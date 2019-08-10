Metro and Crime
RCCG holds medical outreach in Lagos community
Over 400 hundred residents of Oshodi and its environs benefitted from a medical outreach organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Calvary Parish, Lagos Province 27, in conjunction with Emzor Pharmaceutical/Chike Okoli Foundation and Pharmatex Nigeria Limited.
The medical outreach organised as part of activities to mark the church’s 22nd anniversary involved tests for blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass index, deworming for children, free medical counselling, consultation and administration of free drugs, among others. Speaking at the event, the Area Pastor of the church, Jeffery Aganbi, said the medical outreach was an annual programme which formed part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as envisioned by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Aganbi said that it was one of the initiatives instituted by the church to impact the community and its environs. “The essence of the outreach is to reach out to our immediate community. “It is an annual programme where we bring in health professionals to provide free medical services to the community.
“The purpose of it is to make life better and make life more meaningful for people. “In the area of health, the accessibility and availability to many Ni- gerians are very low, so we do this to bridge the gap. Some people, because of money, they do not have enough resources to go to the hospital or buy drugs. So, we bring in doctors and nurses to avoid the hassles of going to the hospital. “We advise that things like these should be done by more nongovernmental organisations and churches in order to reach out to the wider community and be a blessing to them. Regardless of whether they are Christians, Muslims or church members, it is about people having a part of Christ in them,” Aganbi said.
Also speaking, Mrs Beauty Alfred, the Programme Coordinator, Chike Okoli Foundation, the CSR arm of Emzor Pharmaceutical Ltd, said the foundation was pleased to partner the church in creating more awareness on the need for regular medical checkup. Alfred noted that it was the foundation’s second year of partnering the church to provide free medical checkup for the community.
“This is our second year of coming to this community for free checkup. This is to enable people to know the basis of regular checkup because this foundation was set up in memory of Chike Okoli Edward who died as a result of undetected coronary diseases.
As a result, his mother set up this foundation to create more awareness about the cause of Chike’s death,” she stated. Alfred said that the foundation had carried out free medical checkup for over 11 million people within Nigeria since inception. One of the volunteers, Dr. Stella Alagbe, said the outreach had helped in discovering illnesses in people before they would become complicated. She said, “I see a lot of people and communities that don’t have access to quality healthcare and they suffer due to simple conditions that can be taken care of easily. So I feel motivated to help and give back to the community. “One of the illnesses that I found to be prevalent, which I think that this kind of intervention is very helpful for, is hypertension.
Knowing that hypertension is usually described as a silent killer because it’s usually not symptomatic, a lot of people only discover that they are hypertensive at outreaches like this.” A beneficiary, Isiwat Rasheed, expressed excitement over the medical outreach, saying, “I was passing when I stopped by for checkup and drugs were administered after I saw a doctor; I am really thankful to the church.” Another beneficiary, Mrs Bose Adeyemi, said the goodwill of the church was an indication that there was still hope for the common man to have access to adequate healthcare.
Metro and Crime
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Sunday said two persons died while five others sustained injuries in an accident that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle at the Mowe area, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.
Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told newsmen in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 7.26 p.m. on Saturday.
Oladele said that a Toyota Hiace with registration number APP 721 ET that was heading to Ibadan from Lagos lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into a motorcycle marked SRA 156 WE at Olowotedo area of Mowe,
He said that eight persons were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of two people.
“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Divine Touch Hospital, Mowe, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.” he said.
The sector commander, however, advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to 50 km per hour, especially at construction zones during the Eld-el-Kabir to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Metro and Crime
Herdsmen Attack on A’Ibom community: Gov Emmanuel urges security agencies to fish out culprits
Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on security agencies in the State to close ranks and fish out perpetrators of the attack on Ikot Obio Nso community in Mkpat Enin local government area.
The attack which was reportedly carried out by herdsmen, left one Friday Udo Etor dead and many others with bullet wounds.
The late Friday Udo Etor was a farmer, according to his family.
