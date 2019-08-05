Metro and Crime
Rape: Relocate checkpoint, AAUA tells Army
A
uthorities of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, yesterday asked the military to relocate the checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast to other part of the Ondo North zone.
Already, the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, has arrested five soldiers who were said to be involved in the alleged rape of a female student of the AAUA
The victim, said to be a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by some soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko, on Wednesday last week.
The student was allegedly forced to alight from a commercial bus, by one of the soldiers, said to be a lance corporal.
The Brigade Commander of the brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, confirmed the arrest of the soldiers.
He said the brigade had commenced investigation into the matter.
But the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, condemned the sexual assault on the student.
Akinfemiwa said the university, after its preliminary investigation, noted with concern that a soldier, whose duty, among others “is to protect lives of the citizens can turn round to exhibit such reprobate tendencies”.
He said: “The university, while commending the swift action taken so far by the Brigade Commander on this inhuman and brazen assault on a defenceless and innocent student, calls on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the perpetrator(s) of the act against humanity.
“While we are not unaware of the security situation in the country, we strongly request that the checkpoint be dismantled and the soldiers moved to between Oba-Akoko and Ose where kidnappings and robberies occur, almost, on a daily basis.
“The university calls for calm and wish to assure the students that we will continue to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to enable them continue to pursue their academic activities without molestation.”
Metro and Crime
Cultist arrested on way to kill rival member
A
suspected cult member, Biodun Adelokun, has been arrested on his way to attack a rival cultist at Ogijo area of Ogun State.
Adelokun, who confessed to being a member of Aiye confraternity, had allegedly wanted to eliminate a member of another cult group “earmarked for execution”.
He was, however, arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division in Sagamu Local Government Area.
The policemen were on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Muhammed Baba.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspected cultist in a statement yesterday.
Oyeyemi disclosed that a locally-made cut-to-size pistol, a live cartridge, an axe and assorted charms were recovered from the suspect.
The PPRO said other members of his gang fled on sighting policemen, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered a massive manhunt to bring them to justice.
He said: “Men of Ogun State Police Command on 24th of July 2019 arrested Biodun Adelokun, a notorious Aiye cult member on his way to eliminate a member of rival cult member in Ogijo area of Ogun State.
“The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division who were on routine patrol with the DPO, CSP Muhammed Baba.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen, kidnappers go after pastors, Catholic priests
•CP leads rescue operation in Ogun
•Joint operations, air surveillance in Enugu
If the trend of the past few days is anything to go by, gunmen and kidnappers operating in different parts of the country have turned their attention to pastors, Catholic priests among others. Largely known to go after politicians and their relatives as well as businessmen who they are sure would be worth their while, clerics, of the orthodox as well as those attached to Pentecostal churches, are the new targets.
On Thursday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), stated that five ministers of the church had been kidnapped. Reports quoted him as saying: “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”
Those abducted in Ogun State stretch of the Ore – Benin Expressway, were on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos, with the Ogun State Police command revealing that the victims, consisting of four men and one woman, were abducted at the J3 area of Ogbere. They were identified as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma.
Similarly, a Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, was gruesomely murdered along the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA on Thursday, August 1. Through its social media handles, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announced that the priest was killed while travelling in the evening of Thursday. The killing of Offu, who was until his death the Parish Priest of St. James,
The Greater, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, is coming a few months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the Parish Priest of St Mark’s Catholic Church Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area also in Enugu State, was killed. Just about two weeks ago, another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ilo, was attacked along Nomeh axis of Nkanu East Local Government Area by suspected kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to stop hi car. In the incident that took place on July 17, the priest reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and is still currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital. It would also be recalled that two Catholic priests were kidnapped by gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra State in December 2018 while on their way back from Onitsha to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze when they were abducted.
The kidnap incident was confirmed by Haruna Muhammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state. RCCG reacts Speaking on the abduction of the RCCG pastors in Ogun State, the church’s Media and Public Relations Officer, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the sad incident, saying the five were coming to the Redemption Camp on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway from the South-East. “Our General Overseer has enjoined us to pray for the safety and return of the kidnapped persons, so that what we are doing now,” he replied in response to enquiries by Saturday Telegraph. “I want to assure that the Police are fully involved in the process of securing their release. So far, the police have released names of five people kidnapped. As soon as I get the names, I will send it across,” he added.
