RUGA: Ohanaeze youths seek suspension of PDP BoT Chair, Jubril
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, yesterday told the oppositionPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its Board of Trustees (BoT)Chairman, Senator Walil Jubril for supporting suspended RUGA settlement for herdsmen proposed by the federal government.
Walil had openly declared that the suspended RUGA settlement forherdsmen would bring stability to the country and end incessantfarmers/herders clashes across the country.
But Ohanaeze youths in a statement issued by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide accused Walil of supporting the suspended Ruga to use it to intimidate and harass PDP governors in the Southern Nigeria to adopt the Ruga settlements in the South.
It reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is not partisan and will not dictate how PDP run their affairs, but it’s an open secret that PDP Botchairman, Senator Walil Jubril is engaging in anti-party activities, and PDP Governors Forum should facilitate the machinery to investigate his secret activities and do the needful through recommendation for the suspension of Senator Walil Jubril and relieve him of his position if found guilty based on his anti-party activities.
“We want to assure our Biafra agitators that there’s no proof anywhere that the South-East Governors have the intention of going contrary to their earlier resolutions adopted in their last Enugu meeting, to donate land secretly for the suspended RUGA settlements in the South-East, irrespective that we are calling on the South-East Governors to ensure they are not instigating uproar and civil disobedience through mingling into the affairs of self-determination of Biafra agitators.
“We should avoid anything that will bring declaration of State of Emergency in any State in the South East , and Urge South East Governors to allow the sleeping dog to rest, there’s no gain in using confrontation through State machinery against Biafra agitators, and plead on agitators no eschew violence and maintain non-violent posture of Biafra agitation.”
‘Plant extracts could control blood sugar’
In an effort to prevent high blood glucose increasing rapidly in populations worldwide from developing into full-blown Type 2 diabetes, a medical expert has recommended consumption of plant extracts.
According to a retired neurosurgeon in the United States (U.S.), Russell L. Blaylock, many different types of plant extracts called phytochemicals, in particular a class known as flavonoids could reduce blood sugar.
Such flavonoids include hesperidin, baicalein, naringenin, ginger, quercetin, curcumin, ellagic acid, kaempferol, silymarin, and resveratrol.
For instance, resveratrol is part of a group of plant compounds called polyphenols. They’re thought to act like antioxidants, protecting the body against damage that can put one at higher risk for conditions like cancer and heart disease. Resveratrol can be found in the skin of red grapes, but it can also be found in peanuts and berries.
These plants’ extracts could lower high blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance, the ‘Newsmax.com’ reported.
In general, blood glucose levels have been increasing rapidly in the populations across the world, most likely because of diets high in sugar and other high-glycemic foods and drinks.
This translates into a growing number of people, including children, suffering from prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to constitute Type 2 diabetes.
Related to the increase in prediabetes is the rise of insulin resistance, which is intimately linked to metabolic syndrome — a collection of symptoms characterised by hypertension, elevated blood lipids, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Some 70 per cent of those with prediabetes will eventually develop full-blown Type 2 diabetes.
However, Blaylock has recommended ginger, quercetin, silymarin, and resveratrol for populations, saying theyhave the greatest effect for lowering blood sugar.
He added, “When taking several of these, you have a very good chance of controlling blood sugar.”
Although, the mechanism by which these plants’ extracts lower blood sugar and correct insulin resistance is not fully understood, in most cases, it involves correcting biochemical defects at the level of the cell membrane, where insulin resistance occurs.
Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. The hormone insulin moves sugar from the blood into your cells to be stored or used for energy. With diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t effectively use the insulin it does make.
With Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas usually produces some insulin. But either the amount produced is not enough for the body’s needs, or the body’s cells are resistant to it.
Recent research has also shown that changing diet to consume plant-based extracts could rapidly change the mix of probiotics within the colon; this affects a person’s craving for high-sugar foods and high-glycemic carbohydrates.
Certain colon bacteria protect against wild fluctuations in blood glucose following a high carbohydrate meal. Unfortunately, those bacteria are not commercially available.
However, we do know that diets high in fiber enhance the growth of glucose-controlling bacteria, the ‘Newsmax.com’ reported.
Kidnapping, piracy threaten operations at Calabar, Warri, PH, Onitsha ports –FG
- Reps summon DSS, Customs, NNPC, CBN
The Federal Government has identified criminal activities including kidnapping, sea piracy, and armed robbery as some of the factors militating against the smooth and optimal operations of eastern ports in the country.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee to determine why the Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Onne, and Onitsha inland port complexes are not being put to maximum use.
Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC, Adamawa) has summoned the director general of Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi; the comptroller general of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd); the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari, to appear before it next Monday.
Testifying before the committee yesterday, the permanent secretary lamented that kidnapping, armed robbery and sea piracy were forcing operators to stay away from these ports.
He said this was coupled with multiple taxes imposed even by states and local governments.
“Piracy, kidnapping and armed robbery are responsible for the non-utilisation of the ports,” he stated.
According to Zakari, “Lack of synergy and cooperation among government agencies operating at the ports is also affecting the smooth running of these ports. NIMASA, NPA, the Navy and freight forwarders are not working together.
“There is no cooperation and we are one government and I don’t see why there should be conflict among these agencies. We need legislative support and backing of the National Assembly.”
Collaborating the submission of the ministry, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, agreed insecurity was a major factor militating against the ports, but added that the Navy was working round the clock to arrest all criminal activities.
Represented by the Director of Training, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, the CNS also lamented that the channels of the eastern ports were narrow and unmarked,
“Our channels are very narrow and largely unmarked. The surface of the underwater is very small,” he stated.
He said the problem of poor infrastructure and evacuation of good was also responsible for the optimal performance of the ports, adding that the roads liking the ports were in deplorable shape.
Similarly, the managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, also agreed that insecurity and poor infrastructure was being responsible for the problem. Represented by Prof. Idris Abubakar, the NPA boss said she has drawn the attention of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to deplorable state of the roads linking the ports.
Similarly, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) noted that the issue of insecurity was seriously weighing in on the operations of the concerned ports.
Represented by Capt. Sunday Umoren, the Director General of NIMASA, Hon. Dakuku Peterside, also noted that there was absolute need for all the agencies to work together in the interest of the nation.
Earlier, while declaring the hearing open, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said that both the Apapa and TinCan Island Ports Complexes in Lagos were “overwhelmed and attained breaking points.”
He charged the ad hoc committee to ‘redeliver’ a policy framework and make substantive proposals for legislative and executive action to drive the increased utilisation at these ports for the socio-economic benefit of Nigerians.
Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Deputy House Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, lamented that the Nigerian maritime sector regrettably remains one of the great untapped economic reserves.
He stressed that “operating and maintaining efficient and functional ports in the country will help to develop the economic potential of the communities where these ports are located and even farther afield.”
In his welcome address, chairman of the ad hoc committee, Yakub, said the committee is out to determine why some of the ports have been operating below capacity.
He said the committee was also interested in unravelling why the port situation has remained unpleasant despite the many efforts of government over the years at making the Nigerian ports virile.
Such efforts, he noted, were by way of building more port complexes, granting more concessions, including encouraging active involvement of the private sector in some aspects of operations in the maritime sector.
“What this means is that about five inland port complexes in Warri, Calabar, Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Onne have all failed to provide alternative or even consummate services to aid decongestion of two Lagos Ports Complexes,” he regretted.
Intention, not love, sustains marriage, says Adefuye
Omolola Adefuye prefers to be called ‘Omolola Natural.’ Her latest enthusiasm apart from her field of career-Insurance, is about marital affairs and lecturing homes on how to sustain lovemaking sparkles in marriages. Oluwatosin Omoniyi writes
What is your latest passion all about?
Presently, I talk about sex in marriages because I’m concerned about couples enjoying sex to the fullest. So what we do basically is do research on marriages, how things can work out between couples. We notice eating the same kind of food all the time could be boring so what we do is teach couples how to eat the same food differently, to reduce monotony and main focus on enjoyable sex in marriages.
What prompted the passion?
The rate of divorce in marriages lately and infidelity in marriages nowadays is alarming. Now when you look at the rate of divorce and you ask why, a larger percentage of the reasons usually go down to sexual issue, or money issue which is why we decided to look at the sex aspect as a move to reduce broken marriages. So on this sex and marriage issues, we post writings but majorly we post videos on YouTube.
I know you as insurance personnel, so what prompted you to go into sex and sexuality in marriages?
Over time, I have had to work with teenagers and I have also been privileged to work with teens from broken homes and then I had to look at them and people that come from homes where both parents are still together and I realised that there was a remarkable difference. Children who come from broken homes usually have insecurity challenges, feeling and sense of not belonging in a setting and most of them are not as confident as their peers who come from homes where their parents are together. Some of them carry on to the homes they build in future, whereby every little misunderstanding, they think of separating with their spouses because that is the way they were brought up, this set of children are exposed to many atrocities.
