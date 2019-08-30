Opinions
Ranking our universities high
Many challenges are facing Nigerian universities. They range from brain drain, poor funding, examination malpractice, unstable academic calendar and low global ranking, among others. Over the years, the issue of ranking has become important to many universities in the country and beyond. Reviewing the important discourse in the life of our educational aspiration is Prof. Olusegun Folorunso of the Department of Computer Science, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State.
Titled, “Re-engineering Nigerian Universities Using Global Academic Ranking Models through Effective Institutional Mandates”, Folorunso revealed this during the Faculty Lecture recently at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. According to him, the advent of university education in Nigeria was an effort meant to make it possible for government to produce high level manpower for national development and that till date, there are over 170 universities in the country broken down into public and privatelyowned, as the regulatory body, National Universities Commission (NUC) had disclosed that yearly population of students seeking university admission was also on the increase.
He stated that whenever NUC was ready to issue any university an operating licence, institutional mandates documents would be included and that the most common institutional mandates of any university system in Nigeria are teaching, research and community engagement, which is equally called the tripodal mandate.
Why is it that most Nigerian universities are unable to feature on the league tables of most academic ranking bodies? Can we say the ‘quality’ of the university system in Nigeria had dropped and cannot compete with other universities in the world? The don asked.
Prof. Folorunso x-rayed the causes of ranking problems to the existing teaching and learning strategies, research gaps and community engagement challenges in terms of town and gown relationships in building the needed synergy between academia, industries and government-known as triple helix. He added that such arrangement was common among global academic ranking models found in the Shangai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, QS World University Ranking and Webometrics Ranking of World Universities as well as most worldclass universities such as Harvard, Oxford, Yale and Princeton universities.
The guest lecturer, who was the pioneer Director, Centre for Innovation and Strategy in Learning and Teaching (CISLT) of FUNAAB, said indicators of the identified models were examined and harmonised to re-engineer the present state of Nigerian universities using the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Faculty of Science as a case study of which the rankings had influenced students positively in terms of making informed decisions on where to study, some governments allocate funds while universities struggle to improve on their positions on ranking tables, as most of the factors contributed to the attainment of world-class status by universities. Re-engineering process involves “scientific mode of well-thought-out, properly-organised and the restructuring, re-planning, redesigning, re-arranging or rebooting events of issues for better results, condition or improved performance while the ultimate expectation is to have best outcome on one’s investments”.
The lecturer identified that the three longest, established and mostinfluential global rankings are those produced by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy (Academic Ranking of World Universities,ARWU), Times Higher Education (THE) and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). At this point, the Professor of Computer Science asked? Why the value of re-engineering Nigerian universities? He gave the basis of such attempt to include massification due to expansion in enrolment, involvement of private interests in university education, increased mobility due to globalisation and cross-border recognition of qualifications and graduate employability. On the essence and attributes of a good teacher, he said it encompass having the rightful knowledgebase, using appropriate instructional strategies and accepting all those that enter his classroom.
What every good teacher should do would include planning for instructional (classroom) management, teaching with variety of strategies, using real-time assessment to inform students of their achievements including grading policies, keeping up the passion, technological advancement, innovative practices, student-centred learning, projectbased learning, novel practices, multiple intelligences, mentorship, pedagogies, blended learning from face-to-face, online learning and other reaching-out methods.
Due to active learning participation, instructor becoming the facilitator, open access, collaboration and student engagement, e-content has become imperative more than ever before. Folorunso, who left no area untouched in the presentation, is a member of NUC accreditation teams to universities in Nigeria for the accreditation of Computer Science and related courses. Developing 21st Century ICT skills for e-contents would involve the need to create, connect, communicate, collaborate and innovate, saying the bedrock of any national development rested on the level of its research breakthroughs, as it had been established that citadels of learning such as Nigerian universities were established with a view of balancing the tripodal mandate of teaching, research and community engagements.
He added that researches with positive influence on national growth and development were meant to be carried out by experts in different research fields in the universities on an annual basis for driving societal development. It is for these reasons that most industries, parastatals, ministries, departments and government agencies normally have a unit called Research and Development (R&D), carefully put in place, to advance scientific knowledge through the verification of hypotheses that are required for testing theories, finding solutions to organisational problems and the application of theories to solving practical problems.
However, due to immediate and pressing practical limitations such as the absence of quality assurance strategy, lack of coordination strategy, mismanagement of grants/funds, absence of repository for research data, weak community engagements, poor collaboration between institutions of higher education and communities such as local, regional, state, national and global for mutually-beneficial exchange of knowledge and resources within the context of collaboration and reciprocity.
In conclusion, Folorunso recommended that ranking Nigerian universities high would require a number of interventions that include putting in place adequate teaching facilities, adopting technology in research, using more of applied research, enhanced community engagements and collaborations, deliberate striving for global academic ranking, development of e-content and publishing more in reputable journals across leading universities in the world. In translating these into reality, the way forward from here would be for the relevant stakeholders to harmonise the points put forward in the robust presentation in raising the bar of excellence of our universities within the global ranking templates.
- Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) viaadewalekupoluyi@ yahoo.co.uk.
Who repays Imo bailout funds?
The Federal Government of Nigeria recently constituted a committee to facilitate the recovery of N614 billion given to 35 states of the federation on budget support. Imo, expectedly, is one of the states that benefitted from the gesture, while Chief Rochas Okorocha held sway as governor.
The state received N26.806 billion. According to a 2016 report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) which monitored how states spent the bailout funds given to them by the Federal Government, funds released to Imo State were diverted.
The report, which was signed by Mustapha Hussain on behalf of the Commissioner in charge of Public Enlightenment of ICPC also indicted Benue State. President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the funds to assist states that were unable to pay months of salary arrears and pensions.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who heads the National Economic Council (NEC), had explained that the loan is repayable at an interest rate of nine per cent over a 20-year period and it was meant for the singular purpose of paying the backlog of salaries. As at the time Okorocha left office on May 29, 2019, pensioners were owed nearly three years of arrears, workers in Imo State received 70 per cent of their salaries for about three years, while many were owed several months arrears of salary. This is a clear indication that the funds may have been mismanaged, validating ICPC report.
The ICPC report was released less than a month after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the then Principal Secretary to the governor, Dr. Paschal Obi and two others – Uzoho Casmir and Iheoma Kenneth, identified by the commission as the Director of Finance and Treasurer, respectively. According to the ICPC report, “Imo State applied for and received bailout funds of N26,806,430,000 from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which were domiciled with two commercial banks.
In the course of analysis, it was discovered that some transfers were made into certain Imo State Government accounts, which are not related to salaries and emoluments as follows: N2 billion paid into a government account; N2 billion paid into an Imo State Project account; N2 billion transferred into microfinance bank; and a management fee of N21,017,810 was paid into an unspecified account.”
Former Governor Okorocha had in a public function in the state, announced the then Secretary to the State Government, Sir Jude Ejiogu, his son-in-law that also doubled as his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu and others as members of the committee to manage the bailout funds.
That was the last that one heard. I join well-meaning Imo people to ask Okorocha and his allies what they did with the bailout fund. When Governor Emeka Ihedioha recently raised the alarm over the existence of about 250 different bank accounts in the name of the state government under Okorocha, many probably did not understand his worries. With the ICPC report on how the bailout funds were diverted and the different accounts the monies were transferred to, the coast is getting clearer.
By the way, who were the signatories to the various accounts opened in the name of the state government? Available reports show that many of the said accounts were managed by the former governor’s relatives, allies and friends that ordinarily should have no business managing government accounts. Now that the Treasury Singular Account (TSA) has been introduced in Imo, it is easier to monitor and control movement of state funds. One of the many other cases of mismanagement of funds is that of the Paris Club refunds. Just before the 2019 general election, the EFCC said it froze N5 billion funds belonging to the Imo State Government because “…Rochas Okorocha was spending too much on election.”
The EFCC stated that N8 billion Paris Club loan refunded to the state for the payment of salaries was mismanaged by Okorocha. The EFCC’s Zonal Head for South-East, Usman Imam, said their timely intervention saved the state over N5 billion that would have been deployed in vote buying by the Okorocha administration during the last elections. Imam said that about N8 billion from Paris Club refund bailout meant for payment of workers’ salaries was kept by the government, only to begin spending it frivolously on the eve of the elections.
Considering the way the bailout funds and even the Paris refunds were mismanaged, one is forced to ask: who repays the bailout funds for Imo? Should Ihedioha use the meagre resources that will hardly meet the needs of governance in the state to repay funds stolen by the gang that mismanaged Imo up till May 29, 2019? Is there any reason why the country’s anti-corruption agencies are being slowed in bringing all those that almost stole the state to death to justice? It is common knowledge that those involved stole so much; enough to derail the course of justice and compromise the law enforcement and judicial system.
But, can the law enforcement agencies and the country’s judiciary stand tall? Again, allowing criminals to enjoy their loot makes them negative role models and enables them interfere in the process of their own investigation. Ihedioha must intensify efforts to recover all that were stolen from Imo State by the last administration.
The EFCC and ICPC must rise to the challenge of ensuring that there is no safe haven for all those that have stolen the future of generations yet unborn in Imo State and beyond. Imo State needs every kobo stolen from the state and all hands must be on deck to recover all and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Imo citizens must rise to name and shame all those involved in the looting of our collective purse. Ultimately, former Governor Okorocha and his team must be made to explain to ndi Imo and Nigerians at large, what they did with the bailout and Paris funds. All Imo sons and daughters must join the campaign to compel Okorocha to account for his stewardship. The time to act is now! Onye kpara nku ahuhu kporo ngwere oru!!!!!!!!
- Dr. Duru, a communication teacher and public affairs analyst, writes via walterchike@ gmail.com
DR. CHIEF DOZIE IKEDIFE, Ikenga Nnewi: Thinker, Philosopher, Equal Rights Activist, Humanitarian, Altruist
A look at some of the issues Ikedife cared about.
By Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah.
“An unexamined life is not worth living.”
The above dictum by Socrates as reported by Plato in his Apologia, was innate in Ikedife when he was born on the 24th of August 1932 and imbued him with such relentless intellectual curiosity that propelled him headlong into the then esoteric subjects as Classics, Ethics, Historiography, Cosmogony, Philosophy, and Natural sciences even before he was through secondary education.
Little wonder then that Ikedife ended up in medical sciences obtaining a Bachelor of Sciences degree from the University of London, a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Glasgow, Scotland.
Ikedife’s avidity and appetite for reading light and arcane works were legendry. Thus he was at home discussing epics such as Gilgamesh, Mahabharata and Ramayana, Hesiod’s Theogony, Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey, Virgil’s Aenid, etc.
Where Robert Kennedy found distraction during trying times by reading Aeschylus’ Greek Mythological Tragedies, Ikedife relished for relaxation, the ancient dramas of the playwright triumvirate of reputation; Aeschylus, Sophocles, Euripides.
A couple of weeks before Ikedife passed, he often made comments, which with the benefit of hindsight now show that he felt the end was near. Yet such was his love for reading and pursuit of knowledge that he continued to purchase books till just days to his death.
Ikedife’s life wittingly or unwittingly was influenced by aspects of stoicism, an ancient Greek philosophy founded by Zeno of Citium around 3rd century B.C.
Stoicism, mainly a philosophy of personal ethics, prescribes self-discipline, fortitude and the pursuit of the virtues of wisdom, courage, justice and temperance as means of overcoming destructive emotions and developing in the process, clear judgment, inner calm and freedom from unnecessary suffering due to the vicissitudes in human experience and condition.
Stoicism enjoins us to live according to nature i.e. human nature, consisting of two propositions:
On the one first part, we are essentially social animals. Though we are able to survive by our selves, we thrive much better when we exist in healthy social networks as families, kindred, societies, communities, villages, towns, cities etc, living in one universal spirit of brotherly love and helping one another while minimizing such external differences as rank, wealth, stratification due to pedigree of birth or social standing. Thus at once propounding cosmopolitanism and egalitarianism.
Secondly, with our epistemological foundation, we are vested with certainty of knowledge attainable through the use of reason, with the mind being able to distinguish a representation of reality that is true from one which is false.
Stoic reason is however practical and therefore
different from reason in the Idealism of Plato for whom the mind alone was the source of knowledge, the senses being the source of all illusion and error. Put simply we are capable of practical reasoning, which we should apply at all times to improve our wellbeing and that of the society.
Among the stoic leaders; Epictetus, Seneca and Marcus Aurelius the later was the most admired because despite being the Roman Emperor, the most powerful man on earth, he sat down each day to write himself notes about restraint, compassion and humility, subsequently collated in his book: Meditations. These values guided Ikedife’s life.
Dr Dozie Ikedife was an exemplary family man, a loving and dotting husband to his dear wife Mrs Christine Ikedife Ayolugo. He was a good father, teacher and role model to their seven children, now successful men and women brought up with those necessary values of generosity, resourcefulness, resilience, modesty, self control and humility.
The Ikedife household was usually filled with
jocularity and jocundity mostly because of Ikedife’s infectious humour and dry wit balanced always with the requisite dose of discipline. Temperance!
In the late fifties when Ikedife earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees, the educated professional class in Nigeria was less than 0.1% of the population, which made most of the class type arrogant and haughty, but definitely not Ikedife.
A quintessential egalitarian, he had no speck on
his shoulders whatsoever and related affably with every one on an equal footing.
Buoyed with love of culture and tradition, Ikedife maintained a strong affinity and kinship with the cultural and traditional men of greater Nnewi society.
For many decades Ikedife was the leading light in the cabinet of Igwe Nnewi, availing the palace with his wealth of knowledge, extensive contacts and material resources while serving in various capacities in the cabinet and participating in Igwe’s formal travels, engagements and protocols. A vigorous member of Ogbe, Umuenem, Otolo and Nnewi communities, Ikedife contributed immensely to the development and general welfare of these collectives.
Who would forget so soon his billowing voice of reason and logic as he spoke with flawless Nnewi dialect during various meetings in these communities? I remember with nostalgia one of his exhortative speeches at Nzuko ora Nnewi, which he ended by intoning bunu bunu o to which the assembly sang back with ululations ibu anyi danda. (A clarion call to duty through collective
effort and an acceptance by the assembly, jointly and severally to participate in the effort).
The public spiritedness and humanitarianism of Ikedife were easily evidenced by the testimonies of numerous recipients of such his charities as education finance, medical bills, start up capital etc.
His benevolence was accentuated by the silent manner with which he dispensed philanthropy.
Intrinsic in Ikedife’s sense of fairness was his abiding belief in the natural and equal right of the individual and the group as the pathway to justice in the society.
A thinker and social justice activist in is his own right, the reggae artist Peter Tosh in the 1977 album titled Equal Rights philosophized that “Every one is crying out for peace, yes
None is crying out for justice
I don’t want no peace
I need equal rights and justice”
The accepted fact that each of us is created in the image of God begets equality and makes equal right a natural right granted to us by God invested with inalienability and universality, amongst other natural rights.
The political philosopher John Locke in his Second Treatise of Government, states, “In races of mankind and families of the world, there remains not to one above another…” Locke then describes the state of nature of mankind as one of equality with each person endowed with natural and equal rights to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness.
Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and other political theorists posit that under a social contract, free persons in a state of nature consent to yield up to the society and its government structure some of their freedoms in exchange for a social order necessary for the protection of the remaining natural rights, these yielded rights become their civil rights.
Any such government structure must therefore govern with the consent of the people.
The founding fathers of America adopted Locke’s political theory and declare in their Declaration of Independence that, “We hold these truths to be self- evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness…..”
Thirteen years after the American Declaration, the French issued their Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen at once declaring the natural and civil rights of persons in one document.
Liberty, equality and fraternity subsequently became the national motto of the French Republic.
Global acceptance for declaration of rights came with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948, whilst the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights was adopted in 1981 and continues to guide the fundamental principles of the Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its dealings the citizens’ rights.
In Nigeria these principles were domesticated in the 1999 Constitution particularly in chapter 2 sections 13-24 and chapter 4 sections 33-46.
Ikedife was an activist for the equal rights of the individual and for the group.
On the individual level, equal rights to Ikedife encapsulate the significant context of social justice defined as “justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society”.
The various Declarations of Rights mentioned
above as well as the Nigerian constitutionally mandated Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy include economic, social
and cultural rights such as right to and security of employment, right to health care, right to education, right to social welfare and security, freedom from discrimination, equal opportunity and government accountability.
In 1941 on the wake of Hitler’s unfolding World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in an address that later came to be known as the Four Freedoms Speech, proposed four fundamental freedoms that people everywhere in the world ought to enjoy, as: the freedom of speech and expression, the freedom to worship God in their own ways, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
Roosevelt may have intended to rouse some
Americans from their naïve disposition to neutrality in the face of a fast approaching cataclysm, but he ended up providing an instructive context and perspective to equal rights and social justice.
The Vienna Declaration and Programme of action pointed out in 1993 that “poverty inhibits the full and effective enjoyment of human rights”
A poor person not availed the necessary tools of education, training, healthcare; etc would have been denied equal rights to social wellbeing.
Governments under the social contract principle bear the bulk of responsibility for the provision of social justice to its citizens. Yet humanitarianism and voluntarism behoove the better-off members of the society to help the less fortunate, as Ikedife would say “onye aghana nwanne ya” (Brotherhood and fraternity).
To Ikedife equal rights for the group pertain mainly freedom from discrimination and equal opportunity.
In the classical Greek antiquity, Athenian democracy is said to have developed accidently by Cleisthenes taking the ordinary people (demos) into his own group during his struggle for power with Isagoras, backed by the Spartans.
Fortunately, Cleisthenes and the demos prevailed and having tasted power, participation could no longer be taken away from the people going forward. The ensuing democracy was discriminatory excluding all except adult male citizens.
Over millennia democracy evolved in fits and starts and it is yet to fulfill its promise of providing equal opportunity for participation of peoples in the political process of the polity.
In America supposedly the beacon of democracy, women achieved suffrage only in 1920 with the adoption of the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution. And despite the passage of voting rights act in 1965, poor African Americans and minorities are still struggling to vote unhindered. Women and minorities in America and world over are even more denied of equal opportunity to political and bureaucratic positions, equal pay for equal work, access to education, and academic positions.
Nigeria has fared much worse in affording equal opportunity to the female gender and minority ethnic groups.
Ikedife was rankled that nearly sixty years since Nigerian independence, Ndi Igbo a majority tribe is yet to produce the head of government or executive president of the nation, wheras the other two majority tribes have had two to three turns each at the headship of federal government.
The fact that Ndi Igbo have perennially been excluded from the headship of Nigeria’s security infrastructure was also of much concern to Ikedife.
He felt that the exclusion of any group whether ethnic, gender, or religious must stop if the government desired to continue to enjoy the consent of all Nigerians.
A founding member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Ikedife was appointed and served as the presidential liaison officer to President Shehu Shagari.
A peer, friend and personal confidant of Dr Alex Ekwueme, Shagari’s vice president, Ikedife was frustrated by the coup d’état that brought to an end Shagari’s second term government just a few years to Ekwume’s expected election to the presidency. He felt that this was the nearest an Igbo man came to the headship of the Nigerian government.
The perceived injustice was made worse, when his friend Ekwueme, a mere vice president with hardly any executive powers was thrown into prison while Shagari the executive president on whose table the buck stopped, was held in house arrest. And for all that, Ekwueme suffered in vain as the subsequent judicial enquiry found that he left the government poorer than he went in.
Nontheless, ever the magnanimous family, Kene Ikedife the second son of Ikedife ran for an assembly seat on the platform of CPC, President Buhari’s initial political party, while Dozie Ikedife jnr the first son of Ikedife contested for Anambra
deputy governorship post on the platform of APC, Buhari’s post merger legacy political party.
In 1997, Dr Alex Ekwueme convened a political summit to discuss the possibility of returning democracy to Nigeria. Unknown security agents dispersed the meeting. Undeterred Ekwueme organized the metamorphosis of the group into a pan Nigeria political group called G-34, which became the nucleus of the political party that is known today as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
There was a tacit understanding amongst the party leadership that Ekwueme was to be the presidential candidate being the leader of the party and given his pioneering role in its formation, his seniority as the former vice president, his dignity and integrity, underscored by need to give Ndi Igbo an equal opportunity to the presidency. This was not to be as the military industrial complex swung into action and orchestrated General Olusegun Obasonjo’s entry
into PDP, wherein they pulled all stops and levers to skew the primary election to Obasojo’s favour. Ikedife was sad that then PDP leadership led by Chief Solomon Lar was corralled into awarding Obasanjo the party presidential ticket despite being disqualified by the party constitution by reason of his failure to win his polling unit for the party in an earlier election.
Notwithstanding the injustice, Ekwueme patriotically deployed his energy and brilliance in seeing to the successful introduction of the six geo- political zonal structure of the Nigerian polity. This brought forth ease of political administration and rotation of the presidency among the zones and was widely accepted with gratitude by all and sundry.
Consequently every informed Nigerian knows that in 2023, the president should be produced from Ndi Igbo of the southeast zone.
One may therefore understand Ikedife’s chagrin and consternation at the brazen attempt to deny Ndi Igbo once again their turn at the presidency
by some of the leaders of the two majority parties, PDP and APC, abetted by some Igbo leaders.
Ikedife looked on with askance as Abubakar Atiku campaign worked vigorously with Igbo leaders of PDP and Ohaneze to secure the presidential ticket of PDP for a potential two-term presidency by Atiku effectively denying Ndi Igbo their turn in
2023, in exchange for the so called restructuring of
Nigeria.
Restructuring stands for the devolution of some constitutional powers, functions and responsibilities of the federal government to the states in order to bring government closer to the people, ensure greater participation of the citizenry, increase efficiency and service delivery, generate more value for money, strengthen local capacity, and adapt requiring government policies to our rich cultural diversity.
The notion that this restructuring as explained above, would benefit only the Igbos as to impel us
to give up our turn at the presidency in exchange, was preposterous.
These people have through body language,
inflection of tone, nuance, dog whistle and photo ops, managed to package such a necessary and fitting national exercise into a divisive shibboleth and sold same as a southern quest against the north rather than a mutually required recalibration of the polity to achieve its potentials.
One may ask, would this restructuring be done extra constitutionally; perhaps by divine proclamation or vide a coup d’état?