Ogun Police chief leads operation Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said his command had swung into action and “geo-located” the hideout of the suspects. Oyeyemi, who added that with the aid of a helicopter from the police headquarters in Abuja, the command was able to survey the forest, disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, is personally leading the operation to rescue the victims.
According to him, the gunmen whisked away the five victims into the forest and left the driver, a sick passenger and his wife in the vehicle. He said that the command had not been able to establish if the abducted persons were actually RCCG ministers while assuring that the police would exercise caution members of the publicduring the rescue operation so as not to put the lives of the hostages at risk.
“On August 1, 2019 at about 3:30 pm, the Ogun State Police Command received an information that a commercial vehicle with registration number KW 230 XA belonging to Abia Line Transport Company was coming from the Eastern part of the country heading towards Lagos. “On getting to J3 area of Ogbere, some hoodlums numbering about 10 suddenly came out of the forest and forcefully stopped the vehicle.
“Five amongst the passengers namely Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma were abducted and taken to the forest,” the PPRO gathered. Reacting to the ugly development, Enugu State Police Command said it had not identified those who reportedly murdered the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka, Rev. Father Paul Offu. Ugwuanyi summons emergency security meeting Following the assassination of the Catholic priest on Thursday evening by unknown gun men, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting with all heads of security agencies in the state.
The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, was still going on as at the time of filing this report at Government House Enugu.
All heads of security agencies in the state attended the meeting. Ebere Amaraizu, the command’s spokesman, in a telephone interview, confirmed the death of the priest while stating that the police were working to identify those behind the dastardly act as he enjoined the public to avoid insinuations on the identity of the killers until adequate investigation was conducted.
“We are on top of the matter and everything is being done to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident that claimed the life of the priest,” the police spokesman said. Security forces to begin joint operations, air surveillance Following the emergency joint security meeting at the Enugu Government House yesterday, the state government and security agencies have resolved to commence air surveillance of forests and dark spots where bandits hide to perpetrate crime and criminality in the state including kidnapping and killing of residents.
The emergency security meeting involving heads of Police, Army, Department of State Services and other others agencies and officials of the state government as well as religious leaders also resolved to embark on joint security operations afterwards in order to rid the state of the hoodlums.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting, condemned the killing of the priest and vowed that the state police command and other security agencies had resolved to fish out the criminals with immediate effect.
“We are just coming out of an emergency meeting. It is not unconnected with the incident that happened yesterday, over the killing of the Rev Father of St. James Parish, Rev Fr. Paul Offu along Ihe-Agbudu road. “After the meeting, the governor and the people that attended the meeting came out with a communiqué. His Excellency, on behalf of the good people of Enugu state, in conjunction with all the security agencies in Enugu State, have condemned in totality the dastardly act and we all prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in eternal peace.
“The state government also resolved to have air surveillance in all the points that these dastardly incidences are taking place. Immediately after the air surveillance, the security agencies will embark on rigorous joint security operations as from Monday the 5th of August 2019,” he said. In a remark, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church, condoled with the Catholic Church for the loss of the priest, saying Enugu remains one of the safest states in the country despite the efforts of the undesirable elements to paint the state in bad light. While commending the efforts of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his efforts to secure the state, Chukwuma called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy more police personnel in Enugu State to effectively police the state, especially the rural areas.
“What we are saying now is that IG should please increase the number of police men in Enugu state because we have found that the police men in Enugu state are very much inadequate, particularly in this district police offices in the rural areas. Our rural areas are very porous and insecure and nobody should take that advantage to come to Enugu state to foment trouble,” he said.
Also speaking, Rev Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, who represented the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Calistus Onaga, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his quick response to the sad incident, noting that two Catholic priests have been killed and another one still in the hospital within the year. “Within this year we have recorded two priests killed and one still in the hospital by hoodlums. And it is a sad thing happening; probably an attempt to sabotage the efforts going on and what we are saying, which is true that Enugu is safe, and some people want to sabotage it probably that is true,” he said.
“I am particularly interested, that the Miyetti Allah and other Northern groups have been helping the governor in security issues and discussions. I am particularly impressed; however, we are asking them to do more because we don’t want to live in fear,” he added. Catholic priests protest killing of colleague by gunmen Angered about the death of another colleague, Catholic priests in Enugu staged a peaceful protest that practically locked down the capital on Friday.
