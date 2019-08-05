Re: Lie – gerian Army’s 1,000 Unmarked Graves

Not disappointing from his strides, Festus Adedayo, the humiliated one-day spokesperson nominee of the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, is back with his mischievous, colorless and smear campaign against the military, especially the Nigerian Army authorities after a period of immobility.

This time, he found his voice in a false and drab report of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which claimed that it discovered secret burial sites of more than 1,000 Soldiers killed in action in the North-East zone of the Country.

The WSJ had in an article published on July 31 and titled: “Nigeria Buries Soldiers at Night in Secret Cemetery” alleged that the Military buried soldiers in unmarked graves in the North East, an allegation the Military Authorities denied.

Like a panther, waiting to pounce on its quivering prey, Festus Adedayo, a columnist with the Nigerian Tribune quickly reached out to his keypad to put together a slant opinion titled: “Lie – gerian Army’s 1,000 Unmarked Graves” in the Nigerian Tribune of Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Expectedly, his usual style of trying to play with words to mesmerized his readers failed again because his back and forth movement to work to the answer and justify his headline got crashed from the first paragraph of the wile write-up.

As men with human feelings, one is bound to sympathise with him and his family on the unfortunate loss of his brother, Bankole Folorunso Adedayo, because the loss of a son under any guise is a scar that can never heal.

However, using the unfortunate death of his brother, 19 years after, as the peg for his invidious latching on the Nigerian Army hierarchy, leaves much to be desired, or at best present him as riding on the corpse of his brother.

To say the least, his analogy does not add up with the issue he was trying to justify and of course, the plot failed ab initio. His attempt to let the world know he is an intellectual using the military as his ‘scapegoat’ failed again.

For all it worth, the WSJ report was pure fiction which basis for prominence is the imagination of the writer. Quite remarkably, the Defence Headquarters and the Nigerian Army Headquarters have already highlighted the flaws that rendered the report baseless, a development which many Nigerians have seen except Adedayo and his few ilks.

According to Colonel AD Isa, Deputy Director Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the writer’s claims were baseless and intended to smear the good image of the Nigerian Army and lower the moral component of troops in the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations.

He said: “Maimalari Military Cemetery is the only recognized place where burials are held in the Theatre. The stretch of land where the cemetery is located and beyond belongs to the Nigerian Army and not taken over from any person or group of persons as claimed.

“This area like in other armies is secured to honour and give recognition to the sacrifices of officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price by laying down their lives for the peace, security and unity of the country” . In our own case, a hall of fame was also built in the cemetery to honour the fallen heroes and act as reference point for posterity.

“On the allegation that Nigerian Government last summer stopped reporting the deaths of soldiers in its fight against Boko Haram is also disturbing. Generally, events and lessons learnt from battles have shown that death in combat is inevitable. In as much as the Nigerian Army tries to reduce casualties in the battle against the insurgents, it still happens as one of the hazards of war fighting. Obviously, when such occurrences happen, it is made known to higher headquarters to trigger burial procedures and processing of benefits.”

To think that a Ph.D. holder in the mold of Festus Adedayo, couldn’t interrogate the WSJ report using the five W’s and H keys of journalism to authenticate the wild report shows that he was trying to conceal his true intention in the piece.

To turn the table around for a moment, if a reporter working under Adedayo had brought such a story that claimed that the Military command holds the bodies of 1000 Soldiers killed and buried same in a particular area, he would have asked the questions of where, when, how, who, what and for what reason? He would have even questioned the reason why 1,000 bodies are kept in the hide without anyone seeing it or perceiving the smell. These are no brainers for anyone.

But to discard these salient queries and paint the WSJ report with lofty colors that its “Claims is strengthened by empirical evidence that can be corroborated by science” shows that Adedayo is writing from a biased prism which ultimately is meant to smear the good image of the Nigerian Army and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

To give little or no dignity to its piece, Adedayo submitted further that, “I wonder what the Army thought of the morale of living soldiers who it recruited to drag corpses of their fallen colleagues to their miserable graves at night.”

This submission clearly depicts a scene in the make-believe world of Nollywood because one would be tempted to assume that it was a pardonable oversight on his part not to have known that the burial procedure in the Nigerian Army is entrenched in the Army’s administrative policies and procedures.

With the entrenched procedure, , Commanders on their own cannot carry the corpses to the cemetery let alone drag their fellow human as Adedayo inferred without the knowledge and support of the troops.

Laced around the acerbic piece of Festus Adedayo is the frustration about the humiliating nature, his back door appointment was terminated. Even though he has screamed to high heaven that he never wanted the job, he still hasn’t remove his claws from the neck of anything associated to the present administration especially the Military.

Given thatFestus Adedayo, under democracy, has freedom of expression within the confines of the law, but he must be told not to abuse the access of freedom by erroneously misinforming the people to suit his jaundiced and fixated mindset on the current administration and its officials.

Adedayo’s freedom to write and express an opinion should not be seen as liberty to confuse the people, convict our Military Chiefs and make bogus spurious claims of which Festus Adedayo will surely not be able to substantiate.

The acceptable ethics of the writer’s creed is all about situating the Truth and not finding where to anchor a conjecture. The vigour and commitment of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has been tested and indeed trusted since he came on board in the year 2015. This much has been reflected in the operations of the Nigerian Army in ensuring that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is protected at all times and in all situations

Before this administration took over the saddle of leadership in 2015, the era from 1999 in the Military, for some strange reasons, saw to the gradual and steady decline in the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

Some salient characteristics of the General Buratai era was a reintroduction of professionalism and accountability. And the return of the once elusive peace to Nigeria.

As we speak, the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists are depleted and only carry out suicide bombings on soft targets in few occasions to prove a point to their sponsors that they are still on the ground. But in truth, they are not.

Clearly, there was not a single sentence or paragraph that contained first-hand information. The bulk of the story is piled towards inciting an emotional sense of Nigerians against those staying awake to protect them. But like his previous foray, Festus Adedayo had failed again.

This Rejoinder was contributed by Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorist expert. He is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria.

By Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi

