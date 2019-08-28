Recapitalisation: FMBN tasks PMBs on acquisition of mortgage banks

Enugu State, more than any state in the South-East, is currently battling an upsurge of crime. From killings, abduction, kidnapping to violence, the state, reputed initially as the most peaceful state in the East, is currently struggling to survive from marauders. KENNETH OFOMA in Enugu, reports on the threatened peace of the state

A harvest of crimes

Enugu State prides itself as one of the most secure states in the country. But the insecurity in the state since the beginning of this year is trying to put a lie to that assertion. In the last two weeks, it has been one day, one trouble. The situation in the state now reminds residents of the popular novel in the 70s by Prof. Anezi Okoro titled: “One Week, One Trouble”.

Indeed, it has been one day, one killing; one day, one kidnapping; and, one day, one herdsmen attack. The last three weeks must be one hell of a time for the Chief Executive Officer of the state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and ditto security chiefs in the state.

The governor, genuinely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the state, has thrown in almost everything he has. All manner of security measures have been invoked, both administrative and legislative in nature. The security agencies, especially the police, have not been sleeping as well. Major bursts have been made.

Some of the culprits have been arrested. But yet, the dare devil criminals appear to be resurging. Criminal activities in the state are almost developing into a pattern. A development that is leading to suspicion of possible conspiracy; a sort of grand design to destabilize the state, rupture the existing peace and harmony and derail government’s developmental strides and focus.

Many people, including highly placed individuals are increasingly alluding to this conspiracy. That is at even as some people point to what appeared like a deliberate laxity in the security architecture of the state. Other security agencies like the military and DSS appear to have abandoned the Nigeria Police to carry the burden alone. For instance, Enugu hosts the headquarters of 82 Division of Nigerian Army, yet the state is about to be swallowed by insecurity. Many residents now wonder why there are military checkpoints at different parts of the state, yet people are being kidnapped, motorists attacked or killed under the nose of these military personnel.

That is raising questions as to what they are actually doing on the highways. The state governor is known to have supported the different security agencies in the state to the hilt; and yet nothing to show for it. Presently, the state is in panic mode. Just last Sunday, armed bandits invaded Ikirike police station located off Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA, and carted away undisclosed number of arms.

There was no reported death during the attack but residents near the police station reported some shootout and commotion within the station, which later turned out to be an attack by men of the underworld. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the attack, said the hoodlums came in the guise of lodging a distress report to the police and quickly launched an attack. The PPRO said nobody died, but did not disclose how many weapons and ammunition lost, suggesting that the police men on duty were apparently disarmed.

“There is no casualty; they came in guise of making distress report. They took away some arms but we are working on it,” the PPRO told New Telegraph on the telephone. Although there was no casualty, about seven policemen who were injured were taken to National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu for treatment.

On the same Sunday, around 5.30pm, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Land, Mr. Augustine Ude, was kidnapped. Ude was kidnapped between Isuawa and University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) permanent site, along Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway. Another commuter identified as one Elder Julius Okolo also narrowly escaped the kidnappers at the same spot where the permanent secretary was abducted, according to an eye witness account.

The PPRO Amaraizu, who confirmed the kidnap, said that police were on the trail of the kidnappers of the permanent secretary. An eye witness, who passed through the same road shortly before the Permanent Secretary’s vehicle was attacked, leading to his kidnap, narrated how the bandits opened fire on vehicles plying the road around 5.30 pm. Residents of Enugu are worried about the increasing rate of insecurity in the state particularly along Isuawa-Agbogugu- Ihe-Ogbaku (all in Awgu LGA) axis of Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway.

It was along the same road that a traditional ruler and his wife were recently kidnapped, and the family had to cough out N20 million before they were freed, according to sources. A regular commuter along the road, who didn’t want his name in print, stated that what worries him most was that between Enugu to Awgu, there are about 15 police checkpoints and three military checkpoints. “And between Four Corner and Udi, there are about seven checkpoints, including two military checkpoints; yet the state appears to be under siege by armed bandits, kidnappers and Fulani menace,” he said.

The kidnap of the permanent secretary came on the heels of several kidnap and murder cases recorded in the state in the last two weeks. Just last Thursday, Nchatancha Emene in Enugu East Local Government Area erupted in violent protests following the alleged rape and killing of a middle-aged woman in her farm by unknown persons.

