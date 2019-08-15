Revenue formula: Burden of objectivity on RMAFC

Hopefully this week, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) will be inaugurating a standing committee to kick off the process leading to the production of a new revenue formula. Having obtained key parameters prior to now, the Commission is expected to produce fair, equitable and a just revenue formula carried out in transparent atmosphere, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Agitation for the review of revenue formula is back in the front burner. The tempo had gone down with the lull in activities at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) due to absence of a board.

A new administration comprising Executive Chairman, Engr .Ellias Mbam, and 36 Commissioners resumed duties weeks ago following inauguration of the board by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The commission is the custodian of indices for sharing revenue accruing to the federation account for onward sharing to three tiers of governments: federal, states and local government councils including a percentage of derivation due to oil producing states.

Subsisting revenue formula in focus

The current revenue formula was designed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. It gives Federal Government 52.68 per cent from the Federation Account, 36 states allocated 26.72 per cent while the balance of 20.60 per cent is given to the 774 LGAs.

In addition, the nine oil producing states of the Niger Delta receive 13 per cent revenue as derivation to compensate for ecological damage in the region.

Subtle agitation for a review of the existing revenue formula began way back in 2009. Some interest groups frowned against what they perceived as a lopsided formula favourably tilted to Federal Government. The idea sprang from the states.

They demanded for a review of the formula, premising their position on enormous responsibilities they are catering; a burden they claim towers far and above the government at the centre.

With persistent demand for review, RMAFC, in 2013, resolved to undertake a review to achieve a balanced development for the country.

To arrive at what the commission proclaims as fair, transparent and objective new revenue formula, it embarked on a nationwide consultation to the 36 states. It also, in the course of extensive tours, met with notable persons, including traditional rulers on the issue.

By December 2014, the commission came out with a proposed new revenue formula, which was submitted to the immediate past administration. It, however, didn’t see the light of the day.

Shortly after, the tenure of the former board headed by Mban ended. The commission was under the supervision of an acting CEO, and lacked the requisite quorum to take decision on sensitive matters.

Factors shaping sharing formula

Whenever fund is at the heart of a subject matter, different interests are thrown at it. RMAFC has repeatedly given assurance of producing fair, objective and transparent revised revenue formula. One of the key stakeholders in the federation team, the states, have adopted a suitable figure.

Unconfirmed report alludes that state governors may demand 42 per cent of the allocation as against the 26.72 per cent they currently get. In addition, governors are said to be canvassing for a slash on the share of Federal Government from the current 52.68 per cent to 37 per cent; and may be requesting further that the share of local governments be increased from the current 20.60 per cent to 23 per cent.

These are permutations from one side of the divide. The Federal Government is yet to take a position on the matter. The same goes for oil producing states. The number of oil producing states may increase, with Lagos state as newest in the list.

The states governors have advanced reasons for craving higher adjustment. They cited increase in salary benchmark and high level of insecurity.

To pay the minimum wage, tackle insecurity and the decaying infrastructure in their domain, governors said they need more resources to tackle them.

A new twist was added to the agitation last week as the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) group called on Federal Government to revert to the revenue sharing formula of 1960s where 50 per cent went to the producing states and 20 per cent to the central government.

IYC President, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., in a statement, lauded the Federal Government on proposed review of the revenue sharing formula, saying President Muhammadu Buhari would be etching his name in gold if it returned to the sharing formula of the 60s.

“As the Federal Government is proposing to review the revenue sharing formula in the country, IYC, while commending the government for the gesture, demands an upward review of the 13 per cent derivation to the oil-producing states. We demand that the revenue committee should be guided by what it used to be in the 60s,” he proposed.

Standing committee

Barring any last minute change in plan, management of RMAFC will be inaugurating a standing committee today. The committee will be saddled with the task of charting the course for new revenue formula.

Speaking with reporters last week in Abuja, Mbam said : “We are going to constitute a standing committee by next week and they will start work.”

He didn’t elaborate on the scope and terms of reference for the committee. However, the committee isn’t going to start the process afresh. All the legwork, visitation and indices, land mass had been concluded by Mban-led administration in his first tenure appointment. In fact, what should have been a revised revenue document was submitted to last the administration.

Solution to revenue quagmire:

While the states are entitled to every financial right due to them, relying mostly on federal allocation is the least ingenuous way of tackling legion of financial woes. They have to be innovative, looking inward by boosting their internally generated revenue.

RMAFC as a commission could be helpful by mentoring the states on the need to imbibe revenue diversification ethos.

Mbam said this was part of his agenda on his return leg as head of revenue commission.

“I would like to expand the cake that we are sharing so that people will get reasonable quantity. I intend to do this through diversification in areas outside oil and gas and that include solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing. So we encourage states, we carry out advocacy for people to know what is available outside oil and gas.

“We usually have advocacy visits to states, to political zones, to let them know what is available outside oil and gas and that they can develop this aspect of the economy in their own benefit,” he said.

Last line

With eyes on direction of the revenue commission saddled with the task of producing revised revenue formula, the onus lies on the commission to be just, fair and be transparent in carrying out its national assignment.