Our correspondent said hundreds of Catholic priests were seen chanting songs and bearing placards as they marched through the streets to protest the killing of Offu. Meanwhile, Dean of the Catholic Deanery of Rimau, Kaduna State, Joseph Kwasau, Friday spoke on after unknown gunmen invaded his house on Tuesday, killing his private security guard. In an interview with NEXT EDITION, he was left unattended to when his parish house was invaded.
“My parish house is located a few metres from a police checkpoint and one would have expected them to repel the attackers. “I was shocked the police did nothing while the gunmen invaded the house, killed my security guard and started breaking down the doors to get to me,” he stated.
Metro and Crime
Alleged fraud: ICPC seals federal lawmaker’s residence in Enugu
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Enugu State yesterday said it had sealed the premises of a federal lawmaker from Enugu North Senatorial Zone of the state.
A statement issued by the Head, Public Enlightenment and Education Unit of the commission, Mr Suleiman Godwin, said the action followed an alleged plan by the lawmaker to stash away items procured for constituency intervention in the zone. Godwin said items worth over N100 million were involved in the shoddy deal.
The state read in part:” Operatives of the ICPC, Enugu Office have traced to the country home of a prominent politician from Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state items purchased for intervention in the zone.
“The discovery followed the constituency projects tracking of the ICPC as directed by the chairman of the commission. “Among the items seized are 51 tricycles, 228 motorcycles, 203 grinding machines and five electricity transformers.
The premises in which the items were stashed away has been sealed by the ICPC.” Godwin said the commission had begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Metro and Crime
Vandalism: Sanwo-Olu to pull down structures along pipelines
Following intelligence reports on the causes of pipeline explosion in Ijegun area, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State has disclosed that plans have been concluded to pull down illegal structures located within Ijegun community in Alimosho Local Government and other parts of the state.
Briefing journalists after the monthly security meeting held at the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, which was attended by security chiefs in the state, Sanwo-Olu noted that security reports showed that continued existence of the structures would aid vandals in destruction of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines within the state.
To beef up the security around the community to forestall future vandalism, Sanwo-Olu said the state government would work with all security agencies including Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), to remove the structures.
He said: “During the meeting, we discussed the incident around pipeline vandalism which brought us down last month. We have resolved among ourselves that we will stop at nothing, including engaging the communities where these facilities are located, to give our people assurance.
“And part of the things that will happen it will be unlikely that some properties will not be removed in some locations because we have done aeriel surveillance and we discovered that some property were used for bunkering and as store house for jerry cans.
“The government is coming to remove those structures and destroy those facilities. In their own interest, they should start removing them before we come. We have mapped out the layout of the places where the properties are. And we have decided to collaborate with NSCDC and NNPC to achieve the desired goal,” the governor added.
Metro and Crime
MWAN offers free medical tests for women in Zamfara
Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has offered free medical tests on hepatitis, blood pressure and diabetes for about 200 women in Zamfara State with a view to alleviating difficulty in gaining access to health facilities mostly by women.
Explaining the essence of the outreach during the exercise in Gusau the state capital, the State President of the association, Dr. Fatimah Yalaraba Abdulqadir, stated that, despite the fact that MWAN is non-profit making association, they decided to embark upon the exercise being their medical contributions to women and children, though, men were partly recognised.
The State President said: “Most of the times, women find it very difficult to visit health facilities for medical tests due to their lack of awareness on the importance of the tests; the reason we embarked on the programme as the presence of women in the exercise would ensure the success of the exercise.
“We are actually here celebrating the Hepatitis day and we are getting people screened for hepatitis and diabetes, blood pressure as well, and the turnout is quite encouraging as the women and children have fully participated.”
Metro and Crime
Police officer shoots, kills woman while aiming at dog
An Arlington, Texas, police officer accidentally shot and killed a woman Thursday evening while aiming at a loose dog that was barking and approaching the officer.
The officer and emergency medical personnel had been called to conduct a welfare check on the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks, whom the caller reported was passed out in a grassy area.
As the officer approached and called out to Brooks, an unrestrained dog began to run at the officer, barking.
The officer retreated backward from the animal, unholstered his firearm and fired multiple shots at the dog. After the shots were fired, Brooks began to cry out and “it was apparent she was injured,” Arlington Police said in a written release.
Brooks was transported to a local hospital where she was declared dead.
“Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer,” the police department said in the statement.
Brooks and her boyfriend were homeless and spent time in the area behind the shopping centre where she was shot, an acquaintance of the woman told the ‘Fort Worth Star-Telegram’.
A man familiar with the couple told the paper Brooks “was real loving to the dog,” which he described as “her soul.”
A request for comment from Arlington Police regarding the fate of the dog was not immediately returned Friday.
A body camera worn by the officer captured the incident, and the recording will be included in the investigation.
*Courtesy: huffpost.com
Metro and Crime
Soldiers gang-rape Ondo varsity student at checkpoint
A student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) was on Wednesday evening allegedly raped by some soldiers at a military checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government area of the state.
The soldiers of 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, at Ikare-Akoko, according to sources, raped the lady whose identity has not been disclosed at press time.
A source said the soldiers, who were attached to the Ikare-Akoko checkpoint, raped the victim, a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of AAUA, while she was coming back from the campus.
The source identified one of the soldiers as Lance Corporal Sunday.
The source said Sunday ordered the victim to get down from a mini-bus and took her into a cubicle at the back of the checkpoint where he and his colleagues allegedly had sex with the victim.
A student of the institution, who witnessed the incident but did not want her name in the print for fear of intimidation and harassment, said the soldiers at the Ikare checkpoint were fond of molesting the female students who pass through the checkpoint.
She said: “We were coming from Akungba in a mini-bus on Wednesday evening, on getting to the checkpoint, this soldier (Sunday) looked inside our bus and pointed to the lady and ordered her to get down. We didn’t know why he did that. When the lady alighted, he took her to their mini-barracks and asked us to leave the scene.
“Out of fear we left the place, hoping that she will be released immediately but she was not released until after one hour later. After that we discovered that she was serially raped by the soldiers at the checkpoint.
“Immediately we went to Ikare Police Station to report the incident and rushed her to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko for examination and treatment. As I am talking to you, she is at the hospital and doctors confirmed that she was raped.
“This is not the first time such a thing will be happening at the soldiers’ checkpoint in the town. The commuters who are mostly students that live in Ikare are often sexually harassed especially in the evening. The soldiers will be using their hands to press our breasts while inside a cab, in the name of stop-and-search.”
A police source at the Ikare Police Station said the incident was reported about 7.15p.m. on Wednesday.
The source said the police had stepped into the matter.
The police source said Lance Corporal Sunday’s name was mentioned in the statement written by the complaint.
“The matter was reported here but I won’t say more on it. When we complete our investigation, it would be sent to the headquarters in Akure,” the source added.
But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, said he was not aware of the incident.
He said: “I have not been briefed about the matter. I will have to call the Ikare Division and I will call you back when I get the details.”
However, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar said if there was such complaint, it should be presented at the Brigade Command in Akure for proper action.
Abubakar, who said it would be difficult for any of his men to be involved in such act, said “anyone found guilty knows the penalty because the military authority does not take it lightly.”
He, however, appealed to the people to assist them in ridding the state of kidnappers and other criminals.
Abubakar stressed that they had to change tactics in dealing with kidnappers and it might not be comfortable for the people at times but it would turn out for the good of all at the end.
He said: “These criminals will also try to ensure they pursue the soldiers from the road but it would be to the detriment of the people.”
The AAUA Head of Media and Protocol Unit, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, said the management was aware of the incident and had started an investigation into it.
He said: “The university has set up a panel to look into the matter and we will get back to you.”
Metro and Crime
Civil servant forfeits N150m plaza to FG
A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has ordered the final forfeiture of N150 million plaza belonging to a civil servant in the state.
The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) urged the court to give an order of final forfeiture of Asmau Plaza on the University of Ilorin Road, Tanke area of the metropolis, to the Federal Government.
EFCC argued that the said property was acquired with proceeds from unlawful activity.
In the affidavit deposed to by an investigating officer with the EFCC, Musa Gidado, the commission urged the court to order the final forfeiture of the plaza.
He said: “Investigations revealed that the owner of the property, Rasaq Momonu, used his influence as accountant with Kwara State government to inflate and award contracts for the construction of two classrooms at Ogbondoroko and Obanisuwa communities, Asa Local Government Area of the state.
“Investigations further revealed that the respondent, who is a civil servant that earns less than N100,000 in a month, cannot afford to build the house known as Asmau Plaza between 2010 and 2012.
