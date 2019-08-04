News
Report: Sudan factions to sign constitutional declaration on Aug 17
Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on Aug. 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.
The two sides reached agreement on Saturday on the shape of a transitional government in lengthy negotiations after veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April.
The parties are expected to initial Saturday’s agreement later on Sunday as a preliminary to the final signing in two weeks’ time.
According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on August 18.
A new prime minister will be named on August 20 and a cabinet on August 28. The cabinet and the sovereign council will meet together on September 1, the sources said, paving the way for the appointment of a legislative assembly in three months.
The 300-member legislative assembly will serve during the transitional period. The main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), will have 67% of its seats and other political groups not associated with Bashir will have the rest.
News
Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Adamawa
Some unidentified gunmen have killed Saidu Kolaku, a leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Adamawa state.
The assailants were said to have invaded his home on Saturday at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government area in the state and shot him dead.
Prior to his death, Kolaku was the zonal vice-chairman of the MACBAN (Adamawa south).
Sulaiman Nguroje, the state police spokesman, who confirmed the incident, said the victim died in the hospital.
‘’Unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood,” he said.
‘’Following the incident, a distress call was forwarded to the police who rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”
The spokesman also revealed that the state commissioner of police has ordered personnel of the homicide department to investigate the circumstance that led to Kolaku’s death.
‘’Indeed, police received the death of the slain man with shock because of his invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and criminality especially his gallantry in the fight against kidnappers,” he said.
“The command has launched manhunt for the fleeing culprits and God’swilling, they will be tracked down and brought to justice.”
In his reaction, Muhammad Buba, public relations officer (PRO) of Miyetti Allah in the state, described Kolaku’s killing as a reprisal attack from persons who were provoked by his effort in fighting crime.
“Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on 17th July 2019, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state.’’
Adamawa is one of the states affected by insecurity and periodic incidences of inter-communal killings.
News
Iran seizes another oil tanker in Gulf
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel to Arab states, Iran’s state TV reported, adding that seven sailors onboard the tanker had been detained.
“The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” the broadcaster quoted the IRGC commander, Ramezan Zirahi, as saying.
“It carried 700,000 litres of fuel. Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.“
Last month, Iran seized a British tanker in the strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations and allowed a second ship to proceed after issuing a warning, reports Reuters.
News
Frenchman successfully crosses English Channel on hoverboard
French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, having abandoned a previous attempt after failing to land on a refuelling platform and falling into the sea.
The Frenchman was seen waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret’s Bay, very close to Dover on Britain’s southern coast, according to French TV images.
Zapata, who wowed crowds during France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 by soaring over a military parade in Paris on the device, rejigged refuelling arrangements this time, with a bigger boat and platform.
Zapata, 40, is dubbed “Flyman” by French media.
He told ‘Le Parisien’ newspaper last month that Bastille Day was “easy” in comparison to crossing the English Channel.
“I used 3 percent of the capacity of the machine, while for crossing the Channel I’ll need 99.9 percent,” he said, adding that he believed he had a 30 percent chance of making it across to England, reports Reuters.
News
Texas mass shooting leaves 20 people dead, 26 others injured
Twenty people have been killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting in the Texas city of El Paso.
Governor Greg Abbott described it as “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas”.
The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexican border.
A 21-year-old man is in custody. Police said the suspect was a resident of the Dallas-area city of Allen, about 650 miles (1,046km) east of El Paso.
He has been named by US media as Patrick Crusius.
CCTV images said to be of the gunman and broadcast on US media show a man in a dark T-shirt wearing ear protectors and brandishing an assault-style rifle.
US President Donald Trump described the attack as “an act of cowardice”.
“I know that I stand with everyone in this country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people”, he wrote on Twitter.
The victims of the attack have not yet been named. However, Mexico’s President Manuel Lopez Obrador said three Mexicans were among those killed, Reuters news agency reports.
The attack came less than a week after a teenage gunman killed three people at a California food festival. The Texas shooting has been dubbed the eighth deadliest in modern US history, reports the BBC
News
Abdulsalami Abubakar’s peace parley a fraud –MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has commended the resolve and courage of the leaders of Southern and Middle Belt regions to prioritize the overall interests of their respective regions beyond politics and the usual rhetoric.
The group noted that the decision of the leaders to shun ‘the hypocritical and bias peace talk of General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, was a milestone victory over the Fulani cabals’.
The parley, they maintained was ‘fraudulent and a big ruse’ unbecoming of the person of the former head of state.
