction to age. People buy this and are prone to crime.
How can you assess the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government?
More can still be done. The politicisation of the trial of some people must stop. Some people who are facing criminal trial have graced the cabinet of Mr. President. Yes, granted that people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. I think those people standing trial should for a little while step aside, particularly because of the standard Mr. President has professed with his own mouth. Those people should step aside. At least, let other people who do not have extra-luggage serve this country.
Lawyers are now the object of physical attack by security agencies. What is your take on this?
It is that same system-collapse. It took the President through the National Human Rights Commission to institute a committee to mandate the police to obey court judgement. That is the extent to which court judgement are despised. So, when they think that what will happen, go to court now. Nobody is being punished. That is what gives them that leverage. So, it is still that perception of a weakening justice system.
