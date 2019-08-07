RMAFC constitutes standing committee on revenue formula

The aggressive push to make the North join league of oil producers through commercial oil discovery in Chad Basin and others received a boost yesterday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) rallied the Nigerian military into the imminent re-launch of oil search in the troubled basin and other regions.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who expressed the NNPC’s preparedness to re-enter and commence full operations at the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs, sought holistic military support for the protection of its workforce and high-tech equipment.

Kyari made this submission when he led top management of NNPC on a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, in his office in Abuja.

Due to the security challenges in the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs, NNPC had not been able to mobilize fully to those areas of its important operations.

“I am visiting the Chief of Defence Staff as my first port of call following my appointment to seek the support of the armed forces to help NNPC in re-entering the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Troughs to enable us carry out our mandate for national development. Your support in terms of providing full security for staff and equipment is critical to us,” Kyari said.

He added that the Corporation equally required the military to intensify efforts in the protection of NNPC’s pipelines and Right of Way (RoW) across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Kyari stated that NNPC was seriously challenged due to the nefarious activities of pipeline vandals, petroleum products thieves and other economic saboteurs that breach the operations of the Corporation in various parts of the country.

The GMD recounted the significance of NNPC’s contributions to the national economy, saying the Corporation’s synergy with the military was critical to the wellbeing of the nation’s economic lifeline.

Responding, General Olonisakin described NNPC as a strategic Corporation that would be given full military support to enable her deliver on her mandate to the Nigerian people.

“It is imperative for the Armed Forces and NNPC to collaborate and synergize for the benefit of the country going by their various strategic roles to the nation. The Armed Forces operations, code named ‘Operation Wase and Operations Delta Safe,’ along with other operations, were geared towards protecting pipelines and various oil and gas facilities,” Olonisakin averred.

He said the visit of the GMD would further bolster the various operations to secure the oil and gas installations, adding that the military had devised several strategies to stem the tide of pipeline breaches in the country.

The geologists and consultants to NNPC had earlier deserted the exploration site and they have refused plea for them to return.

Over N30 billion had been expended for the 30 years preliminary works on the site and the refusal to return to site by consultants, including the three lecturers of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) abducted on July 25, 2017 by Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, had also heightened criticism by financial experts who saw the adventure as a waste of time and resources.

The search for oil in Nigeria’s Chad basin, which is adjacent to Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad, had been on for three decades.

Dolapo Oni, an energy finance analyst at EcoBank, who was not impressed by development at Chad basin, told this newspaper last year that 23 oil wells had earlier been drilled with no commercial discovery.

NNPC, Oni said, had spent quite some time prospecting for oil in that region to no avail and needs to consider deploying the funds to developing reserves in other parts of the country – offshore Lagos, onshore Ondo, Southeast of the Niger Delta – areas where there are less security issues or spend the funds on creating infrastructure to provide alternate routes for oil and gas fields to move their products when facilities are damaged.

