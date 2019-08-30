Arts & Entertainments
Roles in films influence our fake lifestyles – Omowunmi Dada
Omowunmi Dada is an award-winning actress, model, aspiring filmmaker, presenter, voice-over artist and television personality. She is popularly known for movies like ‘Omugwo’, ‘Somewhere in the Dark’, and popular television series, Jemeji. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Ogun State-born thespian bares her mind on sundry issues, including fake lifestyle, politics
Acting or dancing, which one of them came first? Why?
I would say dancing came first, because as far back as when I was in primary school I was in Igbo cultural troupe, and when I was in secondary school, I was in Yoruba cultural troupe. I didn’t even think that I was going to be an actor at that particular time. I just love the cultural dances, and I love art as well; I loved poems, and things like that. So, yes, I would say dancing came first, but now, acting has taking a better part of the love for art.
Did you actually set out to become an actress? Why?
As far back as when I was young, I didn’t think I was going to be an actor. I wanted to be a lawyer at some point, until I realised that the fire of the creative part of me was highly inflamed and it was taking over almost everything that I was doing. So, I thought I was going to be a lawyer, and I just realized that I was always artistically inclined; and it was more passionate for me, it was more effortless for me. And when it was time to go to the university, I just decided to pick Creative Art straight up. I knew exactly what I wanted, and that was it. And there has been no regret so far…
What is it about acting that got you hooked in the first place?
I loved storytelling; I loved the way you get to become somewhere else entirely, someone different from you. I also loved the way the audience can quickly suspend their disbelief, watching you, and you have the ability to make them think that you are the person they are watching, and they are seeing you in all the character flaws – weakness, strength and everything. Also, I got hooked to acting because I could see that it helped to understand the psychology of the next person, such that you are aware that this person you are seeing might probably be going through all sort of things.
You were part of the MTV Shuga All-Star cast… How was it?
Yes, I was part of MTV Shuga Naija Season Four, and it is one experience I really won’t forget in a while. I had audition for MTV Shuga Naija Season Two, I think, and I had gotten into the final stage when it was between myself and lady and the lady got picked. I had always watched MTV Shuga Naija and I had always wanted to be part of the story process, most especially because of what it represents, because of the amount of information it dishes out to youths. And, most importantly, I have come to realize that a lot of people out there are misinformed about a lot of things. So, I have always wanted to be part of MTV Shuga, and when the opportunity came for this season, I was super excited to be part of the cast. Filming was beautiful, you can tell from the kind of content that they create, from the quality. From what it looks on television, you can tell that it is of high quality. And I got to experience it, the director, everybody, and most importantly this season is titled ‘Choices’. And you get to realize that the choices you make are dependent on you, and you have to get ready to face the consequences of the choices you make. Also, it let us know that certain things happen to people in life but it is not the end of their lives; and the society needs to shun stigmatisation, especially when things happen to people that is quite beyond their control, and also understand that people are going through things and they would need your support, not for you to castigate them. We also get to see how people who have been involved in domestic violence get to live a good life afterwards, the journeys of people who certain things have happened to, the journey of reinventing themselves. It was a beautiful experience.
You featured in the popular television series, Jemeji. How has it been?
Yes, I featured in the series called Jemeji. I played the role of Folake Adeoti. It is one of my favourite characters. I say it that everyone needs a friend like Folake, she is super brilliant, very inquisitive, but she is a super loyal friend. I love the twist to the character and to the story. It was created by Victor Sanchez Aghaghowa, who is the executive producer. It was created for MNet Africa. We shot 260 episodes. It was a fictional work set in Badagry.
It definitely came with a lot of challenges, but it was such a beautiful experience. We shot for one whole year, 260 episodes. Every day, we will go to set, and experience the beauty of the story, actors energies, filmmakers oneness. It was such a beautiful experience. Jemeji is one television series I will never forget, and the Folake character, I absolutely love her, absolutely.
What is your opinion about fake lifestyles by entertainers?
A lot of people are of the opinion that if you fake it, you will make it. I won’t blame the audience but when you see an actor playing the role of an influential person or a very rich person on television, many times, in the mind of the audience, because they believe that what they are seeing is the actor’s real life, so they expect to see that amount of affluence when they see the actor as well. For me, be you, whatever it is, be you; be true to yourself. Let your work be different from your personal life; and let your personal life be different from your work. But then, people are different, we have to understand that as well.
Which of the movies you featured in gave you the break as an actress?
I don’t know particular. I can’t say exactly which one of them gave me the break, because some people already knew me from television series I featured in, some from a few films that I had done, but I know that Omugwo which was produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, and which showed at the cinemas appealed to a bigger crowd. So, if I have to pick, I would say, maybe, Omugwo, then I would also say Jemeji, which was particularly showing every day, so people got to see me every day on their television screens. So, I would say Omugwo and Jemeji.