The protesters blocked the Enugu- Abakaliki Expressway for some hours, making burnfires on the road before antiriot policemen were deployed to break the crowd, using teargas canisters. The woman, identified by an eye witness as Mama Chinagorom or Mrs Pat Ugwu, was reported to have gone to farm to harvest cassava on Wednesday but failed to return home. However, a search party the next day discovered the mutilated and disemboweled body of the woman on the same spot they had earlier recovered the woman’s wheel barrow the previous night.

The enraged villagers, who accused herdsmen living around the community of being responsible for the killing, took the remains of the woman and were reportedly heading to Government House, Enugu when they were intercepted by policemen around Annunciation Hospital junction, insisting that the remains of the victim should be taken to the morgue. Less than 72 hours after that, another woman was reportedly raped and killed around St Benard Road, Nchatancha Nike, Enugu. A resident of Emene area said the woman was a native of Akpugo and was attacked by herdsmen on her way to Emene in the morning of Saturday.

The source, who could not give the name of the victim, said the development sparked off panic among residents of the area, even as security personnel were alerted. But in a quick reaction, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the death of a woman, however, said the body of the deceased was found floating in a river. Amaraizu said the locals alerted the police, who rushed to the area to take charge of the situation.

He said there was no mark on the body of the woman to suggest rape. “There was no mark on the body of the woman to suggest rape or violence, and the incident happened around Nkwubor Emene, not Nchatancha,” he said. Again, Enugu came under siege of kidnappers and herders on Saturday August 23, as they abducted a family of four and a couple along Obioma-Nsude axis of Enugu-Anambra old road.

The family of four were said to be travelling in a Toyota Venza car, when the kidnappers intercepted the vehicle and took all of them away around 8.30pm. The abducted persons were identified as Ernest Otugo, a businessman based in Nnewi, his wife, their son and a family friend, who was identified as Reuben.

The kidnappers reportedly released Otugo’s wife later on to go and raise money to pay ransom for the release of other hostages. Another couple yet to be identified were also said to have been attacked and kidnapped along the same road, the same day.

Prior to the above security breaches, the peace of the state was shattered on August 1, 2019, following the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Paul Offu, the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka, by unknown gun men suspected to be herders. The priest was killed along Ihe- Agbudu road in Awgu LGA.

His death came few months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the parish priest of St Mark Catholic Church; Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA in Enugu State was similarly killed. And just as the dust kicked up by the gruesome murder of Fr Offu was still in the air, gunmen on the evening of August 4, kidnapped the traditional ruler of Obom-Agbogugu autonomous community, a neighbouring community to Ihe where the priest was killed, His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Orji. The royal father was kidnapped alongside his wife on their way home after attending a Church programme.

The traditional ruler and his wife later regained freedom after they reportedly paid ransom. The two incidents brought a lot of pressure to security personnel and the state government. Meanwhile, thousands of priests poured into streets of Enugu in protest for the killing of their colleagues, chanting songs and bearing placards.

An angry governor, citizens

The governor lost his cool, and in what appears like a last ditch effort to rout the bandits, decided to take the battle to their domain. And as part of efforts to find enduring solution to the killings and kidnapping in the state, the embittered Governor Ugwuanyi visited the dark spots used by the hoodlums along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Ihe-Ogbaku- Agbogugu axis in Awgu Local Government Area.

The governor had before then held a series of security meetings with security chiefs in the state, as well as traditional rulers and Neighbourhood watch groups across the state where far reaching decisions were taken. Thus, during the governor’s two successive visits to Awgu, he went right into the heart of the forest, where the notorious criminals had used as their hideout.

Ugwuanyi inspected the cave, tunnels and nearby water fall located in the forest. He used the opportunity of the second visit to clarify his earlier statement on the status of the caves, stressing that there was no intention at any point to destroy the caves and other tourism and conservation assets within the forest.

The governor’s earlier directive that the forest should be cleared of shrubs and trees was misinterpreted by some people to mean that the caves should be demolished, which made some people to raise concerns on such move. Ugwuanyi clarified that following a disturbing security report at his disposal, the government had to take an initial action that would scare the hoodlums out of their hideouts in the forest while preparing to roll out a permanent solution.

The governor said the whole forest would be cleared and opened up to make it unattractive to criminals, while the caves would be preserved. He acknowledged that the cost of opening up the forest would be huge but assured the people of his commitment to find the money, adding that nothing will come between his administration and its strong resolve to ensure the security and welfare of the people of Enugu State and their visitors at all times.

