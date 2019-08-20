RevolutionNow: Falana, rights activists demand good governance, Sowore, other’s release

Human rights activist and lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana; former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martin Onovo and human rights activist, Femi Aborisade, yesterday called on Nigerians not to relent in their demand for good governance in the country.

Speaking at a symposium organised by Coalition for Revolution (CORE) at Oregun in Ikeja, Lagos, Falana and other activists, including members of the African Action Congress (AAC), also demanded the immediate release of the Co-Convener of #RevolutionNow and Publisher of SaharaReporters online publication, Omoyele Sowore and other political detainees.

Prior to the event, there was a mild drama as officials of the Lagos State Police command sealed the venue where the activists were expected to hold the symposium to discuss affairs of the nation.

Scores of well-armed police officers from the command had invaded Ibijoke Street, the venue, very early in the morning and barricaded the entrance to the venue of the gathering.

Activists and journalists who arrived earlier for the event were driven away as no one could access the venue. But they were later emboldened to come closer to the venue of the event when Falana arrived and had discussion with the police officers.

Falana told the police team led by Sodiq Yusuf, that the state commissioner of police did not have the right to stop a peaceful gathering anywhere in the state. And Yusuf told Falana that they were acting on the order of the police commissioner not to allow anyone into the venue to avoid violence.

And base on Falana’s assurance that there would not be violence during the event, Yusuf after several minutes of engagement with Falana, allowed activists and journalists to have access to the venue after getting clearance from his boss.

Speaking during the symposium, Falana said Nigerians must seize the advantage of the moment and mobilise themselves on the need for revolution and a safe Nigeria.

He also assured participants at the symposium that all those who were arrested during the #RevolutionNow protest organised across the country on August 5, would be given adequate legal backing to ensure their immediate release.

He said: “I will like to commend everyone for standing and demanding that our right must be maintained. We will ensure that all the rights of every Nigerians that we fought for will not be allowed to be eroded by any regime.

“When we were told this afternoon that we will not be allowed to meet, my mind went back 30 years ago when we have Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha. We confronted and defeated them. I want to assure you that any other dictator will not be allowed to raise his head again in Nigeria.

“The call for revolution is not new in Nigeria. Political leaders have over time call for revolution and they have never been arrested by the military or any law enforcement agencies in the country. We are happy that we won the battle against us not to converge and we won.”



“Revolution is a consistent battle. And what you have all done is a mere declaration of believe. I believe that we have started and there is no going back on the need for revolution in the country.

“We do not have revolution yet in Nigeria. We must seize the advantage of the moment and mobilise Nigerians on the need for revolution and safe Nigeria.

“Nigeria occupies a prominent place globally. If we fail to get it right in Nigeria, the black race is doomed. We all must declare our resolve to double our energy towards achieving the aim of revolution for the country.”

Onovo in his address said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had failed and therefore called for the resignation of President Buhari just like former British Prime Minister, Theresa May, resigned after the Brexit issue.

He said: “I am not satisfied with the current state of the country now. The country has the worst police globally. We understand how herdsmen have become the greatest threat overtaking Boko Haram.

“The Buhari and APC government has failed and the leader of the government must resign the way Theresa May resigned as Prime Minister of Britain over Brexit issue.”

Also speaking, Aborishade, a lawyer who is the pioneer National Secretary of NCP, said they would do their best to ensure that Nigerian citizens enjoy the tenets of democracy.

He also called for the immediate release of Sowore and all other detainees.

He said: “There is no offence protesting in the country. The constitution permits any one to revolt against any policy that affects them. Therefore, I demand that Sowore and others should be released by the government.

“Nigeria has been turned to prison. We will ensure that the country citizens enjoy the tenets of democracy. The law is taller than the president. I reject to live in any society that is governed by the whims and caprices of the president and not the constitution.”

In his address, Seun Kuti, son of the late Afro beat star, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, said that: “Until the people of Nigeria are ready to save themselves, no one will safe them. We all have the right to peaceful protest. We must demand for the release of Sowore today.”

Also speaking, Co-Convener of #RevolutionNow, Seni Ajayi, said they had nothing to fear, adding that they were prepared to give it what it takes to continue their demands for good governance based on the five core values of Coalition for Revolution.

A former NCP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Ven. Funsho Awe said: “Things are very bad in the country now. Since we have realised these, we must correct it. It is easier to correct things during election, but the case is not like that in Nigeria. I think it is time for us to have revolution in Nigeria now.”