In a statement signed by the national leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the group noted that based on Nigeria’s present trajectory, “It is obvious that no amount of the so-called
national peace talk will save this geographical expression called Nigeria from imminent collapse considering the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose actions and policies are speedily railroading the country to doom.”
He continued: “President Muhammed Buhari, may actually think he is executing the agenda of Othman Dan Fodio and his other Fulani ancestors but not knowing that all his activities and primitive policies are speedily destroying Nigeria and helping our agitation for the actualization of Biafra to gain more international and diplomatic attention and recognition.”
MASSOB also reiterated an earlier resolution of other pro-Biafra coalition that Fulani vigilance services will never be tolerated in any part of Biafra land.
“They should establish their vigilante services in their Fulani villages in Arewa land not in Biafra”, Madu said.
News
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
The Government of Lagos State yesterday vowed to bring the full weight of the State Signage law to bear on the owners of the advert truck that had semi-naked women dancing on the truck at the Lekki Toll Gate, at the weekend.
The State government in a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi expressed outrage over the incident, saying nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to the cherished cultural and moral values of the state.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), has been drawn to a viral video on social media of a queer display of semi-nude women in an outdoor Mobile advertising truck around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.
“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.
“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.
“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck. We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity,” the statement stated.
News
Why oil firms must relocate headquarters to Niger Delta –Omo-Agege
Justifies ministerial screening process
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has re-emphasized the need for multinational oil companies operating in Nigeria to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region.
Omo-Agege who made the call while fielding questions from newsmen during his visit to his country home, Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday, also called on the oil companies that left in the wake of the crisis in the region about a decade ago to return in view of prevailing peace across the Niger Delta.
It would be recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had made a similar call about three years ago when he visited the Niger Delta.
In statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Omo-Agege, Yomi Odunuga, the senator reiterated his condemnation of an alleged plot toward moving the headquarters of the Nigerian Gas Company Limited in Ekpan-Warri to Abuja.
He noted that the relocation of the headquarters of oil multinational companies to the Niger Delta will speed up the development of the area, create job opportunities for the youth and reinforce the atmosphere of peace in the region.
“I’m sure the message has been sent that they cannot move; they must remain. And for those who have left, they must give a serious thought to relocating back to the Niger Delta.
On the just-concluded screening of the 43 ministerial nominees by the Senate, Omo -Agege said the process adopted during the exercise was basically to ensure that they all complied with the minimum constitutional requirements to become cabinet members.
He said that contrary to public criticisms that the exercise was not thorough, the 43 nominees had already passed through the crucible of security screening before their names were sent to the Senate in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“President Muhammadu Buhari, having contested and won election, is entitled to work with whoever he wants; our job in the Senate is not really to examine the nominees, but just to ensure they meet the barest minimum qualifications as required by the constitution.
He said: “We all know what it is: for you to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you must have the minimum qualifications with the membership of the House of Representatives and following the provision of the 4th alteration we made in the constitution, it has reduced the age qualification to contest for the House of Representatives.
“So, for us, it is just to go through the checklist – is this nominee up to the recommended age? If the answer is yes, we tick it. Is he educated up to School Certificate? That is what the constitution requires, if the answer is ‘yes’, we tick it. Has he/she been convicted of crime within the last ten years? If it’s ‘no’, we tick it. Is he a Nigerian citizen? If it’s ‘yes’, we tick it. And of course, is he a member of a political party? If it’s a ‘yes’, we tick it because you cannot run for the membership of the House of Representatives without being sponsored by a political party.
News
Killing of Rev. Paul Offu barbaric, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of priest as a barbaric and unwarranted.
The President stated this yesterday in reaction to the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu, the President condoled with the Catholic Church over the death.
President Buhari expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.
The President also commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.
Describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, President Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.
He said “The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.
Directing law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book, the President calls on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.
News
Our abductors fired shots for one hour, made us trek 30km inside forest –Gringory’s son
Chiemela Iroha, one of the five persons abducted along the Benin-Ore-Sagamu Expressway, , yesterday narrated his ordeal in the hands of suspected kidnappers, describing it as horrible.
The kidnap victim, who spoke with reporters in Abeokuta barely 72 hours after he was rescued alongside others, revealed that their heavily armed abductors shot rapidly on the highway for one hour before the arrival of policemen.
He stated that the kidnappers made them to trek 30 kilometres inside the jungle and subjected them to harrowing experience.
Iroha, incidentally, is the son of late James Iroha, popularly known as “Giringory” in the New Masquerade soap opera.
The other kidnapped victims include: Chidozie Eluwa, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuisi Owuabueze and Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma.
