Report: Free speech, privacy on the wane across the world
Nearly half the world’s people are living in countries where their freedom of speech and right to privacy are being eroded, researchers have found.
“Strongman” regimes seeking to squash voices of dissent and solidify political power are increasingly monitoring citizens through technology, cracking down on protests and jailing journalists, according to a ranking of 198 countries on issues including mass surveillance and data privacy.
The report, launched on Thursday by global risk analysis company Verisk Maplecroft, found that about 3.38bn people, or roughly 46% of the global population, live in countries deemed to be at “extreme risk” in relation to right to privacy and freedom of expression.
Out of 198 countries, 58 were categorised as “extreme risk” when it came to citizens’ right to privacy, a jump of 9% from 2017 levels.
The same number of countries were ranked as “extreme risk” in the report’s freedom of opinion and expression index. The rise from from 52 in 2017 to 58 in 2019 represents an increase of 11%.
However, just 28 countries were identified as “extreme risk” on the democratic governance index, which identifies and measures authoritarian regimes.
The figures represent a “worrying” trend in the global erosion of rights and freedoms that goes “beyond the most hardcore autocratic states”, the report says.
“This tells us that more countries are now prioritising control of the public narrative and the quashing of public dissent above the rights of citizens.”
The report highlights Cambodia, where national elections last year prompted Hun Sen, who has been the country’s prime minister for 34 years, to crack down on “fake news” by fining offenders and jailing them for two years. Hun Sen has also strangled dissenting speech online by extending cyber surveillance, and ordered all internet traffic to be transmitted through a state-owned data management centre.
China had the lowest aggregate score for both freedom of expression and right to privacy, according to the report. Home to one-fifth of the world’s internet users, the nation already faces the most severe internet restrictions.
However, the study warns of the impact the 2020 rollout of the controversial social credit system – a mass surveillance and AI programme that gives citizens a social credit score based on their social, political and economic behaviour – could have, both within and beyond the country’s borders.
In Turkey, more journalists were jailed last year than in any other country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The government this week destroyed more than 300,000 books linked to the 2016 failed military coup; last year, a report from the Pen foundationfound that 200 media outlets and publishing organisations had been shut down, 80 writers subjected to investigations and prosecutions, and more than 5,800 academics dismissed from 118 public universities.
Cambodia, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and Zambia have all dropped into the “extreme risk” in terms of right to privacy.
Countries that were classified as at “extreme risk’ on freedom of expression included Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Uganda and Venezuela.
Sofia Nazalya, Verisk Maplecroft’s human rights analyst, said Donald Trump’s increasingly authoritarian stance on media freedoms risked encouraging similar behaviours in other countries where freedom of expression and right to privacy are already the subject of concern.
“What’s happening with Trump and his anti-media stance is contradictory to how we think a leader of a democratic nation should act and it does set a dangerous precedent for other countries to be more open in criticising the press,” said Nazalya.
*Courtesy: The Guardian
Police: 4 killed, 2 wounded in stabbing spree in Southern California
A man was arrested and suspected of attacking people at several sites in neighboring cities in Orange County.
Four people were fatally stabbed in Southern California on Wednesday in a spree of violence that involved multiple robberies and attacks in two cities, police said.
The suspect, 33, was in custody Wednesday, but his identity was not immediately disclosed.
Police said there was no threat to the public.
“These are all random acts of violence. Our suspect was not associated with any of our victims,” Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.
The attack was not thought to be racially motivated, he said, though all of the victims are Hispanic. The suspect is also Hispanic, Whitney said.
The spree stretched for two hours, during which time police received calls for armed robberies at multiple sites. The motive in at least some of the attacks was believed to be robbery, but police are still investigating, he said.
“This is a heinous act,” Whitney said.
Two men were fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in Garden Grove, and an employee at a Santa Ana Subway restaurant and a security guard at a 7-Eleven across the street were fatally stabbed at those locations, police said.
A woman at an insurance company was stabbed at a robbery there, and a man pumping gas at a Chevron station was stabbed several times and had his nose nearly severed, Whitney said. Both were taken to hospitals.
“This guy was full of anger, and he harmed a lot of people tonight,” Whitney said.
Whitney said the crime spree started shortly after 4 p.m. when Garden Grove police were called to an apartment complex on a report of a burglary.
