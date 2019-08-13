Samuel Kalu targets EPL move

Super Eagles and Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, has expressed his deep desire to play in the English Premier League.

The 20-year-old moved from KAA Gent to Girondis Bordeaux last summer after missing out of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and he is niw looking to playing in the EPL.

“I would like to play in England. Everyone dreams of it. I talk sometimes about it with my teammates at the club, I strongly believe sooner my dream will come true.” he said.

www.realsportscast24.co.uk gathered that, Kalu stated how he was convinced to join Bordeaux from Gent and how he had worked hard to impress his new manager.

He said, “After Gent, I felt it was time for me to take another leap, Ligue 1 is a tougher league than in Belgium, and it was not easy because I had just arrived.

“The coach who wanted me (Gustavo Poyet) was sacked; I told myself that I had to work twice more to prove my value to the new coach. Ricardo is a very good coach, when he wants something from you; he comes to talk to you.

“I really feel very good in Bordeaux, it’s like a big family, everyone is talking to each other .We joke a lot, I learn French.

Bordeaux is a stage, and when I leave, I want to be able to say that I was a great player. “