Restructuring done constitutionally, would require amendment to some of the provisions of the constitution. And with the South versus North body language of its propagators, it would be very difficult to obtain the two-thirds majorities in the both chambers of the National Assembly and of
the State Assemblies necessary for passage.
Ikedife was also appalled to hear some APC leaders in the southwest telling the voters to vote APC to enable the southwest produce the
president in 2023. He was even more saddened to see some southeast stalwarts of APC canvassing the voters on the same premise that southeasterners required to vote APC overwhelmingly in order to produce the president in 2023.
The right of Ndi Igbo to produce the president in
2023, is an equal right to equal opportunity, God given and natural, inalienable and universal, codified as our civil right by the spirit of section 14 sub-section 3 of the 1999 Constitution, a right that cannot be diminished, burdened or encumbered by the imposition of any condition.
Politicians and statesmen in the quest for power, often times fall easy prey to political realism, that branch of political philosophy that assumes that power is the primary end of political action, a theory well propounded by the Melian Dialogue, Nicole Machiavelli’s best known work, The Prince and Shakespeare’s Richard III.
Yet, it was to negate power-at- all-cost syndrome that modern polities such as Nigeria established the ideals of equity and justice for governments and the nations, protected by the necessary constitutional impetus, the violation of which would put government in a precarious position of losing the consent of the governed and the consequent legitimacy.
It needs however be stated that while Ndi Igbo are struggling to realize their full natural and equal rights as citizens of Nigeria, we must, as a matter urgency deal with the abominable cruelty unleashed by our very selves on our brothers and sisters through the inexplicable nonsense of caste. All of us adult Igbos share a collective guilt for dehumanizing of some of our brothers and sisters. Science has long proven through sequencing of DNA that genetically, all human beings irrespective of race are descended from the Mitochondrial Eve.
How totally foolish and ignorant we look therefore, to regard some of our brothers and
sisters even of the same race as somehow different.
We have always found it convenient to blame our fore fathers for this inhumanity, making us seem even more stupid for having the ocean of knowledge at our disposal today and yet blaming our illiterate, ignorant and superstitious fore fathers.
ALL IGBOS ARE OF THE SAME RACE AND OF THE SAME CASTE, NON LOWER AND NON HIGHER !!!
Ikedife’s religion merits some mention at this point.
He was a firm believer in God.
A lover and promoter of African culture and tradition, Ikedife preferred Godian religion as a vehicle of worship.
Godianism is a monotheistic African traditional religion that existed before the missionaries brought Christianity to Nigeria. Godians believe in the same one God, as Jews, Christians and
Muslims, etc the difference being only that the focal point for the Godians is God, Chineke, the creator of all things and no one else.
Godianism was formally established around 1949 as the National Church of Nigeria, as part of the nationalist struggle for independence in the South East.
The story has it that the refusal of the mainstream churches to organize a memorial service for 22 colliery miners shot by the colonial police in Enugu while on strike as part of the struggle, led to the labour movement organizing an open air memorial service in which patriotic and traditional war songs enthused the spirit of revivalism of Igbo culture and tradition.
These anti colonial sentiments led to the formal inauguration of the National church of Nigeria, which in 1962 changed its name to Godianism.
The first line of the Godian creed is the same as the Christian Nicene creed, the belief in Almighty God, maker of heaven and earth, while injunctions
similar to most of the Ten Commandments are also stated in the Godian creed.
Religious tolerance is very important to the
Godianism. Out of 18 articles of the Godian creed,
9 articles are devoted to religious freedom and tolerance.
Ikedife thus believed in religious toleration and the rights of persons to believe and worship as they pleased. He saw religion strictly as a matter of individual faith.
Seemingly simple issues of spirituality and religion have for thousands of years been mired in disputation. Even the almost universally accepted fact of existence of God is not spared controversy.
It was a Benedictine monk, Anslem, archbishop of Canterbury Doctor of the Church who offered the first philosophical argument for the existence of God using ontology. He posits that God is the greatest conceivable being and that a fool understands this claim even if he or she doubts the existence of God. Anslem argues that if a fool understands the definition of God, as the highest conceivable being, then God exists in the fool’s understanding i.e. his mind. Employing the logic of reductio ad absurdum, Anslem deduces that if God existed only in the mind and not in reality, it would lead to absurdity because a being which a exists in the mind and reality should be greater than that which exists only as an idea in the mind. And since we cannot conceive something or a being greater than God, therefore God exists in the mind and in reality.
The French philosopher, Rene Descartes and the German philosopher, Gottfried Leibniz with some modifications, offered similar a priori proof of God’s existence as a supremely perfect being.
These ontological arguments drew criticisms and objections. The disputations are not surprising as all philosophical arguments for the existence of God are rooted in rationality; nevertheless, spirituality and religion are ultimately matters of faith.
Even theology, which could broadly be defined as the study of the nature of the divine, must make an assumption at the outset of the existence of God and which in itself is an act of faith.
The first objection to the ontological argument was that of another Benedictine monk, Gaunilo of Marmoutiers, a contemporary of Anslem. He employed the analogy of a perfect island to argue that Anslem’s argument could be used to prove the existence of anything, which in fact does not exist. Anslem countered that Gaunilo, missed the essence of the ontological argument.
Immanuel Kant in his Critique of Pure Reason criticizes Descartes’ ontological argument to the effect that existence not being a predicate adds nothing to the essence of a being, makes it possible to conceive a supremely perfect being not to exist.
On his part David Hume, an empiricist, disputed the a priori reasoning in the ontological argument and the idea that anything can exist necessarily.
The most critical take down of Anslem’s ontological argument was by Thomas Aquinas, a priest and the most influential philosopher, theologian and Doctor of the Catholic Church. Thomas’ main objection to the ontological argument is that God’s existence is self–evident but not to us, therefore God may not be deduced from claims about the concept of God. He also argued that humans are only able to understand concepts of finite things and therefore are incapable of fully understanding the concept of an infinitely great being as God, in the manner suggested by Anslem and that the ontological argument would be meaningful only to a person who understands the essence of God completely, an impossibility, as only God can completely know his own essence.
In the light of these disputations, we must hold unto faith ultimately as our greatest tool for our belief in God.
Yet Aquinas in his works Summa Theologica and Summa Contra Gentiles, considered the five arguments for the existence of God, known as the five ways or the five proofs: arguments on motion, causation, contingency, gradation and teleology.
The circumstance in each argument is different but the logic is essentially similar in the five arguments, so lets just summarize the argument on motion. Things in the universe are constantly moving or changing. Whatever is moving or changing is being moved or changed by something else which mover or changer is in itself also being moved or changed by something else and so on. This chain cannot be infinitely long, so there must be something that causes the movement or change without moving or changing itself. This is what we understand to be God.
This argument with Aristotelian origin seeks to prove the existence of God by reason. Unfortunately, reason can only go so far.
Firstly, movement or change is empirical but the notion that movement or change cannot continue ad infinitum is not an empirical supposition, clearly not in this era of atomic science. And if we claim to know it a priori, we would be taken back to realm of ontological argument.
Secondly, the fact that the unmoved mover or the unchanged changer is God has not be proven by the above logic in the argument on motion, for it may well be understood to be any other entity or being, consequently we know that God is the unmoved mover by faith.
Our belief in God is propelled by faith and so also does faith influence our individually chosen manner of worship of God.
ALL religions espouse a belief in God and a moral code, adherence to which is necessary to meet God in the after life.
The system of worship is different inter and intra religious faiths, but the moral code is similar, founded on the universal ethics of good versus bad, virtue versus vice with love as the principal engine.
Hillel, the Jewish religious leader, credited with the development of Mishnah and Talmud, summarized the moral code of Judaism when he was asked a question regarding the difference between his teaching and that of a rather tough leader named Shammai. He answered thus “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow: this is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation; now go and learn” This became known as the golden rule.
Centuries before Hillel, Confucius was asked this question: “Is there a single word that can serve as a guide to conduct throughout one’s life?”
Confucius answered “Perhaps the word ‘shu’,
‘reciprocity’: ‘Do not do to others what you would not want others to do you’’
The Confucian and Judaic moral injunction is same as the Christian ethic. Our lord Jesus Christ issued the same command, for us to do unto others, as we would have them do unto us.
When asked, Christ answered that the greatest commandments were love of God and love of neighbour as one’s self.
One cannot love God without loving the neighbour but to love one’s neighbour as one’s self is to love God.
Love of one’s self is a great love if not the greatest therefore to love the neighbour as one’s self is the basis of golden rule.
Article 2 of the Godian creed states, “…Love your neigbour as you love yourself; do unto others as you would want others to do unto you….”
Also for Islam, the proclaimed principles and fundamental purpose of Islamic morality is love: love for God and love for God’s creatures.
The golden rule as a moral code is therefore the threshold test of what is a religion and what is not.
Nna Nkayimuo, my grand maternal uncle, a Godian, was an upright man who lived by the golden rule and believed that any infractions
would be punished by sanctions levied in his lifetime as well as hereafter.
Dr Dozie Ikedife’s life was driven by the golden rule and biri ka mbiri, egbe belu ugo belu (live and let live) principles of Godianism.
Eschewing religious prejudice, Ikedife admired the exhaustive training that Catholic priests undergo before ordination and sponsored the training of some priests anonymously. Fittingly, Ikedife’s burial rites were officiated by a Catholic priest.
How much better the world would be if religious bigots, jingoists and chauvinists could emulate Ikedife’s toleration.
Notwithstanding the general belief in one God and the universally avowed love based moral code of most religions, millions of people have been killed or subjected to atrocities over millennia, through pogroms, massacres, and wars, on account of their faith.
These killings and atrocities have occurred and continue to occur between faiths and within faiths. Killing for God, on behalf of God, to benefit God, to support God, to exalt God etc., for the same omnipotent God, benevolent God, compassionate God, merciful God, forgiving God etc., how utterly contradictory in terms, logically incompatible, and crazy. !!!
To kill or inflict atrocities on people for our omnipotent God is to deny God’s omnipotence, a grave sin. !
To kill or inflict atrocities on people for our
benevolent, compassionate and merciful God is to deny God’s benevolence, compassion and bountiful mercifulness, another grave sin. !
The major reason why intolerance festers is ignorance. Most people are inculcated with their religious beliefs during their rearing as children together with their psychological, sociological and spiritual formation. Unfortunately, prejudices, sense of religious superiority, falsity of other religions or denominations and other negatives
are also ingrained in the child; these combined with ignorance prepare a potent bed for intolerance.
Ignorance leads to fear or hate either of which can lead to violence and if coupled with a zeal generated by the false premise of need to fight or avenge for God, would set of an explosion of extreme violence resulting in massacre, pogroms, carnage, war and other atrocities, all in the name of our omnipotent, benevolent, compassionate, and bountifully merciful God.
Thankfully, like Ikedife there have been some leaders and common folk, though few and far in between, who have shown exemplary behaviour towards religious toleration.
The sixteen century Muslim Mughal emperor of India, a culturally and religiously diverse empire, Akbar the Great, fostered unity by ensuring full and unfettered freedom of worship, equal treatment of all faiths. He believed that there was truth in every religion with none better or superior than the other. Akbar encouraged religious
education to sustain understanding among all faiths.
