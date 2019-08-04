Rape: Hand over suspected soldiers to Police for prosecution, Akeredolu tells Army

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday asked the military authorities to immediately hand over to the Police for urgent prosecution, the soldiers arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a student of the state owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, has arrested five soldiers who were said to be involved in the alleged rape of the student.

The victim, who is said to be a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by some soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare Akoko, on Wednesday.

The student was allegedly forced to alight from a commercial bus, by one of the soldiers, who is a Lance Corporal.

He allegedly dragged the victim into a cubicle at the back of checkpoint, where she was allegedly assaulted sexually by other soldiers.

The Brigade Commander of the brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar confirmed the arrest of the soldiers and said the brigade had commenced investigation into the matter.

Abubakar said: “It is very true that they (the soldiers) have been arrested. We have commenced our investigation.”

But reacting to the arrest of the suspected soldiers, Akeredolu described the alleged offence as callous, mindless and heart aching.

The governor wondered how the soldiers whose presence ought to be succour to the people, especially the vulnerable, in the face of the heightening wave of violence and insecurity in the country now become the predators.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo said it should be noted that the Government of Ondo State under Arakunrin Akeredolu (SAN) shall do all within its powers to fight this bizarre menace of rape in the state.

“Rapists, or those who wish to traverse this ignobly desecrating path will find Ondo State too hot as a refuge for such nefarious act. Government shall be firm and decisive.”

The Governor described as heart-warming, the arrest of the alleged perpetrators of this case involving the soldiers at the Akungba-Ikare checkpoint

