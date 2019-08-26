Business
SEC to partner CBN on E-DMMS charges
SYNERGY
Brokers and registrars are required to make information available on multiple subscription account, on a periodic basis
T
he Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it will partner the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to include e-Dividend Mandate Management System (E-DMMS) charges in guideline for bank charges.
This is just as it disclosed that following its efforts to resolve the issue of multiple subscriptions, which is believed to be one of the reasons for rising wave of unclaimed dividend, about 3.4 billion units of shares have been effectively regularised.
Multiple subscriptions to public offers occurred during the market boom when investors joggled their names in different forms to enable them purchase more than the permitted units of shares in public offers.
Addressing financial journalists at the commission’s second quarter Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting at the weekend, Acting Director General, SEC, Mary Uduk, noted that after extensive discussions with the capital market committee, the commission intended to partner with the apex bank to issue charges on E-DMMS transactions.
“The CBN has a published charges for the banks, this means that any transactions carried out by any bank, there is an established charge. The e-dividend charge is not part of the charges from the CBN and so because of that, investors are having issues with banks where for instance they are charged for some transactions that are not listed as bank charges which they do not know.
“They complained to us and so we decided that we will engage CBN to actually make this part of their charges and so any e-dividend carried out will be charged by the CBN. This came up as a result of us stopping the payment of the e-dividend mandate as we were underwriting the initiative before we mandated investors to pay a token of N150 per mandate,” she said.
She added that brokers and registrars were required to make available to the committee on multiple subscription account, on a periodic basis, the number of regularized accounts and noted that the commission would continue to engage with relevant stakeholders on e-dividend and multiple subscription accounts.
Ag. Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services at SEC, Henry Rowland, revealed that over 3.4 billion units of shares had been effectively regularised and 2.7 million accounts mandated as regards e-dividend.
“As we all know the unclaimed dividend issue is a dynamic one, while we were solving the issue, new ones come in. we can confirm that about 2.7 million accounts have been mandated and when you look at that, you go back to think that if each mandated account will attract a number of dividends unclaimed, then it is of essence.
“In addition to e-dividend registration approach, the SEC launched an initiative that is called regularisation of multiple subscriptions whereby people have used different names for one company or share. The regularisation has been moving effectively and we can confirm that about 3.4 billion units of shares have been effectively regularized,” Rowland noted.
Business
India, China export N108bn drugs to Nigeria in one year
●Pharma imports rise by 30.3%
DEFICIENT
The capacity of the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry is not more than 30 per cent
P
harmaceutical products import to Nigeria has increased from $358.04million to $513.89million (N185billion) or 30.3 per cent within the last one year, New Telegraph has learnt.
Its major suppliers of drugs, India and China exported drugs valued at N108 billion ($300million) or 58.38 per cent of the drugs to the country.
According to a new data by the international Trade Statistics (ITS) on Nigerian pharmaceutical products imports, India exported some drugs valued at $205.36million, while China supplied $94.63million drugs to the country.
It also noted that imports from Netherlands were up by 77.1 per cent, as drugs from Netherlands to the country increased from $7.39million to $32.29million within the last one year.
Also, the ITS statistics noted that the United Kingdom, which is the fourth supplier exported some pharmaceutical products valued at $25.44 million to the country.
Some of the drugs coming from India, according the the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), were banned or fake pharmaceutical products.
Last July, the service handed over 58 containers of tramadol and other illicit drugs valued at N14.7 billion to National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC for destruction.
This month, the service’s Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A has seized some 1,239 cartons of fake viagra, sexual enhancements drugs with N409million mostly imported from India to the country.
It also confiscated N5billion worth of tramadol and codeine at a warehouse in Lagos respectively.
Worried by the influx of drugs into the country, the Executive Secretary, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) had said in Lagos that Nigerian drug manufacturers were making strategic collaborations with local and international partners, to reverse the trend of 70 per cent drugs importation to the country instead of 30 per cent local production.
He explained that Nigerian manufacturers had invested over N400 billion in the last 20 years in upgrading facilities to acquire the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s prequalification needed for international competition.
The Chairman of PMG-MAN, Fidelis Akhagboso Ayebae, also noted that Fidson Healthcare had pumped between N20billion and N25 billion into its facilities in Lagos and Ogun states.
The chairman said that the Nigerian manufacturing sector was the most challenged due to man-made and not-too-good conducive environment in which firms operate.
He complained that the 30 per cent of the total quantity of drugs manufactured locally in the country were not enough.
To reverse the situation, industrial pharmacists under the umbrella of Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (AIPN) recently stressed the need by the pharmaceutical industry in the country to begin to innovate towards the transformation of the industry.
The association advocated for strategic innovations and a brand new approach to transform the nation’s pharmaceutical industry for maximum growth.
Business
Ahmed’s return: With more duties, can she deliver?
With the return of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to her previous job, albeit with increased responsibilities, financial analysts are not expecting much deviation from the policies she pursued during her past stint in the finance ministry, writes Tony Chukwunyem
I
n a chat with newsmen on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Emerging and Frontier Forum in London two months ago, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who between September 15 2018 and May 28, this year, was the nation’s Minister of Finance, had indicated that she would like to be reappointed to the position when President Muhammadu Buhari constituted his second term cabinet.
She said at the time: “The President is in the process of putting together a new cabinet. I have not had a discussion with him on whether I am coming back on the cabinet or not. I would like to go back to the cabinet in the same role to continue the work that we started.
“I was only there for nine months; I started a lot of initiatives that I would love to push”.
VAT hike plan
Significantly, the news item that made the headlines from that chat was Ahmed’s disclosure that the Federal Government had plans to raise Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 7.5 per cent by 2020 from the present 5 per cent, as part of its efforts to improve revenue generation.
She stated: “We have developed a strategic revenue growth initiative, which we have started implementing. Our target is to increase revenue to 65 per cent minimum in 2019 so that in the next three years, we are able to attain 80-85 per cent of our revenue target. We are looking at increasing value-added tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. Five per cent, is one of the lowest VAT, globally. The increase will not be done overnight but hopefully, by the next budget (2020), the new increase will take effect.”
Besides, she said: “We recently increased the minimum wage and one of the agreements we had with labour was that there would be some marginal increase in VAT to enable us to handle the incremental cost of increasing wages.”
Achievements
In fact, a few weeks earlier, during what industry watchers must have assumed was her farewell world press conference, Ahmed had unveiled achievements of the Finance Ministry in the first four years of President Buhari’s administration.
She noted, for instance, that the country’s foreign reserves which, stood at $28.3 billion in 2015 when President Buhari assumed office, had increased to $44.69 billion as at May 13, 2019. She also pointed out that inflation rates continued to improve from a high rate of 18.7 per cent in January 2017 to 11.37 per cent in April 2019.
According to Ahmed, the implementation of the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP), which the Buhari’s administration developed in 2017, had led to the economy’s exit from recession and moved it upwards on a path of sustainable, inclusive and diversified growth.
Specifically, she stated that the Ministry had achieved seven consecutive quarters of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth since the country’s exit from recession in Q2, 2017.
“As at Q4 2018, the economy grew by 2.38% in real terms (year-on-year), representing an increase of 0.27% compared to Q4 2017 and, a rise of 0.55% compared with the growth rate in Q3 2018. Overall, GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.93% in 2018 compared with 0.82% in 2017, representing an overall increase of 1.11% year on year,” she said.
The Finance Minister, however, acknowledged that the government faced challenges with regard to domestic revenue mobilization, a development that resulted in its funding budget deficits through borrowings.
She emphasised that the Finance Ministry was determined to address the long-standing issue of unsatisfactory revenue performance in Nigeria, particularly in the non-oil sector, in order to ensure appropriate financing for critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.
Specifically, she said: “Let me first underscore the vital role of domestic revenue mobilization for continued economic success and inclusive growth in Nigeria. Indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari underscored the urgent need for improved revenue performance during his 2019 Budget Speech, and he directed the acceleration of all revenue initiatives.
“The time to act is now – if we do not address the long standing issue of ‘unsatisfactory revenue performance’ in Nigeria, particularly in the non-oil sector, we will never realize our shared goal of ensuring appropriate financing for critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, and ultimately of co-creating a Nigeria where no one is left behind”.