Surely, if Akbar had been at the helms of affairs in
India at its independence in 1948, the rancorous partition between Muslim Pakistan and present day India together with the sectarian violence and killings of thousands of innocent people that attended the exercise would have been avoided.
What about the heroic efforts of Oskar Schindler who saved 1200 Jews from Hitler’s extermination during the 2nd World War; or the heroic efforts of Salah Farah and other Muslims who shielded Christians during an attack by Al Shabab fighters in Kenya, for which Farah ended up losing his life; or the heroic efforts of the Nigerian imam who saved Christians from a terrorist attack; or the heroic efforts of a Muslim man from Iraq who risked his life to save ancient Christian texts from ISIS; or the heroic efforts of Christian aid workers, doctors, nurses etc. who risk their lives daily to helps Muslim war victims in war and terrorist zones.
Very many of these aid workers and medical personnel have lost their lives in this noble humanitarian effort, and in some gory cases, by public beheading.
Every religious faith suffers from internal schisms between the so called conservatives who insist on the strictest interpretation of its code of belief and worship, which in turn affords them their much needed moral superiority, and those much more concerned with the essence God’s love manifest in God’s benevolence, compassion and bountiful mercy.
The zealous enforcement of the strictest interpretation of some provisions and injunctions in a book of faith often times result in killings, massacres, and indescribable atrocities against even people of the same faith, as experienced in various parts of the world today.
In some faiths however, the disagreement
between these puritans and essentialists does not lead to bloodletting but produces unnecessary tension and distraction.
The Catholic Church is a case in point.
Pope Francis’ ascendancy to the papacy marked a turning point in the evangelization focus of the church. A man of immense humility, his deep concern for the poor led to his choice of the name of Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi. He says that the most powerful message of our lord Jesus Christ is mercy and that Christian morality is not just titanic effort of the will but includes a response to the mercy of God.
Driven by these views, Pope Francis has rekindled the effort and focus of the church in the fight for social justice, particularly championing the alleviation of the plight of the poor, the migrants, the sick and the neglected.
He has reinvigorated the church in its corporal and spiritual works of mercy and the pursuit of blessings promised in the Beatitudes.
Laying emphases on mercy, the Pope issued a papal bull, Misercordiae Vultus (“The face of Mercy”), and inaugurated a Special Jubilee Year of
Mercy at the end of which he established the
World Day of the Poor.
Pope Francis, known to wash and kiss the feet of AIDS patients, promotes an inclusive, open and welcoming church and which is neither chauvinistic nor harbours a sense of superiority over other religious faiths.
In October 2013 he said in an interview, “ I believe in God, not in a Catholic God, for there is no Catholic God”.
The so-called conservatives much more concerned with dogma than social justice, mercy and inclusion, were already concerned with the new focus, when Pope Frances issued his 2016 post- synodal apostolic exhortation, Amori Laetitia (The Joy of Love) intended to review the question of admitting civilly divorced and remarried Catholics to Communion.
Unsurprisingly, these so-called conservatives pounced. Why not! They are the watchmen of the gates of heaven lest one divorcee slips in when our omnipotent and omniscient God is asleep.
Articles appeared remonstrating with the Pope and not to be outdone, four Cardinals issued a dubia questioning the Pope on his Apostolic Exhortation.
Just imagine if men were God. (Azi bulu
Chukwu…) as Ikedife would parody.
As Winston Churchill says, we may allow ourselves some limited joy, for in the world suffused with intolerant zealotry and its dastardly effects, there exist some men and women of goodwill and exemplary tolerance.
Ikedife was one of these few, surely the man who would sponsor the education and training of priests of a religion other than his own, deserves our encomium and eulogy.
Yet nothing describes Ikedife’s attitude to life than his death and funerary instructions.
Since the dawn of civilization, mankind has been solemnizing and lavishly celebrating funerals of fellow humans, building in the process, mesmerizing monuments as tombs.
From the earliest pyramid of Djoser, pharaoh Khufu’s great masterpiece at Giza, not excluding other 130 or so pyramids, the mummies and the exquisites at the Valley of the Kings typified by Tutankhamen’s tomb with its 5400 funerary items, the Egyptians led the way in funerary constructions and arrangements.
Cyrus the Great of Persia toned it down a notch with his tomb in Pasargadae in present day Iran, but that did not deter Qui Shi Huangdi, the first of emperor of China, who perhaps felt that his successful unification of China, entitled him to build such a tomb so vast, complex and delicate that Chinese technology is yet to develop the necessary equipment capable of exploring the mausoleum. According to the Chinese historian Sima Qian, 700, 000 men were pressed into work back in the day, to build the city-sized mausoleum, and for good measure, they also built the Terracotta army of about 6000 life-sized soldiers, chariots and 40, 000 real bronze weapons,
to protect the emperor in his after life. What an after life!
Later in 7th century AD, the Mesoamericans rolled out their masterful Temple of Inscriptions, a stepped pyramid tomb for their king Pakal located in Palenque in the modern-day state of Chiapas, Mexico.
About the same period, Imam Hussain Shrine was built as a mosque and burial site of Husayn ibn Ali.
Other great monuments to the dead include Castel Sant’Angelo, a mausoleum for Roman Emperor Hadrian, tombs for Mughal Emperors, Humayun and Jahangir, the world-renowned Taj Mahal commissioned by another Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, for his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Deserving of mention also is the tomb of General Ulysses Grant, the granite exterior of which is modeled after mausoleum of Halicarnassus.
Even the then communist Russia seemed to forget the plight of workers when they splashed such
huge resources for the mausoleum of Comrade
Lenin.
Closer home funerary arrangements have ranged from rumoured burial of very important personalities as some traditional rulers with accompanying human sacrifice, week to month long ceremonies and huge celebratory events funded by huge out lay of cash.
The phrase, a befitting burial, has meant families of modest means go borrowing to fund funerals of relations, mortgaging the future of their kids and their general well-being just to meet societal expectations, competition and rivalry.
Most times, to prepare for these befitting burials, deceased relations are kept in morgues for many months on end, sometimes as long a year or longer.
As usual with the prevalent gender inequality and equity gap, the married women in some cultures have borne the onerous burden of the death of a spouse much more than the men.
In some parts of India the burden is fatal as the bereaved wife is expected to climb the funeral pyre even before her dead husband, whereon both are cremated. This ancient Hindu custom called Sati has largely been stopped but still happens in some rural areas now and then.
As for the wife in Igbo land, she suffers a restriction of movement and withdrawal from societal affairs for a period varying from 6 to 12 months after the funeral ceremony in addition to the period preceding the funeral.
The question is why all the fuss and grandeur for a dead person??
The ancient Egyptians believed in life after death, necessitating the burial of the deceased with everyday objects for use in the afterlife. Tombs were therefore erected to provide storage space for funerary items.
Following unification into one kingdom and consequent increase in the wealth of the nation,
larger tombs were built with bigger store- chambers. The Pharaohs became godlike in status, thus setting off the boom in pyramid construction.
The first Emperor of China obsessively but unsuccessfully sought immortality through elusive elixirs of life, and so, his city-sized tomb, Terracotta army and huge cache of weaponry, were provisioned for the continuation of his life after death, i.e. if he eventually died.
In the main Abrahamic religions; Judaism, Christianity and Islam, there are some differences of belief in some aspects of what happens after death. There is however, a common belief in the finality of death and the promise of God to judge on the judgment day, leading to reward with eternal life in heavenly paradise for the righteous or punishment with hell for the evildoers.
Adherents of Godianism, the African Traditional
Religion believe also in the finality of death, and
that sanctions for evil deeds are meted out to the doer in his or her lifetime and thereafter.
Ever the philosopher, driven by reason and temperance with a hint of asceticism and impelled by the need to examine life long held notions, Ikedife stated that he did not believe in birthdays or celebrating the dead with the usual lavish ceremonies and condolences.
If one really thinks it through, everyday is a birthday, for if today were your fortieth birthday, tomorrow would be your fortieth and one day birthday, and so on. It does not sound so nice just because we are used to counting yearly.
Due to the reality of finality of death, Ikedife insisted that funeral ceremonies and condolences were of no use to the dead and could only lead to unnecessary waste of resources by the living, pushing the bereaved into avoidable debt in some cases. He also found the practice of not burying the dead as soon as possible and keeping the
corpse in the morgue for weeks, months, and in cases years as repugnant.
Consequently, Ikedife’s funeral instruction was
simple and that was, for him to be buried within
24 hours of his death and with no funeral ceremonies after that.
I would bet that Ikedife intended his funeral instruction as both his well-reasoned proper course of action and dialectic geared towards a healthy debate. It would therefore do disservice to his memory as a philosopher to accept such as truism without the attendant examination.
To bury the dead within 24 hours of death or at the earliest possible time, is without question the proper and necessary course of conduct, because the soul departs at the point of death leaving behind a mere carcass for which no tomb no matter how big or how beautifully decorated would be of use and for which no ceremony no matter how grand would be of use.
While Ikedife was right that a funeral ceremony was of no use to the dead, I dare argue that he was wrong to deem it unnecessary on this premise or on the premise that it would lead to waste and/or avoidable debt for families of modest means.
Apart from opportunity for collectively praying for the dead, funerals ceremonies are more for the living than the dead. They avail the bereaved emotional distraction at the lowest moment and provide opportunity for the commencement of process of healing and closure.
Participation in funerals helps to refocus our attention to our mortality, while speeches, sermons, funeral orations and tributes contribute to the discourse on public morality. Just the fact that Reverend Father Udemba officiated at Ikedife’s burial and extolled his virtues reminded people of the good in religious tolerance and of the morality of Ikedife’s virtues.
Moreover, we often forget that funeral ceremonies for elders as Ikedife are at once mourning and
celebration of lives well lived and are therefore economic activities contributing to the local economy and the overall gross domestic product.
Hardly can the expenditures made to attain the above objectives be taken as wasteful, and by the same token, families should however apply prudence on spending for funerals so as to avoid debt. Only those families, who desire to and could afford it, should undertake such ceremonies.
This dialectic is one sided since Dr Ikedife is not available to offer his usually vigorous rebuttal.
We miss him so much.
The other vexing issue relating to burials in some parts of Nigeria is the habit of burying the dead in residential homes. Let me leave this for another day.
When Dozie Ikedife Jnr asked for my tribute, I warned him that mine would not be the usual hagiography but a look at some of the issues
Ikedife cared about and that it would be longer than Pericles’ Funeral Oration.
For want of time and space I have looked only at a few issues and non-exhaustively at that, otherwise I would require to write no less a book in order to do justice to the intellectual colossus that was Dr Dozie Ikedife, thinker, philosopher, humanitarian, equal rights activist, altruist.
Nnayi Ikedife, Ikenga Nnewi, Ikuku Ebu Mkpu, Odezuluigbo, je nke oma, oke gi na be Chukwu ga bu OKEOMA !!!
Who would forget so soon his billowing voice of reason and logic as he spoke with flawless Nnewi dialect during various meetings in these communities? I remember with nostalgia one of his exhortative speeches at Nzuko ora Nnewi, which he ended by intoning bunu bunu o to which the assembly sang back with ululations ibu anyi danda. (A clarion call to duty through collective
effort and an acceptance by the assembly, jointly and severally to participate in the effort).
