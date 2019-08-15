Rohr drops Akpeyi for Ukraine friendly

Iheanacho, Ajayi, Ebuehi return

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has dropped goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from his squad for international friendly with Ukraine scheduled for Dnipro Arena on September 10.

Akpeyi was Super Eagles first choice at the 2019 African Cup of Nations but his place in the team for the tie with Ukraine has been taken by Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who got his first international call up.

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi who were dropped at the eve of the last AFCON were also handed a return to the team for the friendly. Right back Tyrone Ebuehi who missed the tournament due to injury was also in the 23-man list released on Wednesday.

The German tactician also dropped midfielder John Ogu and picked Joe Aribo from Glasgow Rangers, Scotland for the first time.

Skipper Ahmed Musa will lead the squad and new Everton winger Alex iwobi will also play a part in the tie.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze have also been called.

Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.

23 EAGLES FOR UKRAINE FRIENDLY

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun

