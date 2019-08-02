Business
‘Recovery in agric, manufacturing sectors to boost economy’
Analysts at ARM Research have predicted that the recovery in both the agriculture and manufacturing sectors witnessed in the first quarter of this year will propel Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth over 2019 by 20bps to 2.2 per cent compared with 1.8 per cent last year.
The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also cited the improved activity in the ICT subsector in Q1 19, to boost the country’s economic growth this year.
According to them, “coming into 2019, our views on FX stability and expected calmness in the polity post-election had informed our stance of an improvement in economic growth over the year. Notably, we had stated that the growth will be anchored on stronger performance in the non-oil sector as the lower investment in the oil sector – save for the addition of the Egina oil field – amidst shut-ins at key oil exporting pipelines will result in slower growth in the oil sector and by extension a much slower contribution to overall GDP.
“Notwithstanding, our optimism of stronger contribution from the non-oil sector, we had downplayed the impact of the innovative programmes by key industry players in the ICT on the overall subsector growth. Reflecting the improved activity in the ICT subsector in Q1 19, coupled with recovery in both the Agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we now expect a much robust growth in GDP over 2019 by 20bps to 2.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (FY 18: 1.9% YoY).”
Specifically, the analysts said they expect the agric and manufacturing sectors to grow at 3.2 per cent and 2.13 per cent respectively.
However, despite recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies aimed at enhancing private sector lending, the analysts said they don’t see the financial services really boosting economic growth “as banks remain cautious in growing their risk assets.”
It would be recalled that in its latest quarterly World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upwards Nigeria’s GDP growth rate projection for 2019 to 2.3 per cent from its April estimate of 2.1 per cent. It also marginally revised the country’s growth rate projection for 2020 to 2.6 per cent from its previous forecast of 2.5 per cent.
IMF said: “Higher, albeit volatile, oil prices have supported the outlook for Angola, Nigeria, and other oil-exporting countries in the region. But growth in South Africa is expected at a more subdued pace in 2019 than projected in the April WEO following a very weak first quarter, reflecting a larger-than-anticipated impact of strike activity and energy supply issues in mining and weak agricultural production.”
Cashew exporters’ earnings to drop by N52bn
There is strong indication that earnings from unprocessed cashew nuts by Nigerian exporters will fall this year by 60 per cent, following the sharp decline in the global price of the nuts.
However, processed cashew nuts will still attract N759.2 billion but the country lacks machines and skill to process the commodity.
Parts of the challenges facing the exporters in the country include lacks machine and equipment to process the nuts, poor handling, pilferage, defective packaging and delay on the port road.
It was learnt that proceed from the projected export of 260,000 tonnes would fall from N130 billion to N52 billion ($142.4 million) in 2019 because downward fall in the price the nuts in the global market.
At Vietnam, the price of processed cashew nuts has been reduced from $10,500 per tonne to $8,000 per tonne, depending on the quality of the nuts.
Also in Nigeria, the price of the nuts fell from $1.6 million per tonne to $547.94 per tonne.
Despite the fall in the price, findings by New Telegraph revealed that the country can realise N759.2 billion ($2.08 billion) if the nuts are processed before export.
However, due to lack of processed machines, the country will earn only 6.85per cent of the N759.2 billion.
Already, as at April this year, 50,000 tonnes of the commodity have decayed at Lagos ports and its access roads.
The nuts were trapped as some of the containers conveying them to the ports were trapped on the roads due to traffic gridlock.
Also, it was gathered that some containerised nuts which arrived the seaports for export in the first quarter of the year were delayed by Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) and other security agencies.
Early in the year, the Federal Government has said that the country could realise about N972 billion ($2.7 billion) revenue for Nigeria from the projected 270,000 tonnes of processed cashew nuts by the end of this year.
It also decided to assist the exporters in processing the nuts, following its rejection by the Vietnamese buyers.
The President of the Nigeria Cashew Exporters Association, Tola Fasheru explained that the cashew nuts processed for export last January, 2019 were still inside containers queuing to access the ports due to inadequate facility and corrupt practices both within and outside the ports.
He said noted that the roads leading to the Lagos ports were congested with trucks of agricultural produce.