While there, police were called to a robbery at a bakery where no one was hurt. They were then called back to the apartment complex just after 5 p.m. where two men were found fatally stabbed, one on a balcony and one inside, Whitney said.
At 5:40 p.m. police got another call of a robbery at a check-cashing business where no one was hurt, and about 25 minutes after that call, there was a robbery at an insurance business where a woman had been stabbed. Shortly after, a man at the gas station was attacked, he said.
In Santa Ana just after 6:15 p.m., police responded to the Subway restaurant where the employee was killed and then the security guard at the 7-Eleven was found stabbed and died, Santa Ana police Commander Robert Rodriguez said.
Detectives found a silver Mercedes that they had identified during the spree parked at the 7-Eleven, Whitney said.
The suspect, who was carrying a large knife and a handgun he had taken from the 7-Eleven guard, walked out of the store and dropped both weapons when ordered to do so by police, who took then took him into custody, Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé said.
The case is under investigation by the Garden Grove and Santa Ana police departments, as well as the Orange County District Attorney.
The suspect is thought to have some kind of connection with the apartment complex where everything began, but Whitney said he is not thought to have any connection with any of the victims.
Garden Grove and Santa Ana are neighboring cities in northern Orange County, south of Los Angeles, reports NBC News.
Trump visits mass shooting victims; protesters shout ‘Do something!’
U.S. President Donald Trump met victims and first responders from last weekend’s deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio on Wednesday, as chanting protesters accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric.
Trump visited hospitals where victims were treated in El Paso, Texas, on the border with Mexico, and in Dayton, Ohio, after massacres 13 hours apart that shocked the country and reopened a national debate on gun safety.
In both cities, crowds of protesters gathered to confront Trump and condemn his visit. Some held signs reading “Trump is racist,” “Love over hate” and “Send him back!”
Chanting crowds in Dayton urged Trump: “Do something!”
The president and first lady Melania Trump avoided the press on both hospital visits and stayed out of public view.
They visited survivors in their hospital rooms at the University Medical Center in El Paso and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, and thanked the medical staff and first responders, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.
“It was a warm and wonderful visit,” Trump said on Twitter after leaving Dayton. “Tremendous enthusiasm & even Love.”
Trump also visited law enforcement personnel at an emergency operations center in El Paso to thank them for their response on Saturday, when a man killed 22 people at a Walmart store, apparently after posting an anti-immigrant manifesto online.
In Dayton, nine people and the suspect were killed in a rampage early on Sunday.
“The job you have done is incredible,” Trump told gathered officers and staff. “I wanted to come and thank you.”
Before leaving Washington, Trump said that in the wake of the shootings he wanted to strengthen background checks for gun purchases and make sure mentally ill people did not carry guns. He predicted congressional support for those two measures but not for Democratic efforts to ban assault rifles, reports Reuters.
“I can tell you that there is no political appetite for that at this moment,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “But I will certainly bring that up … There is a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks.”
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, both Democrats, accompanied Trump in Dayton and told reporters they urged him to call on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back from its summer recess to work on a House-passed bill that expands background checks on gun buyers.
Insecurity: Nigeria collapsing under Buhari’s watch –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again expressed fears that Nigeria is collapsing under President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The party, which rose from its weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting yesterday, noted the escalating insecurity, rising political uncertainties, biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in all parts of the country.
PDP said in a statement after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state.
It blamed this on the inability of President Buhari to guarantee security of lives and property of Nigerians, regretting that the people now take their destinies in their hands.
“It is clear that the APC and the Buhari presidency have held Nigerians hostage.
“Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally-guaranteed rights.
“Executive high-handedness have become a state policy, just as the APC government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness,” PDP noted.
It added that the red flag has been raised following the manifest total loss of faith by Nigerians across the board.
PDP added that due to the prevailing anti-democratic proclivities of President Buhari’s administration, the once cohesive and economically thriving nation has come under distress on all fronts.
According to the party, never in the history of the country has the fault lines become so visible, noting that uncertainty now envelopes the nation.
“Our party has also noticed that since the defence of the APC and President Buhari collapsed at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, APC and its government have taken to harassment and repression of Nigerians by surreptitiously suspending constitutional provisions of freedom of speech and association in our country.
“Many compatriots are being taken in as political prisoners all in a bid to foist a siege mentality and suppress public opinion.
“Today, the Buhari presidency cannot guarantee the security and safety of citizens. Bloodletting and violence have become the order of the day.
