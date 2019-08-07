RevolutionNow: DSS seeks court’s nod to detain Sowore for 90 days

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja via a motion ex-parte, seeking an order to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 23, 2019 election, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by DSS operatives in Lagos.

The state agency had alleged that Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest, which he had spearheaded.

He was however moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently in the custody of the DSS.

The DSS, through its counsel, G. O Abadua, approached the court with an ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19 seeking just one prayer, an order of the court to detain Sowore beyond the 48 hours of his arrest required by law.

After listening to the application, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, noted that he needed time to watch the video clips and read the exhibits attached to the said motion.

He consequently adjourned ruling in the application till tomorrow.

The DSS had, on Sunday, accused Sowore of working with foreign elements to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The secret service said the call for a revolution by Sowore was an attempt to forcefully take over a democratically-elected government, vowing never to allow that happen now or in the future.

Spokesperson for DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, at a news conference in Abuja, said the secret service would have abdicated its responsibility if it had not moved against a person allegedly calling for a “forceful takeover of government” in the country.

“…So, the DSS will not just sit by and watch someone, or his cohorts want to rise and threaten the peace, unity and constitutionalism of our beloved country.

“We are aware that he (Sowore) is also working with some persons outside Nigeria to cause disaffection, to cause chaos, to cause anarchy in the country and we will not stand by and watch that happen,” Afunanya said.

Also, the Police, on Tuesday, arraigned five people and a lawyer over the #RevolutionNow protests, in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25, with two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Mr. Ibijoke Akinpelu, counsel from the State Criminal Intelligence and Information Department (SCIID), Panti, and the resident prosecutor, Inspector Kehinde Omisakin, said that the defendants committed the offence on August 5, at 10 a.m., at Surulere Stadium.

Akinpelu alleged that the six defendants assembled at the National Stadium, Surulere, to protest, adding that the gathering was unlawful and caused fear to the public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe admitted Ojumah, a lawyer, to bail based on self-recognition and the other five defendants N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case until September 26 for mention.

Meanwhile, the Police, on Tuesday in Lagos, staged a show of force in some major roads in the state, with a view to check any form of protest.

The #RevolutionNow protesters were on Monday dispersed by security agents at various locations in Lagos.

Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Terrorism, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Armoured Personnel Carrier were seen parading the roads with sirens.

It was observed that heavily armed security agents still maintained their presence at the venues of Monday’s protest.

At Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu road, Ojota, about 11.20a.m., military joint taskforce operatives, OP MESSA and other security agents with about 12 patrol vehicles and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were on ground.

After about 20 munities, about nine of the patrol vehicles, including the APC van, left the Park to continue the show of force, while the military joint Taskforce operatives and some anti-riot policemen waited behind.

Meanwhile, The Nation newspaper’s correspondent in Cross River State, Mr. Nicholas Kalu, arrested over the foiled #RevolutionNow protest in Calabar, has regained freedom.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar, Kalu said he was arrested about 9a.m. on Monday and held in police custody for over 12 hours at the Police Command Headquarters in Diamond Hill, Calabar.

“They just kept me in detention for no reason after I explained to them that I am a journalist and only went to do my work.

“They didn’t offer any explanation; they just kept me there for hours at the end they told me to write a statement.

“I was with others arrested yesterday and about 10p.m., they called me out. The other guys arrested with me were still in police custody when I left,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Cross River Council, Mr. Victor Udu, has described the arrest as unnecessary.

Udu said even after he went with some members of the union to the police to identify Kalu, he was still held back.

He expressed disappointment with the police because the union had a good working relationship with the Force in the state.

“They should have trusted us that our members would not go to the streets to protest, but to cover the events that took place,” he said.

