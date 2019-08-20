Qualifying exams: ARCON moves to vacate injunction

Financial experts and stakeholders continue to hold varied views on the implications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement, last week, that he had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to allocate foreign exchange to importers of food items to help the nation attain full food security. Tony Chukwunyem reports

R

eactions to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s widely reported speech last Tuesday that he had directed the Apex Bank to stop allocating foreign exchange to importers of food items, as part of efforts to conserve the country’s foreign reserves, continue to come thick and fast from financial experts and stakeholders.Indeed, it does appear that confusion still lingers in some quarters over exactly what the implications of the President’s statement are especially with regard to CBN autonomy and his claim that the move will help the nation attain full food security.

Presidency denies FT’s report

For instance, just last Sunday, the Presidency reacted to a Financial Times (FT) of London report on the issue, describing it as incorrect.

In a letter addressed to the Editor of the publication made available to journalists, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, stressed that the Federal Government had not banned or placed restrictions on the importation of agricultural products into the country, as the report, according to him, seemed to have insinuated.

Mr. Shehu’s statement reads in part: “To be absolutely clear, there is no ban or restriction on the importation of food items whatsoever. President Buhari has consistently worked towards strengthening Nigeria’s own industrial and agricultural base. A recent decision sees the Central Bank maintain its reserves to put to use helping growth of domestic industry in 41 product sectors rather than provide forex for the import of those products from overseas.

“Should importers of these items wish to source their forex from non-government financial institutions (and pay customs duty on those imports – increasing tax-take, something the FT has berated Nigeria for not achieving on many occasions) they are freely able to do so,” he stated.

However, as the FT pointed out in its report, many analysts believe that instead of boosting Nigerian agriculture, the forex ban on food imports would create food shortages, increase smuggling activities, and send prices higher.

The publication reported Africa Director for the Eurasia Group, Amaka Anku, as saying that the problem was not whether Buhari’s directive would be implemented or not, but that it sent a troubling message for an economy suffering from high unemployment, low foreign direct investment and sluggish growth.

Specifically, she was quoted as saying: “Most actors, especially the central bank, should know that a total ban of food imports is not practical and I doubt that will be the policy. But his comments will continue to drive home the sense that Buhari has no idea how to manage an economy and will raise uncertainty about what other (foreign exchange) restrictions are coming, and contribute to already low business confidence.”

Similarly, the publication reported Chief Economist at NKC African Economics, Mr. Cobus de Hart, as saying that President Buhari’s call for a currency ban raised more “serious concerns,” adding that it also cast doubt on Nigeria’s commitment to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which the country signed last month after more than a year of delay.

According to him, the move: “Stands in stark contrast to the strategy outlined in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement, and this policy will certainly not set Nigeria’s agricultural sector up to take full advantage of a liberalisation of trade barriers across the continent.”

NECA, others fret over directive

Even before international financial analysts faulted President Buhari on the directive, their counterparts in Nigeria, as well as stakeholders in the country, had also picked holes in the President’s call.

For instance, reacting to the directive, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, was reported by Reuters as saying that directive could have consequences for Nigeria given that the country signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which seeks to create a continent-wide free trade zone where tariffs on most goods would be eliminated.

He was quoted as saying : “At this point in time, these rules will be manipulated in the interest of smugglers and their accomplices.”

Also, former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, said the issue was not whether or not CBN should allow access to Forex for food imports, but whether such an economic policy should be imposed by a political authority.

He said: “Our economy will not be saved by Ad Hoc political decisions like this, handed down by the very institutions that should be shielded from the whim and caprice of politicians. Nigeria’s entire economy appears to have been sub-contracted to our Central Bank, including industrial and trade policy. In the process, the economy has fared poorly, and the Central Bank has lost its independence. This is sad!”

Similarly, the Centre for Social Justice and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), said in separate statements that the move was coming at a wrong time.

In the statement issued by the Centre for Social Justice’s (CSJ), signed by its Lead Director, Mr. Eze Onyekpere, the organisation also pointed out that the directive was not in line with S.1 (3) of the CBN Act 2007, which, according to him, states : “The CBN shall be an independent body in the discharge of its functions.

“There are no provisions in the CBN Act or any other existing law empowering the President to run or give directives on foreign exchange management or any other component of Monetary Policy. This directive erodes the independence and autonomy of the apex bank,” Mr Onyekpere said.

Besides, he argued that Nigeria was far from attaining food security and had not even started the race for food sovereignty.

“Stopping the allocation of foreign exchange for the importation of needed food items will only increase their prices since there will still be demand for the goods,” he said. “Unless there is a ban on the importation of these food items, importers will still be free to source for foreign exchange from alternative sources to import them.

“Increase in the price of food at a time of grave economic crisis, increasing poverty and misery can only deepen the already fragile and precarious living conditions of the average Nigerian. Even an outright ban will be a misnomer in the circumstances”.

Equally, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr. Timothy Olawale, NECA said that while the intention behind the directive was laudable, the country could not afford such policy at the moment, as it had not yet attained self-sufficiency in food production.

He warned that an immediate withdrawal of forex for food importation without giving a buffer period for businesses to adjust might negatively impact the economy.

The NECA D-G said: “Though the recent thrust towards withdrawal of forex for imported foods is laudable and welcome, the timing, however, calls for concern.”

Only a few days ago, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) also issued a statement in which it said that it was yet to fully understand the implication of the President’s directive. According to the association, a close examination of the directive reveals that it is broad and would have to be both specific and targeted and there should also be strategic implementation to achieve the purpose intended by government.

For instance, the association said it wanted to know what type of food import was affected by the directive, whether it is finished and ready to eat items or as input for further processing.

Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who spoke for the association, said that while MAN lauded the move, it needed more clarity on it, especially given, “trade agreements that require the country to be more open to imports and the well-known antics of our neighboring countries.”

He further stated: “We are not necessarily worried about the directive and we prefer to see it as an expression of Mr. President’s mindset. We are sure Mr. President is aware of the independence of the CBN and that such policies may be counterproductive if implemented by fiat, without ensuring necessary alignment with the fiscal policy and other economic policy initiatives of this administration.”

Commendation

However, the directive seems to have received a blanket endorsement from Economist and analyst, Mr. Tope Fasua. He commended President for giving the directive, which he described as the right step in the right direction.

In fact, he urged the President to ensure full implementation of the directive to enable Nigerians consume what is produced in the country.

He said: “I believe it is in the right direction but we need more than pronouncements. The boost in food production needed to bridge the gap cannot be left to the mere pursuit of profits. It should be strategically pursued using several instruments including mass mobilisation.

“Otherwise, this may end up counterproductive if only a few moneybags with stolen cash or unfettered access to bank loans are able to produce while the majority is at their mercy.”

Last line

However, as a top banking industry source pointed out at the weekend, contrary to popular belief, President Buhari’s directive to the Apex Bank last week was not new; the President was only reiterating something the CBN has been implementing in the last few years.

Like this: Like Loading...