Last year, some 37,000 tonnes cashew nuts were tampered with and pilfered on the port roads and they were subsequently rejected by buyers.
Some of the nuts, it was gathered, have spoiled by the time they get to the ports for shipment to various destinations.
The nuts are being used as versatile industrial raw material for phenolic resins, friction powder for the automotive industry and wine.
Also, it was gathered that poor handling of cashew production and defective export packaging processes have made the country to be losing N177 billion ($491.6 million) annually.
The president explained that the lack of infrastructure, inadequate capacity, stifling red tape and corruption were the main threats hampering export processes.
Fasheru noted: “There is a palpable lack of synergy among the port operators and this is affecting the business of our members.”
Youth employment gains traction with solar energy
The global craze for renewable energy has offered jobless Nigerian youths alternative employment as solar energy panel installation gains ground. Sunday Ojeme reports
The long wait by Nigerians for the Federal Government to get its acts right as regards electricity has continued to unearth the ingenuity in Nigerians.
While some have capitalised on the unfortunate situation to become overnight importers of power generating sets, a few others are resorting to alternative and cheaper mean to get their businesses and life going.
Amid the various steps taken by each group is also the struggle by leaders across the world to cut down on dangerous gas emission by working hard to entrench renewable energy technology for power. In doing this, electricity powered by engineered solar panels has suddenly become the fad in Nigeria.
Power consumers, who can no longer bear with the failure of electricity distribution companies, have taken their fate in their hands either by relying on generators or having solar panels installed as an option.
The fad
The technology, which is spreading fast across the country, has suddenly become an alternative source of employment for youths. To beat idleness and search for elusive white collar jobs, more Nigerian youths are being trained on this technology that has suddenly taken the country by storm.
Apart from individual finding their way into training arenas to acquire the skill, private and government agencies as well as foreign developmental partners are working hard to get as many youths as possible trained on how to install solar panels.
Solar jobs have risen rapidly in the last decade. Training a prepared and skilled workforce that enables the solar industry to meet growing deployment demands is a high Priority for us. Our Institute will prepare a new generation of skilled human resource for the solar industry and mentor competent entrepreneurs to serve the market
According to Renewable Energy Technology Training Institute (RETTI), renewable energy has become the future of electricity just as research has shown the huge gap in the technical know-how of renewable energy engineers and handsmen.
“If Nigerians are trained on the basics of renewable energy technologies, it will fill that gap, promote environmental sustainability and improve the economy through creation of jobs.
“Through this institution we seek to empower Nigerians with the capacity to develop renewable energy technologies to meet the energy demands of Nigeria and to promote the industrial applications of renewable energy.
“This institute will equip interested individuals (students, graduates and working professionals) with the practical knowledge on how to develop a sustainable renewable energy product that will meet local demands in order to achieve energy conservation/efficiency and reduce Climate Change as entrepreneurs. The institute will also equip professionals with the expertise to serve as employees with notable companies in the area of energy efficiency, photovoltaic and biofuels.”
Training partnership
Besides the array of trainings in the past, Edo State Government under the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with the Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH or GIZ (a German development agency) took it higher early in the week by training youths on the technology.
According to the details of the training, which spanned four weeks, the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Professional Course included modules in BIPV, design, sales, installation, troubleshooting, operation and maintenance.
In the same vein, a leading solar energy solutions provider, Zola Electric, also organised a capacity building training for technicians on the installation of Zola Flex system as part of its renewed commitment to boost its after-sale delivery to customers.
The training programme, which was held over a two-day period in Lagos, saw participants being taking through a rigorous training exercise on technical and health, safety and environment issues that are in line with global best practices.
Objective
Speaking on the skill acquisition drive, Manager, PIND, Dr. Teslim Giwa, said the training programme was aimed at developing a workforce to support the solar PV industry, noting that it is targeted at youths, who don’t have the required skills for employment.
“The course is also focused on addressing some of the issues around migration within the region and country at large. Graduands from this course over the next four weeks will become entrepreneurs, distributors, service agents for solar technology or become business owners.
“We have laboratory set up here where the participants engage in practicals. We will have a trip to Appropriate Technology Enabled Developments (ATED) Center in Warri, established by PIND to manage projects and technology that can support economic development in the Niger Delta. We will also visit the solar farm at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) to experience the real-life application of solar technology.”
On her part, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the training was an opportunity for youths to contribute to solving the energy crisis in the country and to also eke out a decent living.
“Edo State Governor is focused on ensuring people get power to run their businesses in the state. The target of the training is young people in Edo State and we want to expose them to employment opportunities. Our focus is to ensure we equip Edo youths with skills, knowledge and ensure they stand on their own to become entrepreneurs or get jobs,”
Zola Electric’s initiative
Also speaking at the presentation of certificates to participants, the Managing Director of Zola Electric Nigeria, Abdallah Khamis, explained that the installer training programme was designed to impact requisite technical skills set to technicians on the installation of Zola Flex System.
According to him, the training is aimed at providing a pool of well-trained technicians that would not only assist in offering after-sale services to customers on the product but also help to bridge the technical skill gap in Nigeria.
While speaking on the benefits, Khamis revealed that the programme has not only provided the necessary foundation for participants to develop a career in renewable energy sector but also afforded them the opportunity to be equipped with globally recognized certifications.
“There are numerous benefits that are attached to this training. One of them is the opportunity for the trainees to update their skills and see whether they can pursue a career in renewable energy sector. Apart from that, both the State and Federal Governments can also tap into this opportunity by partnering with Zola Electric Nigeria to train the army of youths who are less engaged. By so doing, we can help create jobs for them.
“In addition to the free technical training, the trainees would also be equipped with free certified world class personal protective equipment (PPE). With this in place, it thus means the trainees are in compliance with global HSE best practices”, he stated.
He, therefore, expressed the willingness on the part of Zola Electric Nigeria to collaborate with both the state and federal governments on the program stating that such partnership would help facilitate both direct and indirect jobs for the populace.
He noted that it was gratifying to note that the training has started yielding fruits as some of the participants are now being engaged on various projects which have made them self-reliant.
On his part, Head, Technical Operations, Zola Electric Nigeria, Olumide Ajayi, explained that the curricular has been designed to cover a wide range of areas that include operations of solar energy systems, installations, troubleshooting/faults resolution and efficiency applications.
“We believe that training technicians on the installation of this product will complement our superior product quality. That is why we have taken skill enhancement as an important part of our service delivery,” he added.
Last line
As more youths are getting engaged by acquiring skills rather than seeking white collar jobs, the onus now rests on the Federal Government to make the necessary incentives available and make the various training programmes easier for both the benefactors and beneficiaries.
Farmers back CBN’s policy on milk importation
As part of efforts to improve the economy, Nigerian farmers have thrown their weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to stop issuing foreign exchange to importers of milk. Taiwo Hassan reports.
The main reason for Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) plans to stop issuing foreign exchange to importers of milk was premised on the need for Nigeria to revamp her local diary sector, which has remained moribund due to lack of investors.
Cerainly, there is need to attain self-sufficiency in the country’s diary sector based on the country’s over 180 million population as this would reduce the whopping $1.3 billion spending on milk importation.
Agric experts have suggested that the country needs to establish more diary industries to produce more milk for Nigerians and curb the alarming smuggling and importation of foreign milk produce into the country.
Already keying into this arrangement is Dangote Group, which announced its intention to start production of milk.
Statistics
Ironically, the lack of government’s active support in the past via a conducive policy environment had for long affected growth of the country’s diary sector.
In fact, if government had shown enough commitment to the sector, Nigeria would have by now started obtaining the highest possible yields per hectare and kilogramme of milk per cow per year.
Currently, Nigeria’s output of milk per cow per day is about 1 litre, compared to other African countries like Kenya and Uganda with between 30 to 40 litres of milk per cow per day.
Compared to Africa and Asia’s average of 0.9 million tonnes and 6.6 million tonnes, respectively, Nigeria’s 0.6 million tonnes of milk production is the lowest in the world, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria.
The rating agency said in its report that Nigeria consumes an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of milk annually, but her production output only meets about 34 per cent of demand.
Farmers’ opinions
Speaking with New Telegraph on the issue, the National Coordinator, LUGAVO, and Women Leader, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Halima Njobdi, explained that Nigerian farmers were in total support of CBN to stop issuing FX to importers of milk.
She said that the move was not a total ban but to deprive milk importers going to the inter-bank sector of the foreign exchange market for FX on milk importation.
According to her, it is long overdue for forex ban on milk importation in the country because it is time to look inward in line with Federal Government’s backward integration programme to empower local farmers and diary investors.
“For health reason, this is long overdue, all imported powdered milk and those produced here are produce from powder, flavour, concentrate and colour and kuka for kindurmi the one you take with fura. Now, talking of milk, the best milk anyone can take is fresh animal milk; it could be from goat, cow or donkey among others, apart from well processed milk from selected grains.
“Forget it, so far, we have enjoyed consuming products from countries with policy for experiments to address redundancy, and Nigeria is now a dumping ground. We have to start somewhere and gradually we will get out of air chemical, food chemical, water chemical, drugs chemical, clothes chemicals, your mosquito nets chemicals when ordinarily mosquitoes cannot penetrate the nets, why chemicals?
Whoever came up with the ban must have tales to tell because it is meant to develop our diary sector,” Njobdi explained.
For Dr. Musa Hassan, the apex bank’s FX restriction for importers of milk is a welcome development.
While expressing apprehension over likely hike in the price, he suggested the need for price control and also to forestall possible scarcity in the market.
He said: “It all depends on how much dedication and internal control and efficiency demonstrated by the producers and consumers in price control.”
Another farmer, who simply gave her name as Grace, said CBN’s move was in the right direction in all ramifications, saying that it will empower job opportunities for small holder milk producers and diary companies in the country.
Her words: “It’s really not a total ban on importation, but they will not be qualified for forex just like the case of rice. But what impact has this ban created? The cost of rice is still high years after the ban on rice import across land borders. Business and individuals can still source for forex at a higher rate and get this milk and dairy products into the country, thereby making the cost very high.
“What we need is more state of the art ranches at least in major cities. Loans should be available at single digit rate for importation of milk harvesting and processing equipment just like the CBN boss said. My worry is commitment to execution.
“We need small holder milk producers that will offload their produce to bigger factories and this might take a long time to execute. We are yet to have ample traction in the area of rice, now comes milk. So we will still have milk from Holland but at a high price, just the same trend we had for rice.”
Partnership
So far, Promasidor Nigeria Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Ekiti State Government to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state owned Ikun Dairy Farm.
The pact was sealed on behalf of the partners by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, and the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, in Abuja.
The project will enable Promasidor utilise the potential of Ikun Dairy Farm in producing milk and other products of nutritional value, which help to enhance human growth.
Commenting on the agreement, Fayemi stated that Ekiti State was delighted to collaborate with a major player in the fast-moving consumer goods sector that is deeply committed to the well-being of consumers through its array of quality products.
The governor affirmed that the partnership would enhance the backward integration initiative of Promasidor, in compliance with Federal Government’s directives that companies should seek local source of raw materials for their products, thus ensuring local content development.
Last line
As it is, the apex bank’s move on milk import will serve as a channel for sel-sufficiency, employment opportunities and increased nutritional products in the country.
MTN board, shareholders commend Ndukwe’s appointment
Shareholders in Nigeria have applauded the emergence of telecommunications technocrat Engr. Ernest Ndukwe as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria.
In a statement signed by the President of New Dimension Shareholders Association, Mr. Patrick Ajudua, the shareholders noted that the appointment is a welcome development because he is tested and well experienced in the industry.
The Association expressed optimism that the new MTN Board headed by Dr. Ernest Ndukwe will ensure transparency, compliance with corporate governance, and value addition to the shareholders.
In a similar vein, the President Proactive Shareholders Association, Taiwo Oderinde, urged the new board to shun any corporate governance lapses capable of dragging the image of the firm through the mud.
He noted: “The new Chairman, Ndukwe, is a man with a wealth of experience and connections in the telecommunications sector. As a one-time head of NCC, I believe with the support of other members of the board, he will bring this to bear in his new responsibility. I congratulate him and he should not let the shareholders and other stakeholders down.”