Gov Emmanuel who made the call when he visited the family of the deceased and others who were affected in the attack, said the perpetrators must be identified and punished to give the victims and the community a sense of security.
The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, frowned at the attack, stating that the State government will not condone violence acts nor harbour any person or group preying on the lives of her citizens.
“Governor Udom Emmanuel is very saddened and unhappy by this unprovoked attack on our people.
“He called me by 1a.m. and told me to be here this morning to console the people and calm frayed nerves.”
“We are peaceful and civilized in Akwa Ibom state, the elasticity of our patience is not infinite. As it is said in science when the limit of elasticity is exhausted there must be rupture and we do not want that.”
Speaking to a cross section of indigenes of the affected community, the governor said his administration is working with security agencies to capture and prosecute the attackers.
He assured them that government is working to guarantee their security, appealed to them to cooperate with security agencies to unravel those behind the attack.
“Be assured that all hands are on deck, with the Governor being the chief security officer of the State pushing for it, with support from all of us, those murderers would be arrested and security of life and property would be guaranteed, the governor assured.
The governor also stopped over at a hospital to check on a 11 year old boy, Master Nsikak Sylvanus Udoh, who sustained bullet wounds in the attack.
The Chairman of Ikot Obio Nso Village Council, Chief George Okodi, told the governor that the incident occurrred on Thursday, 8th August, at Ndon Enyin farm at about 9a.m.
Okodi explained that the deceased went to his farm and saw a herd of cattle feeding on his crops, so he accosted the herdsmen in a bid to stop them from destroying his crops but they resisted him and in the ensuing disagreement one of the herdsman pulled out a gun and shot him to dead.
He said the incident alarmed members of the community who were equally attacked by the herdsmen with people sustaining injuries from gun shots.
Okodi thanked the state government for responding promptly to the crisis, appealed for security beef-up in the area.
Youth Leader of the affected community, Mr Emmanuel Sylvester Udo, called on security agencies to be interested in unravelling how herdsmen acquire firearms and went round with it.
The Council Chairman of Mkpat Enin local government, Mr Ekanem Brown said the governor’s visit was a morale booster to the community, regretted that the peace and security of the Ikot Obio Nso community has been compromised with the invasion of the herdsmen .
“Your personal visit through the SSG speaks volume of your love for Mkpat Enin people and the fact that we took the right decision by voting you for a second tenure.
“We have been doing our best to calm the youths. Emotions were very high yesterday, I believe this visit will calm our youths.”
Brown appealed to security agencies to ensure that justice is served on the attack.
A senior citizen of Mkpat Enin and member of the State Executive Council, Barr. Ekong Sampson has commiserate with families affected in the attack.
Sampson who is the Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, condemned the attack and urged the youths to remain law-abiding and allow law enforcement agencies to do her job.
Meanwhile, the member representing Mkpat Enin in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Ekwere, has mourned the demise Late Friday Udo Etor, saying that he was a hardworking.
On the governor’s entourage during the visit were Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Mr John Jude and Special Assistant on Local Media, Prince Emmanuel Sam.
Metro and Crime
Oyedepo: End has come for ‘killers’ of Winners Chapel’s pastor in Kaduna
…as widow of slain cleric regains freedom
Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has placed curses on the killers of a resident pastor of the church in Romi New Extension, a suburb of Kaduna, Mr. Jeremiah Omolewa. Omolewa was travelling with his wife, Oluwakemi and son, to Abuja on Sunday when he was shot dead by suspected bandits who attacked them along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, before abducting the woman. While his son escaped, the gunmen took his widow into the forest while her abductors later contacted the family of the victim to demand a ransom of N50 million. However, the Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, yesterday said Oluwakemi had regained her freedom from her captors. Speaking during one of the church sessions on Thursday, Oyedepo urged the congregation to pray against the killers just as he declared that their end had come. Oyedepo said: “Just last Sunday night for those of us who may have heard the news, one of our pastors hacked down by Fulani herdsmen from Abuja to Kaduna.”
“I want you to know, that it’s the last they will do because I am going to lead you now to release the curse of God upon his assailants and all their backers. “Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street.
