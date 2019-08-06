Sports
Rooney to join Derby from DC United in Jan
Former England captain Wayne Rooney will join Championship club Derby County as a player-coach in January from MLS side DC United.
The 33-year-old forward, who is Manchester United and England’s all-time record goalscorer, will join the Rams on an initial 18-month contract.
He signed for Washington-based DC from Everton in July 2018 and has scored 23 goals in 41 league games.
“I’m sure I can make a big contribution,” said Rooney.
Rooney has agreed to join Derby despite having more than two seasons left on his deal with DC United.
“While the decision to move home was a tough one, family is everything to us and we make this change to be closer to the ones we love back in England,” he added.
“I am very excited about the opportunity Derby County have provided me with. I am looking forward to joining [Derby manager] Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.
“I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County, working with both the first team and academy.”
Derby, who started their season with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield on Monday, are under the management of former Netherlands midfielder Cocu after Rooney’s former England team-mate Frank Lampard left for Chelsea last month, reports the BBC.
Cocu described Rooney’s arrival as an “exciting prospect” and has “no doubt he will have a positive impact right across the club”.
“The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the academy,” said Cocu.
“To have a player with his leadership, skill, experience, character and work ethic will be huge for us.”
Sports
Joshua: I need to get my passion back
Anthony Joshua says he is determined to get his “passion” back for boxing ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.
The British heavyweight lost his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles with a shock defeat by Ruiz on 1 June.
That was the first professional loss of Joshua’s career and the 29-year-old is desperate to prove it was a one off.
“I feel strong enough and I feel I can correct my wrongs,” Joshua told Sky Sports.
“I need to be around as many boxing people as possible because right now I need to soak in the experience and knowledge – and get that passion back.”
Joshua’s first bout with Ruiz took place at Madison Square Garden in New York and was the Briton’s first fight in the United States.
His promoter wants the rematch to take place in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium, but Ruiz has insisted he does not want to fight in the UK, reports the BBC.
“It doesn’t matter to me where it is,” Joshua said.
“I would love it to be in Cardiff but it’s going to be on neutral ground, Ruiz is the champ so he will make some calls in that situation but I’m going to battle for it to be in the UK because it’s my stomping ground.
“Walking out in Cardiff in front of 70, 80, 90 thousand people screaming and rooting for you to win, that type of energy that goes through your body is unstoppable and I think that could give me the little bit of edge I need to win those belts.”
Sports
FIFA U-20 Women’s W’Cup: Lagos may get two centres — Coordinator
The Lagos State Government’s investments in sports infrastructure may have paid off as the Coordinator of the Bid for Nigeria’s hosting of the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Mainasara Illo, has said that the state might likely get two slots for the competition.
Illo made the revelation at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on the sidelines of the four-day inspection of facilities and equipment by a FIFA inspection team.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FIFA five-man inspection team are in Lagos to supervise Nigeria’s expression of interest to host the 10th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup championship next year.
Illo said that since Lagos had the capacity to host two venues for the championships, such would be considered, adding that he was impressed with the facilities so far inspected.
“We had to put up a 968 pages of long essay for the hosting bid which FIFA went through before granting the request.
“FIFA has about seven to eight conditionality which must be met before granting the request which includes availability of venues, capacity to fill the stadium and management of the stadium.
“Others are the readiness of the state to host the competition, how the centres appreciate women football and other facilities such as hospitals and training pitches.
“Lagos is likely to have two centres, one on the island and another on the mainland, all the facilities inspected are up to the required standard,’’ he said.
Illo said that other centres in consideration are also up to the required standards, adding that the bid to include Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna had been stepped down.
“We also have other centres that we will visit, such as the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and Goodwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
“The bid to have the game in Kaduna has been stepped down for now maybe during the next inspection it might be considered.
“For Lagos, all the centres visited are good enough and for others, they will be ready before the competition starts next year,’’ he said.
One of the FIFA inspection team members, Sara Jane Booth, said that they were in Nigeria to assess the readiness of the country to host the 16-team World tournament.
“What we are here to do basically is to inspect the facilities, we know that Nigeria has massive support for football, so we are confident.
“We have visited different hotels, and facilities, because it involves a lot of processes,’’ she said.
The FIFA inspection team had earlier visited the newly reconstructed Onikan Stadium, a match venue, Campos Square Mini Stadium, Eagle Club and St. Nicholas Hospital.
The contingent also visited the Teslim Balogun Stadium, another proposed match venue, National Stadium Legacy Pitch, for training and the University of Lagos Sports Centre, also for training.
Other FIFA inspection team members are: Christopher Exley, Kliment Taseski, Rhiannon Ceirwen Martin and Heyral Kaj Jurgen.
Among the train for the Nigeria Football Federation are the President Amaju Pinnick, NFF 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, and NFF Executive Committee member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League Aisha Falode.
