RUGA shouldn’t be a national issue –Ganduje

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, is one of the governors who survived the recent re-election by the whiskers. In this interview with journalists, he speaks on some national issues, including the alleged crisis in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). He also gives account of his achievements in the first tenure as JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Can you talk about the achievements of your government in your first tenure?

During the last four years in Kano State, we witnessed a lot of developments. But I will just mention the very conspicuous ones because there are projects which you can see and programmes which you may not see, but may hear about.

We tried as much as we can to improve the outlook of Kano metropolis. Kano, being a mega city, the issues of transportation, road network and security as well as water supply are very important. In other to improve the transportation system and road network, we had to introduce a number of new designs in form of road inter change.

We introduced flyovers, constructing a flyover of almost two kilometres to Sabon Gari and an under pass at Kofar Ruwa and another one at Madobi Road and Zoo road. We also constructed hundreds of kilometres of roads across the various local government.

In the area of youth employment, we embarked upon the training of our youths in different skills and gave them employment. For instance, we undertook a survey and found out that most of the motor mechanics in Kano are road side mechanics and in the present transportation system, vehicles are computerised. So we signed an agreement with Peugeot Automobile Nigeria to train at least 1000 auto-mechanics engineers. We took 75 to them, they spent one year and graduated and were given certificates and empowerment. All of them are gainfully employed now.

We took another 200 made up of 150 boys and 50 girls who have graduated and so, women are now auto mechanics in Kano. We have taken another 250 made up of 200 boys and 50 girls who are expected to round up by November this year after which, we take another set. We also undertook another research to found out the skill that will give our youth automatic employment after training or become self employed. We identified 24 different skills and we employed a consultant to advice us on what to do with that. The consultant designed an ultra modern skill acquisition centre and prescribed the types of equipments that should be installed. Everything is being completed and will soon be commissioned by the Vice President. We spent over N5 billion on it including the equipment and we are naming it after Aliko Dangote because of his dexterity in providing employment to Nigerians.

Has any other sector benefitted from this?

In the health sector, we discovered that there was a big problem in the funding of health and we decided to introduce the contributory health scheme modeled after the National Health Insurance Scheme. This has been very successful in Kano. All our civil servants have cued in and we are now extending it to the private sector and the vulnerable will benefit free of charge from the scheme.

In order to increase funding of health, we introduced the Health Trust Fund. Five per cent of our IGR every month goes into the basket and one per cent from the local government is also paid into the fund monthly. Every month, we have at least N150 million paid into the basket and that is assisting our drug revolving scheme and the funding of consumables in our primary health care scheme. We also decided to build an ultra modern hospital in order to reduce medical tourism. The Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital which was commissioned by the President himself is well equipped and the first brain and spinal cord surgeries were conducted in the hospital. We believe that this will reduce drastically, the issue of medical tourism abroad. In other to regulate activities of private hospitals, we decided to establish a governing board that will regulate private health facilities where people are not being over charged, ensuring that qualified doctors and nurses are employed there so that our people will be safe if they attend private hospitals.

In agriculture, fertiliser is no more an issue in Kano State. Most northern states are buying their fertilisers in Kano. The fertliser blending plant was built by late Abubakar Rimi, but abandoned for over 25 years until we reactivated it, put in new machines and is now working 24 hours. We are no longer suffering from fertiliser issue because it is all over the state. We constructed stores in local government areas where the fertiliser is stored. If you are looking for 100 trailers of fertiliser, you can get it in a day.

What is important now is how do we take Kano to the next level? We have declared primary and secondary education free and compulsory, including girls education across the state. In fact, we are holding a stakeholders’ summit on education in Kano State on September 3 and the Vice President is coming to declare the summit open. What we intend to do is to ensure that instead of our population becoming a liability, it will be an asset. I am sure that you are aware of the Almajiri issue. It is a serious issue in Nigeria today and breeding a lot of security issues.

We decided to discuss with those who are operating the Almajiri system so that we integrate it with our educational system. They have agreed and will be part of the summit. We made it compulsory because any child of school age in Kano must go to school. But Kano, being a commercial centre, we have influx of Almajiris from all over the North, from Chad and Niger. So, we are submitting a memo to the Northern States Governors Forum so that we have common legislation on the movement of Almajiris from one state to the other. Unless we do that, the problem is difficult to solve in isolation and I believe that the memo will get the blessing of the northern states.