Ahmed further pointed out that even as the administration was stepping up efforts to boost domestic revenue mobilization, it had adopted a prudent debt management strategy, which ensures that it invests borrowed funds in capital projects.
“Although our debt by international standards, at 19.09% Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is well below the threshold of 56% for countries similar to Nigeria. The government is addressing the issue of reducing the debt service to revenue through a combination of debt substitution strategies,” she stated.
Concern over rising debt
Still, with data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) showing that Nigeria’s external debt commitment jumped from $10.32billion in June 30, 2015 to $22.08billion as of June 30 last year and further rose to N24.387trillion at the end of 2018, there has been growing concern in industry circles over the country’s rising debt profile.
Critics contend that the nation’s economic managers should focus on its abysmal debt servicing to revenue ratio rather than its healthy debt to GDP ratio.
Speaking at an event in Abuja last November, for instance, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Senior Resident Representative and Mission Chief for Nigeria, Mr. Amine Mati, said that although Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio remained low at between 20 and 25 per cent, the country was spending a high proportion of its revenue on debt servicing as a result of low revenue generation.
He disclosed that Nigeria’s debt servicing to revenue ratio was more than 50 per cent compared with about 10 per cent for sub-Saharan Africa, which according to the IMF official, was unhealthy for economic growth and development.
Mati said: “Security issues are exacting a significant human toll in a number of countries. Debt to GDP ratio is increasing in the past five years. Public debt is diverting more resources towards debt servicing.
“The interest rate has gone up to where they used to be around the year 2000 before the debt relief. The adjustment has relied on spending compression rather than revenues mobilisation. Meeting the Sustainable Development Goals will require stronger growth and more financing.”
Return stirs mixed reactions
Thus, when last week, Ahmed’s wish to be reappointed to her former position came true, as the Presidency announced that she is now to head an enlarged Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the news elicited mixed reactions in financial and industry circles.
While civil servants in the Ministry seemed excited to see her back, analysts generally gave a muted reaction to the announcement.
Commenting on the subject in a chat with New Telegraph, MD/CEO BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said: The Finance Minister is returning to a familiar terrain given that it was her former portfolio. In recent times, the Finance Ministry’s role has been that of book keeping. However, it has a lot of key agencies such as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Securities and Exchange (SEC) and so on, reporting to it. The Minister is a gentle lady and one feels that the position requires someone who can handle the rough and tumble that the job requires.
Also, in his reaction, the MD/CEO Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, in a note entitled, “The more things change, the more they remain the same,” stated: “We are of the view, that it will be presumptuous, to start speculating about the likely effectiveness of any or all of the ministers, as they need time to settle down to their daunting tasks. The biggest problem is that Nigerians have run out of patience and are not interested in stories about the past and what was inherited. They want results now.”
He predicted that under Mrs. Ahmed’s watch fiscal authorities would undertake additional Eurobond borrowing, stock market weakness would continue, there would be, “ more forex restriction and economic patriotism” and an emphasis on infrastructure investment.
However, a Lagos-based financial analyst, Mr. Moses Eze, said he was optimistic that Ahmed and her team were up to the task.
He faulted the view in some quarters that the administration’s merging of the Finance and Budget and National Planning ministries would hinder the Finance Minister’s effectiveness.
He said: “Don’t forget that before she (Ahmed) was moved to the Finance Ministry, she was Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, so she is quite conversant with how that ministry operates. Also, the President has appointed Mr. Clement Agba as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, so the Finance Minister will certainly not be overwhelmed by her responsibilities.”
Last line
But even as reactions continue to trail the Finance Minister’s reappointment, the consensus in industry circles is that given the enormity of the task before her, Mrs. Ahmed has little choice but to hit the ground running. According to analysts, preparation of the 2020 budget, ensuring fiscal, monetary policy coordination to shield the economy from the impact of dwindling oil prices, implementing tax reforms and introducing investor-friendly policies, are some of the issues the Finance Minister will have to urgently address if she wants to succeed in putting the country on the path of sustainable and inclusive growth.