This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons: In the name of Jesus, their end has come. “Cursed be these Fulani herdsmen, cursed be their generations, cursed be their sponsors in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus Christ, we have cursed.”
Confirming the release of Oluwakemi, Hayab said Oluwakemi, who is a deaconess in the church, regained her freedom on Thursday night after a ransom was paid. Hayab said: “In many of our villages along Abuja Road, people have abandoned their homes and relocated to places like Buwaya, Gonin- Gora, Romi and other suburbs around Kaduna metropolis as a result of activities of kidnappers. “They are really suffering because no effort is being made to tame or put kidnapping activities in Kaduna State in check.
“Sadly, when we raised the alarm that our people are being kidnapped, someone, instead of apologising to us and telling us that they have not done well, let’s work together to do well, they will go and sponsor some faceless young boys who are jobless and give them money to insult us.
“The recent alarm I raised about the killing of the late Omolewa and the abduction of his wife last Sunday, the next thing I saw (on Facebook), was a write up and a caricature of myself that I was speaking for PDP. And I asked this question; are those Christians kidnapped, PDP members?
“Let’s not politicise issues that affect people’s lives. I don’t have PDP card, but even if I have, is that a crime in Nigeria? “Even the APC in Kaduna State, when they wanted to be governor, they wrote me a letter seeking for my blessing and they know that we supported the governor to be elected during his first term. Should I be accused of being PDP member, just because I told them that something is wrong?
“That will not deter the church from speaking out the truth. If this money we have been paying to kidnappers were to be channelled, we would have helped government in solving some of the problems in the educational and health sectors by investing in those sectors. “Sadly, today they are allowing evil people to impoverish us. What is politics in me telling you that my people are suffering and dying? What is politics in telling you that these kidnappers should be arrested?
“They are spending our money on our security but we are still suffering… They are now talking about blackmailing us, we will call the church to take action to stop this evil. We will not continue to have our people being abducted and killed. Our people cannot continue to live in fear, even in their homes. “Even the United Nations that talks about peace will not allow evil to go around the world. So, blackmailing us will not stop us from crying that our people are being kidnapped and they are suffering and nothing is being done.
“Blackmail and character assassination, just to cover up for your inability to secure us, will not address the problem.” He said the church in the state had paid over N300 million as ransom to kidnappers while over 500 Christians were abducted within the same period.
He disclosed further that more than 20 churches, especially, those located in communities along the Kaduna-Abuja Road had been closed as people living those villages had since relocated following the activities of kidnappers. He said: “In the past four years, Christians in Kaduna State have suffered a lot. Generally, people in Kaduna State have suffered a lot in paying kidnappers ransom to ensure the release of either their family member or church member or neighbour or someone they know. “It is sad to know that the church alone, from our statistics -ECWA Church, Baptist Church, Anglican Church, Catholic Church and many other churches in Kaduna whose members have been kidnapped, have had to cough up between N200,000 and N8 million to kidnappers to secure their release.”
Metro and Crime
Customs rejects N1m bribe, charges 5 to court over theft
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area II Command at Onne Port, has rejected N1million bribe offered to evacuate some banned tramadol and other drugs from port at the service’s warehouse.
The drugs which were illegally imported into the country in 1×40 feet container through Onne Port was seized by NCS. According to the Public Relations officer of the Command, Ify Ojekwu, the five suspects arrested in connection with the theft had been transferred to court for prosecution.
Ojekwu stressed that N1 million offered as bribe had been recovered from an officer, who was instructed to play along with the deal in order to get to the architect of the conspiracy. It was learnt that the service arrested the men, who broke and opened a 1x 40 feet seized container comprising drugs constructively warehoused and loaded into two vehicles – Mercedez Benz Jeep with registration number: EPE 828 AR (M/Benz) and Toyota Camry with registration number : EKY 159 BD.
Ojekwu said in statement that 14 cartons (50 packs per carton) and 49 extra packs of cols Time Tablets were intercepted by the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Galadima Saidu.