How would you describe yourself?
I am a go-getter, someone who wants to add value to the world, who wants to see the world become better, starting with the next person beside me.
What is your projection in the next 10 years?
Be a more household name, by God’s grace; have my own production outfit; make films for the world; and feature in Hollywood films.
What is your take about love and marriage?
Love is a beautiful thing; love is awesome. My friends call me ‘Miss Romanticism”. I love love, I love romance. Marriage is beautiful. Yes, it comes with its own challenge, no marriage is perfect. I am sure and certain that it will happen one day for me too
Any regrets?
No regrets. In life, I don’t regret anything. Yes, I have had a few challenges in the past, but I see everything as a learning process. So I like to look at the cup as ‘half-full’ as opposed to ‘half-empty’.
Any plans to go into politics? Why?
For now, I am not at politics at all, but maybe sometime later in life, because I love the truth is I want to see people live a better life; I want to help my community; I want Nigerians to live a better life. If going into politics will help me, why not?
Where do you see Nollywood in the next five years?
I am amazed by the growth of Nollywood in the last five years. However, we are still not where we want to be. But I believe that we are getting closer to where we want to be. And I hope there will be more collaboration with international bodies; I believe that in the next five years, there will be more structures in the industry such that corporate bodies and organisations can comfortably want to invest in the industry. I know that the quality of the content that will be churned out in the next five years will be way better than what we have now. The truth is we geniuses; we have amazing filmmakers who want to do great things, but financial constraints. So budget is really eating deep into our creativity. And I know that Nollywood generally will be better than what we have right now.
Have you been embarrassed? What happened?
Who hasn’t ever been embarrassed? The embarrassment became from a very nice place. I was in the market and a fan spotted me and wanted me to dance for them because she had watched me in a dance film. There was another one. I did a series called ‘Married to the Game’, directed by Walter for EbonyLife TV, and I played a character called Kenny Kaziru, a bad skinny nurse who was sleeping with a doctor. A fan walked up to me and said: ‘You are wicked, evil. Leave the doctor alone; leave him for his wife.’ People were watching us. My friend beside me had to calm the woman down, and explain to her that I am not like that, and that I am not the character, just an actor.
Inheriting people’s enemies makes you a fool, – Angela Okorie warns
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, seems to be throwing shade at someone or a group of people who inherit enemies of their friends just to prove their loyalty.
In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Okorie appeared to be sending a note of warning to people who decide to fight battles they have no business fighting, which at the end of the day make them look like fools.
In her post, the Cotonou, Benin Republic, born actress stated that when it so happens that two friends become enemies and their new friends inherit the enemies, the new friends look stupid as they usually don’t know what transpired between the former friends and have chosen to pick a side.
In such situations, some will advice for people to be neutral but for Okorie, it just means that people who live like that are fools and should be careful not to kill themselves for nothing.
She also added that they might also have chosen the wrong side and end looking even worse that the person who is waging war on their friend in the first in the first place.
Meanwhile, Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, has advised her fans and followers to live their lives to the fullest no matter what happens.
Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C, Tamer Hosny lead AFRIMA 2019 nominees’ list
African music definitive artiste, Davido; Nigeria’s contemporary music talent, Burna Boy; South Africa’s prolific rapper and producer Nasty C; and Northern Africa’s brilliant showman, Tamer Hosny have scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees’ List that has been released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday, August 25.
The Nominees’ List comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories comprising the Best Female and Best Male artistes within each of the five African regions were unveiled by the International Jury of AFRIMA during the World Media Conference held in Lagos, Nigeria on August 14, 2019, and broadcast live around the world on Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower Radio and Kennis FM.
The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R’n’B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall to other coveted categories such as ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.
Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the Diaspora.
Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul.
Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans’ Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for ‘Blow My Mind with Chris Brown’.
Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan’.
Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.
Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category), and South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with ‘Banomoya’ featuring Busiswa & TNS.
The 2019 main awards event scheduled for November 20 to November 23 will span four days packed with activities which include the 6th AFRIMA Welcome Soiree, the 6th Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour of the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.
Paul Okoye tackles police over ‘harassment of citizens’
Popular Nigerian recording artiste and dancer, Paul Okoye, has described the country’s police as a “bunch of illiterate fools” who are “busy disgracing” its citizens.
The singer, better known as Rudeboy, took to his Instastory, where he bared his opinion about the police after having reportedly shared videos featuring Nigerians who were perceived to have been brutalized by operatives of the force.
According to him, the police is undermining the global efforts of musicians, athletes, and celebrities like himself and bringing the country to disrepute as against the task with which the force has been saddled.
“While musicians and sportsmen and women and young entrepreneurs are making the country proud all over the world, Nigeria police are busy disgracing us. Bunch of illiterate fools,” Okoye wrote.