“Invaders, insurgents, kidnappers and killers have taken over major highways and communities; our nation’s security machinery has become overstretched; Nigerians now live in palpable fear; they cannot freely travel within their country and government has no answers.
“On the economic front, President Buhari has ruined our economy and led our nation to become the world’s capital of poverty, while condoning the humongous corruption that has become the hallmark of his failed administration.
“Sadly, President Buhari’s anti-development policies, the corruption in his government as well as its failure to provide security have scared away foreign investors from our nation,” the party added.
It recalled that the United Nations recently declared that 43 per cent of Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has taken flight to other countries.
“Unemployment has gone out of proportion and there is no hope in sight.
“Our worry is that the prevailing situation of hopelessness under President Buhari and APC is threatening our national cohesion and corporate existence as a nation,” PDP said.
The opposition party called on Nigerians of good faith as well as the international community to come to the rescue by speaking out against the prevailing situation in the country before it is too late.
However, APC has said that the allegation of the opposition PDP that Nigeria was collapsing under the government of President Buhari does not worth its response.
According to the ruling party, when the opposition makes a genuine allegation, the party would respond.
APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said there was nothing for the party to respond to.
“When they have a good case or allegation, we will respond, but for this, it does not worth our response,” Issa-Onilu told New Telegraph.
MNOs jittery as NCC begins SIM registration compliance audit
- Operators embark on emergency KYC
Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country are currently in fear over the status of their registered Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards, New Telegraph has learnt.
This came as the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to begin another compliance audit of SIM registration databases of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9Mobile, Ntel and other operators offering SIM-based services.
Recall that the first SIM registration audit compliance carried out by the regulator in 2015 led to the imposition of N1.04 trillion fine on MTN. The telco was fined for not disconnecting 5.1 million improperly registered and unregistered lines from its network as prescribed by the regulatory agency. The total sum, which was later negotiated to N350 billion, was based on a fine of N200,000 for each unregistered line.
To avoid another regulatory hammer, the MNOs, from the beginning of this month, have embarked on another round of ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ exercise, which is aimed at correcting any irregularity on their SIM registration database. The telcos, it was gathered, are aggressively pushing subscribers for the update as they have been sending messages urging subscribers to come for KYC before the end of this month.
A message from one of the operators to subscribers read: “Dear customer, kindly visit any of our approved KYC Centre to update your KYC details before 31stAugust 2019… go along with a valid means of identification (driving license, international passport, voter’s card or National ID. Kindly ignore if you have updated within the last 48 hours. Please hurry to avoid line disconnection.”
With the impending regulatory audit, the MNOs may be forced to disconnect improperly registered lines by the end of this month as the message suggested.
In recent times, the telcos have had brushes with the regulator over improper registration of SIMs by their agents who aggressively push out the cards to people on the road and hurriedly registered them. This prompted the regulator to come up with a recent directive that SIMs should no longer be registered in open areas. But that has not stopped.
Announcing the flag off of the audit, NCC said the exercise would be the second to be carried out across all the mobile networks since SIM registration began in 2011. According to the regulator, the audit was initiated specifically to monitor operators’ strict adherence to the technical and other specifications for subscribers’ registration.
The specifications are prescribed in the Telephone Subscribers Registration Regulations and the Technical Standards and Specifications issued by the Commission in 2011.
The Commission, however, said the audit was without prejudice to the on-going “backend verification and scrubbing” of SIM registration data already submitted to the it by telecom operators
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said in a recent statement that NCC considers the latest audit as “very sensitive” in view of the importance of the information to security and law enforcement in the country.
“The Subscriber Registration Database is a veritable tool being used by security and law enforcement agencies in the detection and apprehension of criminal elements involved in heinous crimes like kidnapping, financial crimes, armed robberies, banditry, cattle rustling and other crimes.
“The security operatives can leverage on easy access to the national telecoms network. As such, we (NCC) are determined to continue to ensure all SIM cards are traceable to their real owners with the least effort,” the NCC boss said.
Also, the EVC said the verification exercise is a continuation of NCC’s regulatory interventions to ensure a clean and credible SIM registration database. According to him, the exercise began with the enactment of the Subscriber Registration Regulations and registration specifications in 2011.
At the moment, NCC said the verification and scrubbing of SIM Registration data are on-going.
SIM scrubbing refers to the process of verifying biometric and personal information submitted by all operators in respect of each of their subscribers. The exercise is to ensure the integrity of data submitted to NIMC by the telecom operators, before feeding the cleaned-up data to the central database warehoused by the national identity agency.
“The audit is a natural next step to ensure that not only is the data already submitted fully compliant but that operators maintain the highest standards of registration practices across all their touch-points so that the subscriber data they are collecting continues to serve the national security and other interests for which subscriber registration was mandated,” Danbatta said.
Xenophobia: NANS gives MTN, Multichoice, Shoprite, Stabic IBTC 7 days to leave Nigeria
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, gave all South African companies operating in Nigeria to shut down within seven days and move out of the country.
The umbrella body of students in Nigeria specifically mentioned telecommunications giant, MTN, Multichoice and Shoprite.
The ultimatum, which was issued at a joint press conference addressed by the leadership of NANS and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), came on the heels of incessant attacks and murder of Nigerians in South Africa.
President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Akpan, who handed down the ultimatum, said these companies linked to South Africa must leave Nigeria “in their own interest” as the students can no longer tolerate the incessant harassment, brutalisation and killing of Nigerians in South Africa.
In an address titled: “South Africans Must Go; Nigerians Return Home From South Africa,” Akpan recalled that members of NANS have been on the streets in major cities of Nigeria in the last two weeks picketing South African businesses to draw global attention to the mindless killings of Nigerians and looting of their properties in South Africa.
He said that the picketing exercise was peacefully carried with the hope that the government of South Africa and her citizens would end all forms of attacks on citizens of Nigeria and other African nations.
“Behold, the killings have continued and has even assumed a more dangerous dimension. This worsening development calls for a swift reaction. Importantly, we want to call on Nigerians in South Africa to reconsider their stay in South Africa and return home.
“Having gone through the first phase without any remorse or practical action to end xenophobic attacks in South Africa, we wish to announce that Nigerian students have decided to take on South Africans same way they are doing to our people. We have seen the helplessness of the South African government in reining in their citizens and wish to condemn in unambiguous terms the continued pampering of those involved. Every nation has own internal crisis hence no citizen of other nation should be sacrificed for criminal activities of South Africans or any other.
“Since the economic prosperity of Nigerians can no longer be tolerated and their lives secured in South Africa, there’s no need also to condone the continued flourishing of South African businesses and her citizens in Nigeria.
“We therefore wish to officially ask all South African-owned businesses in Nigeria to relocate in the next seven days. We specifically want Multichoice, MTN, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite and others to close their businesses in their own interest within seven days.
“In the same vein, we request that South African nationals in Nigeria should return to their home country as we can no longer watch them enjoy peaceful living in Nigeria while our citizens in their country continue to pay with dear lives for no reason other than being resourceful and flourishing in their businesses and career.
“We have consistently maintained that diplomacy has failed in addressing the xenophobic question. We have heard and seen diplomatic measures put in place without any sincere action taken by the South African government. We have seen again that the people of South Africa are not committed to peaceful coexistence with other nationals, hence the wanton killings and destruction of other Africans.
We have now come to a point where action is required to safeguard Nigerians and enforce their dignity. To this end, we announce the commencement of Operation Clampdown on South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.
“The Central Coordinating Committee of the entire student movement in Nigeria is hereby activated for mass action. We thank all those who have shown genuine concerns in ending the xenophobic madness and wish to reassure our citizens everywhere across the globe of our determination to fight this to a logical conclusion,” he said.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has, however, appealed for calm on the part of NANS to allow for an exhaustive diplomatic negotiations at the highest levels.
The NIDCOM chair disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded arrangements to meet with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the continued killing of Nigerians living in the country through xenophobic attacks.
She said the two leaders, barring any changes, will meet in Abuja to discuss other bilateral issues that will strengthen the relationship between both countries.
Dabiri-Erewa explained that the situation in South Africa on the attacks have reached an alarming level where decisive action must be taken to avoid a further degeneration.
The NIDCOM chair said when the new cabinet of President Buhari is constituted, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and that of South Africa will also meet to continue with earlier diplomatic policy discussions on how best to tackle the tension created as a result of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country.
She said: “Really it’s pathetic, it’s sad. As we said before, until about 2016, we have had 118 Nigerians killed in South Africa. Between 2018 and today, 88 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa. Out of this 88, 25 were cases of Nigerians killing Nigerians and we have had the case of Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwue who was murdered in her hotel room.”
