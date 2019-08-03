‘Real’ or ‘fake’ Boko Haram, Nigerians are still dying

Last Tuesday the Federal Government once again told her citizens that they have “technically defeated” the “real Boko Haram”, implying that the attacks we are still experiencing are being carried out by the “fake Boko Haram”. This is what Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, told the whole world: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. “What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb, together with West African terrorists bonding together.

This is a fall out of the collapse of the Libyan State, and from farther away, of the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. They are taking advantage of our porous Sahelian borders. “Nigeria is a large country covering nearly one million square kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of France and Germany put together.

In addition to our porous borders, in the neighbouring Sahel-Sahara region, a lot of ungoverned areas provide a haven for terrorists’ occupation and training.” Amazingly this statement was made just 48 hours after 68 Nigerians were murdered in cold blood while they were mourning the death of some of them killed in an earlier attack, carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Please how will the families of those killed in the latest attack ever believe their own government’s position that they had “technically defeated” the very same group that slaughtered their loved ones?

How will the soldiers who have repeatedly come under attack by the same murderous group ever believe that they have “technically defeated” the same persons that have been scything down their men and officers in droves! On July 17 a number of senior military officers – a colonel and a captain – were killed after running into an ambush. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade. Six other soldiers were also killed in the ambush.

On Monday, November 19, 2018, to be precise the same ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram stormed a military base in Metele village, in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed more than 100 soldiers. Giving an eyewitness account of what happened, one of the soldiers who managed to escape the onslaught from the terrorists said: “The attack came at about 6 pm on Monday evening. When the soldier on top of the observation post alerted that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were advancing, we all got alarmed as we took cover and waited within the base in Metele”.

The soldier said the terrorists leveled the military base in minutes. Last Thursday. the whole world was treated to the chilling video, where one of the workers of Action Against Hunger, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) called on the Federal Government and Christian Association of Nigeria to come to her rescue. Grace, who wore a blue shawl and who spoke, emotionally pointed out that she does not want what happened to another captured Red Cross aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, 25, who was abducted in an attack on a military facility March last year and was finally executed on September 17, 2018, to also be her fate.

These are just some of the examples of what the “technically defeated” group has been doing. Incidentally, even though Shehu’s statement gathered traction in both local and international media, the treatment by the foreign media clearly showed that the claim was not believed.

In fact, in a damning expose published just 24 hours after the government’s claim, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed how far from the truth the actual situation on the ground is. In the scathing piece titled: “Secret Military Cemetery Conceals Toll of Islamist Insurgency in Nigeria” the New York-based international daily newspaper painted a very sorry tale of the state of the battle against the insurgents. “After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official,” the paper wrote.

The paper penned further: “The burials convey a picture at odds with a war Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general, has repeatedly claimed his army has won. “The reality is that Africa’s largest land force—a U.S. counterterrorism ally—is struggling against an insurgency that first flared a decade ago and is now rejuvenated by Islamic State and the return of fighters from Libya, Syria and Iraq.”

Site Intelligence, a terrorism-monitoring group, told the WSJ that: “This group is one of the most effective, if not the most effective Islamic State contingent at the moment.” Units that have suffered casualties and declining morale aren’t in a position to attack, and are instead defending poorly constructed bases in exposed areas against an increasingly well-equipped enemy. “There is a systemic misrepresentation of the war that is having severe tactical and operational consequences,” Chidi Nwaonu, a former Nigerian soldier, who now runs a security consulting firm,

Vox Peccavi also told the WSJ. He said the bravery of troops was being undermined by poor decisions of senior commanders. “It’s part cock-up, part conspiracy,” he said. According to the paper, Western military officials told them that the Nigerian army is stretched so thin that its top brass are no longer talking seriously about defeating the insurgency, merely containing it. The WSJ also wrote: “The military’s secrecy about casualties is so widespread it is unclear whether Nigeria’s political leaders are aware of the state of the conflict.

“When President Buhari visited the Maiduguri base in November, commanders rushed to bury bodies that had collected at the morgue from the recent attack on the base in Metele and several others, according to several soldiers at the base. They moved the bodies from the morgue into the unmarked graves under cover of darkness.

“We could see the headlamps and the torches of the engineering division digging the graves,” said a soldier. “As commanders prepared the base for the president’s arrival, they also drafted in additional medical staff to treat the dozens of wounded soldiers in the base’s hospital wards. The paper said the Nigerian military and the presidency didn’t respond to requests for comment on the war, casualties, and the secret cemeteries. But the expose clearly shows that government’s attempt at papering over the situation is not cutting ice with millions of Nigerians and the wilder world in general.

Even the United Nations on Wednesday said the fight is not yet over against the group which has killed over 27,000 civilians during the 10 years it has operated. I strongly feel that if the government is able to own up to what is actually happening, the more they will win the hearts and minds of the people to support the cause. They should take a cue from the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who was able to galvanise the citizens to rallying behind the cause by telling them of the precarious situation the country was in during the Second World War.

It went a long way in helping to ultimately defeat Adolf Hitler. Clearly, it’s time for our own government to take a cue from him and stop the propaganda which is obviously at odds with the real situation. At the end of the day, what Nigerians want is an end to the insurgency whether it is being carried out by the “technically defeated real Boko Haram” or the “fake” one