Ndukwe, a former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has vast experience and rich contributions to the growth of telecommunications industry over the years.
A telecommunications professional, Ndukwe’s career has gone full circle, starting from the private sector as the Managing Director of a notable telecommunications company, he moved into government service at the helm of the industry regulatory agency as EVC of NCC and back to the private sector and now Chairman of Nigeria’s largest operating company MTN.
Report: CBN intervening to prop up naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been intervening in the currency market over the past two weeks to keep the naira stable as foreign investors took profits after yields fell on the local debt market, Reuters reported a forex trader as saying yesterday.
The naira was quoted at 362.80 to the dollar on the currency market at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, weaker than the level around 361 level where it has traded for much of this year, said the dealer, who trades currency for the local unit of an international bank.
According to the news agency, pressure has been building on the naira amid a dwindling supply of dollars. It now takes more than a week to fill customer orders.
“We are currently seeing more outflow than inflow, but the central bank has been intervening,” the trader said. “The moment the central bank doesn’t provide support, people may start to panic.”
The CBN has cut back on open market auctions to attract foreign investors in its bonds, a policy shift aimed at stimulating lending to boost an economy stuck with low growth after a recent recession.
The apex bank auctioned a one-year open-market bill last month at around 12 per cent, down from as high as 18 per cent a year ago.
The trader said some offshore clients were taking profits and that summer holidays in Europe could also account for the low volumes. If local rates were much higher, I don’t think we would have seen much outflows.”
…delists First Aluminium from official list
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has delisted the entire issued share capital of First Aluminum Nigeria Plc from daily official list.
The bourse in a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings Regulation Department, said: “Further to our market bulletin of 13 May 2019, notifying dealing members of the suspension of trading in the shares of First Aluminum Nigeria Plc in preparation for the voluntary delisting of the issued share capital of the Company from the daily official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, please be informed that the entire issued share capital of the First Aluminum Nigeria Plc were delisted from the Daily Official List of the Exchange on 31 July 2019. “
First Aluminum had recently issued explanatory statement on its proposed delisting from the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The explanatory statement is agreed to resolution of the board of directors duly passed at the meeting of the directors of the company, which held on 8 August 2018.
The board of directors approved and resolved to recommend to the shareholders of the company the delisting of all the ordinary issued share capital, 2,110,359,242 units from the Daily Official List and from trading on the Main Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the statement, the delisting will afford the company to carry-out an imminent corporate restructuring exercise to take advantage of emerging opportunities and may consider relisting the company in the future if the market conditions are favorable.
“The voluntary delisting will not occasion the loss of business opportunities as there are similar unlisted aluminum companies that are commanding significant shares of the aluminum market.
“Also, minority shareholders will not lose their shares because of voluntary delisting and such shareholders may retain their membership in the unlisted company.
“However, through the voluntary delisting process, the minority shareholders, who do not wish to be members of an unlisted company, will have an opportunity to exit the company in accordance with the rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
“The shareholders of the company at its annual general meeting, which held last year, approved the proposal for voluntarily delisting via a poll vote supported by 99.87 per cent of members present and voting.
“The voluntary delisting will thus become effective upon the obtainment of the written approval of the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” the company said.
On effect of the delisting, the company explained that upon the delisting of First Aluminum Nigeria Plc, the shares of the company would no longer be available for trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It is envisaged that the company would continue its operations as an unlisted public company.
“The operations of the company will continue to be domiciled in the present locations in Lagos and Port Harcourt Nigeria.
“As part of the requirements of the NSE for voluntary delisting, the board of directors is required to provide an exit opportunity for the shareholders of First Aluminum Nigeria Plc, who desire to exit the company ahead of the delisting.”
Prestige Assurance reports 6% drop in profit
Prestige Assurance Plc’ s net profit for the half year 2019 financial report dropped by 5.82 per cent to N346.063 million from N367.444 million posted in 2018.
However gross premium written grew by 29.03 per cent from N2.897 billion in 2018 to N3.739 billion in 2019 half year.
