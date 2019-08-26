Rivers community celebrates as NDDC restores electricity

T

he people of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State at the weekend trouped out in their numbers to celebrate the restoration of electricity to their community by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Isiokpo was agog as members of the community staged a festive rally to thank the NDDC for re-connecting them to public power supply after two and half years of power outage from the national grid.

Speaking on behalf of the community, John Tasie, a retired civil servant, commended the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa and the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr. Chris Amadi, for fulfilling the promise they made to the people of Isiokpo to give them electricity.

Tasie also lauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for making deliberate efforts to develop the Niger Delta, acknowledging that the impact of NDDC was being felt in the region. He said: “It is heart-warming that Isiokpo and other communities in Ikwerre Kingdom can now enjoy stable electricity, courtesy of the NDDC.”

“There is no better way to demonstrate our feelings and gratitude to NDDC than by a public rally like this, which also coincides with our annual wrestling festival.”

The crowd of community leaders, youths and women moved round the town singing songs of joy and displaying placards with different messages. Some of them read in part; “President Buhari, Ikwerres are happy with you and NDDC; ‘Thank you Nelson Brambaifa and Dr Chris Amadi, aka ‘Light;’ ‘Thank you NDDC for re-kindling our hope,” among others.

