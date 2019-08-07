Remain resilient, determined, Babangida tells N’Assembly

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) yesterday charged members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly to remain resilient despite the complexity of the country. While urging members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to settle down to do a lot of good work for their constituency and for the country, he said he had developed a lot of interest in the on-going happenings across the country.

The former military president spoke at his uphill residence in Minna, when the leadership of the PDP minority caucus of the House of Representatives led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, paid him an appreciation visit. He commended the leadership of the House of Representatives for carrying out their jobs honourably and diligently, saying that they represent the wishes of the people on the floor of the House. According to him, “I am passionate in observing what is going on in the country, I develop a lot of interest in the on-going happenings across the country and I thank the leadership of the House of Representatives, the speaker, the opposition leadership and everyone, I think you are all doing well. “You represent the people, and it is what the people wish that you take up.

I want to commend you for doing your job honourably and urge you not to give up. “The country is complex and difficult, because in Nigeria there are as many opinions as there are the numbers of people in the country. Nigeria is a very vibrant society and what is important is the determination; you have to remain very resilient in everything you do for the benefit of the country.” Furthermore, he assured the group of his blessings and support, saying that he was glad they survived the initial hiatus before the emergence of being the minority leaders stressing that; “It is time to settle down to do a lot of good work for your constituency and for the country.”

Speaking earlier, Elumelu said they were in Minna to introduce themselves as the leadership of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives and thank the former military leader for the role he played in their emergence as minority leaders. He said given the numerous challenges bedevilling the country, the minority caucus wanted fatherly advices from Babangida on how to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives and proffer solutions to the problems the nation was facing. “We are here to ask for your fatherly advice. The country is facing challenges, especially insecurity and this is happening in Nigeria.

We think coming here will give us ample opportunity of getting fatherly advice on the way we will pilot the affairs of the House.” Elumelu, who prayed for continued good health for the former military leader, pledged that they were ready to provide good governance to the people of Nigeria.

“We pray God to keep you. We need you with us because the wisdom and understanding that you have garnered over the years is needed by us to ensure that there is peaceful co-existence in the country.” Members on the entourage of the minority leader include Minority Whip, Hon. Gibbion Gwari and Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Adekoya Adesegun. Others were Hon. Efe Afe, Hon. Kpam Jimin Sokpo, Hon. Robert Tyough, Hon. Soyinka Anjola, Hon. Femi Bamishele, Hon. Benjamin Mzondu and Hon. Samuel Onuigbo.

