Retired pastor donates pension to church

…hails Gov Sanwo-Olu for fixing Lagos bad roads

T

he President of Lagos East Baptist Conference, Rev Dr. Emmanuel Awotunde, has appealed to all Nigerians to work together to actualise God’s promise of making Nigeria great.

Rev Awotunde, who made the plea during chat to intimate journalists of plans ahead the church’s Kingdom Life Assembly slated for August, 24-29, also commended the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for repairing bad roads in the state.

According to Rev Awotunde, the action of the state government is in line with the theme of the church’s annual event which borders on good stewardship.

He added that every government exists to serve the people, meet their need and make life easy.

His words: “While we continue to pray for public officers at all levels as the Bible encourages us to do, our leaders too must remember that they are servants of the people elected to bring succor to citizens they lead.”

He continued: “We are all witnesses to the vibrant response of our governor in Lagos State in fixing the bad roads his administration inherited and this is commendable.”

The cleric used the opportunity to urged President Muhammadu Buhari to effectively address the issue of insecurity in the country. “In the same vein, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in stemming the tide of insecurity affecting our country,” he said.

He recalled that a pastor of the Baptist church in Kaduna, Elisha Numan, a pastor’s daughter in Beri, Niger-kebbi, were kidnapped two weeks ago and the kidnappers were demanding N7 million as ransom for their release, which the church had not been able to raise.

“While we continue to pray for God to touch the kidnapers, we appeal to our government to step up efforts to free them from the kidnappers den,” he further appealed.

Speaking further on the theme of the convention, Rev Awotunde said, “Our Kingdom Life Assembly holding from Saturday August 24-29, at First Baptist Church, Agbowa, Ikorodu is an annual gathering of all Baptist Associations, young and old, men and women, of our conference where we share the word of God in-depth through Bible studies and expository messages and we give reports of our efforts in spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Our theme this year is following Jesus Christ as a steward while 1 Peter 4:10 is our key verse for the Assembly and it states: ‘Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”

He explained that the theme would serve as a guide to becoming a good steward, for people in positions of authority.

He added that if public officers can become good stewards they will be a sample or mirror to others to become obedient to God and the rules of the land. He attributed the problem of Nigeria to disobedience to the law.

On how churches can help government to stem insecurity, he suggested government representatives should engage communities leaders with a view to comparing note and getting contributions from the them as a way to solving the insecurity in the nations. “A lot will be achieved through such collaboration,” he said.

The Chairman of the Kingdom Life Assembly, Rev. Dr. Julius Omomola, added that the our leaders should go beyond their present efforts at stemming insecurity by first identifying what are the reasons for insecurity pointing out that if that is not done the leadership will continue to play to the gallery.

He said: “We must understand that we have always had the Fulani herdsmen in the past years. Why is that they suddenly began to carry arms. We need to understand the genesis of that. If the leaders will not understand the real problem, it becomes difficult to face the problem and overcome the problems,” the cleric said.

Rev Omomola also wants government to be ready to approach the problem of insecurity from various perspectives.

“Some have proffered community policing but our leaders appear to have mindset, not willing to listen to other opinions even when they realize that their strategies seem not to be effective, rather than looking at what the people are suggesting, they are not humble enough to admit that their strategies have not produced the required result.

“Can we also learn or borrow from the knowledge of other countries and what they have done to overcome insecurity in their land?” he asked.

He described such disposition of relevant public officials as insanity adding, ‘one of the things that we need is to let out leaders to be aware of.

He said the essence of the Kingdom Life Assembly theme is an interesting one. “We are not just talking about believers being stewards in the church, but being stewards anywhere they find themselves; at home , in the church, market place, because one of the reasons we have corruption in our land is because who have emerged as leaders are not good stewards.

He noted that lack of proper understanding of good stewardship is part of the reasons we have woeful failure of leadership in Nigeria,

“Those who emerged as leaders don’t understand what stewardship is all about. Unfortunately, we have some in the arena of leadership who are from the church. If such people have been well trained on what it means to be good stewardship in the political arena, some of the challenges we have today will not be there.

“What we have today would not be there. A lot people we have today as decision makes are people without direction, we have politicians without ideology. We have people who have change as a slogan, change without progress. That tells us that the concept of stewardship has not yet been embraced.

“Leaders out there should know that they are servant leaders, that whatever they occupy is a privilege, and that position is not for serving themselves, their own interest but serving God’s interest foe the people,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...