“That I know as a fact that the respondent was confronted with the above findings by the applicant which he did not dispute and has agreed to forfeit the property known as Asmau Plaza to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”
Moving the application for final forfeiture, the EFCC counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, urged the court to grant the order based on the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006.
He said: “My lord, we have a motion on notice dated 19th July 2019 and filed on the same day; the motion is brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences. I urged the court to grant the motion.”
Delivering his judgement, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye held that the EFCC had fulfilled all the requirements in the suit and thereby ordered that the said property be forfeited to the Federal Government.
Metro and Crime
I’m still searching for my son three years after –Dad
…says ‘my daughter also died during childbirth’
When Mushafau Bilesanmi’s wife had a baby boy, there was joy and jubilation in his family.
Mushafau named the boy Saheed and poured all the love in his heart into nurturing him.
When Saheed got to a certain age, Mushafau’s mother asked that the boy should be allowed to stay with her in their village at Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State.
Mushafau was happy with the idea because he didn’t want Saheed to grow up in Lagos State. He said he didn’t want the boy to be influenced by Lagos bad boys.
Just when Mushafau thought that it was time for his son to start taking care of him, the boy simply disappeared from the face of the earth.
It’s been three years now, but Mushafau still believes his son is alive.
He said: “Without him, I don’t think I want to be alive. I have also visited different spiritual homes for prayers, and their responses remain the same, that Saheed is alive, that I should have faith.”
Mushafau (55), however, believed that his uncle’s son, Seun, knew the whereabouts of Saheed or what had happened to him.
Mushafau accused Seun of allegedly luring Saheed from Ijebu-Igbo to Lagos.
The distraught father said that the 26-year-old Saheed was working as a bricklayer at Ijebu-Igbo when Seun went to the village and advised him to come to Lagos to make more money.
Mushafau said that when his son was planning to return to Lagos with Seun, he was not informed. He said that if he had been informed, he wouldn’t have allowed it.
Mushafau, however, blamed his daughter, Folashade, for allowing Saheed, who is her younger brother to leave for Lagos with Seun.
He said: “I’m the only child of my parents. When my wife gave birth to Saheed, my mother begged me to allow her take him to Ijebu-Igbo so as to have someone that would stayed with her in the house; that was how I allowed him to stay with my mother. Whenever my mother needed anything, I would send it to her. She was living well with her grandson. After my son finished secondary school, he told me he wanted to learn bricklaying. I blessed him and asked him to go ahead, that he would prosper.
“I spent a lot on his graduation and bought him some of the tools to work with. After a while, he called me on the phone that bricklaying work was not thriving at Ijebu-Igbo. He said that he was planning to relocate to a better place where he could make more money. As a father, I advised him to exercise patience, that God would make a way for him back home in Ijebu-Igbo. I reside in Lagos; I don’t want him to join me there, so that he wouldn’t mix with bad boys.
“While Saheed was complaining to me about non-availability of work in Ijebu-Igbo, I didn’t know he had also informed my uncle’s son, Seun, that he wanted to leave Ijebu-Igbo. Seun promised to get him a better place to work in Lagos.”
According to Mushafau, when this entire plan was going on, both Saheed and Folashade didn’t carry him along.
Mushafau said that on February 16, 2016, he called Folashade just to greet her, only for her to tell him that Saheed had left for Lagos with Seun that same day.
He said: “I didn’t bother myself too much. I believed they were both families and would take care of each other. The third day, after Saheed had arrived Lagos, Folashade called his phone and that of Seun, but both lines didn’t go through. All efforts to get through to them were impossible. The phones remained permanently switched off. When I couldn’t bear it anymore, I went back to Ijebu-Igbo and reported the matter at Topon Police Station, at Ijebu-Igbo. Seun’s father, who is my Uncle, was arrested and detained. He was, however, later granted bail. Since then, I have not seen my son.
“When our family in the village intervened in the matter, it was then Seun’s father said that he had warned his son not to travel, because what he saw about him was terrible, that he was going to board a one-chance vehicle. When I returned to Lagos, he also called to tell me that Saheed and Seun had been found at Igbeba village. He promised to go there.
“I have visited Oba Prison in Abeokuta and Kirikiri Prison in Lagos, to look for my son, but he was not there. I was at home one fateful day, thinking of what next to do and just decided to try Seun’s phone number again. It went through; immediately he heard my voice, he cut the call and switched off the phone. Since then, the line had not been going through.”