She listed the items seized to include four cartons (22 packets per carton) and 10 extra packets of Really Extra Analgesic Others are two cartons – (60 packets per carton) of Tramadol tablets.
She added: “One carton and 10 packs of Really Extra-analgesic and anti-inflammatory tablets were seized.” Already, she said an interim committee was immediately set up to investigate the incident, with the five suspects and the vehicles detained. Also, the comptroller said: “It is regrettable to note that while the Nigeria Customs Service is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate effort to sabotage our efforts by spreading harmful drugs.”
Metro and Crime
Anxiety as Yellow fever kills 16 in Ebonyi
No fewer than 16 persons have lost their lives in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following an outbreak of Yellow Fever virus, which has been raving the area since last month. It was gathered that many were already receiving treatment at Lassa Fever Virology Centre at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA) , and Iboko General Hospital in Izzi Local Government Area.
The state’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Christian Achi, who confirmed the outbreak, said the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had intervened on the disaster. He attributed the death of the 16 persons to patronage of medical quacks and use of herbs to treat the outbreak. He appealed to the people of the state to always access the health facilities located in their areas. According to him, a special type of mosquito called AEDES mosquito transmits the virus to human and it has three to six days incubation period in human body.
He said: “Yes, that is why we appreciate the community early information to the authorities especially when they notice that there is unusual happening. We have always insisted that people should make use of our health facilities in all the 171 political wards in Ebonyi State, we have health centres that will serve them.
“Incidentally, on July 15, somebody called me from one of the villages in Izzi Local Government Area that there is a way people are dying in the village that he is suspecting that something maybe wrong, but I called health workers there who said no such case came to their clinic. “I sent our rapid response team to visit the place, lo and behold when they got there, it was a case of Fellow Fever and unfortunately, we have had about 16 deaths at the place.
“So, we moved to the place, conduct case search, those who already had the symptom, we moved them to the health facility at Ndungele and when it was serious ,we moved some to the General hospital at Iboko and virology centre here in Abakaliki.
“But the problem about the outbreak was that our people did not believe that they should go to hospital when they experienced this yellowness of the eyes, they believe that they can be treated with local herbs that’s why we recorded causalties which should not have been. “We notified Federal Ministry of Health and centre for disease control. For the past two weeks, they have been in Ebonyi State to ensure control and they equally came with drugs and consignments. “We are equally doing much to ensure that it does not spread to the capital city. Yellow fever is not transmitted from human to human. It can only be transmitted through Mosquito.
“There are forest monkeys that equally carry Yellow fever virus and if mosquito bites the monkey and bites somebody in the forest it will pass the virus and if the mosquito bites another person, it will continue to transmit the virus that is the way the virus spreads.
Yellow fever comes with fever, typhoid and if it is not detected on time, it will start destroying blood and the person will go into coma,” Achi explained. He further recalled that in January, there was outbreak of Yellow fever in Benue which is still being traced, even as he said that some of the affected persons are still under medical care while some had been discharged after proper medical examination and care, that the ministry is tracing the contact following outbreak of yellow fever in Benue in January.
Metro and Crime
AAUA: Army yet to hand over suspected soldier-rapists for prosecution
Almost two weeks, after some soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, allegedly raped a student of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), the army authorities are yet to release the suspects to the police for trial.
The rape of the 300-level student of AAUA has attracted the attention of different groups, human rights activists and the state government who asked the army authorities to release the suspects to the police who have the constitutional right to prosecute such offence.
However, two weeks after, the police have not begun prosecution, fuelling speculations that the matter could be swept under the carpet by the authorities concerned. The Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU), AAUA, and Students Union Government (SUG) condemned the rape of their student and called for the prosecution of the suspects.
They warned against sweeping the matter under the carpet. The ASUU in its reaction made available to journalists by its Chairman, Dr. Sola Fayose, said the union received with utmost shock, disbelief, and condemned, in very strong terms, the alleged rape of a female student of the institution by some soldiers at the checkpoint along Akungba-Ikare Road last week. Fayose said: “Our union in this institution sees this incident as dastardly, wicked, inhuman, and against anything called humaneness, decency and civility.
