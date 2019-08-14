Sala, pilot exposed to carbon monoxide before crash

Footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson were exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide before their plane crashed, it has been revealed.

They were both killed when the aircraft came down on January 21 in the English Channel.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau said that prior to the crash the cockpit had filled with the deadly gas.

The body of Sala, 28, was recovered after being spotted inside the downed aircraft at the bottom of the English Channel.

The pilot’s body has never been found.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) took his body to Portland before being passed over to the Dorset coroner, who formally identified it as Sala.

Last week Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, were told they are facing jail for accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of the Cardiff City forward.

They then released the horrific images on social media revealing the scale of Sala’s injuries.

Bray faced charges of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent or offensive image. Ashford faces six charges of computer misuse.

Anthony Johns, senior lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Wiltshire Police, I have authorised the police to summons Sherry Bray to appear in court where she will be formally charged with three offences of computer misuse, perverting the course of public justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.

“I have also authorised Wiltshire Police to summons Christopher Ashford to appear in court where he will be formally charged with six offences of computer misuse.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

* Courtesy: metro.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...