On agriculture, we are clustering our irrigation scheme and construct farm centres and irrigation facilities provided there. On the herdsmen/farmers clashes, we have succeeded in curtailing it in the state and have resolved the issue of cattle rustling and given amnesty to the Fulanis who are involved in that. Now, we are going to construct farm settlements so that the herdsmen will no longer travel from one place to the other. We have a technical committee in place involving the herdsmen themselves. We have five big forests which we are converting to grazing areas, including the Falgore Forest. We have already awarded contract and water is being provided there. We will construct some dams in some of the places. We will also provide social amenities like hospitals, veterinary clinics, markets, security posts, schools so that the herdsmen will enjoy basic facilities like any other Nigerian.

We have been saying that as a way of solving the problem of herdsmen/farmers clash, the Federal Government should ban the herdsmen from trekking from the Northern part of Nigeria to the South because along the way, you get so many problems, unless if they are domiciled in one place, then the issue of having peace and stability remain questionable. Not only that, the herdsmen men in Nigeria need to improve because herdsman issue is no more a socio-cultural issue, it should be a socio-economic issue. But the way they are managing it is socio-cultural because they have not succeeded in killing poverty and poverty had not succeeded in killing them.

You cannot call a herdsman, a poor man because his moving with cows that worth millions of naira. But if he trek thousands of kilometres you cannot distinguish him from a poor man. That is why I said that he has not succeeded in killing poverty and poverty has not succeeded in killing him. Resettling the Fulanis is the solution. Already, I have sponsored 75 of their children to Turkey to learn artificial insemination which they are practising all over now. Also, when they are settled, there is the need to introduce new system of rearing cattle.

Why did you create new Emirates?

There are three basic reasons why we created the new Emirates. First, it is because of history and demand by the people in the new Emirates. Secondly, to widen and deepen the participation of the traditional system in governance so that the traditional institution is no more an institution of regalia, but an institution that is functional, work with the people and assist the government in the implementation of important programmes and projects. Thirdly we want to create mini cities in the state so that some big towns can develop into cities while Kano Mega City will continue to grow, while other towns are improved upon to become cities.

By so doing, we believe it will improve the socio economic development of the rural areas. If we are talking of compulsory education, who will help you to ensure that all children go to school? It is the Emir, the District Head and the village and ward heads. It is the village heads that will help you in security system because the security agents alone cannot do it. It is also to improve the cultural activities. From the information we received, thousands things were bought during this Sallah because of the decentralisation of the Sallah celebration to major towns. The emirates have been created to involve them in governance which is very good.

But that seemed to have reduced the power Emir Lamido Sanusi?

The Emir of Kano has no problem with the creation of new Emirates in Kano. Of course, he had a problem with anti corruption agency in the state and the committee did its own work and submitted a report to the state government. Many people have been appealing to allow peace and stability in the state. The state government has already said that we do not intend to remove the Emir of Kano. But at the same time, we are sceptical in controlling the anti corruption agency because it is an independent body. But I believe there is peace and stability in the state. The role the Emir played during the election has to do with his own conviction. What is important is that we have won the election and we are not going to look back.

So, the creation of Emirates has nothing to do with that misunderstanding. After all, Abubakar Rimi of blessed memory created Emirates. But Rimi was a much younger and radical politician, but he was not as experienced as we are. That was why his own emirates could not survive. But this time, I want to assure you that even though it is in the court, it will survive. This shows experience in politics and governance.

You asked the herdsmen in the South to relocate to your state. Of what benefit will this be to your state?

I don’t subscribe to the call for Fulani herdsmen in the South to come back to the North because RUGA should not be a national issue. It should be a state issue. If there are Fulanis in Southern states and want to remain there, the Constitution has allowed them to remain there. But they should negotiate with the inhabitants of that state under what terms they should carry out their herdsman issue without harming anybody. If you are existing in an environment, then you should not harm the environment and the environment must not harm you.

That can only exist when you negotiate. You cannot build a night club near a church or near a mosque. You have to negotiate with the owners of the church or the mosque. So, if you want to practice herdsman issue which is okay and beneficial, you must have a symbiotic relationship between the herdsmen and the farmers. Because of climate change and increase in population and the land is not increasing, grazing areas is scarce. You don’t have to be a herdsman now to rear cattle because anybody is free to rear cattle. That is my understanding of the situation. You can remain where you are and run your business, but you must negotiate.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai says the party should abandon zoning for competency in 2023. What is your take on this?

The way I looked at it is that it is an issue between idealism and realism. Idealism is a situation whereby things should be done in accordance with ideas. If things are done like that, then everybody should have equal treatment and everybody has equal chance to contest and then, what the people decide should be done. Now, the issue of realism.