Business
Stakeholders to Amaechi: Enhance capacity building
Stakeholders in the maritime industry have advised the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to focus on capacity building, national fleet and shipyards to enable them tap the ocean economy, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report
A
s stakeholders express their reservations over the reappointment of Mr Rotimi Amaechi as Minister of Transportation, they have charged him to show more interest in the shipping sector in order to benefit from the enormous potential inherent in the maritime industry.
Capacity building
For instance, the Rector of Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), Professor Alex Okwuashi, stressed the need for the minister to look into the yet to be tapped enormous resources buried in the ocean.
He said that the minister should support the various maritime training institutions in the area of manpower development in order to explore the ocean resources.
The rector said that Amaechi should be able to learn from what he did not do well during his first term in office.
Okwuashi noted that the maritime training institutions had been neglected, saying that nobody seems to be looking towards that area.
He said: “There are private institutions, which should be encouraged and supported by the Federal Government. Unfortunately, government has not been doing that and the irony is that they cannot do it alone.”
Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Sceptre Consult, Olatunde Jayeola, advised the minister to synergise with indigenous ship owners to train cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron instead of wasting government resources at the various foreign maritime institutions.
He explained that if the country had failed to develop their maritime academies, Nigeria would not have had the opportunity to patronise them.
Besides, Jayeola said that the minister should partner with shipowners on sea time experience for cadets.
This, he said, would create huge jobs for the idle hands, adding that the minister should consolidate on his past efforts in the school.
He said that necessary equipment and competent staff should be put in place to enable the school compete with other maritime training institutions in overseas.
Jayeola also stressed the need by government to link all the ports with railway to boost cargoes lifting.
He said that this would reduce the pressu1re and perennial traffic gridlock on Nigerian roads.
Vessel financing
In addition, he urged the minister to use Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) to establish maritime bank, where shipowners could source loan to buy ships.
He also said that the minister should ensure the establishment of national fleet to boost maritime trade in Nigerian coastal waters currently dominated by the foreigners.
Also, Engineer Greg Ogbeifun, a former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) said that the minister should consolidate on his past efforts to move the industry forward.
He noted: “A few weeks ago, the entire industry gathered together to celebrate him because of the good job he did during his first term and we didn’t know that he would come back into the industry.”
Ogbeifun said that the stakeholders were expecting that he would continue with the good job he started in the industry, particularly, when the ministry had been strengthened with the Minister of State, Senator Gbemisola Saraki.
Also, President of SOAN, Dr Mkgeorge Onyung, stressed the need to create more employment and investment opportunities toward boosting the nation’s economy in the industry.
Ocean economy
The president stressed the need to have ship building and ship repair yards in order to promote shipping in the country.
He said: “Within the next five years, the Nigeria content will be in the region of $3.5 billion and in order to enjoy the benefits, we need to upgrade our capacity.”
Onyung explained that shipping was an old trade but Nigeria was yet to benefit and need to build capacity in the shipping business.
Policy
He emphasised the need for Nigerian to expand shipping capacity, saying that marine notice had been established by NIMASA to ban substandard ships coming into the country.
However, he said: “If you are banning a vessel for five years and you don’t have the capacity right now, that means we have to work triple time to achieve that objective and that means government must work their policies, thought and back it with actions.
“Government should be able to prioritise what they want to do because Nigeria must be empowered and when the policies are right, investors will come.”
He explained that the ship owners were ready to support government provided they have good policies on ground.
Onyung, who said that the country had not benefited from shipping, noted that there were enormous potential waiting to be tapped and harnessed only if government could pay more attention to it.
The president stressed the need to encourage local ship owners to have ships.
He said: “Nigeria has a vast ocean and 840km nautical miles of coastline and nearly 10,000kilometres of inland waters. If you don’t have ships, you are not there and it is time for us to wake up.”
Onyung further said that even though the capacity was not there, the country had the opportunity to expand the capacity to building other bigger vessels.
Also speaking, the SOAN Chairman, Technical Committee, Engr Lucky Akhiwu, urged the Federal Government to partner the association to put the nation’s shipping sector on global map.
He called for articulation of policies in a way that the ship owners could support.
Last line
The minister should formulate policies, which will promote indigenous shipping and employment opportunities in the country.
Business
Standard Bank invests $4m in fintech firm
S
outh Africa’s Standard Bank has taken a stake in local fintech firm Nomanini to offer credit to potentially millions of small shop owners and other informal retailers across Africa that have limited access to banking services.
