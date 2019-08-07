News
Remain resilient, determined, Babangida tells N’Assembly
Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) yesterday charged members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly to remain resilient despite the complexity of the country. While urging members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to settle down to do a lot of good work for their constituency and for the country, he said he had developed a lot of interest in the on-going happenings across the country.
The former military president spoke at his uphill residence in Minna, when the leadership of the PDP minority caucus of the House of Representatives led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, paid him an appreciation visit. He commended the leadership of the House of Representatives for carrying out their jobs honourably and diligently, saying that they represent the wishes of the people on the floor of the House. According to him, “I am passionate in observing what is going on in the country, I develop a lot of interest in the on-going happenings across the country and I thank the leadership of the House of Representatives, the speaker, the opposition leadership and everyone, I think you are all doing well. “You represent the people, and it is what the people wish that you take up.
I want to commend you for doing your job honourably and urge you not to give up. “The country is complex and difficult, because in Nigeria there are as many opinions as there are the numbers of people in the country. Nigeria is a very vibrant society and what is important is the determination; you have to remain very resilient in everything you do for the benefit of the country.” Furthermore, he assured the group of his blessings and support, saying that he was glad they survived the initial hiatus before the emergence of being the minority leaders stressing that; “It is time to settle down to do a lot of good work for your constituency and for the country.”
Speaking earlier, Elumelu said they were in Minna to introduce themselves as the leadership of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives and thank the former military leader for the role he played in their emergence as minority leaders. He said given the numerous challenges bedevilling the country, the minority caucus wanted fatherly advices from Babangida on how to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives and proffer solutions to the problems the nation was facing. “We are here to ask for your fatherly advice. The country is facing challenges, especially insecurity and this is happening in Nigeria.
We think coming here will give us ample opportunity of getting fatherly advice on the way we will pilot the affairs of the House.” Elumelu, who prayed for continued good health for the former military leader, pledged that they were ready to provide good governance to the people of Nigeria.
“We pray God to keep you. We need you with us because the wisdom and understanding that you have garnered over the years is needed by us to ensure that there is peaceful co-existence in the country.” Members on the entourage of the minority leader include Minority Whip, Hon. Gibbion Gwari and Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Adekoya Adesegun. Others were Hon. Efe Afe, Hon. Kpam Jimin Sokpo, Hon. Robert Tyough, Hon. Soyinka Anjola, Hon. Femi Bamishele, Hon. Benjamin Mzondu and Hon. Samuel Onuigbo.
NNPC drags military into re-launch of oil search in Chad Basin
The aggressive push to make the North join league of oil producers through commercial oil discovery in Chad Basin and others received a boost yesterday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) rallied the Nigerian military into the imminent re-launch of oil search in the troubled basin and other regions.
The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who expressed the NNPC’s preparedness to re-enter and commence full operations at the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs, sought holistic military support for the protection of its workforce and high-tech equipment.
Kyari made this submission when he led top management of NNPC on a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, in his office in Abuja.
Due to the security challenges in the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs, NNPC had not been able to mobilize fully to those areas of its important operations.
“I am visiting the Chief of Defence Staff as my first port of call following my appointment to seek the support of the armed forces to help NNPC in re-entering the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs to enable us carry out our mandate for national development. Your support in terms of providing full security for staff and equipment is critical to us,” Kyari said.
He added that the Corporation equally required the military to intensify efforts in the protection of NNPC’s pipelines and Right of Way (RoW) across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.
Kyari stated that NNPC was seriously challenged due to the nefarious activities of pipeline vandals, petroleum products thieves and other economic saboteurs that breach the operations of the Corporation in various parts of the country.
The GMD recounted the significance of NNPC’s contributions to the national economy, saying the Corporation’s synergy with the military was critical to the wellbeing of the nation’s economic lifeline.
Responding, General Olonisakin described NNPC as a strategic Corporation that would be given full military support to enable her deliver on her mandate to the Nigerian people.
“It is imperative for the Armed Forces and NNPC to collaborate and synergize for the benefit of the country going by their various strategic roles to the nation. The Armed Forces operations, code named ‘Operation Wase and Operations Delta Safe,’ along with other operations, were geared towards protecting pipelines and various oil and gas facilities,” Olonisakin averred.
He said the visit of the GMD would further bolster the various operations to secure the oil and gas installations, adding that the military had devised several strategies to stem the tide of pipeline breaches in the country.
The geologists and consultants to NNPC had earlier deserted the exploration site and they have refused plea for them to return.
Over N30 billion had been expended for the 30 years preliminary works on the site and the refusal to return to site by consultants, including the three lecturers of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) abducted on July 25, 2017 by Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, had also heightened criticism by financial experts who saw the adventure as a waste of time and resources.
The search for oil in Nigeria’s Chad basin, which is adjacent to Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad, had been on for three decades.