Nigeria is a multi ethnic, multi religious country with several geopolitical zones. In reality, people are yearning for participation of different political zones and not the politics of north and south. So, the reality of the situation is that people are crying of marginalisation in the leadership of the country. But the idealism is that people should participate and be elected based on their capacity. So, it is not the governor of Kano State that should decide whether it is idealism or realism. It is the party that will determine which should be applied in Nigeria and you know that it is a political strategy. So, the political party should decide which option to follow.

How sustainable is your free primary and secondary education programme and what is the status of the Tsanganyya Education policy?

The Tsanganyya system as started by the former President was a very good system. But it was a micro level. As of today in Kano, we have over two million almajiris. We don’t have the infrastructural facilities to provide classrooms for them. Even our children in the formal system, are about three million. So, you can see that the almajiris are trying to equal the number of our children in the formal system. But what we intend to do is to recruit volunteer teachers like the Federal Government has done with those teachers who are unemployed. We can give them allowances.

We are not uprooting the almajiri system because it has its own purpose. But we have already discussed with the owners of the almajiri system. What we intend to do is to post English and Mathematics teachers to those Tsanganyya schools so that the children should be able to take common entrance examination later which is a national examination.

With that they should be able to get admission into junior secondary school. That is what we intend to do to ensure its sustainability. Of course there is the issue of feeding and school uniform. For basic education, already, there is a law which makes it compulsory. So, we are not creating something new. The only thing is the senior secondary school and we intend to make a law on that. We are also inviting some corporate organisations to take part and provide corporate social responsibility in helping to sustain the system.

What is your view of Fulani herdsmen and how to tackle the problem?

There are three types of herdsmen in Nigeria. The first is those who are coming with thousands of cattle from West African countries and you don’t expect them to carry the food for the cattle. Along the way, they have to cut trees and provide food for the cattle and that create some problem. They are attacked by farmers and along the line; they have learnt to attack farmers as well.

They go about with their families on horses and donkeys and also carry arms and have graduated into being bandits. That is one category of herdsmen who are coming from West Africa. That is an ECOWAS problem which Nigeria should negotiate.

The second is the herdsmen who are from the Northern part of Nigeria. They trek through the North Central to the South. They normally don’t have a lot of cattle like the ones coming from West Africa. Those ones too create problems because of trekking from one place to the other.

The third one are those herdsmen who are born in places different from places of their socio-cultural and socio-religious origin. I am sure that in the South, you can get some Fulani herdsmen who are born there and are not trekking to come to the North, but are permanently there. They also have problems because when their young ones cannot go to school, they can also cause problems. This is my own classification and I am doing it because I am a Fulani man. So, I know what it feels to be a herdsman and business should not continue as usual. Herdsman issue should be a socio-economic venture and not a socio-cultural venture as it is right now.

What is your take on influx of almajiri to Kano

As I told you, we undertook a survey and found out that most of them are not from Kano. Some are from Niger Republic, Chad, Katsina, Borno among other. The almajiri system is not flourishing in the North-East because of the effect of Boko Haram. So, sometimes, you find a trailer load of almajiris dropping in Kano. That is how we had such large population of almajiris in Kano. There are a few of them who are from the rural areas of Kano.

What is your take on the call for revolution by a section of Nigerian youths?

This is unconstitutional and it is the creation of the opposition to some extent and those tribalists especially when you consider what happened to the former Deputy Senate President in Germany. So, it is in the imagination of all those who wants to destabilise Nigeria. It is also the hand work of those religious extremists like El-Zakzaky people. If you know what happened in Iraq, you will discover that it is all about revolution.

But in Nigeria, we have elected a government, we have a constitution, we have a legislature and if you want to change the government, you go through the Constitution. That is the most agreed means of changing a government in all countries of the world. So, the call for revolution should not be taken lightly. They should be taken to court and treated according to the rule of law.

What plans do you have for farmers?

The farmers are already enjoying their incentives from the federal and state governments. A lot of inputs are being provided by both the federal and state government. We have over 10,000 extension workers in Kano serving the workers. Our fertiliser blending plant is working 24 hours. It is not for the herdsmen, but for the farmers. I told you that we are going to cluster irrigation. We have the Islamic Development Bank coming to assist in the irrigation scheme for farmers. The farmers are the ones enjoying interventions from the Federal Government.

APC seems to be a house of commotion and plots against Oshiomhole, what is your taken?

I am not aware of governors working against the national leadership of the APC. I have not heard of any such thing. The Progressive Governors will soon meet with the National Chairman because he has invited us for a meeting. So, I have not heard of any gang up against the national leadership and if it exists, I am not aware of it and I am not a party to it.