Africa’s biggest bank by assets has invested $4 million in Nomanini, which connects informal merchants with distributors via an e-wallet, and aims to roll the service out across 14 African countries by early 2021.
Nine out of 10 retail transactions in Africa are conducted in cash or via informal channels like kiosks and open-air markets, according to a 2017 report by audit firm Deloitte.
Using Nomanini technology, Standard Bank will collect and analyse data on the retailers. Adrian Vermooten, Standard Bank’s head of digital in Africa regions, said data on just one primary product line, such as pre-paid airtime, was enough to proxy the risk associated to that shop, build up a financial profile and understand its ordering patterns.
This will allow the bank to pre-empt the trader’s re-stocking needs and send them alerts offering to arrange and underwrite its next order, for instance.
This could be done via Nomanini or Standard Bank devices supplied to the traders or by leveraging other existing networks or devices from third parties – whatever fits best in each market.
Vermooten pointed to tens of thousands of informal traders who currently act as mobile money agents in African countries. “Those are all small little businesses that we find really attractive,” he said.
At a later stage, the bank will look to help those retailers offer financial services, like cash deposits and withdrawals, to their customers.
Vahid Monadjem, founder and CEO of Nomanini, said even just 100,000 retailers could reach between 50 million and 150 million people.
Business
NSE extends decline by N43bn
LOW CONFIDENCE
All-Share Index dipped 89.08 basis points or 0.32 per cent to close at 27,602.77 index points
T
rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse.
This followed the sell-off that pervaded the stock market as speculators continue to take profit from the gains recorded recently.
The local bourse recorded 13 gainers against 23 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 89.08 basis points or 0.32 per cent to close at 27,602.77 index points as against 27.691.85 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N43 billion from N13.471 trillion the previous day to N13.4284 trillion as market sentiments remained on the negative territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of183.6 million shares exchanged in 3,558 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 79.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,366 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and MTN Nigeria Plc.
Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 41.3 million shares in 624 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, PZ Cussons Plc topped the gainers’ table with 5.93 per cent to close at N6.25 per share while Courtiville Business Solutions Plc followed with five per cent to close at 21 kobo per share. CCNN Plc added 3.57 per cent to close at N14.50 per share.
On the flip side, Seplat Petroleum Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.82 per cent to close at N397.70 per share while Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc shed 9.62 per cent to close at 47 kobo per share. NPF MFB Plc trailed with 9.52 per cent to close at N1.14 per share.
Business
CBN survey shows firms expect naira appreciation
D
espite concerns over the recent decline in oil prices and looming global economic recession, the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monthly Business Expectations Survey (BES) report shows that majority of respondent firms expect the naira to appreciate in the coming months.
According to the August 2019 BES report, which was posted on the Apex Bank’s website yesterday, majority of businesses in the country also expressed optimism on the macro economy in the current month.
Specifically, the report indicates that firms’ outlook on the volume of total order, business activity and financial conditions (working capital) were positive during the review period.
The report stated: “At 28.6 index points, respondents expressed optimism on the overall Confidence Index (CI) on the macro economy in the month of August 2019. The business outlook for September 2019 showed greater confidence on the macro economy with 64.7 index points.
“The optimism on the macro economy in the current month was driven by the opinion of respondents from services (15.4 points), industrial (10.1 points), wholesale/retail trade (2.4 points) and construction (0.7 points) sectors. For next month, the major drivers of the optimism were services (36.1points), industrial (20.7 points), wholesale/retail trade (6.0 points) and construction (1.9 points) sectors.
“The positive outlook by type of business in August 2019 were driven by businesses that are neither import- nor export-oriented (21.0 points), both import- and export-oriented (4.3 points), import-oriented (2.9 points), and those that are export-related (0.3 points),” the report added.
Continuing, the report said: “Respondents’ outlook on the volume of total order and business activity in August 2019 remained positive, as their indices stood at 12.7 and 14.3 points, respectively. Similarly, respondents were optimistic in their outlook on financial conditions (working capital) and average capacity utilization as the indices stood at 11.1 and 15.9 index points, respectively.