Dolapo Oni, an energy finance analyst at EcoBank, who was not impressed by development at Chad basin, told this newspaper last year that 23 oil wells had earlier been drilled with no commercial discovery.
NNPC, Oni said, had spent quite some time prospecting for oil in that region to no avail and needs to consider deploying the funds to developing reserves in other parts of the country – offshore Lagos, onshore Ondo, Southeast of the Niger Delta – areas where there are less security issues or spend the funds on creating infrastructure to provide alternate routes for oil and gas fields to move their products when facilities are damaged.
Buhari swears in 43 ministers-designate August 21
The Federal Government has rescheduled its two-day induction retreat and swearing-in programme for 43 ministers-designate.
The programme, which was earlier scheduled to hold from August 15 to 16, 2019, will now hold from August 19 to 20.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that the swearing-in of all ministers-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 by 11a.m.
All ministers-designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries are expected to attend the occasions.
Mustapha, in a statement issued yesterday by Mr. Babatunde Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, said the venue of the programme still remained the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 9a.m.
He disclosed that the programme would be presided over by President Buhari and attendance would be strictly by invitation.
He explained that one of the objectives of the retreat is to sensitise the appointees to the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015 to date.
The retreat would also focus on building a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023).
It is also to deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.
N9.9bn fraud: Court freezes Lagos accounts linked to Ambode
Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of three bank accounts belonging to Lagos State government over an alleged N9.9 billion fraud.
The order was as a sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the attachment of the accounts pending final conclusion of investigations over the alleged fraud.
The three bank accounts said to have been domiciled in First City Monument Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank are numbered 5617984012, 0060949275 and 1011691254, respectively.
Arguing the ex-parte motion, EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abbas, prayed the judge to freeze the accounts pending the conclusion of investigation and possible prosecution of the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Adewale Adesanya.
He said: “There have been concerted efforts and attempts to dissipate the contents of the accounts listed in the schedule to this application.
“Without freezing the nominated accounts and temporarily forfeiting the money to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there is no way the fraud being perpetrated using the scheduled accounts can be stopped.”
After listening to the lawyer’s submission, Justice Obiozor granted the motion and adjourned the matter to August 9, 2019.
In an affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed to by a member of EFCC’s investigating team, Kungmi Daniel, the anti-graft agency said it discovered “a huge inflow of N9,927,714,443.29” from the state accounts into an FCMB bank account opened on September 17, 2018, during the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and operated by Adesanya.
The deponent said the schedule of the FCMB account showed how Adesanya and other signatories to the account made fraudulent transfer from the accounts of the Lagos State government and dissipated the funds housed in the said accounts.
“The trend in the account is that the account always witnessed huge inflow from Lagos State government in the above scheduled accounts managed by the respondent (Adesanya),” the deponent said.
RMAFC constitutes standing committee on revenue formula
The contentious revenue formula is back on the table for work, Executive Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, has hinted.
A standing committee, Mbam assured, will be inaugurated next week to kick off works on revenue formula, which has been in limbo for years.
In 2013, the Commission embarked on wide consultation across Nigeria towards having a reviewed formula. The process was completed in December 2014, but it never saw the light of the day.
The subsisting sharing formula gives the Federal Government 52.68 per cent from the Federation Account, 36 states are allocated 26.72 per cent, while the balance of 20.60 per cent is given to the 774 local government areas.
The states are routing for increase in their allocation.
Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Mbam who resumed his second term tenure recently, said: “We are going to constitute a standing committee by next week and they will start work.”
The RMAFC boss said his agenda remains to expand the sources of revenue for the federation.
“I would like to expand the cake that we are sharing so that people will get reasonable quantity. I intend to do this through diversification in areas outside oil and gas and that includes solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing. So, we encourage states, we carry out advocates for people to know what is available outside oil and gas.
“We usually have advocacy visits to states, to political zones, to let them know what is available outside oil and gas and that they can develop this aspect of the economy to their own benefit,” he said.
Speaking on financial autonomy of local government councils, Mbam described the development as a “joyous experience.”
“Local governments are entitled to what is due to them. I was happy to hear that the Federal Governments, as well as the legislature, are also recognizing the need for allocation due to local governments is delivered to them,” he added.
Smoking could create clogging risk for leg arteries
American researchers said cigarette smokers have a sharply higher risk of peripheral artery disease (PAD).
According to the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology,’ even if the smokers quit, that added risk for PAD could still last for decades.
Peripheral artery disease (also called peripheral arterial disease) is a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs. When an individual develops PAD, the extremities of the fellow — usually the legs — don’t receive enough blood flow to keep up with demand and poor blood circulation can cause leg pain.
Similarly, PAD could result to poor wound healing among other symptoms. Most cases go undiagnosed and there is a lack of public awareness about the disorder, the researchers noted.