Okoye, a member of the now defunct Psquare group, appears not to be the only public figure that has made condemnatory statements about the country’s police in recent times.
In July, CDQ called for a total overhaul of the security outfit after he narrated how operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) threatened to shoot him and everyone in his convoy.
“This SARS/Police issue is getting out of hand. If they’re truly out to protect the lives of people, I think a total reform is needed. They are causing more damage than the good they’re meant for and using guns to threaten and extort the youth,” he said.
BBNaija 2019: Esther’s relationship with Frodd is a fraud – Mercy, Diane
It is no doubt that the ongoing romance between housemates Esther and Frodd is steadily causing a major buzz on social media and in the ‘Pepper Dem’ house as well. Recently, Nigerians reacted to the photo of Frodd washing Esther’s undies.
Fellow housemates, Mercy and Diane agree that Esther’s relationship with Frodd is only a strategy for her to remain in the BBNaija reality show.
After the last eviction show, Esther changed the dynamism of her game strategy when she told Ebuka that she has gotten to know Frodd and as such a change in the course of their relationship.
Mercy who expressed her displeasure over the way Esther toys with Frodd’s heart, had this to say: “Frodd is love, his type of love is too rare. Esther is acting just to be seen around him always”
She added that Esther does not deserve Frodd’s pure love.
Diane, who agreed with Mercy’s opinion on the matter, revealed how shocked she was to see Esther move on from liking Nelson to Frodd and has recently been hanging around him frequently.
Diane said: “Esther thinks that being in a relationship will get her more fans outside the House because she thinks the audience will appreciate couples more.”
This comes several weeks after Esther turned down Frodd’s relationship proposal, leaving him in tears.
Esther had made it clear to Frodd that she didn’t want a relationship and that they weren’t friends. Although she was gentle about it, it seemed to have wrecked Frodd so badly he couldn’t help but shed tears.
Still on BBNaija relationships, evicted housemate, Gedoni, set tongues wagging on social media after a recent interview he did went viral on the internet. In the video, he was alerted of how famous he had gotten on Instagram and then asked what message he would love to send across to Khafi in the Big Brother Naija show. Turning to the camera, he apologised to her for not standing up for her when he should have, and then ended the message by confessing his love for her.
Celebrating Soyinka, Fagunwa and Yorùbá artistic heritage
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wolé Sóyínká has long been the preeminent scholar on D. O. Fágúnwà, the great Yorùbá-language writer two of whose books, The Forest of a Thousand Daemons (Ògbójúode Nínú Igbó Irúnmalè) and The Forest of Olodumare (Igbó Olódùmarè), he translated. To mark Sóyínká’s 85th birthday this year, the Fágúnwà Study Group celebrated the two writers’ association with an international conference themed “Wolé Sóyínká: Wolé Sóyínká, D. O. Fágúnwà, and the Yorùbá Artistic Heritage,” in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. It was the Group’s second international conference, following 2013’s “D. O. Fagunwa: Fifty Years On/D. O. Fagunwa: Aadota Odun Lehin Ti O Papoda,” which marked the 50th anniversary of his death and where Sóyínká gave the keynote lecture. TONY OKUYEME, who was in Akure for the four-day Conference, reports.
Soyinka and Fagunwa are without doubt, two foremost figures in twentieth-century Nigerian and African literary history. Soyinka remains the preeminent scholar, translator, and popularizer of Fágúnwà’s works. This is not just in terms of Sóyínká’s pioneer status in the enterprise but also in how influential his interpretations of Fágúnwà have been on subsequent efforts. Together and in the context of the expansive cultural and literary traditions they draw from, their work allows us to critically juxtapose and interactively explore key elements of modern African sensibilities and consciousness: orality and literacy, community and the individual, tradition and innovation, secularity and religion, freedom and unfreedom, ethics and aesthetics, the modern nation-state and its fragments, culture and politics, and antiquity and modernity. This was evident from the various, rich and stimulating presentations that creatively explored the theme: Wolé Sóyínká: Wolé Sóyínká, D. O. Fágúnwà, and the Yorùbá Artistic Heritage.
Organised by the Fágúnwà Study Group (FSG) and held from August 7 to 10, at The Dome (International Cultural and Event Centre), Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, the conference was partly sponsored by the Ondo State government. Significantly, the broad spectrum of the work of Wolé Sóyínká, winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, was the primary focus of this edition of the conference, in celebration of his eighty-fifth birthday. However, the conference examined both broad and specific intersections and elements of the two writers.