Respondents expressed optimism on access to credit in the review month, with an index of 2.9 points.”
Similarly, the report shows that respondent firms’ opinions on the volume of business activities (65.9 points) and employment (25.8 points) indicate a favourable business outlook for next month.
Furthermore, the employment outlook index by sector showed that the services sector indicates higher employment expansion plans in the next month, with an index of (28.9 points) followed by wholesale/retail trade (25.3 points), industrial sector (22.0 points) and construction sector (12.9 points).
In addition, the report reveals that the analysis of businesses with expansion plans by sector in September showed that the construction services sector indicates higher disposition to expansion with an index of (46.7 points), followed by services sector (30.3 points), industrial sector (17.6 points) while respondents in the wholesale/retail trade sector indicated no plans to expand their businesses (-1.8 points).
However, firms identified insufficient power supply, high interest rate, financial problems, unfavourable economic climate, unclear economic laws and unfavourable political climate as major factors constraining business activity in August 2019.
They also expect the level of inflation to increase slightly in both the next six months and the next twelve months while the borrowing rate is expected to rise in the current month, next month and the next twelve months.
Significantly, the respondents’ average expected inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months stood at 11.6 and 11.4 percent, respectively.
Business
NSE sets for market data workshop
T
he Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host the 4th edition of NSE Market Data Workshop.
According to a statement from the exchange, the 2019 NSE Market Data Workshop, which is scheduled to hold on September 11, in Lagos, will bring together investors, market data aggregators, exchanges, market regulators, government agencies, broker dealers, media and other capital market stakeholders to discuss market data products and partnerships opportunities available to launch customer-centric products, while leveraging on strategic synergies and technologies to drive market participation.
The one-day event with the theme, “Partnerships, Products and the Customer”, is an exhibition-styled workshop that will feature presentations and panel discussions from thought leaders within the industry.
Commenting on the event, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, said “we launched this event four years ago to create awareness on the critical application of market data in making sound investment decisions whilst highlighting the various data products available in the Nigerian marketplace. As technology evolves, what can be considered useful data is changing. It is for this reason we instituted the NSE Market Data Workshop to inspire market participants and the wider ecosystem to become more innovative in the use of market data as they strive to leapfrog performance through the use of the many market data solutions offered by NSE.”
“This event which presents a high-profile business networking opportunity for market stakeholders has become a signature industry event due to the quality of its content, speakers, participants and publicity received since its maiden edition in 2016. For this year, we have received sponsorship boost from Infoware Limited and HP Nigeria.
“Sponsorship of the event provides an excellent opportunity to increase your company’s presence and take advantage of networking opportunities. Our standard sponsorship packages can be found on the event registration page and we welcome potential sponsors/partners,” added Chiemeka.
Business
Lender invests $4m in fintech firm
South Africa’s Standard Bank has taken a stake in local fintech firm Nomanini to offer credit to potentially millions of small shop owners and other informal retailers across Africa that have limited access to banking services.
Africa’s biggest bank by assets has invested $4 million in Nomanini, which connects informal merchants with distributors via an e-wallet, and aims to roll the service out across 14 African countries by early 2021.
Nine out of 10 retail transactions in Africa are conducted in cash or via informal channels like kiosks and open-air markets, according to a 2017 report by audit firm Deloitte.
Using Nomanini technology, Standard Bank will collect and analyse data on the retailers. Adrian Vermooten, Standard Bank’s head of digital in Africa regions, said data on just one primary product line, such as pre-paid airtime, was enough to proxy the risk associated to that shop, build up a financial profile and understand its ordering patterns.
This will allow the bank to pre-empt the trader’s re-stocking needs and send them alerts offering to arrange and underwrite its next order, for instance.
This could be done via Nomanini or Standard Bank devices supplied to the traders or by leveraging other existing networks or devices from third parties – whatever fits best in each market.
Vermooten pointed to tens of thousands of informal traders who currently act as mobile money agents in African countries. “Those are all small little businesses that we find really attractive,” he said.
At a later stage, the bank will look to help those retailers offer financial services, like cash deposits and withdrawals, to their customers.
