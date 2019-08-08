Rivers: Teenage kidnapper killed in shootout with police

Policemen working in collaboration with vigilantes yesterday shot dead a notorious kidnapper terrorising the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road at Ndele community in Rivers State.

The suspected kidnapper, Sunny Wovodo aka Abacha (19), had been declared wanted by the state government and a bounty placed on his head alongside 31 others following the 2018 New Year Day massacre at Omoku community that was carried out by Don Waney.

Wovodo and two of his comrades in crime were found in a taxi armed and heading to Port Harcourt but were intercepted at Ndele Junction on the East-West Road by Rundele Odege Security Planning Advisory Committee (ROSPAC), a vigilance group working with security operatives to provide security for travellers.

A source said that after the vigilantes found Wovodo, who had been in hiding following the war against kidnapping launched by the Emuoha Local Government Area, they alerted the police.

The teenage kidnapper was reportedly killed during an ensuing shootout between his gang and the police.

A resident of the community disclosed that Wovodo had carried out some major kidnappings along the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road and had moved about freely without fear of arrest until ROSPAC emerged.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the killing, said that the kidnapper was killed yesterday morning by policemen at Ndele Junction on East-West Road.

A few days ago, kidnappers attacked a bus load of passengers at Rumuodogo on the East-West Road but three of the kidnappers were shot dead and the passengers rescued by security operatives.

Also, last week, security operatives killed another notorious kidnapper, Goodluck Ovouna at Egamini, at Ndele on the East-West Road, while some of the kidnappers that made travelling a nightmare for passengers have taken flight due to manhunt by security operatives.

Governor Nyesom Wike recently launched Operation Sting to fight criminal elements and reduce crime, including kidnappings, cult clashes, killings, armed robbery.

Government’s attempt to launch the Neigbourhood Watch to fight insecurity was stopped by the Nigerian Army.