As renowned scholar, for Director/CEO, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Fágúnwà Study Group member and chair of the local organising committee, Prof. Tunde Babawale notes: “Their works seem to interact at several points, even though they wrote in two different languages. They both drank from the same cultural well. We are particularly motivated that these two literary figures have done a lot not just to promote the Yoruba artistic heritage but also Africa’s artistic heritage. To a large extent they have been able to raise a lot of issues about the positive aspects of our tradition.”
According to the chairman of the FSG Board of Trustees, Prof. Ropo Sekoni, their works seem to interact at several points, even though they wrote in two different languages. They both drank from the same cultural well.
“Primary language or medium notwithstanding, both foregrounded for philosophical exploration what Fagunwa offered as the imperatives of forward-tilting progress (ìlosíwájú) and upward escalation (ìdàgbàsókè) as chief driving forces of life and the artistic-narrative contemplation of same.
“Most significantly, questions in Fagunwa’s adventures are often charged with the task of obtaining from their journeys new templates for social living, new ways of being human, and ever novel ways of attaining the common good and coming to ever better approximations to it.”
Setting the note and tone for the conference was the screening of Tunde Kelani’s ‘Beyond Borders’ and ‘Sidi Ilujinle’, an adaptation of Soyinka’s play, The lion and the jewel, on Wednesday. The screening gave insight into the fact that the conference was going to be stimulating.
“It was Prof. Soyinka who inspired me to embark on the project. He (Soyinka) said, ‘TK, why not take a look at one of my plays? One of the simple plays.’ But when I started to take a closer look at ‘Lion and the Jewel’, trying to break it down, I discovered that it is not as simple as many people think. For me, it is more of poetry than prose,” said Kelani.
In the conversations that followed the screening of Sidi Ilujinle, a case was made that a proper reading of the flick could only be determined by an understanding of Africa’s cultural milieu, just as the need to interrogate the search for beauty, balance, proportion and conscientious use of materials was brought to the fore.
The conference was divided into seven panels — Culture Heroism and Militarism; Soyinka, Modernism and the Emergence of African Literature; Translation: Language and Culture Politics; Wole Soyinka and D.O. Fagunwa: Intersections; Monotheism, Polytheism and Modernity; Fágúnwà and the State in Africa: Writers in/ and Politics; Ethics and Aesthetics in Contemporary Yoruba and Nigerian Cultures — two roundtables — Art Freedom and Democratic Values and The State of Soyinka’s Studies: Notes, Experiences and General Conversation — and two keynotes by Prof. Adeleke Adeeko and Prof. Moradewun Adejunmobi.
In his paper titled, Myth, and Rationality in the Dramaturgy of Soyinka and Brecht, Prof. Chima Anyadike of the Department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, noted that “as myth focuses attention on intuitions, essence, and wholeness within the same symbolic order in its methods, rationality is devoted to dialectical changes in natural phenomena and continuous configurations of new possibilities.” According to him, both myth and rationality are at work in the dramas created by Soyinka and Brecht with one or the other given control in their respective plays. The products may be different but they provide interesting perspectives on the larger drama of existence. From the analyses of selected plays of these two playwrights, he believes that the “two perspectives are not mutually exclusive and so are often called upon by the same person as situations demand in a world, the beginning and end of which remain uncertain.”
Gbemisola Adeoti, a Professor in the English Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in his paper entitled, “The Furry-Bearded Being and the Beardless Butcher on a Rock Promontory: Notes on Soyinka’s ‘Breed of hybrid Humanity’ in Alapata Apata”, offers a critical reading of Wole Soyinka’s Alapata Apata, with the aim of illuminating further, the influence of Fagunwa’s narrative aesthetics on characterisation and setting in the play. He identifies an affinity between the protagonist, Alaba, the retired butcher and the enigmatic being called the Furry-Bearded one (Baba onirungbon yeuke) who dwells on the rock promontory in Fagunwa’s Igbo Olodumare (Soyinka’s In the Forest of Olodumare) Alaba is a satiric archetype through whom Soyinka censures the military’s misrule and disruptive domination of governance in post-independence Africa. Although Soyinka acknowledges drawing inspiration from comedic (awada) arts of Moses Olaiya Adejumo (Baba Sala) in Alapata Apata, the paper argues that Fagunwa also maintains a significant influence on the play and if given further attention, can yield a greater insight into its panoply of symbols, pun, burlesque, irony and other communicative devices of satire adopted by Soyinka. “Rock” is significant among symbols that feature in Igbo Olodumare. It is also accorded a notable hermeneutic import as the setting of Alapata Apata. Soyinka appropriates the “rock” trope to depict the imposing lordly height occupied by political elites (represented by General and Daanielebo) who have governed Nigeria in the post-independence years. This is apart from its deliberate punning on Nigeria’s seat of Presidential power in Abuja. The play shows that while in power, Military elites whom Soyinka refers to as “this breed of hybrid humanity”, tower above the rest of the society socially, economically and politically. The rock is, therefore, an iconic representation of cultural alienation and political power appropriated for the pursuit of personal benefits and unethical advantages.”