The study also showed that smoking increases the odds of developing PAD more than it raises the risk for heart disease and stroke.
Senior study author, Dr. Kunihiro Matsushita, who is an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore in the United States (US), said:”Our results underscore the importance of both smoking prevention for nonsmokers and early smoking cessation for smokers.
“The study also suggests that campaigns about smoking’s health risks should emphasise the elevated risk of peripheral artery disease, not just coronary heart disease and stroke.”
The current study included more than 3,300 current smokers, nearly 4,200 former smokers and a few thousand people who never smoked. They were followed for a median of 26 years; half were followed for less time, half more.
Compared with people who never smoked, those who had smoked for more than 40 pack-years had a four times higher risk of PAD and roughly twice the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.
Pack-years is a measure of smoking. Ten pack-years can mean one pack per day for 10 years or two packs per day for five years or some other combination.
Compared to never-smokers, people who currently smoke more than a pack a day had 5.4 times the risk of PAD; 2.4 times the risk of coronary heart disease; and 1.9 times the risk of stroke.
RevolutionNow: Nnamdi Kanu blames FG for Sowore’s arrest
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lauded the 2019 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore for calling for a revolution in Nigeria, describing the call as the highest form of bravery.
Besides, he condemned Sowore’s arrest by the security agents, describing it as an affront to decency, justice and fair play.
Instead, Kanu said that it should bother every right thinking Nigerian how an action that was described as a right just five years ago, suddenly became a treasonable offence under the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) Federal Government.
Kanu, who apparently referred to ‘Salvation Rally’ of 2014 where President Buhari, former APC Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi led thousands of party supporters in a protest rally in Abuja, said it defiled logic why FG termed Sowore’s call for protest illegal and treasonable.
He described it as laughable that the same set of people who in 2014 called for a revolution and organized a nationwide street protest against the democratically elected government of Goodluck Jonathan now saw similar move as a treasonable offence under their own regime.
Kanu said: “This same set of people now in Aso Rock and their media friends that came out on the street to march, protest and call for revolution against President Jonathan in 2014, are today the same bunch of despicable reprobates against any form of lawful dissent, protest or revolution against their regime.
“This is not only laughable, but an affront to decency, justice and fair play. Apparently, the occupants of Aso Rock are telling the world they can call for a revolution and street protest against a sitting president i.e. Jonathan, but nobody is allowed to protest against them.”
“Pathetically some of these poorly educated fellows from their ‘presidency’ come on their national television to shamelessly provide a flimsy defence of what is clearly indefensible.
“The same thing late Buhari did in 2014 by openly calling for a revolution and organising nationwide street protests with the likes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the democratically elected government of Goodluck Jonathan is now a treasonable offence under their rule.
“Even going by the cringe-worthy standards of the most hopelessly backward banana republic on this earth, the detention of Sowore for doing exactly what late Buhari did is a new low for the Zoo.
“Why didn’t Buhari, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, Tinubu et al wait for the election of 2015 to remove Jonathan before embarking on their 2014 Revolution as they are now sanctimoniously preaching?
“Why did they take to the streets in protest, an action they themselves openly tagged a revolution, before an election?
“The only language this Abba Kyari led Fulani Jihadi cabal in Aso Rock understand is consistent mass action and civil disobedience. IPOB has done and is still doing it and so too the Shiite.
“What the Yoruba nation and every conscientious person must do now is to rally round Omoleye Sowore to ensure his release or else he will be another Sambo Dasuki detained indefinitely with no constituency to mount pressure on his behalf as IPOB did in my case and Shiite (INM) for Sheikh El-Zakzaki.
“What Sowore did in calling for a revolution in Nigeria is the highest form of bravery, protest should continue and if need be intensified, especially in Yorubaland, until Omoleye Sowore is set free.”
N26.5bn arrears: Reps, ministry move to resolve Resident Doctors’ demand
The House of Representatives’ joint committee on healthcare services and health institutions, in conjunction with stakeholders in the health sector, yesterday constituted a sub-committee to resolve Resident Doctors’ N26.5 billion arrears, amongst other issues.
The committee, comprising representatives of the ministries of health, finance and committee of chief medical directors and medical directors (CCMDs/MDs) was given a week to resolve all issues and report to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The meeting was convened by the committee and Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
In his opening remarks at the meeting, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, explained that the meeting was a continuation of the earlier efforts by the speaker on July 29.
He said: “There were three issues in contention at that meeting: One is the issue of shortfall of salary that amounted to N3.5 billion, which is to be paid to doctors practising in the country.
“I think that has been successfully resolved as both Budget Office and Ministry of Finance clearly told us that a provision was made to ensure that within this month, at least that will be paid.