Vahid Monadjem, founder and CEO of Nomanini, said even just 100,000 retailers could reach between 50 million and 150 million people
Business
Top dealing firms trade N8438bn shares in 7 months
LOW SENTIMENT
Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in Nigeria’s bourse
T
en leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first seven months of the year 2019 exchanging 57.666 billion shares worth N842.509 billion, as the stock market continue to record low participation following increasing negative sentiment.
Available statistics to the New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 70.53 per cent of the total value between 02/01/2019 and 31/07/2019.
Also, the stockbrokers are liable for 56.65 per cent of the total volume during the period under review.
Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 19.40 per cent or N231.687 billion exchanged in 9,307 billion shares.
Rencap Securities Limited followed, recording N137.358 billion or 11.50 per cent exchanged in 5.374 billion shares.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited accounted for N83.322 billion or 6.98 per cent invested in 5.469 billion shares.
EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited traded N74.288 billion or 6.22 per cent in 4.019 billion shares, while APT Securities Limited accounted for N71.988 billion or 6.03 per cent. Tallimer Capital Limited traded N66.381 billion or 5..56 per cent.
Coronation Securities Limited traded N55.777 billion or 4.67 per cent, while Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited staked shares worth N46.873 billion or 3.92 per cent.
FBN Quest Securities Limited traded N38.947 billion or 3.26 per cent. Cardinal Stone Securities Limited exchanged N35.883 billion or 3 per cent worth 4.818 billion.
Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in the nation’s bourse. As the Nigerian and global investment climate remain challenged, foreign investments continue to dwindle and foreign investors whose countries are also economically challenged move their funds back home where earnings are rising
According to Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however, be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates. There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market. The current CBN policy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators. This will not only encourage retails investors but will also make it possible for the licensed market makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity.
Due to low level of investment education in the country, market analyst has also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about the stock market.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze who made the call, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders.
Business
JPMorgan: Time to buy equities fast approaching
A
fter August’s sell-off, the time to buy stocks is approaching; strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note on Tuesday.
They said equities would move higher starting with an uptrend in September. Benchmarks including the S&P 500 Index, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index are poised for their biggest monthly declines since May.
“While we have been advocating a consolidation call during August, we continue to expect that the pullback will not extend for longer than the May one did, and still believe that the market will advance into year-end,” the JPMorgan strategists wrote.
According to Bloomberg, an escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China this month has stoked investor concern about the outlook for the global economy, hurting equities worldwide. Major asset managers including Legal & General and Manulife Investment Management have taken profit on their risk assets and entered a wait-and-see mode.
JPMorgan sees a string of positive catalysts that could lift equities out of the doldrums, such as the restart of the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program, the potential for a second and bigger rate cut by the Federal Reserve, along with signs that activity may have bottomed out and improving technical indicators. Stocks worldwide were mostly in the green on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index each rising more than 0.5 per cent in London.
The New York-based firm’s bullish outlook clashes with that of UBS Global Wealth Management, which has gone underweight on equities for the first time since the euro-area crisis. The Swiss asset manager cut its stock positioning relative to high-grade bonds to reduce its exposure to trade wars and political uncertainty, Global Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele wrote in an Aug. 25 note to investors.
Positive earnings delivery, JPMorgan stresses, is a key way to ensure that market pullbacks don’t become extended. Consensus profit projections are “rather conservative,” according to the strategists, who noted that an outright earnings contraction was historically experienced only during recessions.
“It is too early to expect the next U.S. recession and one should be constructive on equities,” they wrote.
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
Buhari’s cabinet deepens Abiodun, Amosun’s feud
-
News24 hours ago
Group warns FG against A’Ibom nuclear plant project
-
Sports9 hours ago
AAG 2019: Penalty drama as Flying Eagles reach final
-
News22 hours ago
Kogi governorship poll: APC disqualifies ex-naval chief, General, Audu’s sons, brother
-
Politics13 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: APC disqualifies ex-Cross Rivers REC, clears Aganaba, Lokpobiri, others
-
News13 hours ago
US introduces Visa Reciprocity Fee for Nigerians
-
Politics23 hours ago
Kogi West: Melaye, Adeyemi return to the trenches
-
News22 hours ago
Customs sends retirement notice to 102 comptrollers, 202 others