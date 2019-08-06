RevolutionNow: BMO lambasts Soyinka, Falana over Sowore’s arrest

…praises FG for proactive action

A political group, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), yesterday took a swipe at Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and leaders of some civil society organisations for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government over the arrest and detention of presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Mr. Omowole Sowore, over the #RevolutionNow protest.

The group also urged highly placed and influential Nigerians to always exercise restraint and decorum while reacting to public issues so as not to escalate existing tension in the polity.

Giving this advice in a statement in Abuja, the organisation while lauding the Federal Government on its proactive handling of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest, chided some eminent Nigerians for endorsing inciting comments by the protest planners.

BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, specifically called out Prof. Soyinka, Falana and some civil society organisations for encouraging what they said was capable of igniting violence and large-scale mayhem in the country.

According to the BMO, in the case of Sowore’s arrest, there was the need to remind Soyinka, Falana and others that the Department of State Services (DSS) had established a link between Sowore and some foreigners, as well as some Nigerians, “who are bent on causing disaffection in Nigeria with an intent to benefit from the conflagration that may arise therefrom.

The statement reads in part; “We are constrained to call on those backing the actions of this group, like Prof. Wole Soyinka and Mr. Femi Falana, to retrace their steps as it is capable of emboldening other people with such violent inclinations.

“We note with satisfaction that the Federal Government has taken the appropriate steps towards stopping these misguided elements from instigating a violent overthrow of a constitutionally-elected government.

“There is a constitutional means of changing government in Nigeria, and as a country, we recently held democratic elections at both the state and federal levels, therefore no basis for any group of people to seek other means of changing a sitting and legally-constituted government.

“Perhaps we need to remind Prof. Soyinka and his co-travellers that the security agencies do not usually go out of their way to arrest people except in situations where there are glaring evidence that such people, through their actions or utterances, pose inherent risk to the unity and corporate existence of the country.”

The group stressed further that; “We consider it hypocritical on the part of the critics for being blind to the potential danger that the activities of Sowore and company posed to the country with their misguided attempt to cause havoc in the country.

“In our view, the Federal Government has taken the right step with the arrest of Sowore, the arrow head of the ‘RevolutionNow,’ in order to nip their inflammatory activities in the bud as failure to do that could plunge the country into avoidable chaos and violence.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the shenanigans of mischief-makers and those hell-bent on dragging the country back to an inglorious past from which President Muhammadu Buhari is making all efforts to rescue her.”