“The union believes the insecurity in the area has been aggravated by the lack of professional standards on the part of some men of the security agencies, who have the constitutional and professional responsibility to provide cover for the innocent citizens. “The union found as mostly bestial and absurd, the narrative that this female student was ordered out of a bus at a military checkpoint and dragged into a cubicle and gangraped by some soldiers in broad daylight.
“To say the list, the act by these wicked individuals is nothing but an utter display of impunity, recklessness and unmitigated cannibalistic propensities that may not even be obtainable in situations of wars. The union, therefore, calls on the police and military authorities who we learned have both begun investigations into the matter to fast-track the processes of prosecuting these individuals (military personnel) that are found culpable in the crime, with a view to bringing them to book, and serving justice appropriately.”
Similarly, the President of SUG, Mr Samuel Adesomoju, expressed disappointment over the action of the military authorities in not bringing the culprits to justice. But the Police Command said it would begin investigation and would not sweep the matter under the carpet as insinuated in many quarters.
The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, in a statement announced that the alleged rape case against a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade Akure is currently under investigation. Joseph said: “The command in synergy with our military counterparts will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served in this case. We, therefore, wish to inform Nigerians that there is no attempt whatsoever to sweep the case under the carpet as being insinuated by some people.”
Metro and Crime
Jos crisis: My hobby is to save lives, says award-winning Islamic cleric
An Islamic cleric, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who has been honoured with the US International Religious Freedom Award for risking his life to save some Christians in Jos crisis, yesterday said saving lives remains his hobby He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah on the sideline of the 2019 Hajj Pre-Arafat meeting with Stakeholders.
The event was organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to acquaint the public on its preparedness to ensure successful 2019 Hajj.
“It has always been my cardinal principle to save a life, no matter who is involved, Christian or Muslim. Life to me is too precious to be wasted,” he said. The Imam of Yelwa central mosque, who hails from Akyomi village, Bauchi State with 18 children and three wives, however, called on Nigerians to eschew violence and tolerate one another, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.
The cleric, who is also a farmer, also, called on Nigerians to intensify prayer for God’s intervention in the various challenges confronting the country. Abdullahi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring him with the membership of the Ulama team and prayed to God to give him much wisdom to pilot the affairs of the nation and satisfy to the yearning and aspiration of Nigerians.
The acting chairman, NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, who commended the cleric for the show of love, said President Buhari had ordered that Abdullahi be included in the membership of the National Ulama committee. NAN reports that the international award-winning religious leader is among 80 others charged with the responsibility of enlightening Nigerian pilgrims in Muna.
Metro and Crime
ATBU sets up 7-man c’ttee to probe collapsed bridge
The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, has constituted a seven-mancommittee to carry out a thorough investigation into the causes of the collapse bridge that killed three students and injured seven others. Our correspondent gathered that the metal bridge linking the student hostel and the lecture halls collapsed on Monday night about 11.45 following a downpour in the state.
The disclosure was made by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of ATBU, Bauchi, Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, at a press conference held on the Gubi Campus yesterday.
The Pro-chancellor who was flanked by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Abdullazeez and other principal officials of the university, sympathised with parents, families and guardians of the deceased over the unfortunate incident.
Akanbi said that she led members of the Council to visit the site of the disaster and noted the damage done to the bridge as well as the deep concern and the outburst of the students. She also noted the constructive comments and criticisms by stakeholders, immediate communities, the press and well-wishers.
He said: “The university has constituted a seven-man committee to carry out a thorough investigation on the causes of the incident, recommend ways to improve safety on the campuses, ways to avert a future recurrence and to submit its report a week from the date of the letter.
“I assure you all that we will do honest, sincere and do a critical selfexamination and appraisal as preliminary roadmap to preventing a recurrence. “Our immediate action is to reconstruct the bridge by using reputable engineering firms so as to bestow to the university, a bridge of global standard that would withstand torrents of downpour that are direct consequences of global climate change.”
Metro and Crime
Man found hanging in front of shop in Delta
The body of a middle aged man has been found hanging in front of a shop in Asaba, the Delta capital.