“Second, we also have issue of skipping arrears totalling about N23 billion, which was strongly debated. Mr. Speaker is of the view, as at the conclusion of that meeting, that the claim is a genuine one. Because all evidence before the meeting as at that date shows that the Federal Government, through the agency of federal ministry of health, has gone into agreement to pay these skipping arrears. These are all the available documents that were tendered to the committee.
“That the issue of skipping was in court could not be substantiated by the documents tendered before that meeting.”
The lawmaker said the third thorny issue was how to fund the medical residency of doctors, the bill of which President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law last year.
Chairman of committee on health institutions, Hon. Pascal Obi, said: “Based on the fruitful deliberation we’ve had here today (yesterday), I’m convinced we will not be talking about strike again.”
He expressed confidence in the committee that had been set up, saying he is sure the panel will resolve all the issues between the doctors and government.
President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Olusegun Olaopa, while speaking with reporters on the outcome of the session, said there will be no problem if government keeps to its side of the bargain.
“We are trying to let government know that it’s not as if we’re unreasonable. We’re doing everything possible to show reasoning and continue to negotiate with government.
“If the various organs of government can keep their own terms, there will not be problems. Currently, I must say it’s an on-going process and we believe it’s going to lead to a long lasting solution to the problem.”
65,000 Nigerians in Saudi Arabia for Hajj
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that no fewer than 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.
An official of the commission, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, yesterday told newsmen in Makkah that adequate arrangements have been made by NAHCON to ease the difficulties in performing the Hajj, which begins on Saturday.
He said that all Nigerian pilgrims have arrived the Holy land and were engaged in preliminary activities preparatory to the conduct of the proper Hajj.
He commended the excellent arrangements made by the Saudi Arabian authorities to avoid congestion and commotion on Arafat day and during the stoning of the devil in Muna.
The commission official said that the Saudi Arabian authorities have dedicated a road solely for Nigerian pilgrims during the stoning of the devil.
“We are highly pleased with this arrangement, this singular honour explains the cordial relationship and friendship existing between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia government.
“NAHCON has provided enough and fully air conditioned vehicles that will be shuttling with the pilgrims during the movement of the pilgrims to the designated worship places.
“The commission has also engaged the services of competent and well experienced individuals to serve as guide to avoid cases of missing pilgrims, while we have also made arrangements for tracking devices to monitor the movement of our pilgrims,” he said.
Tanko commended the excellent conduct of Nigerian pilgrims in the Holy land, as not a single case of breach of law has been reported to the commission, but warned the pilgrims against exposing themselves to the harsh weather which may affect their health.
NAHCON has deployed no fewer than 350 medical personnel to Saudi Arabia to provide medical services to Nigerian pilgrims.
PDP chair calls for Sowore’s release
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, has called for the immediate release of all those arrested in connection with Sowore’s revolution protests across the country. Secondus spoke yesterday at the Adamawa State Government House, Yola, when he paid a condolence visit on the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, following the death of his father recently. According to the PDP chairman, “President Muhammadu Buhari should release all those arrested as a result of the Sowore’s revolution protests, describing the protests as democracy in action.”
On why the PDP was not involved in the protests, the national chairman revealed that the party was not a pressure group but a formidable political party and could not even be involved in such protest. “What I am saying now is that the President should release all political prisoners and the ruling party should equally know that protests can take place in a democracy so long as the people are pressing home their dissatisfaction as a result of bad policies,” he reiterated.
Secondus reminded the ruling party that Nigeria was not in a military regime so it behoves the government to join hands with the people of Nigeria to ensure smooth governance. He called on the President to immediately release the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore and other members in their custody.
The PDP national chairman also said the people of Adamawa State were lucky to have Ahmadu Fintiri as governor of the state, adding that Adamawa people would now breathe fresh air. He said his entourage was in Yola to commiserate with the governor on the death of his father while noting that God had given the state a performer.
Nigeria to become world’s food basket soon – Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria would soon become the world’s food basket. The Vice President stated thisyesterdaywhenhereceived a group of Chinese investors and officials of the African Development Bank (AfDB), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to Osinbajo, in line with the thoughts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to develop a thriving agroindustrial sector, the Federal Government will continue to partner investors and encourage initiatives that would make Nigeria actualize its potential of being the food basket of the world. Speaking to the delegation, Osinbajo said: “I think that Nigeria is a place where there is tremendous opportunity. We have the 9th largest arable land in the world and most of that is still largely untouched.
“We have a tremendous potential of being the food basket of the world but a lot of that will depend on how we are able to get high quality inputs, seedling and others, and how we are able to use technology especially the benefits of industrial agriculture to our advantage.” Commenting specifically on the interest of the Chinese investors in the agro-allied sector, the Vice President explained that, “we believe very strongly that this partnership is the one that will deliver the kind of growth, the kind of quantum leap we are looking forward to.
