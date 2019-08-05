RevolutionNow protesters teargased in Lagos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, of working with foreign elements to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS said the call for a revolution by Sowore, was an attempt to forcefully take over a democratically-elected government, vowing never to allow that happen now or in the future. Sowore had announced plans to lead a nationwide protest today, through the instrumentality of #Revolution Now platform.

Prior to his arrest, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last presidential election, was said to have tweeted that: “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor.”

Worried by the move, which seemed to have gained currency across the country, operatives of the DSS had effected his arrest at about 1:25a.m. on Saturday, at his Lagos residence.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, who conveyed the position of the secret service at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, also confirmed the arrest of the activist, for the first time.

He, however, did not confirm reports that Sowore may have been moved to Abuja. Laying the foundation for the arrest of Sowore, Afunanya said the secret service was charged with the responsibility of detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria. He further stated that the secret service had the mandate to ensure the indissolubility and indivisibility of the nation.

Consequently, Afunanya said the secret service would have abdicated its responsibility, if it had not moved against a person allegedly calling for a “forceful takeover of government” in the country. “The DSS, as we are all aware, is charged primarily with the detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria. “And more importantly, the service is also charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing, eliminating threats against the national security of Nigeria.

“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threats of terrorism, and of course, threats of espionage, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage, and all of that.

“Now, if we are operating as a responsible security organisation, and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria. And, what is revolution? Primarily, it means a revolt, an insurrection, insurgency, forceful takeover of government. “And, this is a democracy. Nigeria operates a democratic system.

Nigeria, we all are aware, is not a banana republic, and cannot suddenly be made one. Nigeria is respected in the comity of nations. Nigeria is not just the giant of Africa, but the pride of Africa. “So, the DSS will not just sit by and watch someone, or his groups of cohorts want to rise and threaten the peace, unity and constitutionalism of our beloved country.

“We are aware that he (Sowore) is also working with some persons outside Nigeria, to cause disaffection, to cause chaos, to cause anarchy in the country and we will not stand by and watch that happen,” Afunanya said. While confirming the arrest, he said Sowore had crossed the line, by allegedly threatening public peace and safety. His words: “Whether Sowore is with the DSS or not, the answer is emphatic, it’s in the affirmative. Yes, he is with us. And, why is he with us (DSS)? He has crossed the lines, he has threatened public safety.

“Sowore has, as a matter of fact, threatened the peaceful coexistence, social harmony of Nigeria. And, there is apprehension, there is anxiety; citizens, residents are worried as to what will happen next.

“We want to reiterate that come tomorrow (to- day) and in fact beyond, that there won’t be anything like a revolution, and we will work with all stakeholders to ensure that peace is maintained in every corner of Nigeria

“We want to also reemphasise that the plot by some self-seeking individuals and groups to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disruption of social services, economic services, dislocate populations, make children stay away from schools, make markets not to open that will not be tolerated. “That will not be condoned. Will you have wondered if all these threats passed by and the DSS, for instance, did not utter a word? Could we have been alive to our responsibility?

The answer is No.”

He assured that: “There won’t be any revolution. The government has been elected democratically, will be in place. And, there will not be any forceful takeover of government. “And the DSS will not stand by and watch selfserving people take laws into their hands.

We will do all that is within the law to discharge our responsibility, and ensure that there is peace in Nigeria beyond tomorrow. “We are calling on all Nigerians, all stakeholders, all persons of goodwill and good conscience, to disregard the threat of revolution tomorrow (today) ever, and support the State, support Nigerians, and people should go about their normal businesses. “We want to use this opportunity to assure law abiding Nigerians, friends of Nigeria, citizens of Nigeria, and indeed, the world, that come tomorrow (today) 5th of August, 2019, there will be absolute peace in Nigeria; nothing will happen…

We are here to support the unity, the survival and the wellbeing of our country, and we hope that discharging that responsibility is something everyone of us as a law abiding Nigerian must be part of. “So, Sowore is with us, so that we can do the needful and you follow it up. And if there is any need to invite you (press) again, and let you know what we are doing, we won’t hesitate to do that. “There is no doubt that Sowore has said by himself that come tomorrow (today), there won’t be Nigeria. That come tomorrow, security services and institutions of government will cease to exist.

Every person is aware of his threat, and what we are reemphasising again is that we will act within the law.” On when Sowore will be arraigned in court, he said: “If there will be any need to make further clarifications to you, we will do that.” Commenting on threats to carry on with the planned protest despite Sowore’s arrest, the DSS said: “There will be peace in Nigeria. The threat to the unity and stability of Nigeria will not happen. “Nigeria has been in existence, and the Constitution requires that this country is indissoluble, indivisible, and we all must, as a matter of duty and patriotic zeal, support it”. New Telegraph has learnt of high level security meeting taking place in Abuja. Our correspondent observed the arrival of senior military, security, and intelligence officers arriving the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja, yesterday.