The NIDCOM CEO, who demanded full investigation into these cases, noted: “Eight policemen are currently being investigated in South Africa for their involvement in killings of Nigerians. That investigation must come to an end and there must be consequences for their actions.
“We also must know who killed Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwu who went for a conference and died in her hotel room.
“We know that every country has their own challenges, we have ours and they have theirs. But killing other people is not the solution to anything. If a Nigerian commits a crime you deal with the person.”
Oshiomhole: How to have a stable, peaceful Nigeria
- Buhari receives APC’s financial report on 2019 polls
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has proffered ways to having a stable and peaceful Nigeria.
In his reckoning, the ruling party must be pro-poor, work towards lifting Nigerians out of poverty and recreate the middle class.
Oshiomhole spoke yesterday when he led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to present the financial report of the party’s spending in the 2019 general election.
He said: “So, our party must be seen to be pro-poor, putting policies in place that will lift our people out of poverty and recreate the Nigeria middle class. Unless you recreate the Nigeria middle class, you are not going to have a stable and peaceful society.
“The tragedy for now is that over the period people are either very poor or they are very rich. The president has to provide leadership working with the National Assembly leadership to see how we can, over the next four years, deliver, so that the current situation of extremely poor and extremely rich will is bridged by recreating the middle class.
“As a political party, which is committed to social democracy, we want to make sure that everybody elected on the platform of our party understands dos and don’ts, in terms of politics and a policy choices, our commitment to egalitarian society and all of those things that makes a progressive party different from a conservative party.”
On his part, President Buhari has assured that he will uphold the supremacy of APC in all major decisions of his government in the second term.
Speaking during the meeting, Buhari explained that he would be more conscious of the interests of the party in taking key decisions.
The president, while commending Oshiomhole and other members for their sacrifices and overall success in the last general election, said: “It is obvious that the success of the party was more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the times and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use.
“I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices.”
President Buhari used the occasion to appeal to NWC members to abide by the constitution of the party, adding: “It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says.”
He assured the NWC that competent members with the requisite experience will be invited to contribute their quota to nation-building as heads and chairmen of boards of governmental parastatals and agencies.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oshiomhole said it was important to brief President Buhari as leader of APC on detail expenditure of what each person benefited, what and how the party financed the exercise as well as the results achieved.
The APC chairman explained that the NWC was in the Villa to discuss with Buhari on the policy direction of government in the next four years and what needs to be done to rescue millions of Nigerians out of poverty.
According to Oshiomhole, yesterday’s meeting between the NWC and the president was the first since the party won the 2019 presidential election.
He said: “We also used the opportunity to present our financial report; what we spent on the elections and what we spent in each state as a political party from monies that came from the treasury of our party.
“Normally, people think party funds are not to be accounted for, but we are obliged to account for every kobo that was spent and who we spend it for and the result we got.”
Asked to give details on the party’s expenditure in the 2019 general election, he said: “Because you are not a contributor, I am not obliged to account to you. I am accountable to APC members and unless you show me your membership card, I am not obliged to report to you.
“The president is a very senior member of APC and so he is entitled to know how much we spent and as the steward of the party, I am entitled to present the report of my stewardship and the cost we incurred in the cause of that stewardship.”
The APC chairman noted that the leadership of the party wants to engage constantly with government and, with the support of lawmakers in the National Assembly, to ensure that the series of problems confronting the country were addressed.
He said that such meeting with the president will be more regular in order to keep the leadership of the party active in line with its policy direction.
“We think this is not something we want to be doing on ad hoc basis. We don’t want to go and sleep because we have won election; the fact that we have won election means a call to duty. So, we have to work together to ensure these things are done.”
Oshiomhole said the revolution protest organised by the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy was unnecessary since their sponsors cannot itemise in clear terms what their grievances are.
“Whoever wants to protest should articulate the particulars of his grievances and make specific demands about the solutions that he wants.
“Let’s be honest, I have led series of protest, even to this Villa. So, what exactly as far as you know as members of the fourth estate of the realm, that Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, a presidential candidate, cleared by INEC to bid for power, who had opportunity to ask Nigerians to vote for him wants?
“Now Nigerians have voted, the votes have been counted and he was not a favoured candidate, what does he want now? That Nigerians must make him the president?” he asked.