“The Praiser and the Praised: Panegyrics and Threnody in Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman” is the title of the paper by Adetayo Alabi, who teaches and researches African, African American, African Caribbean, and other world literatures and cultures in the Department of English at the University of Mississippi. The paper explored the interactions between the praise singer and Elesin and the consequences of their encounters for the threnodic essence of Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman. It also addressed the larger question of the traditional role of the praise singer in Yoruba society and discuss how the praise singer fulfills that role and propels the play’s conflicts.
Arinpe Adejumo, University of Ibadan, and Adeola Faleye, Obafemi Awolowo University, in their paper entitled, “Reflections on Sustainable Development Goals in D. O. Fagunwa’s Novels”, argue that “novels of Fagunwa’s tradition is distinct from other forms of Yoruba novels in style. Fagunwa makes use of metaphor and symbolic inanimate and animate archetypal objects to convey his messages. According to them, an eclectic approach that combines the archetypal and cultural models is used to examine how Fagunwa’s novels unearth and reflect the United Nations sustainable development goals. They acknowledged “Fagunwa’s use of cultural icons is a bid to reform the society”, and conclude that the novels of Fagunwa, though adventurous and offers a portrayal of the world of fantasy still have contemporary relevance.”
Tunji Azeez, Associate Professor of Theatre, Film and Cultural Studies at the Lagos State University, in his presentation entitled, Trees of Life and Forests of Death: A Spirito-Physical Reading of Six Yoruba Artists, notes that trees and forests are imbued with anthropomorphic, metaphoric and existential qualities and properties that make them regular characters and motifs in creative works across time and space.
According to him, in Yoruba oral tradition, “culture and cosmology, trees and forests serve different purposes from the physical to the spiritual as evident in the everyday life of the people.” He noted that in the animist world of these people, trees and forests interact constantly with humans just as some of them are believed to be once humans.
He said forests connote several things to the Yoruba; it is the sacred grove of the initiate; a hiding place for criminals; a home of spirits and ghosts; a hunting ground for survival; a sanctuary for the banished, needy and homeless; a place with abundant wealth; a place where courage is tested and; a place where life and death cohabit. It is, therefore, not surprising that Yoruba oral, literary and visual artists across generational divides employ trees and forests as motifs in their works.”
AFWL 2019: Rich, colourful African designs take centre stage
F
or two days the rich colourful African ethical designs took centre stage at the prestigious Freemasons Hall, 60 Great Queen Street, London, as this year’s African Fashion Week London show offered fashion lovers a rare collection of exotic designs.
The atmosphere was enhanced by this year’s addition of the Bluxe Luxury Boutique by EPG Media, Afrocentric luxury designers from the UK, South Africa, Seychelles and West Africa, including The Perfumer’s Story by Azzi Glasser, Vanessa Gounden, Ile Moremi, ESA (Enterprise Seychelles Agency) among others.
With no fewer than 55 designers and 47 exhibitors from across the globe, AFWL show was also attended by leading African Market Souk designers such as Liz John Black Fashion, Muhire, East African designer, Fatumahasha, Awa Kermel and emerging designer Cute Saint of West Africa.
This year’s AFWL has been a spectacular outing like no other with a number of progressive modifications to the existing platform. The show can be described as an unprecedented success and marking a monumental milestone for African fashion globally.
Its opening grand ceremony was laced with African splendour with rhythmic dancers, drums and colourful, ethical designs worn to welcome the queues of excited fashion lovers.
Founder AFWL, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, added spice and elegance to the panel of speakers in the Bluxe Business Forum hosted by EPG Media’s founder Joseph Farodoye. Other speakers were Simone Cipriani of the Ethical Fashion Initiative, Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi of DRC Congo, Deputy Mayor of Social Integration and Community Engagement Debbie Weekes-Bernard of the London Mayor’s Office, V&A Museum, Azzi Glasser, Vanessa Gounden.
From Nigeria were guest speakers such as Princess Adela Ogunwusi, who represented Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ojaja (II) Ooni of Ife, First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, and First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, among others.
Guests at the Bluxe Business Forum added that ‘it’s a refreshing, much needed addition’ to the already successful AFWL platform.
The AFWL raised catwalk to set a new tone as designers raised the bar showcasing collections across five catwalk shows. The first show on Friday had designers stealing the limelight. They included TIKZN Collective with more than 10 designers from South Africa including Laaste by EDI, House of Tommie and Urban Zulu. Friday afternoon’s show included brands such as Ife Clothing by Kunle Afolayan, Sherah, Thabied, which had fashionistas in a frenzy as they snapped to capture next seasons look.
Second day was overwhelming and the show started with Sister by Eyoro and ended AFWL sponsor Da Viva presenting Arewa Fashion Creation and Queen Diambi of DRC Congo displaying remarkable collections. Before moving on to the evening catwalk shows, which were outstanding with designers such as Becca Apparel and Saraaya who had impressive designs, Gary Pie and Diane Carlton continued in this vein. However, Mary Martin London stole the 5pm show with a colourful male and female collection titled Blood, Sweat and Tears, inspired by the anniversary of 400 years of slavery.
AFWL 2019’s catwalk shows were fully sold out and the Saturday finale evening concluded the celebrity catwalk with live performances by soem artistes including AFWL 2019 Ambassador Shingai wearing featured designer Vanessa Gounden.
This session got a standing ovation from guests.
As the curtain drawn on Africa Fashion Week London 2019, organisers are promising fashion lovers that Africa Fashion Week Nigeria promises to be as amazing as the London show. Africa Fashion Week Nigeria will hold on December 14 and 15.
BBNaija (S4): Khafi wins N7.6m car
ENTERT (pix: Khafi attached)
Housemate, Khafi Kareem has won a 7.6 million Naira IVM Fox car in the ongoing BBNaija season four.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Khafi won the car prize during the ‘Proudly Nigerian’ challenge on Saturday.
The challenge, sponsored by Nigerian brand, Innosson Motors, tasked housemates to present their Nigerian stories and highlight the beauty of being Nigerian.
During the first round, housemates gave presentations on their Nigerian story, however, Khafi’s excellent and inspiring presentation got viewers emotional.
At the end of the first round, housemates were asked to pull ribbons attached to the Innosson car. Those who dropped the ribbons were disqualified.
After some housemates were distracted by pizza and noise, Khafi, Mercy, Cindy and Jackye were the last ones standing.
The other women eventually dropped their ribbon, leaving Khafi to win the coveted prize.
Reacting to her win, Khafi said she loved the red colour and the car would be her first.
Fans have taken to social media to congratulate her and pass remarks about her moving speech.
@Juliet_ said, “Congrats Khafi, a win well deserved. Proudly Nigerian indeed.”
@Miracle tweeted, “She was the first that entered into that car and blow the horn of the car, she had one of the best speech, she is the deserving winner, kudus baby girl, I am happy u won.”
@Tessyme said, “She waz Determined from start.. And thanked God for her first car even before wining it. Am happy for her.”
@Chanty4 said, “Salute to the Nigerian spirit. Salute to Khafi. Congratulations to the last four. #BBNaijia #BBNaijaPepperDem.”
Mayor of Cincinnati honour, very humbling for me – Adewale
Award winning Nigerian artist and a Young African Leader, Kunle Adewale, was earlier in the month honoured in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. A graduate of Fine Art, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Adewale is the founder of Tender Arts Nigeria, a non-profit that positively impacts children, youth and adults with a focus on therapeutic art programs, art education, talent development and community development. The Mayor of Cincinnati, Mayor John Cranley, proclaimed August 2, 2019 “Kunle Adewale Day” in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.
He was honoured for his efforts as a trailblazing artist in the arts in medicine field and as the first International Artist in Residence of the Eyes of the Artists Foundation based in the city. For Adewale, who has extensive expertise in Arts in Healing, “being recognised and having August 2 proclaimed ‘Kunle Adewale Day’ is a demonstration of my passion for development work, servant leadership, continuous intercontinental partnership with diplomatic missions, global art institutions, professional arts in health organizations and my civic engagements through the arts.” ‘Kunle Adewale Day’ is dedicated to service to humanity through creative engagements in communities across Cincinnati, Ohio and Nigeria. According to him, a day like this is a reminder
Ex-beauty queen, Stephanie Cole, delves into fashion
Ex Nigerian beauty queen, Stephanie Cole, has added yet another niche to her towering brand as she recently delved into the fashion business. ‘DVNX FIT Limited’, a unisex fashion brand, that caters to all body sizes and shapes. The graduate of International Studies and Diplomacy from the University of Benin revealed that her love for fashion and the quest to always appear dapper inspired her to own a fashion brand.
She said: “One unique thing that set us apart is the fact that we cater all body sizes as this is not usually common in a typical Nigeria fashion brand where they only provide outfits for the slim body type leaving out the curvy ones’ with DVNX Fit limited, we appreciate all body types and the more reason why our clientele are both sexes.”
Speaking about life as a beauty queen, Stephanie noted that in 2011, she won the Sisi Oge Cultural Beauty Pageantry after which she contested for the Face of the World Nigeria in 2014 and emerged winner. She represented Nigeria at the Face of the World International, Birmingham, UK and emerged winner as well. Recounting her story to stardom, she said; “Life as a beauty queen has not been all rosy at times; there were challenging moments, which I never allowed to slow me down and they were moments I felt like I still wanted to do more pet projects that these beauty pageant platforms had bestowed upon me. For instance, it was as a result of one of my pet projects that I established my first business, Divanexie Signatures’ in 2012, an interior decoration and general supplies company.”