The audited financial reports obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the insurance firm recorded 39.89 per cent growth in underwritten expenses from N1.304 billion during the comparable period of 2018 to N1.825 billion recorded in 2019.
Prestige ’ s net profit for the 2018 financial year dropped by 20.3 per cent to N423.795 million from N531.841 million posted in 2017.
The audited financial reports revealed that the insurance firm recorded a profit before tax of N645.430 million during the period under review, from N697.989 million recorded a year earlier.
However gross premium written grew by 25.84 per cent from N3.808 billion in 2017 to N4.792 billion in 2018 financial year.
Prestige Assurance also declared a final dividend of 3 kobo per 50 kobo share for its 2018 financial period. This is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax.
The dividends according to the insurance firm will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, May 3, 2019. Also, only those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts, will receive payment.
Shareholders of Prestige Assurance were last year assured of payment of dividend for the 2018 financial year.
This assurance was given by Managing Director of the insurer, Mr Balla Swammy, at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.
Swammy explained that the dividend should be paid to shareholders for the 2018 business year because the firm, in 2017, cleared the accumulated loss for year 2015 and 2016.
He said last year, Prestige Assurance raised its earnings per share to N9.90k from N4.13k, while the profit after tax increased to N532 million from N222 million in 2016, representing 140 percent growth.
He further said last year, the insurance firm posted a Gross Written Premium of N3.809 million compared with N2.614 million recorded in 2016.
Nigerian traders seek review of Ghana’s retail laws
Nigerian traders in Ghana are calling for a review of Ghana’s trade laws, to complement already existing ECOWAS treaties that permit free trade among African economies.
Ghanaweb quoted the President, Association of Nigerian Traders in Ghana, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, as saying that a review of existing trade laws in Ghana could help tone down “unnecessary tensions between foreign and retail traders.”
“I’m still surprised that the Ghanaian Parliament has still not amended the laws. Let that law be amended to suit the ECOWAS Trade Treaty. I think we have to change our minds. I believe there is an issue with misinformation which must be dealt with,” he argued.
Foreign retailers have been urged not to see recent confrontations on retail trade as xenophobic attacks. President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, says these confrontations are just actions by local retailers to preserve Ghana’s retail space.
GUTA is planning a mammoth demonstration against government in three months if it fails to enforce laws governing retail trade.
President of the Association, at a press conference held at the Central Business District (Opera Square), said, if government does not do as expected and the time comes for the demonstration, his members will not be stopped.
“We are going to declare the destiny day demonstration in three months, where all other laws will not be regarded if our pleas are not being noticed,” he said to the delight of the traders.
According to Section 27 (1) of the GIPC Act, a person who is not a citizen or an enterprise, which is not wholly-owned by a citizen shall not invest or participate in the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place.
The Ghanaian traders want this law which has been left a white elephant since its passage, to be enforced by the authorities. The GUTA President said, had these laws been enforced, foreigners will not flout them as blatantly as they have.
Meanwhile, the Accra Region Police Command has described the shutting down of shops belonging to foreigners by some Ghanaian traders as an act of vigilantism that is criminal and could lead to arrests.
Speaking to Joy Business on updates relating to meetings with the leadership GUTA and NUTA, Director of Operations, Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, said all feuding parties had been asked to exercise restraints.
Farmcrowdy to explore other key sectors
In a bid to achieve sustainable growth in key sectors of the economy in line with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including agriculture, Nigeria’s first digital agriculture company, Farmcrowdy, has unveiled Crowdyvest, an impact-driven platform that connects individuals to multiple sponsorship opportunities in the country.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of its new brand in Lagos recently, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Farmcrowdy and Crowdyvest, Onyeka Akumah, explained that the firm had been repositioned to explore other key opportunities in the economy to achieve an impact-driven business that will stimulate growth and development in the country’s economy, including agriculture.
He said that the new platform was launched to foster a broader avenue for economic growth and build a system that will span across Nigeria and the rest of Africa by ensuring that sponsorship opportunities are safe, trusted and secure via its modus operandi.
According to him, the new launch will see a successful migration of all the existing sponsors under the Farmcrowdy platform to the Crowdyvest platform without any need to create a fresh account.