The APC national chairman advised that the only route to power in Nigeria remains the ballot box.
He said that although government doesn’t have the right to dictate to people how to protest, Nigerians must state exactly what they want while protesting.
BA cancels flights to Lagos, Abuja over IT glitch
- Airline faces £5m compensation bill
As a result of the glitch in its IT that has led to grounding of its operations worldwide, British Airways’ Flight 74 cancelled its flights to Nigeria yesterday.
The airline’s Abuja flight is also affected by the problems that led to cancellations of flights across the world and make nonsense of thousands of passengers’ travel plans.
BA operates early morning flight to Abuja everyday.
A top official of the airline told New Telegraph on condition of anonymity that flights to the cities of Abuja and Lagos had been rescheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon.
The source said BA will operate two flights into Lagos today.
The first of the flights would take off at 9a.m. from London Heathrow and expected to arrive about 3p.m. in Lagos, while the second flight will arrive at past 5p.m.
British Airways operates two flights into Nigeria. It operates to Lagos and Abuja on weekly 14 frequencies.
British Airways (BA) flights were yesterday cancelled with delays around the world affecting thousands of passengers after an IT glitch halted check-in and flight departures.
Almost 300 flights were cancelled or delayed at Heathrow and Gatwick airports alone as holidaymakers had their plans thrown into chaos.
From as early as 4:30a.m., photos surfaced revealing frustrated passengers in huge queues stretching through terminals.
BA has insisted the glitch was not a global outage, but problem with two separate systems – one that deals with online check in, the other that deals with flight departures.
A total of 81 flights were cancelled to or from Heathrow yesterday while 10 Gatwick flights were cancelled. Over 200 other flights were delayed, with some more than five hours behind schedule – reportedly affecting up to 15,000 passengers.
It’s just another problem to hit the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom – having this year faced a multi-million pound fine over a hack of their customer’s data, the threat of pilot strikes and baggage mayhem.
It’s the third major IT outage for BA in two years after 672 flights were cancelled with 75,000 people affected over a May Bank holiday in 2017 and another glitch in July last year.
The airline has already urged passengers flying out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City to rebook their flights if affected – suggesting the problem may not have a quick fix.
BA could face a compensation bill in excess of £5 million if all those affected claim what they are entitled to under EU rules.
NNPC rallies IOCs for Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline investment
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has rallied international oil companies (IOCs) for investment in the multi-billion dollars Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.
Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, at a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja yesterday, maintained that the project would open new vistas for Nigeria’s gas aspirations.
The meeting involving the Corporation, its Moroccan partner on the Gas Project, the Morocco National Office for Hydrocarbons & Mines (ONHYM) and the executives of IOCs operating in Nigeria, at the NNPC Towers, was sequel to high-level discussions on the Pipeline Cooperation Agreement (PCA) for the NMGP project signed between both countries during separate visits by their leaders, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and King Hassan VI of Morocco.
The PCA will particularly facilitate the establishment of a gas pipeline to supply the product from Nigeria to Morocco and the West African sub-region and further into Europe.
At the moment, both countries are planning to extend the pipeline that has been pumping gas from Nigeria to Benin, Togo and Ghana since 2010 to Morocco.
Speaking shortly after the engagement with the representatives of the multinationals, Kyari described the project as strategic for the country, adding that the project would provide market for Nigerian gas.
“We have a lot of stranded gas particularly in the deepwater that we need to put on the table. This project will enable us have more gas for domestic consumption so that we can improve power supply and gas to industry,” Kyari stated.
He explained that along the pipeline’s corridor all the way to Morocco and into Europe, there was a huge potential for development of the West African and part of North Africa.
“By doing this, we are also growing the economies of these countries along this pipeline and eventually ensuring peace and security, which are necessary for the economic growth of these countries,” he added.
Kyari, who restated government’s commitment to the project, also reassured the IOCs that issues around fiscal terms were being handled, even as he enjoined them to identify with the project.
Earlier in her remarks, the Director General of ONHYM, Amina Benkhadra, assured NNPC of the Moroccan government’s total support towards the project, stressing that the IOCs needed to be brought to speed on it.