They were all abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere, Ijebu East Local Government Area while on their way from the eastern part of the country.
However, on Saturday, men of the Ogun State Police Command rescued the victims unhurt.
One of the victims, as a deaconess in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidinma, was first rescued in the early hours of the day. The remaining four victims were rescued later.
Sunday Telegraph learnt from one of the victims that the abductors demanded the sum of N100million as ransom before their eventual rescue yesterday.
Briefing reporters after the rescue operation yesterday, the State Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, said contrary to reports that the victims were RCCG ministers, only the female victim was a member of the church.
Makama, who denied that ransom was paid before the victims were rescued, said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
He said, “One thing I want to call the attention of Nigerians to is to clear the air that the five of them are pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
“At the time the information filtered in , we didn’t have any issues to join words with any one because first and foremost they (victims) were taken into the bush, nobody knew their identities. Relatives started calling, at that point we didn’t want to say whether they are all pastors or not.
“But as at now, the story is that only the woman is a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and she has since been reunited with her family just like the four gentlemen will join their families soon.”
While recounting his ordeal, Iroha said the kidnappers appeared to have some military training, judging from the style of their operation.
He, however, explained that they were picked randomly and abducted from their commercial bus after the suspected kidnappers failed to get their target.
He said, “It is an experience I wouldn’t wish for my enemy. I was manhandled, roughened and tortured. It’s horrible. These men shot for like one hour on the road until policemen arrived and they ran away and they took us inside the bush from Thursday till this morning (Saturday).
“I want to appreciate the police because the pressure they gave them (kidnappers) led into our release. Because if there was no pressure, they would have had a field day. When we were held, we were put in a swamp, we slept in the swamp with insects and reptiles. We moved like 30 kilometres inside the jungle where nobody could see us.
“They were comfortable. They had very dangerous firepower. They have sacks and sacks of live ammunition. But the moment we saw police helicopter that descended right above our heads, the kidnappers took to their heels and hid at some point and started being erratic. They knew that some people were on their trail.
“I want to appreciate the local vigilante group. They were always coming around there to nose around but there are some areas they couldn’t get to because they thought there was no human being there. That was where we were.”
Asked about the identity of their abductors, Iroha simply said: “From the language they spoke, they are Fulani herdsmen. No doubt about it.”
He noted that they became victims of abduction after the target of the kidnappers escaped on the highway.
According to him, the target escaped from the scene with a bullet riddled vehicle.
Iroha said, “They don’t know me, I don’t know them. I was in a bus going to Lagos. In fact, they told us they had no business with us. But the car they were shooting at drove away. They riddled the car with bullets. The car managed to go with two tyres and they turned back and descended on us.
“They picked us randomly. We never knew them from Adam. They just said their bullets are not going to waste, they needed somebody to pay for the bullets and they took us into the bush.”
News
GTB: Less than 20% adults with autism are employed
….as expert advocates using technology to help affected persons
A
s part of its efforts to make the society inclusive for majority of persons living with autism, the GT Bank has trained almost 15,000 people on how to manage Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTB, Segun Agbaje, who made this known in Lagos, also disclosed that while nearly 4,000 children have benefitted directly from free one-on-one consultation services by professionals in autism being driven and funded by GTB, more than 12,000 people have participated in the bank’s annual autism conferences geared to make autistic persons live independent lives.
Agbaje spoke at the 9th Annual Autism Programme organised by the GTB with the theme ‘Autism: Transitions, Vocational Skills and The Role of Technology’.
ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. It affects how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns.
It includes what used to be known as Asperger syndrome and pervasive developmental disorders.
In his welcome address at the conference, which held in Lagos, the CEO of GTB lamented that many people with autism remain largely dependent on their relatives for all their lives.
“Surely, we have to do something about this,” Agbaje added, saying, “The focus of this year’s conference is a critical step in that direction.”
While delivering a lecture, titled, ‘ASD and Technology – Interface in ASD Management,’ a Consultant Child Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Dr. Mashudat Bello-Majeed advocated the use of technological devices to assist people living with ASD. Technology devices could help autistic children live normal lives, Bello-Majeed affirmed.
She said: “Autism is not caused by spiritual or demonic affliction; it is a neuro-degenerational disorder and that does not mean they can’t live normal lives.
“About 50 per cent of children living with autism are not verbal; this strengthens the need for communication gadget for them to be able to express themselves.
“Technology can bring engaging leaning and it brings the better outcome in children living with autism.”
Speaking further, Agbaje, said it was unfortunate that children and adults living with autism still often lack the support and vocational training they needed to develop critical skills for an independent and productive life.