Akumah stressed that new sponsors would also be able to sign up to a safe, secure and trusted platform for free, adding that every sponsor would continue to safely sponsor farms on the Farmcrowdy platform as well as all other portfolio products and sponsorship opportunities to be launched via the Crowdyvest platform in the future.
“We have been able to successfully implement a business model in one of the most challenging sectors in the world, driving growth in agriculture (food and security). With our model, we have connected over 25,000 farmers with access to funding, technical expertise and market access by continuously creating value for them and we now intend to implement this across other sectors of the economy while having a direct impact on the achievement of the United Nation’s SDGs,” he noted.
Speaking further on the new brand, the founder explained that the way the firm designed Crowdyvest was different from its digital agric platform-Farmcrowdy, noting that it will not take up an opportunity that is not sellable to the firm’s sponsors.
Workmen’s compensation premium drops by N900m
Following regulatory directives, which transferred the management of Workmen Compensation and Employers Liability Insurance to the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) under the Employers Compensation Act 2010, premium accruable to insurers has gradually declined by 88.5 per cent from N1.70 billion to N196 million in the last nine years.
According to details in the current edition of Nigeria Insurance Digest, a Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) compendium of insurance business transaction,, the industry recorded N1.70 billion in 2009 and followed with N903.24 million in 2010.
The gradual decline continued in subsequent years as N630.82 million was recorded in 2011, followed by N502.60 million in 2012. In the same vein, the total premium premium paid to the underwriters in 2013 and 2014 was N365.97 million and N270.74 million respectively.
The same process continued in 2015, 2016 and 2017 where the premium dropped to N205.44 million but rose to N233.27 million and further dropped N196.19 million respectively.
Workmen Compensation Act Employers Liability is one of the six Compulsory insurances in the country.
Others are Group Life Insurance in line with the PenCom Act 2014, Buildings under construction-section 64 of the Insurance Act 2003; Occupiers Liability insurance under section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003; Motor Third Party Insurance under section 68 of the Insurance Act 2003 and Health Care Professional Indemnity insurance under section 45 of the NHIS Act 1999.
Until recently, employers were in the habit of abandoning their workers, who in the course of duty, encountered any form of accident.
However, the situation started changing after a former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, vowed to lead the campaign for compliance with the 2010 Federal Workmens’ Compensation Act by government contractors to ensure protection of their workers.
The minister said he would use his position to insist that all the state Controllers of Works took steps to demand and ensure that all government contractors provide proof of compliance with the law.
While pledging to do his best to ensure compliance and protection of Nigerian workers, he wondered how many of the various government contractors or private companies had such policies.
“It seems to me that insurance practitioners have a role to play here, by designing policies that are appropriately priced and by promptly responding to claims in order to boost confidence in the business of insurance,” he noted.
New Telegraph recalled that the Federal Government had signed the Employees’ Compensation Act into law to transfer the management of workers under the compensation to Nigerian Social Insurance trust Fund (NSITF).
It was concluded that the implementation of the Act and the management of the compensation fund established under section 56 of the Act were to be overseen by the board of NSITF.
While the battle between NAICOM and NSITF lasted, the NSITF, which is entrusted with the delivery of social security to Nigerian workers under the amended Pension Reform Act, 2014 reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the Act while NAICOM on the other hand, stated that it carried out a review of the entire insurance laws including the existing Workmen’s Compensation Act, and had repackaged same as a consolidating legislation in line with international best practices.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had noted that the commission was strongly of the view that a consolidated approach to insurance legislation would be better than the piece meal approach advocated by the Employee Compensation Bill, while the management of NSITF said that the Workmen’s Compensation Act was obsolete, having been enacted in 1948 and being implemented by insurance companies.
The compensation act was established in order to provide an open and fair system of guaranteed and adequate compensation for employees or their dependants for any death, injury, disease or disability arising out of or in the course of employment.
It is applicable to all employers and employees in the public and private sectors, and an employee is entitled to compensation for mental stress arising from an acute reaction to a sudden and unexpected traumatic event arising out of or in the course of the employee’s employment.