Vitamin D deficiency could lead to chronic diseases
Researchers from Finland said that lack of Vitamin D could raise the risk of chronic headaches. These are the findings of a study from the University of Eastern Finland. The Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease (KIHD) Risk Factor Study, analysed the serum vitamin D levels and occurrence of headache in approximately 2,600 men aged between 42 and 60 years from 1984 to 1989. In 68 per cent of these men, the serum vitamin D level was below 50 nmol/l, which is generally considered the threshold for vitamin D deficiency, the ‘EXPRESS’ reported.
Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is produced by the body as a response to sun exposure; it can also be consumed in food or supplements. Having enough Vitamin D is important for a number of reasons, including maintaining healthy bones and teeth; it may also protect against a range of conditions such as cancer, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis.
Chronic headache occurring at least on a weekly basis was reported by 250 men, and men reporting chronic headache had lower serum vitamin D levels than others. According to the ‘EXPRESS,’ when the study population was divided into four groups based on their serum vitamin D levels, the group with the lowest levels had over a twofold risk of chronic headache in comparison to the group with the highest levels.
Court restrains NASS from taking over Edo Assembly
- N’Assembly to appeal ruling
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday restrained the Senate and the House of Representatives from taking over the legislative duties of Edo State House of Assembly.
The order of the court was as a sequel to a case filed by Edo State House of Assembly and its Speaker, Francis Okiye, challenging the directive by the National Assembly to Governor Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s House of Assembly.
The National Assembly had consequently threatened to take over the legislative duties and powers of the Edo State House of Assembly should the governor fail to make the fresh proclamation within three weeks.
Not satisfied with the directive, the plaintiffs had approached the court via an originating summons.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, at the commencement of hearing, made an order directing all parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.
The court later adjourned till August 22 to hear the case, even as Justice Taiwo directed the National Assembly to, within seven days, respond to the suit.
The plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, among other things, queried the legal competence of a directive the federal legislature handed to Governor Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation to inaugurate the Edo Assembly.
Although, the plaintiffs applied for an interim injunction against the National Assembly, Justice Taiwo noted that he was minded to hear the substantive matter on the next adjourned date.
Cited as 1st and 2nd defendants in the matter are the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
New Telegraph recalls that the Edo State 7th Assembly was on June 17 inaugurated under controversial circumstances with nine out of 24 members-elect, selecting Okiye as Speaker.
Counsel to the plaintiffs, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), had lamented before the court that the Senate had, after it was duly served with the legal processes, still passed a resolution on July 30 to take over Edo Assembly if the governor fails to issue fresh proclamation.
He further submitted that it was disheartening that despite the fact that Governor Obaseki’s earlier proclamation was officially gazetted, with members of the state assembly duly inaugurated and principal members elected, the National Assembly still vowed to hijack legislative functions in the state.
Following the ruling of an Abuja court barring the National Assembly from taking over Edo State House of Assembly, the apex parliament has resolved to appeal the case.
Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this while reacting to the judgement.
“The National Assembly will surely appeal the ruling, but for now, we must respect the decision.
“This 9th House believes in the democratic principle of separation of powers, which is why this court ruling poses a problem. It is a core constitutional duty of the National Assembly that the court has attempted to prevent.
“This is like the National Assembly telling the president not to present the national budget or like the executive stopping the courts from giving a ruling or judgement.
“No arm of government is supposed to abdicate power to another arm. It is contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers that one arm of government should prevent another arm from carrying out its constitutional duty.
“The constitution in Section 11(4) is clear on this. Where the House of Assembly of any state is unable to perform its functions by reason of the situation prevailing in that state, the National Assembly may intervene and take over the legislative functions of that House until such a time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions.
“It is no coincidence that this particular duty of the National Assembly to take over a State House that is unable to function falls under the section of the constitution that deals with Public Order and Public Security.
“This is a matter of restoring public order and security in Edo State and the National Assembly has to perform its constitutional duty. It should not be a question for debate.
“Now, maybe the courts can (if they find reason after the takeover), say that the takeover was wrong based on their own interpretation of Section 11, but not to pre-empt a constitutional role, which is sacrosanct.
“Surely, the doctrine of ripeness is applicable here. In some democratic climes, judicial restraint, which is procedural approach to the exercise of judicial review, urges judges to refrain from deciding legal issues and, especially constitutional ones, except where the decision is necessary in resolving a concrete dispute between adverse parties.
“As a substantive approach, it urges judges considering constitutional questions to grant substantial deference to the views of the elected arms of government and invalidate their actions only when constitutional limits have clearly been breached.”