The public spiritedness and humanitarianism of Ikedife were easily evidenced by the testimonies of numerous recipients of such his charities as education finance, medical bills, start up capital etc.
His benevolence was accentuated by the silent manner with which he dispensed philanthropy.
Intrinsic in Ikedife’s sense of fairness was his abiding belief in the natural and equal right of the individual and the group as the pathway to justice in the society.
A thinker and social justice activist in is his own right, the reggae artist Peter Tosh in the 1977 album titled Equal Rights philosophized that “Every one is crying out for peace, yes
None is crying out for justice
I don’t want no peace
I need equal rights and justice”
The accepted fact that each of us is created in the image of God begets equality and makes equal right a natural right granted to us by God invested with inalienability and universality, amongst other natural rights.
The political philosopher John Locke in his Second Treatise of Government, states, “In races of mankind and families of the world, there remains not to one above another…” Locke then describes the state of nature of mankind as one of equality with each person endowed with natural and equal rights to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness.
Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and other political theorists posit that under a social contract, free persons in a state of nature consent to yield up to the society and its government structure some of their freedoms in exchange for a social order necessary for the protection of the remaining natural rights, these yielded rights become their civil rights.
Any such government structure must therefore govern with the consent of the people.
The founding fathers of America adopted Locke’s political theory and declare in their Declaration of Independence that, “We hold these truths to be self- evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness…..”
Thirteen years after the American Declaration, the French issued their Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen at once declaring the natural and civil rights of persons in one document.
Liberty, equality and fraternity subsequently became the national motto of the French Republic.
Global acceptance for declaration of rights came with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948, whilst the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights was adopted in 1981 and continues to guide the fundamental principles of the Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its dealings the citizens’ rights.
In Nigeria these principles were domesticated in the 1999 Constitution particularly in chapter 2 sections 13-24 and chapter 4 sections 33-46.
Ikedife was an activist for the equal rights of the individual and for the group.
On the individual level, equal rights to Ikedife encapsulate the significant context of social justice defined as “justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society”.
The various Declarations of Rights mentioned
above as well as the Nigerian constitutionally mandated Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy include economic, social
and cultural rights such as right to and security of employment, right to health care, right to education, right to social welfare and security, freedom from discrimination, equal opportunity and government accountability.
In 1941 on the wake of Hitler’s unfolding World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in an address that later came to be known as the Four Freedoms Speech, proposed four fundamental freedoms that people everywhere in the world ought to enjoy, as: the freedom of speech and expression, the freedom to worship God in their own ways, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
Roosevelt may have intended to rouse some
Americans from their naïve disposition to neutrality in the face of a fast approaching cataclysm, but he ended up providing an instructive context and perspective to equal rights and social justice.
The Vienna Declaration and Programme of action pointed out in 1993 that “poverty inhibits the full and effective enjoyment of human rights”
A poor person not availed the necessary tools of education, training, healthcare; etc would have been denied equal rights to social wellbeing.
Governments under the social contract principle bear the bulk of responsibility for the provision of social justice to its citizens. Yet humanitarianism and voluntarism behoove the better-off members of the society to help the less fortunate, as Ikedife would say “onye aghana nwanne ya” (Brotherhood and fraternity).
To Ikedife equal rights for the group pertain mainly freedom from discrimination and equal opportunity.
In the classical Greek antiquity, Athenian democracy is said to have developed accidently by Cleisthenes taking the ordinary people (demos) into his own group during his struggle for power with Isagoras, backed by the Spartans.
Fortunately, Cleisthenes and the demos prevailed and having tasted power, participation could no longer be taken away from the people going forward. The ensuing democracy was discriminatory excluding all except adult male citizens.
Over millennia democracy evolved in fits and starts and it is yet to fulfill its promise of providing equal opportunity for participation of peoples in the political process of the polity.
In America supposedly the beacon of democracy, women achieved suffrage only in 1920 with the adoption of the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution. And despite the passage of voting rights act in 1965, poor African Americans and minorities are still struggling to vote unhindered. Women and minorities in America and world over are even more denied of equal opportunity to political and bureaucratic positions, equal pay for equal work, access to education, and academic positions.
Nigeria has fared much worse in affording equal opportunity to the female gender and minority ethnic groups.
Ikedife was rankled that nearly sixty years since Nigerian independence, Ndi Igbo a majority tribe is yet to produce the head of government or executive president of the nation, wheras the other two majority tribes have had two to three turns each at the headship of federal government.
The fact that Ndi Igbo have perennially been excluded from the headship of Nigeria’s security infrastructure was also of much concern to Ikedife.
He felt that the exclusion of any group whether ethnic, gender, or religious must stop if the government desired to continue to enjoy the consent of all Nigerians.
A founding member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Ikedife was appointed and served as the presidential liaison officer to President Shehu Shagari.
A peer, friend and personal confidant of Dr Alex Ekwueme, Shagari’s vice president, Ikedife was frustrated by the coup d’état that brought to an end Shagari’s second term government just a few years to Ekwume’s expected election to the presidency. He felt that this was the nearest an Igbo man came to the headship of the Nigerian government.
The perceived injustice was made worse, when his friend Ekwueme, a mere vice president with hardly any executive powers was thrown into prison while Shagari the executive president on whose table the buck stopped, was held in house arrest. And for all that, Ekwueme suffered in vain as the subsequent judicial enquiry found that he left the government poorer than he went in.
Nontheless, ever the magnanimous family, Kene Ikedife the second son of Ikedife ran for an assembly seat on the platform of CPC, President Buhari’s initial political party, while Dozie Ikedife jnr the first son of Ikedife contested for Anambra
deputy governorship post on the platform of APC, Buhari’s post merger legacy political party.
In 1997, Dr Alex Ekwueme convened a political summit to discuss the possibility of returning democracy to Nigeria. Unknown security agents dispersed the meeting. Undeterred Ekwueme organized the metamorphosis of the group into a pan Nigeria political group called G-34, which became the nucleus of the political party that is known today as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
There was a tacit understanding amongst the party leadership that Ekwueme was to be the presidential candidate being the leader of the party and given his pioneering role in its formation, his seniority as the former vice president, his dignity and integrity, underscored by need to give Ndi Igbo an equal opportunity to the presidency. This was not to be as the military industrial complex swung into action and orchestrated General Olusegun Obasonjo’s entry
into PDP, wherein they pulled all stops and levers to skew the primary election to Obasojo’s favour. Ikedife was sad that then PDP leadership led by Chief Solomon Lar was corralled into awarding Obasanjo the party presidential ticket despite being disqualified by the party constitution by reason of his failure to win his polling unit for the party in an earlier election.
Notwithstanding the injustice, Ekwueme patriotically deployed his energy and brilliance in seeing to the successful introduction of the six geo- political zonal structure of the Nigerian polity. This brought forth ease of political administration and rotation of the presidency among the zones and was widely accepted with gratitude by all and sundry.
Consequently every informed Nigerian knows that in 2023, the president should be produced from Ndi Igbo of the southeast zone.
One may therefore understand Ikedife’s chagrin and consternation at the brazen attempt to deny Ndi Igbo once again their turn at the presidency
by some of the leaders of the two majority parties, PDP and APC, abetted by some Igbo leaders.
Ikedife looked on with askance as Abubakar Atiku campaign worked vigorously with Igbo leaders of PDP and Ohaneze to secure the presidential ticket of PDP for a potential two-term presidency by Atiku effectively denying Ndi Igbo their turn in
2023, in exchange for the so called restructuring of
Nigeria.
Restructuring stands for the devolution of some constitutional powers, functions and responsibilities of the federal government to the states in order to bring government closer to the people, ensure greater participation of the citizenry, increase efficiency and service delivery, generate more value for money, strengthen local capacity, and adapt requiring government policies to our rich cultural diversity.
The notion that this restructuring as explained above, would benefit only the Igbos as to impel us
to give up our turn at the presidency in exchange, was preposterous.
These people have through body language,
inflection of tone, nuance, dog whistle and photo ops, managed to package such a necessary and fitting national exercise into a divisive shibboleth and sold same as a southern quest against the north rather than a mutually required recalibration of the polity to achieve its potentials.
One may ask, would this restructuring be done extra constitutionally; perhaps by divine proclamation or vide a coup d’état?
Restructuring done constitutionally, would require amendment to some of the provisions of the constitution. And with the South versus North body language of its propagators, it would be very difficult to obtain the two-thirds majorities in the both chambers of the National Assembly and of
the State Assemblies necessary for passage.
Ikedife was also appalled to hear some APC leaders in the southwest telling the voters to vote APC to enable the southwest produce the
president in 2023. He was even more saddened to see some southeast stalwarts of APC canvassing the voters on the same premise that southeasterners required to vote APC overwhelmingly in order to produce the president in 2023.
The right of Ndi Igbo to produce the president in
2023, is an equal right to equal opportunity, God given and natural, inalienable and universal, codified as our civil right by the spirit of section 14 sub-section 3 of the 1999 Constitution, a right that cannot be diminished, burdened or encumbered by the imposition of any condition.
Politicians and statesmen in the quest for power, often times fall easy prey to political realism, that branch of political philosophy that assumes that power is the primary end of political action, a theory well propounded by the Melian Dialogue, Nicole Machiavelli’s best known work, The Prince and Shakespeare’s Richard III.
Yet, it was to negate power-at- all-cost syndrome that modern polities such as Nigeria established the ideals of equity and justice for governments and the nations, protected by the necessary constitutional impetus, the violation of which would put government in a precarious position of losing the consent of the governed and the consequent legitimacy.
It needs however be stated that while Ndi Igbo are struggling to realize their full natural and equal rights as citizens of Nigeria, we must, as a matter urgency deal with the abominable cruelty unleashed by our very selves on our brothers and sisters through the inexplicable nonsense of caste. All of us adult Igbos share a collective guilt for dehumanizing of some of our brothers and sisters. Science has long proven through sequencing of DNA that genetically, all human beings irrespective of race are descended from the Mitochondrial Eve.
How totally foolish and ignorant we look therefore, to regard some of our brothers and
sisters even of the same race as somehow different.
We have always found it convenient to blame our fore fathers for this inhumanity, making us seem even more stupid for having the ocean of knowledge at our disposal today and yet blaming our illiterate, ignorant and superstitious fore fathers.
ALL IGBOS ARE OF THE SAME RACE AND OF THE SAME CASTE, NON LOWER AND NON HIGHER !!!
Ikedife’s religion merits some mention at this point.
He was a firm believer in God.
A lover and promoter of African culture and tradition, Ikedife preferred Godian religion as a vehicle of worship.
Godianism is a monotheistic African traditional religion that existed before the missionaries brought Christianity to Nigeria. Godians believe in the same one God, as Jews, Christians and
Muslims, etc the difference being only that the focal point for the Godians is God, Chineke, the creator of all things and no one else.
Godianism was formally established around 1949 as the National Church of Nigeria, as part of the nationalist struggle for independence in the South East.
The story has it that the refusal of the mainstream churches to organize a memorial service for 22 colliery miners shot by the colonial police in Enugu while on strike as part of the struggle, led to the labour movement organizing an open air memorial service in which patriotic and traditional war songs enthused the spirit of revivalism of Igbo culture and tradition.
These anti colonial sentiments led to the formal inauguration of the National church of Nigeria, which in 1962 changed its name to Godianism.