The team, which arrived in Lagos on Monday, is hosted by the top officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) led by the Executive Chairman, Kweku Tandoh and the Director General Oluwatoyin Gafar.
Sports
van Dijk: Maguire must handle pressure
Virgil van Dijk has warned Harry Maguire he must learn to handle the pressure that comes with being the world’s most expensive defender.
Maguire completed his £80m transfer from Leicester to Manchester United on Monday, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Van Dijk in 2018, reports skysports.
Van Dijk, whose reign as the most costly defender of all time lasted 20 months, has told Maguire: “The price comes with pressure but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United.
“It’s not easy to completely shut off all the pressure. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there.
“Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game. Get your qualities out on the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things.
“If opponents have a go during the game because you cost that much, what can you do? I’m not listening to them. It does not change anything in my head.”
Sports
Arsenal agree to sell Koscielny to Bordeaux
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell defender Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a fee of up to 5m euros (£4.6m).
The 33-year-old centre-back is having a medical on Tuesday before completing a return to France after nine years with the Premier League club.
Frenchman Koscielny had a year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners wanted him to stay.
But he asked for a free transfer and refused to travel on a pre-season tour, reports the BBC.
Sports
Ike Shorunmu to Rohr: Be decisive on Eagles goalies
Former national team goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has called on the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, to take a decisive position on the goalkeeping department of the team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the former goalkeeper coach of the team said the Manager has the final say on whether to change the current goalkeepers or continue with them.
There has been calls from several quarters in the country for the change in the personnel manning the post for the Super Eagles after their below par performance in recent games.
Francis Uzoho was the first choice at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but was dropped at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following poor form. Daniel Akpeyi took over as number one and Uzoho became number three.
Sad enough, Akpeyi himself was not convincing with Nigerians calling for new goalkeepers to be invited to the team ahead of the qualifiers.
With both Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa already above 30 years of age and only Uzoho still 20-year-old, Shorunmu said Rohr should try and invite younger goalkeepers into the team to either take over from the ageing ones or understudy them.
“The coach will have to take a decisive decision on the goalkeepers,” he said.
“He has seen them in training and also at match days, so he should be able to determine if they fit into his plans or there will be need to bring in fresh legs.
“I experienced similar situation as goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles while working with late Stephen Keshi, people were asking me to invite this or that goalkeeper, but what I was seeing in training was different from what people outside were seeing.
“He has seen them all and the most important thing is for him to take a decision and go with it. If he is okay with them, he can continue but even at that there is need to bring in fresh blood.
“It happened to me when I was the first choice for the team and Vincent Enyeama was brought in as my understudy, I have to leave the scene for him at some point. He struggled at the beginning, but at some point he became one of the best from the country, so we have to do that too for the current team.”
Sports
Ilorin to host GOtv Boxing NextGen 5
The fifth edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen (GOtv Boxing NextGen5) will hold is Ilorin, capital of Kwara State, on 29 and 30 August. This was announced in a statement by Flykite Productions, organisers of the programme.
The two-day programme, sponsored by pay television service provider, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, explained the organisers, was developed to unearth young and talented amateur boxers, aged between 18 and 25, who are desirous of turning professional.
Participants are required to take part in sparring sessions conducted by prominent boxing coaches, who will select boxers considered ready to move into the professional cadre. Boxers selected by the coaches will have their professional licences and free medical examination paid for by the sponsors as well as have the opportunity to fight in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.
The organisers also disclosed that registration forms for the programme are available free of charge at the Kwara State Boxing Association Office and Referees and Judges Association Office, both at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin; Akure Stadium Complex, Akure; Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta; Oyo State Boxing Association Office, Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos; and Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos.
This is the third time programme is holding outside Lagos since debuting in 2015. In 2017, it held at the Francis Aiyegbeni Boxing Gym in Ibadan. Last year, it held at Dunkin Pepper Gym of the MKO International Stadium Complex, Abeokuta. The first two editions held at the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym in Surulere, Lagos. Each of the previous editions attracted over a hundred boxers, out of which an average of 25 were considered ready to make the jump into the professional ranks.
Since its debut, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has helped many boxers rise to local and international prominence. Among these are incumbent West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who was discovered at GOtv Boxing NextGen 1 in Lagos. He went on to become the national champion before clinching the sub-regional title and is in line for the African Boxing Union (ABU) title.
Babatunde has, also, on two occasions, won the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night, respectively winning cash prizes of N2million and N1million attached to the award.
Other high-flying graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search are Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 15 and current national super featherweight champion; Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 18; Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Prince “Lion” Nwoye.
Sports
Gov Ihedioha tasks Heartland on success
Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha CON, has urged the Board and Management of Heartland Football Club, Owerri, to work hard to return the club to the zenith.
The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to enhance sports potentials of the state and to give the club the needed support to succeed.