The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Umuagu area of Asaba, left many residents of the area in shock.
The residents told newsmen that the man, whose identity was unknown, was found hanging on the roof of a store on a road.
Some residents of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they do not know the man in the neighbourhood.
A resident of the area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the owner of the shop refused to open for business until the corpse was removed.
When NAN contacted the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, she confirmed the incident, saying the force was already on top of the situation.
“The police have received the report of the incident and we are investigating the case to ascertain the cause of death,” she said.
The police image maker also added that the police had since evacuated the corpse of the man to the morgue.
Metro and Crime
Slain cops arrested Evans, Chibok girls, Daura head’s abductors
- Police tackle Army, raise posers over operatives’ killing
- FHQ to soldiers: Account for kidnap kingpin
Police hierarchy yesterday released the identities of the three policemen murdered by soldiers in Taraba State on Wednesday.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, gave the names of the murdered policemen as Inspector Mark Edaile from Edo State, Sergeant Usman Danzumi from Taraba State and Sergeant Dahiru Musa from Taraba State.
The FPRO said the deceased policemen were part of officers who arrested the billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike aka Evans.
He said: “The gallant, outstanding IRT team attacked by soldiers in Taraba State consists of some of the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking police investigators in the service of the nation.
“Until their untimely death in the hands of soldiers of 93 Battalion Takum in Taraba State, these officers have participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations.”
The FPRO listed some of the operations to include the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans. The arrest of 22 Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State; the arrest of Umar Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North-Central and several of his group members; the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State.
“And most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of 13 terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State on 1st May 2019, among many other outstanding feats,” Mba said.
He said the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had commiserated with the families, friends and professional colleagues of the fallen heroes, reassuring them that their death would not be in vain.
The IG equally called for calm, assuring that efforts were in top gear to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre crime.
But the killing of the policemen has generated ripples between the Force Headquarters and the Nigerian Army.
The police hierarchy yesterday accused the Army of distorting facts.
The Force Headquarters alleged that three operatives attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and a civilian, shot and killed by soldiers during an investigation operation that led to the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, within the Ibi general area.
Mba, who levelled the allegation, said after killing the policemen, and leaving others with varying degrees of injuries, the kidnap-suspect, who was being taken to the Taraba State Police Command in Jalingo, had his handcuffs unlocked by the soldiers, and subsequently set free.
Mba noted that the killing of the special forces members on Ibi-Jalingo Road, occurred in the face of “sufficient proof” that they were law enforcement officers on legitimate duty.
He said the “high-profile kidnap” suspect, who is now on the run, had been on the police wanted list for his alleged complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases.
One of such cases, according to the police, was the recent abduction of an oil mogul in Taraba State, wherein a ransom of about N100 million was said to have been paid.
Consequently, IG Adamu had ordered a full-scale investigation into the tragic incident, even as he directed the AIG medicals to proceed to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured police officers.
In response to the claim by the police, the Army had described the operative as “suspected kidnappers”, who had allegedly refused to identify themselves when asked to do so.
The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a reaction Wednesday night, had said the incident was triggered by a “distressed call to rescue a kidnapped victim”.
“The suspected kidnappers numbering about 10 and driving in a white bus with registration number LAGOS MUS 564 EU refused to stop when they were halted by troops at three consecutive checkpoints.
“The flagrant refusal of the suspected kidnappers to stop at the three checkpoints prompted a hot pursuit of the fleeing suspects by the troops. It was in this process that the suspected kidnappers who were obviously armed opened fire at the troops sporadically thus prompting them to return fire,” Musa said.
He claimed that it was after the fatal incident that “one of the wounded suspects” (a policeman) disclosed that they were law enforcement officers from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
Musa said the shooting could have been avoided if “proper coordination and liaison” had been employed.
However, the police have taken strong exceptions to the Army’s position, describing it as “insensitive, disrespectful and unpatriotic,” to say the least.