I feel this issue of the parents staying differently has more negative effect on children than their parents and this prompted me to venture into what I now do.
Apart from the idea of stealing culture imbibed by these children, some of them are exposed to sexual harassment when the parents are not there. There was a particular case we treated last, three children staying with their father and he was always out to work, the mum was not living with them and they were always alone. Along the way, the youngest one started getting harassed by a neighbour and there was nobody to tell. A girl cannot grow up normal if she does not have a father figure in her life. Consequently, she begins to look for a father figure in every man because father love for girls is equivalent to the air she breathes and when it is absent, she seeks it anywhere possible.
If you look at the percentage of girls that are exposed to pregnancy at a teenage age and all, majorly it comes from girls that lack fatherly love. Mark it, fatherly love could be that the father maybe present at home but physically absented. So, if a father is present in the home, at least he could learn to show her affection. It is usually the same thing to the male child but theirs is not only when they lack mother love, it is also that of the father. I have been opportune to have worked with a male child and I realised that when a male child lacks fatherly love, it affects his self esteem.
How long have you been married now?
Five years now,
What makes you think you are matured enough to talk about sex in marriages?
What I tell people is that it does not matter how old your marriage is, as long as I have taken time to do the necessary research, I take time to do necessary research, hence, it makes me qualified because these days, people believe marriage is something you can jump into and jump out. Before you go into marriage, you should read books on marriages, on relating with people, how to handle different people.
It amazes me when you go to university to study any course and you are not refreshing your school of thought with research and books to help you grow in such field you have chosen therefore I have done and am still doing what needs to be done to be well grounded in the school of marriage and sexual relationship.
Why do couples lose the spark of excitement and love in marriage after a long time of being together?
It is normal, some do not even last up to five years. Let me be practical now, you know when you meet someone for the first time, like there is this novelty, the way you handle it with so much care and you do not want it to fall or crack but after a while you no longer pay so much attention to it, this is the same thing with marriage which is why I say love is not always enough, it’s not all about the chemistry.
You can actually marry someone you do not really love and the marriage will last forever, marriage is about being intentional. As long as I am intentional, that this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and I am ready and willing to work out every flaw and every ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ , it will work. But if you are waiting for the chemistry to always happen, you are in for a very long ride because the chemistry will leave.
You can actually work on love, and how do we work on love, by knowing the temperament of the person, love language of the person you are married to as we all have different love languages.
When one partner’s love language is attention but you are showering the person with gifts, it will mean nothing, as you have got it wrong, if you had stayed with her in the kitchen for five minutes, you would have given her the world. So it is why we say people must learn in marriage and be intentional. If you are intentional you would have figured the right love language of your partner and whether in a bad or good mood, you will still please them.
So LOVE does not sustain marriage?
Yes, the only thing that can sustain it is being intentional. Long ago, before I got married, I had this mentality that if my husband does anything, I will divorce him first thing and I was told Christianity does not allow divorce. Luckily for me, I was living with a couple whose marriage was heaven on earth with over 50 years of being married. Through them, I was able to have the belief that marriage does not have to be bitter, it should be sweet. That was when I mapped out a list of characteristics my future husband must have.
First he has to be someone that will make marriage heaven for me, number two was that if anything went wrong, I must be willing to satisfy everything it takes to work it out, so I was intentional about those two goals. So my thought was that whatever went wrong, we are both going to work it out whether you like it or not.
Now, how do you sustain sex sparkles in marriages?
Sex spark differs because we all have different libido. Some have it high, and some, low. So if my libido is high and my husband’s own is high, there is no option other than me finding a way to match his libido which is what we do, we run research to help women meet up, there are fruits to do that, there are medicinal drugs, there are balls to be inserted and other things too.
To sustain sex spark, a woman must be ready always, and sometimes a woman can satisfy her husband without sex, it doesn’t have to be penis to vagina always, they both should learn how to satisfy themselves even without penetration.
Some husbands like their wives to give them blow job but they cannot reciprocate the act, therefore couples should be able to sit and talk about all these which is why communication is key for sex spark to be sustained in marriage.
As a Christian, do you support oral sex in marriage?
Oral sex in marriage, if both couples agree, then I am in support. It has to be an agreement; there is nothing wrong with it.
One of the reasons we started this is because of divorce, this issue of divorce happen in Christian marriages more because of the issue of oral sex and the belief that the holy sex position is the missionary style, it’s very boring that is why Christian men are the ones who cheat most because they do not get sexual satisfaction in their homes. There is a passage in the bible that says a woman’s breast should continue to satisfy her husband.
