Rotational governance’ll restore peace, says Kogi guber aspirant

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has said that the 9th National Assembly is poised to enact progressive laws that would promote inclusivity of all stakeholders in the democratic environment.

He also said that free, fair and credible elections were the only panacea to entrenching robust and vibrant democracy in the world.

Wase, made the declaration yesterday in his goodwill message at the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) 6th general assembly and symposium on inclusivity held in Abuja.

He said: “It is in this light that we reiterate our commitment as Parliament to make progressive legislations that will promote inclusivity of all stakeholders within the democratic community especially, women, young persons and the physically-challenged. Like the saying goes, ‘if you want to travel fast, travel alone.

“If you want to travel far, travel together.’ Therefore, if we must travel far and achieve much as a country, we must be willing to expand our democratic space and make it more inclusive to all and sundry.”

The deputy speaker noted that during the 8th Assembly, “the House was able to pass the Not-Too-Young-Run Bill, which aimed to give younger person’s opportunity to participate in our democratic process by lowering the eligibility criteria of age.

“The House also passed the Persons with Disabilities Bill, which established a commission to cater for the needs of persons with disabilities as well as ensuring equal access to opportunities for them,” he stated.

According to the deputy speaker, “It is pertinent to state that free, fair and credible elections are cardinal pillars of any robust and vibrant democracy in the world. That is why we, in the Nigerian Parliament, are working assiduously to continue to refine our electoral laws in order to achieve more credible electoral outcomes.

“Beyond credible elections, however, we also need to open up the democratic space in order to give more opportunities to persons who otherwise would be denied equal access and opportunity to political participation.”

He promised that; “The 9th Assembly is ever committed to expediting the consideration and passage of bills that will promote inclusivity. It is a testimony to such inclusivity that the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, recently appointed a physically-challenged, Abdulsalam Idowu, as Special Assistant on Special Needs/Equal Opportunities (the first in the history of the House). Idowu became physically-challenged at the age of three due to polio infection.”

“He lost his mother a year after he lost his legs to polio. Through sheer doggedness and determination, Idowu was able to get himself a good education that saw him attending Nigerian Law School and later called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016. Speaker Gbajabiamila in his former capacity as the House Leader, discovered Idowu and invited him to the floor of the House in 2017 for special recognition.

“It is also heart-warming to realise the presence of notable dignitaries from countries in the West African sub-region, especially members of parliament of these countries. It is noteworthy that in our midst today, we have the youngest female parliamentarian from Niger Republic as well as a female physically-challenged (virtually-impaired) member of parliament from Gambia. These are obvious testimonies to the growing democratic inclusivity within our sub-continent.”

