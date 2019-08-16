Rewane: Insecurity fuelling expenses for corporates

Political insecurity is fueling increased logistics costs in the country, New Telegraph has learnt.

Analysts at Bismark Rewane-led Financial Derivative Companies (FDC),while counting the economic cost of political insecurity in the country, said it had fuelled increased logistics costs, and also reduced profitability for corporates.

In its latest report, the analysts said the security challenges ranged from communal/tribal clashes to kidnapping and armed robbery, among others, adding that insecurity had increased the possibility of businesses passing the cost burden to consumers.

They noted that logistics costs as percentage of total costs had risen to 53 per cent, adding that the cost emanated partly from diesel price and higher insurance premium on kidnapping risks.

People’s response to security challenges, FDC’s analysts said, had led to increase in air travel relative to road travel.

For business owners, they said some of the businesses had been shutdown, while other relocated their office premises.

“Farmers have fled their farms, resulting in wastage and losses,” the analysts said.

For this purpose, they stated that policy makers had increased security checkpoints.

On what would be the impact of Brexit on Nigeria, the analysts said it would increase capital flows into emerging economies such as Nigeria, while the interest rate cut in the United States (US) would boost US economic growth and reduce unemployment.

Still on impact of Brexit, they said: “Higher employment suggests a possible increase in remittances from Nigerians that reside in the US,” and cocoa and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices would reduce government’s revenues.

The experts said the impact could be limited by the fall in import prices of wheat, corn and sugar, while widening trade imbalance between Nigeria and China.

Presently, they stated that China accounted for 21.3 per cent of Nigeria’s imports and 0.2 per cent exports, adding that currency depreciation would make Chinese goods cheaper.

Besides, they said it would lower import bill to at least five per cent, encourage dumping, but that it was negative for infant domestic industries and that Nigeria’s reserves held in yuan would lose value in US dollar terms.

It has been held that a hard-Brexit would be detrimental to both the UK and global economy.

On Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth for 2019/2020, the analysts are of the opinion that growth would remain lackluster.

They listed major risks to growth to include power shortages, tight credit conditions and huge infrastructural deficit, which is in the tune of $300billion.

The analysts decried rising unemployment rate, which they said has been trended upwards since 2015, adding that it has been projected to increase further.

They stated that youth unemployment has mirrored the trend, adding that reduction in discretionary income has dampened consumer spending.

On Forex market outlook, analysts from FDC foresaw naira depreciate to N362/dollar – N363/dollar due to increased liquidity.

According to them, demand pressures would increase in August/September due to payment of tuition by international students.

They disclosed that volatility in oil prices could have a negative impact on external reserves.

Like this: Like Loading...