He stated this when he received the club new coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, who was unveiled by the management of the club led by Chairman of the Board, Charles Ezekwem in Owerri, Monday.
Receiving the coach, the governor reminded him of the huge task and expectations of the teeming fans and the entire Imo people and charged him to among other things, instill discipline in the team which, according to him, is needed to take the club to high levels.
He said: “Imo is a sports loving state. You have an enormous challenge and the expectation from millions of fans of the club is to take the club to the next level. I therefore urge you to take advantage of the fact that we are desirous to return the club to winning ways.
“On our part as government, we shall endeavour to support you to succeed. We expect and believe that you are going to instill discipline and sanity in the club. As part of preparations for the new season, we have taken deliberate steps to renovating the Dan Anyiam Stadium, all geared towards encouraging your success and that of your team.”
And to the Board and Management of the club, the governor commended them for their ingenuity and efforts to take the club to enviable height, and urged them to remain diligent, patriotic and passionate towards the success of the club.
Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Board thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the success of the club and assured their commitment towards taking the club to continental competitions.
He disclosed that the choice and appointment of the new coach followed wide consultations with key stakeholders, stressing that they have no doubt that based on his experience and antecedents, he will succeed.
Also on his part, the new coach promised that his impact will be felt through the successes the club will record when the season resumes
Mr. Ilechukwu, who is also the current coach of the Nigeria under 23 Dream Team and former coach of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Football Club, MFM FC, said that his focus is to reposition the team in line with the policy of the state government to make lasting and positive impacts on sports and the state in general.
Members of the board and management present at the event include; General Manager of the club, Chidi Fortune, Mr. Henry Nwosu, Mobi Okparaku, Emeka Aso, Mr. Godson Onyenobi, Allwell Nwakali, Livy Njoku, Ifeanyi Ekwueme
Sports
Eleje sets sight on CAF Confed Cup win with Rangers
Rangers International of Enugu striker, Obinna Eleje, is looking forward to winning the CAF Confederation Cup title with the club as they begin their quest for the trophy when they join the championship in the Second Preliminary Round of the competition.
Speaking with AOIFootball.com, the former Enyimba goal poacher stated that his main target is to win the Confederations Cup for the Coal City side, adding that they are due for continental honours, hence, he wants to make an impact.
“My target is to win the CAF Confederations Cup, and possibly, the domestic title with Rangers,” he said.
“My coming here is not just to add to numbers, but to make a good impact with the team. It’s time for this great club to rule the continent, and we’ve got all it takes to actualize that.
“I appreciate the players and officials of this club for their warm reception when I came in; everyone here has been lovely. Their cooperation and support made me feel at home, I’m not having any issues settling down.
“We’re already living like one family. The encouragement I get from the players on the ground, gives me a lot of motivation.”
Sports
Chukwueze returns to Villarreal after break
Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has returned to his Spanish LaLiga side, Villarreal after helping the Nigeria side to win the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal in Egypt.
The former junior international was given an extended break after the championship and returned to training on Monday.
In a report on the Villarreal’s twitter handle, the club announced the arrival of the player who had a fantastic championship for his country.
“He’s here! @chukwueze_8 started his special #YellowsPreseason training program at the Training Ground after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” the post read.
He was a standout performer for Villarreal last season where he scored eight goals with three assistant and the club will be looking forward to him to continue from where he stopped last season.
Speaking about the expectation of Nigerians in the LaLiga in the new season, the LaLiga Delegate to Nigeria, Guillermo Pérez Castelló, said he looked forward to Chukwueze and other Nigerians to perform well in the league.
According to him, he monitored all Nigerians players playing in Spain when the AFCON was going on and was happy with their performances especially Chukwueze.
He added: “I paid attentive to our LaLiga players in AFCON because Nigeria is now my new home and I think we have beautiful presentation of them at the competition.
“The two Nigeria players, Chukwueze and Kenneth Omeruo scored goals and they were given man of the match award, which shows how extraordinarily strong we build players in Laliga. We trained them professionally and prepare them to get use to the top standard.
“We are looking forward to Chukwueze and others like Moses Simon to perform well this season because the LaLiga is one of the best leagues in the world.”
Sports
CHAN Eagles battle Togo in final playoff
Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will tackle Togo in a final playoff to the 2020 CHAN in Ethiopia.
The first leg will be played in the weekend of September 20 and 22 in Togo with the return game in Nigeria a week later.
The overall winners of this clash will advance to the tournament proper in Ethiopia in January.
This was after Togo piped Benin Republic 1-0 on aggregate in a qualifying match at the weekend.
The first leg in Benin was goalless before Togo sealed their qualification with a 1-0 home win on Sunday.
Nigeria eliminated Benin to qualify for the 2018 CHAN in Morocco, where they reached the final and lost against the hosts.
The CHAN is reserved for players who are based in their domestic leagues.