The governor also said clearing the forests would avail the government a chance to properly harness and develop the tourism potentials hidden in the recesses of these forests, some of which he said, have not seen any human activity in generations.

“I have no doubt that our tourism sector will benefit immensely from the caves and other tourism and cultural assets that government activities in the forest will unravel,” the governor said. It would be recalled that aside from serving as hide-out, the caves and tunnels also reportedly serve as escape route for kidnappers operating in the area.

The governor equally inspected the ongoing construction of a military base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogba Ihe. Ugwuanyi, who was taken round the locations by the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Stanley Okeke, members representing Awgu North and South state constituencies, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh and Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi, respectively, and other stakeholders of the council, disclosed that a joint security patrol team will commence an extensive surveillance of the affected areas to ensure maximum security and strict compliance with the directives.

Other security measures taken by the governor to stem the tide of crime included sending of anti-kidnapping bill to state assembly, as well as a directive for immediate employment of 1,700 forest guards within 30 days comprising 100 persons per local government, and plans to overhaul and review Neighborhood Watch structure and law in the state. The decision to employ of 1,700 Forest Guards was in compliance with the recent decision of the South East Governors Forum on Community Policing.

The state government also approved the payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, even as the state government reassured of its commitment to the peace and security of lives and property. Despite the measures being put in place by Ugwuanyi, the state has continued to witness resurgence of violent crimes. The increasing spate of kidnapping, killing and suspected herdsmen attack led to insinuations even from high places of possible sabotage or what some people prefer to call conspiracy theory.

The conspiracy theory:

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, appears to be buying into the conspiracy theory. Nwodo said:“The growing tendency of some detractors of Enugu State Government,” who he said “are out to destabilise the peace and tranquility in Enugu State that earned it the sobriquet of the most peaceful state in the country”. Nwodo was reacting to the unfortunate death of the 67-year-old woman who was found dead in a farmland in Nchatancha Nike.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Emeka Attamah, Nwodo “enjoined the state government not to be distracted by enemies of progress, but to continue to carry out measures it has put in place to secure lives and property in the state”.

Similarly, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church, condoled with the Catholic Church for the loss of their priests in the hands of hoodlums, insisting that Enugu remained one of the safest states in the country despite the efforts of the undesirable elements to paint the state in bad light. While commending the efforts of Ugwuanyi to secure the state, Chukwuma called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy more police personnel to Enugu State to effectively police the state especially the rural areas. Also, Rev Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, who represented Enugu Catholic Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, during a security meeting at Government House Enugu at the wake of the assassination of the Carholic priest, thanked Ugwuanyi for his quick response to the sad incident, noting that two Catholic priests have been killed and another one still in the hospital within the year.

In the same vein, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, , in his reaction took a swipe at the undesirable elements, saying enough of what he described as mindless killings in the state. In a statement, he personally signed, the former governor of Enugu State, who described the killings by herdsmen as barbarous and horrendous, however, stressed the need for everyone to come together and sustain the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State. Senator Nnamani said, “The recent spate of the killings in Igboland, the latest being in my own constituency of Enugu East Senatorial District where Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and pregnant Regina Mba were gruesomely murdered by hoodlums alleged to be Fulani herdsmen is barbarous and horrendous. I condemn in totality, the odious and dastardly acts and extend my heartfelt commiseration to the families of the victims.”

Call to redeploy Police Commissioner

Various groups and students Unions have equally called for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, from the state, as well as the re-jigging of the security architecture in the state. An advocacy group for the promotion of peace and good governance in Enugu State, Enugu Youths Coalition for Good Governance, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the immediate redeployment of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Suleiman Balarabe, “for lack of capacity and commitment to secure the state”.

The group, which frowned at the spate of crimes in the state since Balarabe assumed office as Enugu State Commissioner of Police, few weeks to the 2019 general election, said that the demand was borne out of their objective assessment of the performance of the police chief and the need to protect lives and property. In a similar vein, the Vice President National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Comrade Ilogebe Chidi, called for an overhaul of the entire security network in Enugu State. In a press statement made available to journalists Comrade Ilogebe also called for serious investigations into the killings and kidnapping in Enugu State. He said: “Enugu State has been adjudged the most peaceful state in Nigeria after the FCT and this was confirmed by the NPF” and all of a sudden everything just changed.

