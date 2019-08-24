Sanwo-Olu prioritises security, assures residents of improvement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday assured Lagosians that his administration would soon embark on strategies aimed at improving the security apparatus in the state, saying that investors and businesses owner will soon experience an improved security.

Speaking through the state Head of Service, HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, at the end of a four-day retreat in Lagos Island organised for Permanent Secretaries and Commissioners,

Sanwo-Olu said that “beginning from next Monday, residents of Lagos will see an improvement.”

According to the governor, the cosmopolitan status of Lagos required that security of lives and properties be given utmost attention.

The governor noted that aside security, which was often considered as germane, other sectors were also discussed during the retreat including Ease of Doing Business amongst others.

“The actual position of security in Lagos was discussed extensively at the retreat. Even the Commissioner for Police in Lagos, Zubairu Muazu, was also present to discuss the present state of security.

“From all that has happened at the retreat, I can assure residents that beginning from Monday next week, they will see an improvement in security and other sectors of the state.

“At the retreat, the Permanent Secretaries were equipped with the required tools to achieve the desired and promises made to residents of Lagos by this government,” he said.

Earlier, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, assured of better days ahead, as the three tiers of government agreed to synergize for positive results.

Omotosho noted that the retreat is to create a wide vision on the THEMES agenda of the present administration.