The first line of the Godian creed is the same as the Christian Nicene creed, the belief in Almighty God, maker of heaven and earth, while injunctions
similar to most of the Ten Commandments are also stated in the Godian creed.
Religious tolerance is very important to the
Godianism. Out of 18 articles of the Godian creed,
9 articles are devoted to religious freedom and tolerance.
Ikedife thus believed in religious toleration and the rights of persons to believe and worship as they pleased. He saw religion strictly as a matter of individual faith.
Seemingly simple issues of spirituality and religion have for thousands of years been mired in disputation. Even the almost universally accepted fact of existence of God is not spared controversy.
It was a Benedictine monk, Anslem, archbishop of Canterbury Doctor of the Church who offered the first philosophical argument for the existence of God using ontology. He posits that God is the greatest conceivable being and that a fool understands this claim even if he or she doubts the existence of God. Anslem argues that if a fool understands the definition of God, as the highest conceivable being, then God exists in the fool’s understanding i.e. his mind. Employing the logic of reductio ad absurdum, Anslem deduces that if God existed only in the mind and not in reality, it would lead to absurdity because a being which a exists in the mind and reality should be greater than that which exists only as an idea in the mind. And since we cannot conceive something or a being greater than God, therefore God exists in the mind and in reality.
The French philosopher, Rene Descartes and the German philosopher, Gottfried Leibniz with some modifications, offered similar a priori proof of God’s existence as a supremely perfect being.
These ontological arguments drew criticisms and objections. The disputations are not surprising as all philosophical arguments for the existence of God are rooted in rationality; nevertheless, spirituality and religion are ultimately matters of faith.
Even theology, which could broadly be defined as the study of the nature of the divine, must make an assumption at the outset of the existence of God and which in itself is an act of faith.
The first objection to the ontological argument was that of another Benedictine monk, Gaunilo of Marmoutiers, a contemporary of Anslem. He employed the analogy of a perfect island to argue that Anslem’s argument could be used to prove the existence of anything, which in fact does not exist. Anslem countered that Gaunilo, missed the essence of the ontological argument.
Immanuel Kant in his Critique of Pure Reason criticizes Descartes’ ontological argument to the effect that existence not being a predicate adds nothing to the essence of a being, makes it possible to conceive a supremely perfect being not to exist.
On his part David Hume, an empiricist, disputed the a priori reasoning in the ontological argument and the idea that anything can exist necessarily.
The most critical take down of Anslem’s ontological argument was by Thomas Aquinas, a priest and the most influential philosopher, theologian and Doctor of the Catholic Church. Thomas’ main objection to the ontological argument is that God’s existence is self–evident but not to us, therefore God may not be deduced from claims about the concept of God. He also argued that humans are only able to understand concepts of finite things and therefore are incapable of fully understanding the concept of an infinitely great being as God, in the manner suggested by Anslem and that the ontological argument would be meaningful only to a person who understands the essence of God completely, an impossibility, as only God can completely know his own essence.
In the light of these disputations, we must hold unto faith ultimately as our greatest tool for our belief in God.
Yet Aquinas in his works Summa Theologica and Summa Contra Gentiles, considered the five arguments for the existence of God, known as the five ways or the five proofs: arguments on motion, causation, contingency, gradation and teleology.
The circumstance in each argument is different but the logic is essentially similar in the five arguments, so lets just summarize the argument on motion. Things in the universe are constantly moving or changing. Whatever is moving or changing is being moved or changed by something else which mover or changer is in itself also being moved or changed by something else and so on. This chain cannot be infinitely long, so there must be something that causes the movement or change without moving or changing itself. This is what we understand to be God.
This argument with Aristotelian origin seeks to prove the existence of God by reason. Unfortunately, reason can only go so far.
Firstly, movement or change is empirical but the notion that movement or change cannot continue ad infinitum is not an empirical supposition, clearly not in this era of atomic science. And if we claim to know it a priori, we would be taken back to realm of ontological argument.
Secondly, the fact that the unmoved mover or the unchanged changer is God has not be proven by the above logic in the argument on motion, for it may well be understood to be any other entity or being, consequently we know that God is the unmoved mover by faith.
Our belief in God is propelled by faith and so also does faith influence our individually chosen manner of worship of God.
ALL religions espouse a belief in God and a moral code, adherence to which is necessary to meet God in the after life.
The system of worship is different inter and intra religious faiths, but the moral code is similar, founded on the universal ethics of good versus bad, virtue versus vice with love as the principal engine.
Hillel, the Jewish religious leader, credited with the development of Mishnah and Talmud, summarized the moral code of Judaism when he was asked a question regarding the difference between his teaching and that of a rather tough leader named Shammai. He answered thus “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow: this is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation; now go and learn” This became known as the golden rule.
Centuries before Hillel, Confucius was asked this question: “Is there a single word that can serve as a guide to conduct throughout one’s life?”
Confucius answered “Perhaps the word ‘shu’,
‘reciprocity’: ‘Do not do to others what you would not want others to do you’’
The Confucian and Judaic moral injunction is same as the Christian ethic. Our lord Jesus Christ issued the same command, for us to do unto others, as we would have them do unto us.
When asked, Christ answered that the greatest commandments were love of God and love of neighbour as one’s self.
One cannot love God without loving the neighbour but to love one’s neighbour as one’s self is to love God.
Love of one’s self is a great love if not the greatest therefore to love the neighbour as one’s self is the basis of golden rule.
Article 2 of the Godian creed states, “…Love your neigbour as you love yourself; do unto others as you would want others to do unto you….”
Also for Islam, the proclaimed principles and fundamental purpose of Islamic morality is love: love for God and love for God’s creatures.
The golden rule as a moral code is therefore the threshold test of what is a religion and what is not.
Nna Nkayimuo, my grand maternal uncle, a Godian, was an upright man who lived by the golden rule and believed that any infractions
would be punished by sanctions levied in his lifetime as well as hereafter.
Dr Dozie Ikedife’s life was driven by the golden rule and biri ka mbiri, egbe belu ugo belu (live and let live) principles of Godianism.
Eschewing religious prejudice, Ikedife admired the exhaustive training that Catholic priests undergo before ordination and sponsored the training of some priests anonymously. Fittingly, Ikedife’s burial rites were officiated by a Catholic priest.
How much better the world would be if religious bigots, jingoists and chauvinists could emulate Ikedife’s toleration.
Notwithstanding the general belief in one God and the universally avowed love based moral code of most religions, millions of people have been killed or subjected to atrocities over millennia, through pogroms, massacres, and wars, on account of their faith.
These killings and atrocities have occurred and continue to occur between faiths and within faiths. Killing for God, on behalf of God, to benefit God, to support God, to exalt God etc., for the same omnipotent God, benevolent God, compassionate God, merciful God, forgiving God etc., how utterly contradictory in terms, logically incompatible, and crazy. !!!
To kill or inflict atrocities on people for our omnipotent God is to deny God’s omnipotence, a grave sin. !
To kill or inflict atrocities on people for our
benevolent, compassionate and merciful God is to deny God’s benevolence, compassion and bountiful mercifulness, another grave sin. !
The major reason why intolerance festers is ignorance. Most people are inculcated with their religious beliefs during their rearing as children together with their psychological, sociological and spiritual formation. Unfortunately, prejudices, sense of religious superiority, falsity of other religions or denominations and other negatives
are also ingrained in the child; these combined with ignorance prepare a potent bed for intolerance.
Ignorance leads to fear or hate either of which can lead to violence and if coupled with a zeal generated by the false premise of need to fight or avenge for God, would set of an explosion of extreme violence resulting in massacre, pogroms, carnage, war and other atrocities, all in the name of our omnipotent, benevolent, compassionate, and bountifully merciful God.
Thankfully, like Ikedife there have been some leaders and common folk, though few and far in between, who have shown exemplary behaviour towards religious toleration.
The sixteen century Muslim Mughal emperor of India, a culturally and religiously diverse empire, Akbar the Great, fostered unity by ensuring full and unfettered freedom of worship, equal treatment of all faiths. He believed that there was truth in every religion with none better or superior than the other. Akbar encouraged religious
education to sustain understanding among all faiths.
Surely, if Akbar had been at the helms of affairs in
India at its independence in 1948, the rancorous partition between Muslim Pakistan and present day India together with the sectarian violence and killings of thousands of innocent people that attended the exercise would have been avoided.
What about the heroic efforts of Oskar Schindler who saved 1200 Jews from Hitler’s extermination during the 2nd World War; or the heroic efforts of Salah Farah and other Muslims who shielded Christians during an attack by Al Shabab fighters in Kenya, for which Farah ended up losing his life; or the heroic efforts of the Nigerian imam who saved Christians from a terrorist attack; or the heroic efforts of a Muslim man from Iraq who risked his life to save ancient Christian texts from ISIS; or the heroic efforts of Christian aid workers, doctors, nurses etc. who risk their lives daily to helps Muslim war victims in war and terrorist zones.
Very many of these aid workers and medical personnel have lost their lives in this noble humanitarian effort, and in some gory cases, by public beheading.
Every religious faith suffers from internal schisms between the so called conservatives who insist on the strictest interpretation of its code of belief and worship, which in turn affords them their much needed moral superiority, and those much more concerned with the essence God’s love manifest in God’s benevolence, compassion and bountiful mercy.
The zealous enforcement of the strictest interpretation of some provisions and injunctions in a book of faith often times result in killings, massacres, and indescribable atrocities against even people of the same faith, as experienced in various parts of the world today.
In some faiths however, the disagreement
between these puritans and essentialists does not lead to bloodletting but produces unnecessary tension and distraction.
The Catholic Church is a case in point.
Pope Francis’ ascendancy to the papacy marked a turning point in the evangelization focus of the church. A man of immense humility, his deep concern for the poor led to his choice of the name of Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi. He says that the most powerful message of our lord Jesus Christ is mercy and that Christian morality is not just titanic effort of the will but includes a response to the mercy of God.
Driven by these views, Pope Francis has rekindled the effort and focus of the church in the fight for social justice, particularly championing the alleviation of the plight of the poor, the migrants, the sick and the neglected.
He has reinvigorated the church in its corporal and spiritual works of mercy and the pursuit of blessings promised in the Beatitudes.
Laying emphases on mercy, the Pope issued a papal bull, Misercordiae Vultus (“The face of Mercy”), and inaugurated a Special Jubilee Year of
Mercy at the end of which he established the
World Day of the Poor.
Pope Francis, known to wash and kiss the feet of AIDS patients, promotes an inclusive, open and welcoming church and which is neither chauvinistic nor harbours a sense of superiority over other religious faiths.
In October 2013 he said in an interview, “ I believe in God, not in a Catholic God, for there is no Catholic God”.
The so-called conservatives much more concerned with dogma than social justice, mercy and inclusion, were already concerned with the new focus, when Pope Frances issued his 2016 post- synodal apostolic exhortation, Amori Laetitia (The Joy of Love) intended to review the question of admitting civilly divorced and remarried Catholics to Communion.
Unsurprisingly, these so-called conservatives pounced. Why not! They are the watchmen of the gates of heaven lest one divorcee slips in when our omnipotent and omniscient God is asleep.