Therefore, there are different angles to these things, not just the refusal from the woman but also the ignorance from the man. The bible says your body belongs to your husband and you body belongs to your wife therefore as long as there is consent from both parties, it’s alright and if its oral sex, then fantastic.
You say you write, how many testimonies have you got from consultants?
I remember the first testimony I got from a man, he did not even know he can ever give his wife plate (blow job) as the slogan goes. The day he did it finally, he sent me a text the second day, he said “she really loved it.” Finally, for a woman to achieve orgasm and not fill used in bed, ask her what she wants and how to please her.
National Assembly ready to work for Nigerians –Lawan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that with the recent constitution of the relevant parliamentary committees, the ninth National Assembly was now more prepared and ready to work for Nigerians. Lawan gave the assurance while speaking to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly on his return from pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
“The ninth National Assembly has been properly constituted, especially with our committees in place,” said Lawan. “We are ready, we are willing, we are capable, we are enhanced to work as an institution, to ensure that we provide those ingredients and inputs that the executive would want for it to implement laudable projects to develop the country.” With him were Senators Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (Deputy Minority Whip), Teslim Folarin, Bello Mandiya, Ajibola Bashiru, and Sani Musa. Lawan expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to be part of the over 60,000 Nigerians that participated in this year’s Hajj. “We prayed for our country to achieve optimal security, to have stability, peace and progress. We prayed for the National Assembly too. It is our prayer that the ninth National Assembly will be one to work for Nigerians and for the benefit of those who voted for us.
“Nigerians, in Saudi Arabia, came together with other Muslims worldwide to pray for global peace. I’m sure that with the message that we heard as part of this year’s pilgrimage and Eid generally, is a message of sacrifice, brotherhood and unity.
“Nigerians should thank God that we are still together, as such, we should work to ensure that the unity of this country is not compromised,” Lawan said. The Senate president urged Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders, pointing out that “leaders are meant to serve the people and no leader would like to deliberately fail to perform. “Also, in times of challenges like we are going through presently, Nigerians should continue to be behind their leaders with prayers and support, backed by understanding, and by the Grace of God, Nigeria will reach those great heights that, for long, we have prayed for.”
Lawan reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government on the need to be on the same page with the National Assembly to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria.” “We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December. That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break. It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.
“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with. I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said. The Senate president was received on arrival by Senators Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohammed Karage
Statutory marriage: FG to establish registers in FCT, 36 states
The Federal Government has unveiled plans to set up marriage registries across the 36 states of the federation, and the FCT.
It said the objective was to ensure uniform conduct of statutory marriages in the country.
Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Mohammed Manga, in a statement yesterday, quoted Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah as making the disclosure.
Manga said: “In its efforts at ensuring uniformity in the conduct of statutory marriages, the Federal Government has declared its intention to set up marriage registries in all the 36 state capitals in the country.
“The Permanent Secretary…disclosed this today (yesterday) in Port Harcourt, River State, while declaring open a one-day sensitisation conference on the conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria with the theme: “Achieving Harmonious Compliance in the Conduct of Statutory Marriage in Nigeria.
“She said that arrangements are also underway to establish new federal marriage registries in Umuahia, Abia State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, to address the challenges faced by couples in the South-South and South East Zones.”
UNILAG set up entrepreneurship grants for students
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday said that the institution was setting up grants between N1 million and N2 million to aid students in entrepreneurship.
Ogundipe made this known at the 3rd Biennial Conference on TOKI (Transition from Observation to Knowledge to Intelligence) held in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is backed by the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and Data Science Nigeria.
TOKI is the Biennial forum for the presentation of new research results and for the demonstration of new systems and techniques in knowledge management, Competitive Intelligence, Big Data, Semantic Web, IOT, Resource Management, Web Mining, Natural Language Processing, Interoperable and Adaptive Information Systems and Data Science.
According to Ogundipe, the grant is with the support of the Bank of Industry.
He said: “Students of the institution are full with brilliant ideas and there is need to tap into these ideas to bring it to life.
“There is a need to develop their skills which will lead to innovation and then to entrepreneurship; and when it comes to entrepreneurship, we will help them register these companies,’’ he said.
The vice-chancellor said that presently the authorities had sent information to students in every field to bring out their brilliant ideas that could be commercialised and had up to 5,000 students.
Ogundipe said that the main objective of the grant was to ensure that students are not pushed out into the world where unemployment exists.