Interestingly, Stephanie is an actor, commercial model, AutoCAD & Archicad professional and one of the brains behind a non-governmental organisation; Women for Leadership and Development Initiative- a movement meant to help in reducing women vulnerability and dependency in all spheres of life, to motivate and develop women by promoting their participation in all areas and sectors, to build stronger economies, improve their quality of life and bring gender equality with equal amount of opportunities.
My movie, You and I, almost sent me to early grave –Saheed Balogun
Ace actor and filmmaker, Saheed Balogun, remains an interviewers’ delight any day. The respected thespian in this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA addressed nagging issues plaguing the movie industry, rested the age-long feud between him and his ex-wife, Faithia Williams and recounted how piracy almost cost him his life.
Congratulations will be in order for a thespian like you who has been around for over three decades, what has been staying power?
In all honesty, there’s absolutely nothing keeping me but God. It’s the God factor and this glory isn’t one I can share. He gives me inspiration all the time and He abides with me through every assignment commissioned.
At some point you became a trendsetter; you were the first person to produce a two-member cast movie; you produced all Caucasian movie which starred only you as the black in the project and a few other novel ideas that people celebrated. What happened to your trend-setting agendum?
The all Caucasian movie you spoke about was titled ‘You or I’ and it was after that project that I decided to take a break as I was no longer sure of where the industry was heading. I cannot live fake life to impress anyone. It doesn’t make sense for me to make N50million and start creating the impression with people that I’ve made N500million. I’m just taking a deserved break for a little longer before I know my next move.
How was the experience commercially?
That movie was the project that set me back terribly. After spending millions touring four countries, spending money, traveling with a crew and so on, it got pirated. That experience almost sent me to early grave because my account was empty, I was almost running mad because there was nobody to help. So, after that, I decided to take everything easy.
How did you waltz out of that despair?
It’s God in capital letters. It’s only because He said, “son, you still have a mission” and I said okay, ‘you’re not a man that you should lie.’
Are you working on any movie project at all?
Yes, I’m working on a small movie now titled ‘White.’ The movie just basically tells you that whatever you teach your children is a lead and may save you in the future.
You no longer feature in most commercial movies unlike before. Is there a drought of scripts coming your way?
On the contrary, the scripts are coming and I check them, it’s just that we tell the same story in 15 ways. Well, I may start considering some scripts and give them a shot. But you see I’m not comfortable with repeating the same thing and I see new guys coming up too. So, I said let me take a little break and see what these guys have got.
Nobody can tell Saheed Balogun’s story like you’d do yourself; how did you feel the first time ever that you’d appear before the camera?
Was it a feeling of excitement, did you fidget- what really was the experience like? I remember very well how the passion was all over me and I almost overacted. That’s more than 30 years. It was all TV series then in Lagos and back in Ilorin. There were no home videos then. with the advent of home videos, I did Ori Apere, City Girls, Omo Daddy and many others. But I was like a lion then always ready to roar.
Is there a time you can really call a career-defining moment in your foray into professional acting?
I’d alw a y s give i t t rin where everybody knew me as Mallam Mai Suya. I was on TV and I kept thanking God, but I was looking for the national attention then. I came to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Hajia Hawau was the writer of Winds of Destiny and they were doing marathon auditions. I came for the first to the fourth round of audition. Ahmed Adio just held my hand said let’s go. The guy who was doing the auditions kept saying there were too many people here, but Adio insisted that even if it was one scene, they should give me and they would never regret. So, the way I did just that one episode got the attention of the Director General of NTA who asked how come you assigned this guy to just one episode? The role was so brief that it was about 55 seconds. In the play, they were supposed to give me a wife but they didn’t. I came in, threw my lines to everybody and angrily left. The man was highly impressed at the dexterity of my acting and he exclaimed- who is this guy who spat this fire and you said he appeared only in one scene? No way! So, the guy who was supposed to play Mallam Buka was in Jos and had become too busy, they were to shoot second episode, they waited for him because they were to shoot on Sunday, he didn’t come on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Dan Emene just said, let’s give this guy a trial; can you play Mallam Buka? I answered in the affirmative. They just gave me the turban, Dan Emene, then left and was at one corner thinking of what to do, he then heard the voice of a guy and said, okay, maybe Saheed shouldn’t do the role, the guy who spoke just now should be allowed to try it. They said no, the voice was Mr. Saheed’s. He said the same Saheed? We have a cast already. And that was how I made the first national limelight because everybody was always waiting for my part every Sunday.
