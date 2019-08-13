Rape of varsity student: The soldiers must be prosecuted

Recently, some soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army allegedly raped a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies, Adekunke Ajasin University (AAUA), Akungba Akoko.

The student was reported to be in company of other students and on their way home from the campus when the bus they were travelling in was stopped at a military checkpoint at Ikare Akoko in the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State. The soldiers asked the hapless girl to disembark from the vehicle and took her to their mini-barrack where the sickening act took place.

It wasn’t until about an hour later that the student was released and she recounted her ordeal to fellow students. She was taken to the hospital for examination where it was confirmed that she was indeed raped. The matter was also reported at the police station.

This act is not only condemnable, it is inconceivable. How is it that soldiers who are supposed to protect innocent citizens turn around to brutalise, traumatise and rape the same citizens? Incidents like this naturally questions how we recruit people into the armed forces and the kind of people that get into such sensitive agencies.

People recruited into our security agencies cannot be the dregs of the earth. They cannot be those who, unable to secure employment elsewhere, see the military or the police as a last resort or refuge. In this regard, we must ensure that the screening process is such that the crooked timber of humanity is excluded from getting into such sensitive outfits.

We also want to emphasise in the strongest possible terms that the soldiers who perpetrated that most abhorrent act on an innocent student must be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law. Anything short of this will be a travesty. Thankfully, it was reported that the soldiers involved in the rape case had been arrested by the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, Ondo State. While we commend this action, we want to add that this must be followed through to its logical conclusion.

The army authorities must ensure that the rotten eggs among them, who have continued to give the armed forces a bad name, are fished out and dealt with appropriately. In this regard, this case provides not only a test, but also an opportunity for the army to do something about its image, which, it must be said, has taken a battering in recent time. This is not a time to dissemble. This is not a time to try and protect its own. Indeed, it is a time for the army to do the right and proper thing. The soldiers concerned must be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution to take place. We feel constrained to underline the importance of this because on August 9, the management of AAUA revealed that the army authorities are yet to hand over the suspects to the police and this is over two weeks after the incident took place.

Again, while we understand the need to have the army on the roads and highways at this most difficult time when the country is in the grip of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and all manner of lawlessness, we must also advise that the deployment of soldiers to carry out normal police duties must be done with caution and high sense of responsibility. This is possibly the reason the management of AAUA called for the dismantling of the checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko and the soldiers moved to between Oba-Akoko and Ose, where kidnappings and robberies occur almost on a daily basis. Apparently, the soldiers are not busy where they are deployed; if they are fully engaged in battling crimes and criminals, they won’t have the time to be violating innocent young women.

However, it is also our belief that the school authorities have a role to play in all of this. Is it impossible for the institution to provide more accommodation for the students on campus? Building more hostels will drastically reduce the travelling to and from the campus that students engage in on a daily basis and decrease, if not eliminate, their exposure to criminals and evil soldiers, the sort that operate at the checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko.

Finally, we want to commend the student for having the courage to narrate her ordeal. Very often in such cases, victims refuse to talk about it for fear of stigmatisation. They keep the rape to themselves and do not seek help. This silence has the twin implication of not only damaging the victims for life, but also helping culprits go scot-free and even further emboldened to continue their despicable acts. We advise the young lady to seek professional therapy to deal with the trauma and sense of worthlessness that rape victims struggle with so that no long-lasting damage is done to her psyche.