The vice-chancellor said that the university had started running programmes on the campus to help students to have the needed skills to be able to compete favourably with their counterparts.
“We also encourage the students to always visit the entrepreneurship centre as they will attend to their needs,’’ he said.
A Software Engineer, Mr Emeka Okoye, from Cymantiks Ltd., said that it was unfortunate that the country was surrounded by nature and we did not want to find out what was unique in our nature.
He called on the students to tap into using artificial intelligence to understand the environment and get new knowledge to improve on a lot of things.
“Augmented Intelligence should be the main focus for the country, a focus where using machine as assistance rather than it replacing human beings,’’ he said.
He pointed out that there was a need to create opportunities to take Artificial Intelligence very seriously in the country.
Dr Victor Odunmuyiwa, Director, Centre for Information Technology and System, University of Lagos, said that there was a need to create an ecosystem that would forge the country ahead.
According to him, the take-home at the end of the conference is to have a cluster of researchers, come up with people that are experts.
Fayemi rebuffs Ekiti monarchs, inaugurates Alawe as traditional council chair
Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday swore-in the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti,Oba Adebanji Alabi as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers despite the pending litigation and controversy surrounding the appointment of the Monarch by the governor.
Oba Alabi’s appointment is being challenged by 17 pelupelu Obas called Alademerindinlogun, who claimed that Fayemi contravened the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law which stipulated that the chairman can only be appointed among Alademerindinlogun/pelupelu Obas with his action.
They claimed in their deposition in the suit filed before Ekiti State High Court that the promotion of Alawe to Pelupelu status was political and that could not grant him the power to become the Chairman of the traditional council.
However, the 17 aggrieved Pelupelu Obas boycotted the ceremony that was largely graced by first-class and other kings under the aegis of Majority Obas’ of Ekiti State.
Fayemi, who spoke at Alawe’s inauguration held in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said the time has come for the traditional rulers to bring their powers to bare to resolve the vicious insecurity level across the nation.
Alawe, whose appointment is being challenged in court was appointed on the 1st of August, 2019, following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Ote Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju on July 31.
Giving a hint about how the council will be for the next two years, the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said it will compose of 32 permanent members out of the 58 members that will attend the council meeting under Alawe.
While charging the Obas on the need to maintain security and peaceful co-existence in their domains, Fayemi said their cooperation will help in curbing anti-social activities with a strong partnership with government.
The governor, however, didn’t talk about the pending litigation in court, probably because such could be subjudice.
He said the constitution of the council became inevitable owing to the fact that the traditional rulers play pivotal roles in the stability of every community and the nation in general.
“I want to charge you to cooperate with this government and be at the forefront of the fight against anti-social behaviour because what we need to promote development is peace.
“I want you to be protectors of your people as custodians of culture and tradition in your domains. Despite modernity, you remain the rallying point and you will ever remain relevant.
Oba Alabi promised to be fair to all Obas regardless of status, urging his members to restrict themselves to giving advice to governors and not to criticise since “We are not running a labour union.”
Ihedioha inaugurates probe panel on land breaches
Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has instituted a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on lands and related matters to address a series of breaches in the last 13 years.
The governor has in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Law (Cap. 24), of Eastern Nigeria, 1963 and all other relevant statutes constituted the Commission of Inquiry on Lands and Related Matters with Justice Florence Duruoha Igwe as Chairman.
Other members of the commission are Dr. Emmanuel E. Nze, Esv (Sir) Cajethan Ohiri, Surveyor Mezu C. Ozowara, Nkiru Victoria Onwu, Sir Kelly Azike and Mr. Isaac Oguzie, who will serve as the Secretary of the Commission.
According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Commission would have full powers and authority to hold hearings to be conducted in a manner prescribed by the Commission of Inquiry Law.
The Commission’s terms of reference among other things would ascertain extent of land compulsorily acquired or forcefully wrested from owners; to ascertain and determine whether such compulsory acquisitions were lawfully made and to ascertain the extent of allocation and revocation of land in Imo State from June 2006 to May 2019 and determine the propriety of such allocations and revocations.
Others issues to be considered by the Commission would include ascertaining and determining whether due process, diligence and strict adherence to the provisions of Land Use Act, 1978 and all other relevant laws on acquisition of land were followed; to determine the extent of compliance with the relevant laws for the development of the New Owerri Capital Territory and adherence to the master plan of Owerri capital territory as authored by Fingerhurt and Partners; and to examine and ascertain whether Government land or part of it have been converted to private use and identify the persons responsible and make recommendations for recovery and appropriate sanctions.