Mba said in a statement yesterday that the police would ordinarily have remained silent in the interest of esprit de corps, inter-agency harmony and national interest, but for perceived attempts by the Army to distort facts.
While asking the Army to come clean on the fatal attack, the police further challenged it to tell the public where the arrested but freed kidnap suspect is.
This was as the police further dared the Army to reveal the source of the “distress call” and identity, at least to set the records straight.
“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the press release by the Nigerian Army dated 07 August, 2019, seeking to justify the unprovoked and unwarranted murder of three police officers and one civilian, and serious injury to other operatives, who were on legitimate criminal investigation activities to Taraba State, to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state.
“In the best tradition of esprit de corps, inter-agency harmony and national interest, the Nigeria Police Force would naturally have kept quiet, but it has become imperative to set the record straight by addressing the obvious distortion of facts inherent in the press release by the Nigerian Army,” Mba said.
The FPRO urged the Army to provide the suspected kidnap kingpin who the soldiers set free.
He said: “The most important question arising from the Nigerian Army press release is: Where is Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume? Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a millionaire kidnapper arrested by the police but paradoxically treated as a ‘kidnap victim’ by the soldiers and subsequently ‘rescued’ by them. Where is he? Where is the rescued kidnapper?
“Second, the press release was silent on the source of the alleged distress report or identity of the complainant, on the strength of whose report, the Army claimed had informed their decision to engage in the purported chase and rescue operation.
“Needless to state that in the true spirit of transparency and accountability, the Nigerian Army ought to have arrested the purported distress caller – if any – for obviously and deliberately furnishing them with false and misleading information. Besides, such arrest should in fact be made public.”
Meanwhile, the police have put a lie to the Army’s claim that there was no material evidence to indicate that the IRT operatives were law enforcement officers.
To buttress the position, the police said the operatives had, upon executing the operation, undertaken proper documentation at the Taraba State Police Command Headquarters, as well as at the Wukari Area Command.
Above all, the policemen had done the needful at the Ibi Divisional Headquarters, thereby fulfilling conditions precedent for any external operation.
Mba said: “It is not true that the policemen failed to identify themselves as alleged in the press release. The video on the incident, now viral, wherein the voice of one of the soldiers was heard loudly proclaiming that the policemen were from the Force Headquarters, Abuja speaks volume.
“Besides, the presence of the IRT personnel was well known to the Taraba Police Command as the operatives officially and properly documented not only at the state Command Headquarters but also at the Wukari Area Command and the Ibi Divisional Headquarters.
“As a matter of fact, some of the detectives from the Taraba State Command’s Criminal Investigations and Intelligent Department (SCIID) were part of the operation.
“The Force also considers it insensitive, disrespectful and unpatriotic for the press release by the Army to continue to describe policemen on lawful national assignment as ‘suspected kidnappers’ long after it had become crystal clear to the Army that these are law enforcement officers who unfortunately were gruesomely murdered in the line of duty by Nigerian soldiers attached to 93 Battalion, Takum.
“Where is the notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, ‘rescued’ by the soldiers? How and why was Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume released by the soldiers? How could a kidnap suspect properly restrained with handcuffs by the police escape from the hands of his military rescuers?
“If Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a ‘victim of kidnap’ as claimed, and properly rescued by soldiers, why was he not taken to the Army Base for documentation purposes and debriefing in line with the Standard Operating Procedure in the Nigerian Army?
“Why were the police operatives shot at close range even after they had identified themselves as police officers on legitimate duty as evident in the video now in circulation?”
Trending
-
Politics17 hours ago
Ex-Ondo Deputy gov returns to PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Enugu: Man kills, buries business partner in shallow grave
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Ladies who rose to limelight with BBNaija platform
-
Sports16 hours ago
CAF Cup: Enyimba, Tornadoes bite the dust
-
Body & Soul17 hours ago
Eki Igbinedion plays low on 60th birthday
-
Sports16 hours ago
Oshonaike blows hot over failed marriage
-
Faith17 hours ago
A kidnapped victim told this story
-
News17 hours ago
Abati, Osun governorship poll and the Supreme Court verdict