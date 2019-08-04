RCCG Christ Worship Centre, Ladipo donates pipe borne water to community

Welcome to August! Thank God for taking us through the school of divine wisdom all through the month of July 2019.

My prayer is that each one of us shall begin to walk in the reality of wisdom from above, with undeniable proofs from this time onward, in the name of Jesus Christ! Today, we shall focus on: Unlocking the Supernatural via the Power of New Birth! We saw from scriptures that the supernatural is real and it is the natural habitation of every child of God. That is, every child of God is a supernatural being ordained to command signs and wonders on the earth.

As it is written, The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit (John 3:8). However, unlocking the supernatural begins with a proven new birth experience; without which, we cannot flow in the supernatural. By new birth, we mean the supernatural restoration of our human dignity.

Let us recognise that new birth is not fun and it is not religion. Rather, it represents a change of status that places us above principalities and powers. We saw from scriptures that the believer, at new birth, is a recreated being with all the potentials of God in him.

Essentially, the new birth brings us into a new sphere of existence where we cease from being a struggling human being to a commander of signs and wonders in all facets of our lives (John 3:8). As we all know, a sign is something beyond the ordinary; a proof of God’s omnipotence! It authenticates the involvement of God in any issue.

Therefore, by virtue of our new status, we are to be followed by signs, not sorrows. Unfortunately, many who are born again do not know the worth of their new birth; no wonder they remain strugglers.

Until we know and have an understanding of who we are by virtue of our new birth, we may still remain in the very bondage of satan from which Jesus has already set us free. This is why new birth is much more than merely responding to an altar call. An in-depth understanding of our new birth in Christ is required to reflect the heavenly life on earth.

Let’s Examine Some of the Worth in New Birth * Our lineage has changed: By the mystery of New Birth, every child of God has been disconnected from his/her old family tree (natural/ biological) and grafted into a new family (spiritual).

That is, before we became born again, we were sons of men but after our encounter with Christ at new birth, we became sons of God (Ephesians 2:19 see also John 1:12; 2 Corinthians 5:17). *

We Are Wonder-Working children of God: Our God is a wonder-working God; and because like begets like, we are wonder-working sons and daughters of God (Genesis 1:26; Romans 8: 19). * We are seated in heavenly places with Christ Jesus, far above the realms of torture and torments of life: The mystery of new birth has repositioned us for ‘sweatless’ triumph over all circumstances of life.

We need a consciousness of our new position in Christ to command dominion because our liberty is the product of our insight (Ephesians 1:20-21, 2:6). * Health and vitality: One of the principal offers of new birth is health and vitality. This is because health is one area the devil torments humanity most. Moreover, Jesus Christ paid the price for our total health on the cross and any resistance against it.

