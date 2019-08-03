Ravishing, red round couch

Although not exactly an automobile mechanic, delectable Chioma Iwuchukwu is a beauty queen with a difference. Apart from her frank nature, the 2018 Face of Candy City Tourism has a unique project known as Trace which is based on history and background as it relates to pupils. She spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA in this interview.

How do you relate with your old friends since becoming a beauty queen?

As a beauty queen, you need to appreciate people, whether they are your friends or not, you have to treat everybody equally, no one is too exceptional, everyone is equal.

Most models don’t get encouragement at the beginning. Is your story different?

When I started, I was discouraged by a lot of people. I started with a competition and a lot of people said that I should not compete because I wasn’t sure of winning. I didn’t give in because I have always being a goal-getter.

What is the story behind your emergence as Face of Candy Tourism for 2018?

The competition was highly competitive. We were about 364, and almost all of the contestants were above 6ft. Threatened by this, a couple of people left, but I never did. I guess I just believed in myself. The rest is now history as they say.

Most models have ended up in Nollywood, are your plans different from that?

I don’t mind trying the movie industry. I already have plans for that.

With all the controversies?

Controversies will arise, but it all depends on how you handle them, if you want it to get to you or not.

With being a beauty queen putting you in the spotlight even more, how do you handle the many advances you must be getting from men?

The truth is that I am a lady and should naturally know how to handle them. However, I would rather focus on what I’m working on presently.

Are you in a relationship presently?

I don’t have a relationship; I’m just trying to get a love life.

Tell us about your style?

My style is mixed. I wear all sorts. I love dresses like evening dresses and short dresses.

What sacrifices have you made for your career?

For me, sacrificing is not as complex as it sounds. You just need to do what you can and leave the rest. To every glory, there is a story to tell.

What is Trace, your tourism-focused project about and how is it going?

History is very important, but a lot of Nigerian children don’t know their history. Our schools don’t even teach local history anymore. You can’t bring out a Nigerian pupil and ask of his or her background, they don’t know it because they are not taught anymore. If someone can bring that back, I think there will be a lot to write about this country, people will know where they are coming from.

This is Africa; we have all it takes to be who we want to be. It is only people with little minds that believe in impossibility. I am not going to run a project that will give people food. If I give them food today, will I give them till the end of their lives?

That sounds impressive but how do you see beauty queens donating food stuff to motherless homes as pet projects?

As a beauty queen, people are supposed to know you for something good. Eighty percent of Nigerian beauty queens go about sharing food on the streets during their reign; some of them don’t even fulfill the purpose behind their projects, maybe because they don’t understand it enough or are unable to deal with it. When you share food on the streets, you have not done anything.

If there is anything you could change about the Nigerian youth, what would it be?

Their mindset. In Nigeria, everyone relies on the government to put food on their table which isn’t right, people only love where the money is being shared forgetting that before you are given money, you have a role to play. There are a lot of things to gain if people think well.

Not many people know that you also have an interest in auto repairs. How does one explain a model being into an auto repair business?

I have an auto diagnosis, repair and programming centre in Owerri, Imo State. It is built to standard. It was influenced by my dad. My dad has been involved in the business for the past 22 years. We run a kind of partnership now.

What do you consider the success secret of the business?

I think in life you just need to create an idea for yourself, you don’t need to wait for the government. Some people look for jobs when they are through with school, I don’t think that works for me, it never worked for me. For my business, I created the idea myself and it worked. Everything we have today started from scratch, the government never contributed to our success. So, entrepreneurs out there need to think of something new, anything can bring you out, just be determined. When I started my diagnostic business, people asked why I was doing a man’s business, but I told them that there is no business meant for any sex, as long as you can manage it yourself. Being an entrepreneur doesn’t require much money, it’s just an idea, you don’t need millions to become somebody because there are people that have the money, but don’t know what to do with it. Some people started with one thousand Naira and they are big today. So, start something, no matter how small, it will grow.

What is your biggest fear in life?

I don’t have any. Some people say that they fear failure, but I don’t have any fear. Nothing really, challenges come and go, you have to believe that nothing lasts forever; you need to do what you are supposed to do at the right time.