Could you recall any experience when you wished you were never an actor?
After enjoying the glitz of limelight, there was a day we had a little argument and I opened a newspaper and saw that I had been written about as a woman beater. They said I fought and beat the lady in question on Sunday. It was the same lady that was alleged to have been beaten that found the paper and brought it to me. She said your friend wrote this about us? And people started calling from right, left and centre. I was shocked and embarrassed. It was there and then the same lady and I went about explaining to people that what was reported about us never happened. At a point, I parked my car at a junction and asked myself- can I at least look for another job to do apart from acting? I looked at the paper then and what I saw about myself was the first man to produce the first two-cast movie in Africa, the first to do all-Ankara wearing movie and so on. Is this how I’m going to be celebrated? I felt like quitting. It was then that the late Adunni Bankole and Remi Adiukwu-Bakare sat me down and told me, ‘son, in life there’s always a storm, the ability to weather it and not chicken out is what makes you a man. Are you a man or a woman?’ I said I was a man and they said, then you have to get going. They asked me what my next project was and I responded that I was going to do an all Caucasian movie where I would be the only black character and they gave me the encouragement to go ahead
Social media does almost in equal measure, good and bad, to those who throw up their all on the platform. What’s your take posting all one’s achievements on the social media platforms?
I’m just going to advise that people should be very careful because 40 years after, internet will never forget. It will bring history back. So, we should be what we say to promote ourselves. I also go once in a while to the social media to do stuffs, but these days, it’s sad that it’s killing the creativity of youths. Many of them waste time there doing nothing really profitable. Social media is fun but it can also be the highest form of distraction. If you see the white man, he can use a phone for five years, it’s mostly black people that keep changing phones now and again. The seriously developing countries trying to get away from the third world countries first ban all these distractions because they’re striving to meet the super world powers. In North Korea, you don’t even mess around there as small as they are. That’s why they are mighty. It’s a total distraction and it’s affecting our youths adversely. You’d even see some of our musicians messing up the whole place with bad music they churn out.
For the first time in a long time, you and your ex-wife, Faithia Williams, agreed to act together even as a couple in a movie. Many had thought since your marital squabbles were unresolved you would never even see eyeball to eyeball. Are you back as husband and wife?
We have settled, we shot a movie, please move to the next question.
The next question is that are you back as husband and wife after the long fight?
I insist that I don’t want any family related questions. Move or we’d stop the interview. I have a son, we have children that are reading, it’s my private life. Next question please. If you ask family question I’d stand up from here.
Okay, let’s discuss your movie project… Fantastic!
I have about three to four street movies, but these days I want to call myself to order on the street thing, because there’s a lot of things going on in the society. The current one I’m doing is titled ‘White’ and I want to do another one that will be titled ‘Whose Fault’. This revolution we’re screaming shouldn’t happen after the election. Like the movie I’m doing, ‘Whose Fault,’ my idea of revolution there is; ‘don’t collect rice, money or anything at all from politicians before voting them into power’. If you want to contest, we should ask you where you are coming from, why do you want to contest, what do you have to offer?’ Once we hear your story and see you can’t really solve the problems you meet on ground, we’d kick. And if we vote you into power and you start messing up, we’d revolt again. People collected so much from politicians and the wrong people got elected into office. I can’t start crying over spilt milk. In the movie, the message is for the society. I did one movie titled ‘Scourge,’ the story was to discourage our youths from drug abuse. We should begin to find ways forward for our dear nation, we have nowhere else to call home.
Well, one would think because of the monumental loss you suffered after your movie was pirated, by now you should consider the commercial viability of any other work you do…
Since people have been in that National Assembly, what bills have they passed to prevent piracy and protect the movie industry? Tourism and cultural exchange can fetch us a lot more than oil and gas. They say that in 2040, we’d move away from oil and will start using alternative power, where is the structure we have to ensure that happens here in Nigeria? But you’ve had a few colleagues in the state and national assemblies. You’ve had Rotimi Makinde in the House of Representatives; couldn’t he have lent a voice? Structuring of the entertainment industry has got to happen at the federal level. But Rotimi Makinde was in the committee for petroleum. If you are not in a committee that oversees a particular segment you can hardly influence anything. You can only suggest and if you talk too much they’d ask you to mind what your committee is saddled with. He tried, but a tree cannot make a forest. This man came and screamed to us, he gave us names and he was the first person to come and tell us, stop marching in your states. These are not state laws, we’re waiting for you in Abuja. But the people who were challenged to do the march, did we go? We’re here waiting for one Jesus to come and solve our problem.
If you were not an actor, what else do you think you would have done successfully in life?
I would have been a preacher of God’s words.
As a Christian or a Muslim?
I can be anyone propagating the gospel of God Almighty.