Articles appeared remonstrating with the Pope and not to be outdone, four Cardinals issued a dubia questioning the Pope on his Apostolic Exhortation.
Just imagine if men were God. (Azi bulu
Chukwu…) as Ikedife would parody.
As Winston Churchill says, we may allow ourselves some limited joy, for in the world suffused with intolerant zealotry and its dastardly effects, there exist some men and women of goodwill and exemplary tolerance.
Ikedife was one of these few, surely the man who would sponsor the education and training of priests of a religion other than his own, deserves our encomium and eulogy.
Yet nothing describes Ikedife’s attitude to life than his death and funerary instructions.
Since the dawn of civilization, mankind has been solemnizing and lavishly celebrating funerals of fellow humans, building in the process, mesmerizing monuments as tombs.
From the earliest pyramid of Djoser, pharaoh Khufu’s great masterpiece at Giza, not excluding other 130 or so pyramids, the mummies and the exquisites at the Valley of the Kings typified by Tutankhamen’s tomb with its 5400 funerary items, the Egyptians led the way in funerary constructions and arrangements.
Cyrus the Great of Persia toned it down a notch with his tomb in Pasargadae in present day Iran, but that did not deter Qui Shi Huangdi, the first of emperor of China, who perhaps felt that his successful unification of China, entitled him to build such a tomb so vast, complex and delicate that Chinese technology is yet to develop the necessary equipment capable of exploring the mausoleum. According to the Chinese historian Sima Qian, 700, 000 men were pressed into work back in the day, to build the city-sized mausoleum, and for good measure, they also built the Terracotta army of about 6000 life-sized soldiers, chariots and 40, 000 real bronze weapons,
to protect the emperor in his after life. What an after life!
Later in 7th century AD, the Mesoamericans rolled out their masterful Temple of Inscriptions, a stepped pyramid tomb for their king Pakal located in Palenque in the modern-day state of Chiapas, Mexico.
About the same period, Imam Hussain Shrine was built as a mosque and burial site of Husayn ibn Ali.
Other great monuments to the dead include Castel Sant’Angelo, a mausoleum for Roman Emperor Hadrian, tombs for Mughal Emperors, Humayun and Jahangir, the world-renowned Taj Mahal commissioned by another Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, for his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Deserving of mention also is the tomb of General Ulysses Grant, the granite exterior of which is modeled after mausoleum of Halicarnassus.
Even the then communist Russia seemed to forget the plight of workers when they splashed such
huge resources for the mausoleum of Comrade
Lenin.
Closer home funerary arrangements have ranged from rumoured burial of very important personalities as some traditional rulers with accompanying human sacrifice, week to month long ceremonies and huge celebratory events funded by huge out lay of cash.
The phrase, a befitting burial, has meant families of modest means go borrowing to fund funerals of relations, mortgaging the future of their kids and their general well-being just to meet societal expectations, competition and rivalry.
Most times, to prepare for these befitting burials, deceased relations are kept in morgues for many months on end, sometimes as long a year or longer.
As usual with the prevalent gender inequality and equity gap, the married women in some cultures have borne the onerous burden of the death of a spouse much more than the men.
In some parts of India the burden is fatal as the bereaved wife is expected to climb the funeral pyre even before her dead husband, whereon both are cremated. This ancient Hindu custom called Sati has largely been stopped but still happens in some rural areas now and then.
As for the wife in Igbo land, she suffers a restriction of movement and withdrawal from societal affairs for a period varying from 6 to 12 months after the funeral ceremony in addition to the period preceding the funeral.
The question is why all the fuss and grandeur for a dead person??
The ancient Egyptians believed in life after death, necessitating the burial of the deceased with everyday objects for use in the afterlife. Tombs were therefore erected to provide storage space for funerary items.
Following unification into one kingdom and consequent increase in the wealth of the nation,
larger tombs were built with bigger store- chambers. The Pharaohs became godlike in status, thus setting off the boom in pyramid construction.
The first Emperor of China obsessively but unsuccessfully sought immortality through elusive elixirs of life, and so, his city-sized tomb, Terracotta army and huge cache of weaponry, were provisioned for the continuation of his life after death, i.e. if he eventually died.
In the main Abrahamic religions; Judaism, Christianity and Islam, there are some differences of belief in some aspects of what happens after death. There is however, a common belief in the finality of death and the promise of God to judge on the judgment day, leading to reward with eternal life in heavenly paradise for the righteous or punishment with hell for the evildoers.
Adherents of Godianism, the African Traditional
Religion believe also in the finality of death, and
that sanctions for evil deeds are meted out to the doer in his or her lifetime and thereafter.
Ever the philosopher, driven by reason and temperance with a hint of asceticism and impelled by the need to examine life long held notions, Ikedife stated that he did not believe in birthdays or celebrating the dead with the usual lavish ceremonies and condolences.
If one really thinks it through, everyday is a birthday, for if today were your fortieth birthday, tomorrow would be your fortieth and one day birthday, and so on. It does not sound so nice just because we are used to counting yearly.
Due to the reality of finality of death, Ikedife insisted that funeral ceremonies and condolences were of no use to the dead and could only lead to unnecessary waste of resources by the living, pushing the bereaved into avoidable debt in some cases. He also found the practice of not burying the dead as soon as possible and keeping the
corpse in the morgue for weeks, months, and in cases years as repugnant.
Consequently, Ikedife’s funeral instruction was
simple and that was, for him to be buried within
24 hours of his death and with no funeral ceremonies after that.
I would bet that Ikedife intended his funeral instruction as both his well-reasoned proper course of action and dialectic geared towards a healthy debate. It would therefore do disservice to his memory as a philosopher to accept such as truism without the attendant examination.
To bury the dead within 24 hours of death or at the earliest possible time, is without question the proper and necessary course of conduct, because the soul departs at the point of death leaving behind a mere carcass for which no tomb no matter how big or how beautifully decorated would be of use and for which no ceremony no matter how grand would be of use.
While Ikedife was right that a funeral ceremony was of no use to the dead, I dare argue that he was wrong to deem it unnecessary on this premise or on the premise that it would lead to waste and/or avoidable debt for families of modest means.
Apart from opportunity for collectively praying for the dead, funerals ceremonies are more for the living than the dead. They avail the bereaved emotional distraction at the lowest moment and provide opportunity for the commencement of process of healing and closure.
Participation in funerals helps to refocus our attention to our mortality, while speeches, sermons, funeral orations and tributes contribute to the discourse on public morality. Just the fact that Reverend Father Udemba officiated at Ikedife’s burial and extolled his virtues reminded people of the good in religious tolerance and of the morality of Ikedife’s virtues.
Moreover, we often forget that funeral ceremonies for elders as Ikedife are at once mourning and
celebration of lives well lived and are therefore economic activities contributing to the local economy and the overall gross domestic product.
Hardly can the expenditures made to attain the above objectives be taken as wasteful, and by the same token, families should however apply prudence on spending for funerals so as to avoid debt. Only those families, who desire to and could afford it, should undertake such ceremonies.
This dialectic is one sided since Dr Ikedife is not available to offer his usually vigorous rebuttal.
We miss him so much.
The other vexing issue relating to burials in some parts of Nigeria is the habit of burying the dead in residential homes. Let me leave this for another day.
When Dozie Ikedife Jnr asked for my tribute, I warned him that mine would not be the usual hagiography but a look at some of the issues
Ikedife cared about and that it would be longer than Pericles’ Funeral Oration.
For want of time and space I have looked only at a few issues and non-exhaustively at that, otherwise I would require to write no less a book in order to do justice to the intellectual colossus that was Dr Dozie Ikedife, thinker, philosopher, humanitarian, equal rights activist, altruist.
Nnayi Ikedife, Ikenga Nnewi, Ikuku Ebu Mkpu, Odezuluigbo, je nke oma, oke gi na be Chukwu ga bu OKEOMA !!!
Opinions
The Mau Mau revolution and Kenyan politics
The Mau Mau revolution in Kenya lasted from 1952 to 1960. It was a clear revolt against the British colonial rule in Kenya. This revolt hastened Kenya’s independence. In the course of the revolution, more than 1,800 African civilians were sent to their untimely graves while some writers and historians put the number of the Mau Mau rebels killed at about 20,000 people. The Mau Mau was a secret society which was composed of Kenyan farmers whom the British forced to flee the islands.
The objective of the Mau Mau therefore was to completely eliminate the white farmers from the islands so that they can take over once again what rightly belong to them. The name of the Mau Mau is uncertain. The movement advocated violent resistance to British domination in Kenya. The violent Mau Mau was associated with the ritual oath employed by leaders of the Kikuyu central association. The Kikuyu were frustrated and angered by their lost of economic independence during the colonial period.
The Mau Mau movement of Kenya was a nationalist armed peasant revolt against the British colonial rule. The overwhelming majority of the Mau Mau fighters and of their supporters, who formed the “passive wing,” came from the Kikuyu. According to Wikipedia, the Kikuyu is the largest ethnic group in Kenya and they speak the Bantu Kikuyu language. The population is about 6.6 million as at 2009 and it is 17% of the total population of Kenya. The Kikuyu belonged to the Northeastern Bantu branch.
Their language is most closely to that of the Embu and Mbeere. Geographically, they are concentrated in the vicinity of Mount Kenya. The exact place that the Northeast Bantu speakers migrated from after the initial Bantu expansion is uncertain. Some authorities suggest that the Kikuyu arrived in their present Mount Kenya area of habitation from earlier settlements further to the north and east, while others argued that the Kikuyu, along with their closely related Eastern Bantu neighbours the Embu, Meru, Mbeere, and Kamba moved into Kenya from points further north. The British Empire established the East Africa Protectorate in 1895, from 1920 known as the Kenya Colony.
The independent Republic of Kenya was formed in 1964. It was ruled as a de facto one-party state by the Kenya African National Union (KANU), led by Jomo Kenyatta between 1963 and 1978. Jomo Kenyatta was a Kenyan anti-colonial activist and politician. He governed Kenya as its Prime minister from 1963 to 1964.
He became its first President from 1964 until his death in 1978. Ideologically, he was an African nationalist and a conservative. He led the Kenya African National Union (KANU) throughout his rule as a prime minister and as a president.
It is difficult to appraise the politics of Kenya without Jomo Kenyatta. It is not clear the actual role played by Jomo Kenyatta during the Mau Mau revolution but he emerged as its first prime minister and later as president after the revolution.
The politics of Kenya takes place in a framework of a presidential representative democratic republic, whereby the President of Kenya is both head of state and head of government, and of a multi-party system in accordance with a new constitution passed in 2010.
The president is elected for a five-year term by the people. As of the 2013 March general election, the Constitution of Kenya has two requirements for any candidate to be declared winner. Between 2008 and 2013 Kenya was governed by a Grand coalition, established by a power sharing agreement, signed by the President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement.
That government featured the post of prime minister and ministers appointed to reflect political parties’ relative strength in Kenya’s 10th parliament in which Raila Odinga’s party, the Orange Democratic Movement was the largest party. Under the power-sharing agreement, each of the two major parties also nominated a deputy prime minister.
The Bicameral Parliament consists of a National Assembly and the Senate. The National Assembly, or Bunge, has 349 members, 290 members elected for a five-year term in single-seat constituencies, 47 women elected from each county, 12 members nominated by political parties in proportion to their share of seats won in the single-member constituencies, and an ex-officio member, the speaker. There is also a senate with 67 members; 47 elected from counties acting as single member constituencies, 16 women nominated by political parties, a man and a woman representing youths and another man and a woman representing persons with disabilities. The speaker is an ex-officio member.
The judiciary is divided into Superior Courts and Subordinate Courts. Judges of the Superior Courts consist of: a chief justice, deputy chief justice (who are members of the Supreme Court), Supreme Court judges, High Court judges, and judges of Kenya’s Court of Appeal (there were no associate judges) appointed by an independent Judicial Service Commission.
The Chief Justice and his or her deputy are nominated by the President from names selected by the Judicial Service Commission and voted by the National Assembly. Subordinate Courts are Magistrates Courts, Kadhi Courts and Courts Martial. Since independence in 1963, Kenya has maintained a remarkable stability, despite changes in its political system and crisis in neigbouring countries.
It is fair to add that since the re-emergence of multiparty democracy, Kenyans have enjoyed an increased degree of freedom. A cross party parliamentary reform initiative in 1997 reversed some oppressive laws inherited from the colonial era which had been used to limit freedom of speech and assembly.
This improved public freedoms have contributed to the general credibility of national elections in December 1997. In December 2002, Kenya held a democratic and open election in which Mwai Kibaki was elected as its new president. Generally, the said elections were adjudged to be free and fair by local and international observers which have marked an important turning point in Kenya’s democratic evolution. Kenya seems to be one of the beauties of democracy in Africa.
Opinions
Gowon, prayer warriors and their dead prayers
General Yakubu Gowon ordinarily should be an institution in Nigeria; a deity to the religious-minded, if you like, but he is not anywhere near those two secular and theological terms. He is a mere man, one of the fortunates, if you like or taken in another plane, an unfortunate “former this, former that” according to Ukpabi Asika, one of his acolytes. General Gowon was a Nigerian soldier trained in the best traditions of British military establishment. A Sandhurst and ultimately a general in the Nigerian military institution bequeathed to guard one of British precious colonial possessions.
That military institution did not falter and never disappointed in the execution of its core mandate which was to keep and maintain Nigeria as Britain formed and patented it in the comity of nations. And it prides itself as such; declaring to whoever cared to know that keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done at all times and at all costs. And General Gowon has headed that institution as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.
Therefore, he ought to be the greatest hero of Nigeria in the tradition of General George Washington or President Abraham Lincoln or Genghis Khan of the modern world. But he is not! He is grudgingly acknowledged as one of the former heads of state of Nigeria and that is where it ends. That pride-of-place belongs to some others.
When his time was up as a political orphan, he was shoved aside; accused of having run a corrupt government. Anti-corruption did not start today! When Col. Dimka overthrew General Murtala Mohammed, he was accused of being a conspirator to the act of treason. And ever since after the amnesty or pardon granted him after he was indicted for the Dimka coup, he has returned to his beloved Nigeria but now as a Christian prayer warrior. And he seems adept at it.
Having been overthrown in 1975 General Gowon retired to London, where he picked up the pieces of his shattered life bombed to pieces in the putsch. He was in self exile. He registered at Warwick University, having seen the benefits of good education which his colleague, General Ojukwu’s sterling qualities exuded during the Aburi Conference held to resolve the post July 29, 1966 counter-coup crises which degenerated to pogroms and threat of secession by Eastern Region.
General Gowon garnered Bachelor, Master and Doctorate degrees from the university to show for his efforts. Returning to Nigeria, General Gowon embraced General Babangida’s political transition programme in the late 1990s tried his luck in politics and failed woefully after contesting the presidential nomination process called Option A4. He was a political orphan. In that contest, he was pitched against one Tafida at Zaria, his adopted home. He was defeated and that failure put the final lid on his political coffin.
Whatever dreams or claims he had nursed or held on the lurid political culture of Nigeria was finally buried and he wisely retired from active politics. Having retired from active political life which his protégés were, and still are in control of, General Gowon embraced a vocation, which is “national prayer movement.”
He had formed an organisation called ‘Nigeria Prays?’ As the leader of that prayer movement he has traversed Nigeria preaching and praying for the unity and peace in Nigeria. In fact, it was at one of such occasions when he visited Ebonyi State during the administration of Dr. Sam Egwu that I had the opportunity as the governor’s political adviser to see and observe him at close quarters and even took a photograph with him which I proudly but poignantly hang on my living room wall.
From time to time, I take a look at his broad smile that portrays innocence and cringe at the thought etched in my mind by the difficult stories told us children born during the Biafra War of Gowonic policies that brought us kwashiorkor and violent deaths that accompanied the brigandage that devastated our communities.
My usual conclusion was that the facial expression as captured in that still-life appearance does not show the real man behind that façade. And I forgave him because he did not know what he did as a soldier and the head of state. He was a mere instrument in the hands of forces (within and outside Nigeria) greater than him and of which he did not know and still do not know.
After all, did the Lord Jesus Christ not pray at his point of death on the cross that his heavenly father should forgive all those that had a hand in his trial and cruxification? And so General Gowon with his ‘Nigeria Prays’ goes on praying for Nigeria. A forthnight ago, General Gowon and his ‘Nigeria Prays’ berthed at Osogbo, Osun State where they carried out a prayer summit. After the prayer summit as is customary, he paid the governor a courtesy call at the Government House.
The governor was magnificent in his reception of the august visitor and prayer warrior. General Gowon in turn appreciated the hospitality extended to him and declared: “I am delighted and grateful to God for the opportunity to be here to pray for peace, unity, stability and progress of this country…
Our yearning for peace is very overwhelming, and as members of the movement, our role is to pray for the unity, peace and stability of our country.” In that speech, Gowon captured the obsession of Nigerian elite with invocation of God and their empty prayers. But they fail to also acknowledge the biblical injunction that faith (prayer) without work is dead. Who is to educate them, especially General Gowon that prayer without work is dead and never crosses the borders of the precinct where it was made not to talk of reaching the Heavenly presence of God. And in any case which God are General Gowon and his movement directing their prayers? Is it the Christian God of Love and Justice or the Islam’s Allah or the over 250 Nigerian tribal gods? Which of them were they praying to? The Christian God mandates those who worship him in truth and in spirit to pray without ceasing but He reminds them that work is the greatest prayer. When we work, our prayers go up to God. But if we offer empty prayers God is not mocked and so such prayers go to nothing.
Nigerians should stop mocking God with their empty prayers so as not to keep on attracting divine condemnations. It was Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of APC, at his 80th birthday anniversary that took a hard look at Nigeria and declared that Nigeria has been seized by “prayer warriors.” Odigie-Oyegun’s declaration calls to mind Oliver Cromwell’s call for national fasting and prayers after his revolution which worsened Britain’s political condition. It was the colonial governor of Massachusetts that rebuked him and counselled him to restore freedoms and constitutional government and Britain would be healed.
The same advice goes to General Gowon and his ‘boys’: restore Nigerian republic, its constitutional structure and freedoms and your prayers will be answered. So the greatest work now is: how we do retrieve Nigeria from autocrats and “prayer warriors of whom General Gowon is one and work assiduously to make it a country founded on love and justice. A country that works for all its people. Not a country founded on conquest laced with distrust, hatred, injustice, fear, lies, and violence.
Opinions
Tribunal: Akwa Ibom State govt refutes $1.5m bribery allegation against Gov Emmanuel
The Akwa Ibom state government has debunked allegation that Governor Udom Emmanuel paid $1.5million to Justice W. O. Akanbi, the presiding judge for the Akwa Ibom governorship election petitions tribunal.
In a statement, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Uwemedimoh Nwoko, states the allegation raised by one Leo Ekpenyong against the governor and the tribunal judge, was false and unsubstantial.
The state government says Governor Udom Emmanuel has not had any contact directly or through proxy, with the tribunal judges since they were appointed.
Part of the statement reads.
“We state most categorically and without any equivocation that there is absolutely no scintilla of truth in Leo Ekpenyong’s wild and unsubstantiable allegations.
“His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel does not know and has never met Honourable Justice Akanbi or any other Judge on the Panel. His Excellency, has made no personal contact or through a proxy with any of the Judges.”
“It is most uncharitable and unconscionable for Leo Ekpenyong and his pay masters to attempt to rubbish and bring to disrepute the sterling reputation and character of Governor Emmanuel.”
“Let us equally state here that it is not only morally reprehensible but also legally culpable for Leo Ekpenyong to so unconscionably attack the name and character of innocent Judges who accepted to serve the nation in a critical national assignment.”
“Barrister Leo Ekpenyong is known to be a serial blackmailer. He was known to be the mastermind of all the petitions against Chief Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to the EFCC and ICPC until Akpabio succumbed to his blackmail and handsomely paid him to recapitulate.”
Meanwhile, the state government has challenged Leo Ekpenyong to publish factual evidence to buttress his allegation, else it will institute legal actions against him at the expiration of seven days.
Read full statement below:
RE: JUDGEMENT FOR SALE IN AKWA IBOM STATE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS PETITION TRIBUNAL
The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to a publication by one Barrister Leo Ekpenyong in the Metro Daily Newspaper of August 25, 2019 which was also widely circulated across social media platforms. In the said publication, the writer made wild and insidious allegations against the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. To be specific, Leo Ekpenyong, Esq. wrote, inter alia,
“… Justice W. O. Akanbi who many thought was a righteous judge has received a whooping $1.5m (US dollars) from Governor Udom Emmanuel and has recruited Justice Ebetu, another member of the Tribunal from Beyelsa to join in the judgment for sale scam” .
“…Akanbi has clearly jettisoned justice in preference for Governor Udom’s sordid money and Greek gift, since according to him he has just two years before retirement. He further told our informant that even if he were to spend 10 more years on the bench, his emoluments would not be compared to Governor Udom’s bribe money to pervert the course of justice”.
We state most categorically and without any equivocation that there is absolutely no scintilla of truth in Leo Ekpenyong’s wild and unsubstantiable allegations. His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel does not know and has never met Honourable Justice Akanbi or any other Judge on the Panel. His Excellency, has made no personal contact or through a proxy with any of the Judges.
It is therefore, most uncharitable and unconscionable for Leo Ekpenyong and his pay masters to attempt to rubbish and bring to disrepute the sterling reputation and character of Governor Emmanuel.
Let us equally state here that it is not only morally reprehensible but also legally culpable for Leo Ekpenyong to so unconscionably attack the name and character of innocent Judges who accepted to serve the nation in a critical national assignment.
Barrister Leo Ekpenyong is known to be a serial blackmailer. He was known to be the mastermind of all the petitions against Chief Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to the EFCC and ICPC until Akpabio succumbed to his blackmail and handsomely paid him to recapitulate.
Let us state emphatically here that Leo Ekpenyong has taken his trade of blackmail across redlines. We demand that Leo Ekpenyong should produce the factual evidence to establish his allegations against His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel within Seven (7) days of this publication and publish same in at least three (3) reputable National Newspapers. If he fails to do so, we shall be left with no option but to deploy the full weight of the law, both civil and criminal, against him.
Leo Ekpenyong may be well guided to note that this is not a threat.
UWEMEDIMO NWOKO, ESQ.
Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
Akwa Ibom State