Barring any extension, the Commission is expected to submit its report to the governor at a date not later than 60 days.
Stakeholders urge Buhari to sign warehouse bill into law
Stakeholders in the grain storage sub-sector of the economy yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign the Warehouse Bill into law, saying that farmers have continued to lose up to 30 per cent of agricultural produce due to poor warehousing system in the country.
One of the stakeholders, Chief Eric Ozongwu, said with the comparative advantage Nigeria had in producing some staple crops, a good warehousing system would not only boost the economy of farmers, but the entire GDP of the country.
Ozongwu, the national chairman of Grain Storage Practitioners of Nigeria, said the warehouse bill, when signed into law, would also serve as collateral for farmers to secure loans from banks and pay back when they sell their grains.
He said: “Because of poor warehousing system in Nigeria, it is affecting the quality of our grains, and we lose more than 30 per cent of what we produce every year because of poor storage.
“When we have certified warehouses, we can use it as collateral to secure loan, banks can use your warehouse certificate to give loan so that as a farmer, you can go back to farm, and the price relatively goes high, you can sell it, service your loan and have some money left.”
Ozongwu added that government had not lived up to the stakeholders’ expectation regarding the country’s strategic reserve.
According to him, this year alone, government was expected to mop up grains in the market and store in the reserves, because it was relatively low, and use such to stabilise the market whenever the price go high.
“The government have not been doing anything about our strategic reserves, and this year, price of grains are relatively low, and this is the time government mop up the excess in the market and store them, so that when the supply goes down and the demand goes up, they can use it to cushion the effect of the price.
“When the price is so low, farmers are not motivated to go to far, and there must be an equilibrium between the prices, so that the prices will not be too low and the prices will not be too high that people can afford so that people can afford to buy the grains in the market.
“And when we have marketing boards, they were able to stabilise these prices, but now, everybody is on his own,” he added.
Bayelsa PDP primaries: ‘Alaibe, Osaisai, others jittery’
…device plot to move primaries to Abuja, PH
Some governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe and Dr. Chris Osaisai, among others, have become panicky as the September 3, 2019 primaries of the party draws closer.
A group, Association of Concerned Bayelsa Professionals (ACBP), Chief Jasper Timiebi, said in a statement that the aspirants had devised a plot to cause premeditated violence and instability in the state with the intent to arm twist the national leadership of the PDP to move the primaries to Abuja or neighbouring Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Timiebi said security intelligence at the disposal of the group revealed that the aspirants were deploying their men to plant bombs, engage in sporadic shootings, to create a non-existent threat of violence to actualise their plot to move the primaries outside Bayelsa contrary to the stipulation of the law.
He said the ACBP, a body of professionals across the eight local government areas of the state, was concerned about the increasing desperation occasion by blackmail and the evil plot to unleash mayhem and killings in Bayelsa just to achieve a satanic plot.
He stressed that the aspirants behind the evil plot against Bayelsa and her people were worried about the influence of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who have led the Restoration Team òf the PDP for almost eight years since 2012.
Timiebi recalled that the said aspirants instigated and indeed sponsored litigations to frustrate the decision of the PDP led government to conduct the last local government elections without success.
According to him, when the Government vacated all the cases numbering five that were instituted against the conduct of the polls in Abuja, Yenagoa and other cities, the aspirants decided to go opt for a second option to frustrate the participation of the elected council officials in the primaries.
He insisted that the ACBP, which monitored the election in the state, observed that it went well, asserting also the massive influence of the governor in the state.
Timiebi said the campaign organisation of one of the contestants, Osaisai, wrote a petition dated August 10, 2019, to the national chairman of the PDP; in which he claimed that there were threats to the peaceful conduct of the primaries in the state.
According to him, the petition signed by Dr. Ebieri Jones, kicked against the inclusion of the elected chairmen and councillors as delegates in the primaries as provided for in the PDP constitution.
He said the petition addressed to the PDP national chairman, was copied all members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the chairman and secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).
Timiebi said ACBP was motivated by a strong urge to ensure that the search for the next governor of the state was not tainted by underhand tactics and evil machinations by desperate politicians, who would stop at nothing to foist themselves on the state.
He enjoined all aspirants to play by the rule and embrace the repeated slogan of former President Goodluck Jonathan that nobody’s ambition was worth the life of a single Bayelsa citizen.
He urged the aspirants to talk to the delegates rather than yielding their campaigns to a desperation ignited by the fear of defeat, adding that only a candidate would emerge out of the 21 aspirants.