Mushafau said he suspected that Saheed had been sold to ritual killers.
He added: “It was as a result of the incident that Folashade also died when she was about to give birth. I fall sick every time I think of my daughter and son. I just came back from hospital on Monday. I’m the one caring for my daughter’s baby and my aged mother. I’m ready to sacrifice my life to find my son.”
Metro and Crime
‘How I became Eiye confraternity leader after arriving Lagos’
A self-acclaimed Eiye confraternity leader, Tunde Sani (39), recently arrested by detectives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Lagos State Police Command at Amukoko area of the state, has revealed how he became the leader of the Eiye confraternity.
Sani said that he left Ilorin, Kwara State, for Lagos to recruit and initiate more members into the cult group in Lagos.
It was learnt that the suspect, who had been on the police Wanted List for long, was eventually arrested on July 26, at Ifelodun Street, Amukoko area of the state after much surveillance by a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Akaninyene Etuk, his Operational Officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Stephen Kuti, and other members of the unit.
A police source said: “The suspect has been on our Most Wanted Cultists List in the state. He was arrested at their hideout at Amukoko when he was about to initiate more members into their confraternity.”
The source added that it was an achievement for them, to have finally succeeded in arresting Sani. According to the policeman, it was one of Sani’s members that gave the police clue on how to hunt, locate and arrest him.
The source said: “We recovered charms, cutlass and other weapons when we went to search his house. We’re not relenting on our efforts to arrest other members of the gang who are still at large.”
Sani, while speaking with our correspondent, confirmed that he was a member of the Eiye group. The suspect, however, insisted that he denounced the group in 2005, which he said was four years after his initiation.
He added: “I was very young when I was initiated into the group in 2001 by my cousin in Ilorin. On the fateful day I was initiated, my cousin came to call me that I should accompany him to a party. It was at the party that I was initiated into the cult group. I was threatened not to tell anybody. After I was initiated, I still didn’t understand what I was supposed to do as a member. But after a few years of being with them, I travelled down to Lagos. When I got to Lagos, I didn’t know how Eiye members in Lagos identified me. I was automatically made their leader. As a leader, my role was to coordinate and bring more members. After I got married, I reduced my participation with them. I didn’t want my wife and children to know that I belonged to such a group. I was doing my bricklaying job peacefully. I was with my friends at Ifelodun Street when police came to arrest me.”
When one of the policemen ordered Sani to remove his shirt, an eagle was tattooed on his back. The police alleged that the tattoo indicated that Sani was a cult leader.
In another development, two men, Afeez Muhammed and Fatai Ibrahim, were arrested on July 26 for allegedly peddling Indian hemps at the Amukoko area of the state.
Muhammed said that it was as a result of his broken leg that led him into the selling of Indian hemp.
He said: “In December last year, when youths from Akpasa and market boys were fighting, I broke my leg. I broke it in the process of trying to restore peace in the community. I fell down while trying to run from being arrested by soldiers. It’s true; I was once a member of Eiye. But I denounced my membership after I got married. I’m only selling the Indian hemp to sustain my family. It was when the policemen came to search my house that they found charms, cutlasses, axe and two bags of Indian hemps.”
Ibrahim, on his part, said that he was learning vulcanizing job, because his parents didn’t give him enough money. This made him to start assisting Baba Moshood to sell Indian hemp.
He said: “I make between N20,000 and N50,000 on the sales of Indian hemp every day. I would be given N1000 as my commission. I was also arrested at Ifelodun Street. I regret my action. I don’t want my parents to know that I sell drugs.”
Trending
-
Politics17 hours ago
APC candidate wins Plateau Assembly by-election
-
News23 hours ago
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
-
Politics23 hours ago
Ondo’s snake-infested Assembly
-
News23 hours ago
Our abductors fired shots for one hour, made us trek 30km inside forest –Gringory’s son
-
News23 hours ago
Abdulsalami Abubakar’s peace parley a fraud –MASSOB
-
Politics23 hours ago
Factors that will sway PDP’s choices in Kogi, Bayelsa polls
-
News19 hours ago
Texas mass shooting leaves 20 people dead, 26 others injured
-
Politics23 hours ago
Politicians today are too money conscious, says Nigeria’s first Aviation Minister